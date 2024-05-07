Kore Potash PLC - London-based owner of the Kola and DX potash projects in Republic of Congo - Says it will list on A2X exchange in South Africa on Tuesday next week. Notes that this secondary listing will increase the liquidity of trading of its shares. Kore Potash is also listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange. Says its issued share capital will be unaffected by the A2X listing.
Stock price in Johannesburg: 14 rand cents
12-month change: down 18%
Stock price in London: 0.53 pence
12-month change: down 27%
By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter
