KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES, LTD.

News 
Korea Aerospace Industries : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)

02/20/2022 | 11:31pm EST
Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Title Decision of the Seoul Administrative Court to cite the Company's petition for an injunction on execution, in relation to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA)'s disposition of the Company's restrictions on bidding participation qualifications against domestic public institutions in Korea.
2. Details A. Decision: The execution of the "Disposition of the restrictions on bidding participation qualifications against public institutions in Korea (2/9/2022-8/8/2022)" notified to our Company by the DAPA shall be suspended until the 30th day from the date of judgment of the case for the revocation of the disposition.

B. Accordingly, the Company's bidding participation qualifications for public institutions will not be affected until the 30th day from the date of the judgment of the case for the revocation of the disposition of the restriction as filed by the Company.
3. Decision (Confirmation) Date 2022-02-16
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
A. The decision (confirmation) date is the date of confirmation of the decision by the Seoul Administrative Court on the disposition of the Company's restrictions on bidding participation qualifications.

※ Regarding the DAPA's disposition, the Company petitioned for a revocation of the disposition and injunction of execution with the Central Administrative Appeals Commission on 2/4/2022, received a decision to cite the injunction on execution on 2/7/2022, and on the same day, petitioned for a revocation of the same disposition and injunction on execution with the Seoul Administrative Court.
The decision this time is the decision of the Seoul Administrative Court to cite the injunction on execution.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one 2022-01-28 Suspension of Transactions with Customers
2022-02-10 Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)

Disclaimer

KAI - Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 665 B 2,23 B 2,23 B
Net income 2021 90,8 B 0,08 B 0,08 B
Net Debt 2021 411 B 0,34 B 0,34 B
P/E ratio 2021 37,0x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 3 407 B 2 846 M 2 846 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 145
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Ho Ahn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Ho Choi Senior Managing Director & Head-Development
Gyu-Cheol Park Managing Director & Head-Private Development
Yoon-Hee Won Independent Director
Jong-Jin Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES, LTD.7.70%2 846
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.49%138 667
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.74%105 243
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION1.08%61 075
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.53%59 818
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.05%42 703