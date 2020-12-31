Kore Mining : Announces Grant of Annual Incentive Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - KORE Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQX: KOREF) ("KORE" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 248,000 restricted share units ("RSUs"), in accordance with the Omnibus Plan approved by shareholders on October 9, 2020, to certain officers of the Company. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company, and vest in tranches over various dates commencing December 2021 through December 2023 and are valid for a term of three years. The grant remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About KORE Mining

KORE is 100% owner of a portfolio of advanced gold exploration and development assets in California and British Columbia. KORE is supported by strategic investor Eric Sprott who has a total ownership of 26%. KORE management and Board are aligned with shareholders, owning an additional 38% of the basic shares outstanding. KORE is actively developing its Imperial Gold project and is aggressively exploring across its portfolio of assets.

