KORE Group Holdings, Inc. is a global pure-play Internet of Things (IoT) hyperscaler and provider of IoT connectivity, solutions, and analytics. The Company is a global independent IoT enabler, delivering critical services globally to customers to deploy, manage, and scale their IoT application and use cases. It provides advanced connectivity services, location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services used in the development and support of IoT solutions and applications. It provides connectivity and IoT solutions to enterprise customers across five industry verticals, comprised of connected health, fleet management, asset monitoring, retail communications services and industrial IoT. The Company has built a platform to serve its clients in three areas: connectivity-as-a-service (CaaS), IoT managed services/solutions, and analytics, which the Company refers to as CSA, or connectivity, solutions, and analytics.

Sector Computer Hardware