Korea Aerospace Industries : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)

Decision of the Seoul Administrative Court to cite the Company's petition for an injunction on execution, in relation to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA)'s disposition of the Company's restrictions on bidding participation qualifications against domestic public institutions in Korea.

A. Decision: The execution of the "Disposition of the restrictions on bidding participation qualifications against public institutions in Korea (2/9/2022-8/8/2022)" notified to our Company by the DAPA shall be suspended until the 30th day from the date of judgment of the case for the revocation of the disposition. B. Accordingly, the Company's bidding participation qualifications for public institutions will not be affected until the 30th day from the date of the judgment of the case for the revocation of the disposition of the restriction as filed by the Company.