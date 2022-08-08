Log in
    KP2   GB00BYP2QJ94

KORE POTASH PLC

(KP2)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-05 am EDT
1.075 GBX   +2.38%
1.075 GBX   +2.38%
02:24aKORE POTASH : CDI Monthly Movement
PU
07/18KORE POTASH : Review of Operations for the Quarter ended 30 June 2022
PU
07/18KORE POTASH : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
Kore Potash : CDI Monthly Movement

08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Kore Potash plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) Registration number 10933682 ASX share code: KP2

AIM share code: KP2

JSE share code: KP2

ISIN: GB00BYP2QJ94

("Kore Potash" or the "Company")

8 August 2022

CDI Monthly Movement

Kore Potash (ASX: KP2, AIM: KP2, JSE: KP2) advises the following movements in CDIs over its ordinary shares during July 2022:

Balance - 30 June 2022

703,237,006

Net Movement*

(7,606,461)

Balance - 31 July 2022

695,630,545

  • Increase/(Decrease) in the number of CDIs quoted on ASX as a result of transfers between CDIs quoted on ASX and ordinary shares quoted on AIM and JSE, as required by the ASX to be reported on a minimum monthly basis.

A copy of the Appendix 4A lodged with the ASX is attached below.

ENDS

For further information, please visit www.korepotash.comor contact:

Kore Potash

Tel: +27 84 603 6238

Brad Sampson - CEO

Tavistock Communications

Tel: +44

(0) 20 7920 3150

Emily Moss

Adam Baynes

SP Angel Corporate Finance - Nomad and Joint Broker

Tel: +44

(0) 20 7470 0470

Ewan Leggat

Charlie Bouverat

Shore Capital - Joint Broker

Tel: +44

(0) 20 7408 4050

Toby Gibbs

James Thomas

Questco Corporate Advisory - JSE Sponsor

Tel: +27

(11) 011 9205

Doné Hattingh

This appendix is available as an online form

Only use this form if the online version is not available

+Rule 4.11

Appendix 4A

Statement of CDIs on issue

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

KORE POTASH PLC

We (the entity named above) provide

the following information about our

issued capital.1

1.2

*Registration type and number

ARBN 621843614

Please supply your ABN, ARSN,

ARBN, ACN or another registration

type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please

specify both the type of registration

and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

KP2

1.4

*The announcement is

d

New announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

Ad Update/amendment to previous announcement

Ad Cancellation of previous announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in

Q1.4 above. A reason must be

provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous

N/A

announcement to this update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in

Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked

in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous

N/A

announcement to this

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked

in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

Monday, 8 August 2022

1 Listing rule 4.11 requires an entity that has a dual listing on ASX and an overseas exchange and has CDIs issued over quoted securities, to complete an Appendix 4A and give it to ASX within 5 business days of the end of each month. An entity that has a dual listing on ASX and an overseas exchange and that is proposing to issue new equity securities and to have quoted CDIs over some or all of them, should notify ASX of the proposed issue of the underlying securities using an Appendix 3B and apply for the CDIs to be quoted using an Appendix 2A.

Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*Statement for month and year

Month: July

Appendix 4A should be provided within 5 business

Year: 2022

days of the calendar month end, regardless of whether

there is a change or not.

2.2

*Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue:

Repeat the following information for each class of CDIs quoted on ASX

ASX security code:

Security description:

CDI ratio2:

KP2

CHESS DEPOSITARY

1:1

INTERESTS 1:1

Total number of CDIs

Total number of CDIs

Net difference3 (A-B):

quoted on ASX at end of

quoted on ASX at end of

statement month (A):

previous month (B):

695,630,545

703,237,006

(7,606,461)

Reason for change:

Net transfers of securities between CDIs and ordinary shares as quoted / held on AIM

and JSE.

If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater

than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or

an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby

applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

2.3

*Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX:

Repeat the following table for each class of issued securities not represented (in whole or in part) by CDIs quoted

on ASX

ASX security code:

Security description:

KP2AA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of securities

Total number of securities

Net difference (A-B):

at end of statement month

at end of previous month

(A):

(B):

2,724,546,575

2,716,940,114

7,606,461

Reason for change:

Net transfers of 7,606,461 securities between CDIs and ordinary shares as quoted /

held on AIM and JSE.

  1. This is the ratio at which CDIs can be transmuted into the underlying security (e.g. 4:1 means 4 CDIs represent 1 underlying security whereas 1:4 means 1 CDI represents 4 underlying securities).
  2. The net difference should equal the number of underlying securities transmuted into CDIs during the month less the number of CDIs transmuted into underlying securities during the month

ASX security code:

Security description:

KP2AB

OPTION EXPIRING 19-JUL-2024 EX GBP 0.022

Total number of securities

Total number of securities

Net difference (A-B):

at end of statement month

at end of previous month

(A):

(B):

26,900,000

26,900,000

0

Reason for change:

Not applicable.

ASX security code:

Security description:

KP2AF

OPTION EXPIRING 01-JAN-2024 EX 2.2

Total number of securities

Total number of securities

Net difference (A-B):

at end of statement month

at end of previous month

(A):

(B):

20,000,000

20,000,000

0

Reason for change:

Not applicable.

ASX security code:

Security description:

KP2AC

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Total number of securities

Total number of securities

Net difference (A-B):

at end of statement month

at end of previous month

(A):

(B):

1,760,000

1,760,000

0

Reason for change:

Not applicable.

Disclaimer

Kore Potash plc published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
