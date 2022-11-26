South Korea transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's transport
ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on
Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday.
Thousands of unionised truckers on Thursday launched their
second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay
and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply
chains across the world's 10th largest economy, affecting
automakers, cement and steel producers.
"We requested dialogue with the union and the truckers union
replied that they would meet with us on Monday ... the talk is
not yet finalised, but we plan to meet with the union and talk,"
the ministry official told Reuters.
A union official confirmed Monday's meeting, which would be
the first official dialogue between the two sides.
The transport ministry said about 5,400 people attended the
strike on Saturday as of 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) in about 150
locations nationwide, down from 9,600 people on the first day of
the strike.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned on Thursday
that the government would consider various options, such as
issuing an order to break up the strike, calling it as an
illegal and unacceptable move to take the national supply chain
"hostage" during an economic crisis.
According to South Korean law, during a serious
disruption to transportation the government may issue an order
to force transport workers back to their jobs. Failure to comply
is punishable by up to three years in jail, or a fine of up to
30 million won ($22,550).
The Korea International Trade Association (KITA)
received 53 reports of disrupted logistics from 31 companies
since the strike began.
The cement industry estimated an output loss of about 37
billion won ($27.73 million) as of Friday, said lobby group
Korea Cement Association. It added that the industry only
managed to ship about 20,000 tonnes of cement on Friday, just
about 10% of usual daily shipments.
($1 = 1,334.4800 won)
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)