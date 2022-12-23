Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Kore Potash plc
  News
  Summary
Kore Potash Chief Operating Officer Gavin Chamberlain to exit

12/23/2022 | 03:08am EST
(Alliance News) - Kore Potash PLC on Friday said Chief Operating Officer Gavin Chamberlain will leave at the end of January.

Chamberlain has served as COO since September 2017, and he will depart at a time when the company is progressing the development of its potash projects.

The company owns the Kola and DX potash projects in Republic of Congo.

Kore said it plans to start recruitment for the construction phase of Kola during the first half next year, with the company in the process of finalising the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project.

Ryan Leland, who has been the project director for Kola since 2017, continues in this role and will report directly to the Kore Chief Executive Brad Sampson with immediate effect.

"Ryan has more than five years' experience working on the design of Kola as the project director and has extensive Canadian potash experience. He is ideally positioned to continue to provide the project leadership that is required through completion of the EPC contract negotiations and through the construction of Kola," Sampson said.

In October, Kore received a letter from Mines Minister Pierre Oba, expressing his discontent with aspects of the administration of the company's subsidiary companies in the country and the apparent lack of progress in financing Kola project.

The letter was received following the arrest and subsequent release without charge of two senior employees of the company by the Congolese police. No reason was given for the arrests.

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

