Korea Aerospace Industries : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
02/20/2022 | 11:31pm EST
1. Title
Decision of the Seoul Administrative Court to cite the Company's petition for an injunction on execution, in relation to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA)'s disposition of the Company's restrictions on bidding participation qualifications against domestic public institutions in Korea.
2. Details
A. Decision: The execution of the "Disposition of the restrictions on bidding participation qualifications against public institutions in Korea (2/9/2022-8/8/2022)" notified to our Company by the DAPA shall be suspended until the 30th day from the date of judgment of the case for the revocation of the disposition.
B. Accordingly, the Company's bidding participation qualifications for public institutions will not be affected until the 30th day from the date of the judgment of the case for the revocation of the disposition of the restriction as filed by the Company.
3. Decision (Confirmation) Date
2022-02-16
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
A. The decision (confirmation) date is the date of confirmation of the decision by the Seoul Administrative Court on the disposition of the Company's restrictions on bidding participation qualifications.
※ Regarding the DAPA's disposition, the Company petitioned for a revocation of the disposition and injunction of execution with the Central Administrative Appeals Commission on 2/4/2022, received a decision to cite the injunction on execution on 2/7/2022, and on the same day, petitioned for a revocation of the same disposition and injunction on execution with the Seoul Administrative Court.
The decision this time is the decision of the Seoul Administrative Court to cite the injunction on execution.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
2022-01-28 Suspension of Transactions with Customers
2022-02-10 Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
KAI - Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:30:00 UTC.