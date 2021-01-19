Log in
KORE Mining Ltd.

KORE MINING LTD.

(KORE)
KORE Mining : Announces Grant of Annual Incentive Awards

01/19/2021 | 08:14am EST
Vancouver, BC December 31, 2020 - KORE Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE | OTCQX: KOREF) ('KORE' or the 'Company') announces that it has granted an aggregate of 248,000 restricted share units ('RSUs'), in accordance with the Omnibus Plan approved by shareholders on October 9, 2020, to certain officers of the Company. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company, and vest in tranches over various dates commencing December 2021 through December 2023 and are valid for a term of three years. The grant remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About KORE Mining

KORE is 100% owner of a portfolio of advanced gold exploration and development assets in California and British Columbia. KORE is supported by strategic investor Eric Sprott who has a total ownership of 26%. KORE management and Board are aligned with shareholders, owning an additional 38% of the basic shares outstanding. KORE is actively developing its Imperial Gold project and is aggressively exploring across its portfolio of assets.

Further information about KORE and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.koremining.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting us at info@koremining.comor by telephone at (888) 407-5450.

On behalf of KORE Mining Ltd
'Scott Trebilcock'
Chief Executive Officer

KORE Investor Relations
Arlen Hansen, KIN Communications
1-888-684-6730
kore@kincommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

KORE Mining Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 13:13:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
