Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KORE Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KORE   US50066V1070

KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(KORE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-26 pm EDT
1.550 USD   -3.73%
10:32aWes Anderson, Ken Loach among contenders for Cannes Film Festival's top prize
RE
05/17Japan's Kore-eda angles for second Cannes win with 'Monster'
RE
05/16KORE Announces Retail Offering with Fixed Wireless Access
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wes Anderson, Ken Loach among contenders for Cannes Film Festival's top prize

05/27/2023 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Press conference for the film

CANNES (Reuters) - Veteran directors Wes Anderson, Ken Loach and Wim Wenders are among those in the running for the Cannes Film Festival's coveted Palme d'Or at Saturday's closing ceremony, with 21 films in competition for the top prize.

The closing movie this year will be Pixar's "Elemental", an animated feature about a city where the four elements live together, featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie.

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, one of only nine directors who has won the Palme d'Or twice, for "Triangle of Sadness" in 2022 and 2017's "The Square", is this year's jury president.

He has promised there would be no leaks from his jury, whose members include actors Paul Dano ("The Fabelmans") and Brie Larson ("Captain Marvel"), and French director Julia Ducournau.

Of the directors competing, Loach is the only one with two top prizes under his belt, while four - Wenders, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Nanni Moretti and Kore-eda Hirokazu - have one.

This year has a record seven female directors in the running for the top prize, which only two women have previously won - Jane Campion in 1993 and Ducournau in 2021.

The Variety and IndieWire trade publications ranked courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall" by Justine Triet, starring German actor Sandra Hueller, as first pick to win the top prize.

Hueller also stars in another competitor, Jonathan Glazer's portrait of life next to the Auschwitz death camp, "Zone of Interest", which Peter Bradshaw, critic for Britain's the Guardian newspaper, predicted would be the winner.

This year's festival was one of the biggest in years in terms of pure celebrity power, with Hollywood legends Harrison Ford, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Isabella Rossellini and Sean Penn all hitting the red carpet.

Its film market - a sales, distribution and financing event running in parallel with the competition, that counts as the world's largest forum for buying and selling movie rights - also saw record attendance.

More than 14,000 participants from over 120 countries crowded the film market this year, surpassing 2019's previous peak of 12,500.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
All news about KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
10:32aWes Anderson, Ken Loach among contenders for Cannes Film Festival's top prize
RE
05/17Japan's Kore-eda angles for second Cannes win with 'Monster'
RE
05/16KORE Announces Retail Offering with Fixed Wireless Access
CI
05/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on KORE Group Holdings to $1.50 From $2, Maintains ..
MT
05/09Kore : Non-Deal Roadshow Presentation - May 2023
PU
05/09Transcript : KORE Group Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09KORE Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/09Kore : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/09Kore : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Presentation Q1 2023
PU
05/09Kore Group Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 303 M - -
Net income 2023 -50,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,62x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 595
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
KORE Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,55 $
Average target price 5,45 $
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Romil Bahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Holtz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Timothy M. Donahue Chairman
Tushar K. Sachdev Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cheemin Bo-Linn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.23.02%119
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.20.61%35 406
HP INC.16.49%30 841
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-3.88%19 879
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC18.40%12 899
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED11.39%11 054
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer