|
Korea Electric Power : Independent Auditor's Review Report Based on a report originally issued in Korean (Form 6-K)
Independent Auditor's Review Report
Based on a report originally issued in Korean
The Shareholders and Board of Directors
Korea Electric Power Corporation:
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of Korea Electric Power Corporation (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the 'Group'), which comprise the consolidated interim statement of financial position as of June 30, 2021, and the related consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, consolidated interim statements of changes in equity and consolidated interim statements of cash flows for the six-month periods then ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Management's Responsibility for the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standard (KIFRS) 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim financial statements based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Auditing Standards (KGAAS) and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with KIFRS 1034 'Interim Financial Reporting'.
Other Matter
We have audited the consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2020, and the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss), consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein) in accordance with KGAAS, and our report dated March 10, 2021 expressed an unqualified opinion thereon. The accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2020 presented for comparative purposes, is not different, in all material respects, from the above audited consolidated statement of financial position.
August 17, 2021
This review report is effective as of August 17, 2021, the independent auditor's review report date. Accordingly, certain material subsequent events or circumstances may have occurred during the period from the independent auditor's review report date to the time this review report is used. Such events and circumstances could significantly affect the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements and may result in modifications to this review report.
3
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
As of June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
Note
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
5,6,7,44
|
|
|
W
|
2,727,459
|
|
|
|
2,029,584
|
|
Current financial assets, net
|
|
|
5,6,9,11,12,13,44,46
|
|
|
|
2,998,573
|
|
|
|
2,800,220
|
|
Trade and other receivables, net
|
|
|
5,8,20,24,44,45,46
|
|
|
|
7,453,484
|
|
|
|
7,918,470
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
6,838,063
|
|
|
|
6,742,909
|
|
Income tax receivables
|
|
|
|
34,850
|
|
|
|
49,675
|
|
Current non-financial assets
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
1,394,578
|
|
|
|
1,020,158
|
|
Assets held-for-sale
|
|
|
16,41
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
21,447,023
|
|
|
|
20,561,941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Non-current financial assets, net
|
|
|
5,6,9,10,11,12,13,44,46
|
|
|
|
2,812,354
|
|
|
|
2,472,821
|
|
Non-current trade and other receivables, net
|
|
|
5,8,20,44,45,46
|
|
|
|
1,812,591
|
|
|
|
1,861,569
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
18,24,27,48
|
|
|
|
170,536,239
|
|
|
|
168,709,387
|
|
Investment properties, net
|
|
|
19,27
|
|
|
|
216,012
|
|
|
|
225,195
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
99,816
|
|
|
|
98,166
|
|
Intangible assets other than goodwill, net
|
|
|
21,27,45
|
|
|
|
1,053,164
|
|
|
|
1,055,730
|
|
Investments in associates
|
|
|
4,17
|
|
|
|
4,654,149
|
|
|
|
4,250,787
|
|
Investments in joint ventures
|
|
|
4,17
|
|
|
|
2,128,372
|
|
|
|
1,919,746
|
|
Defined benefit assets, net
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7,231
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
1,891,844
|
|
|
|
1,733,146
|
|
Non-current non-financial assets
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
331,377
|
|
|
|
246,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
|
185,535,918
|
|
|
|
182,580,170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
W
|
206,982,941
|
|
|
|
203,142,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Continued)
4
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position, Continued
As of June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
Note
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables, net
|
|
|
5,22,24,44,46
|
|
|
W
|
6,804,905
|
|
|
|
6,256,521
|
|
Current financial liabilities, net
|
|
|
5,12,23,44,46
|
|
|
|
15,037,316
|
|
|
|
10,724,689
|
|
Income tax payables
|
|
|
|
486,009
|
|
|
|
476,898
|
|
Current non-financial liabilities
|
|
|
20,28,29
|
|
|
|
6,267,728
|
|
|
|
5,971,450
|
|
Current provisions
|
|
|
26,44
|
|
|
|
2,392,958
|
|
|
|
2,451,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
30,988,916
|
|
|
|
25,881,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Non-current trade and other payables, net
|
|
|
5,22,24,44,46
|
|
|
|
6,386,992
|
|
|
|
6,480,412
|
|
Non-current financial liabilities, net
|
|
|
5,12,23,44,46
|
|
|
|
59,033,771
|
|
|
|
59,365,011
|
|
Non-current non-financial liabilities
|
|
|
28,29
|
|
|
|
9,939,804
|
|
|
|
9,661,941
|
|
Employee benefits liabilities, net
|
|
|
25,44
|
|
|
|
1,998,182
|
|
|
|
1,910,860
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
|
8,660,314
|
|
|
|
9,100,247
|
|
Non-current provisions
|
|
|
26,44
|
|
|
|
20,282,255
|
|
|
|
20,075,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
106,301,318
|
|
|
|
106,594,043
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
W
|
137,290,234
|
|
|
|
132,475,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Contributed capital
|
|
|
1,30,44
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
W
|
3,209,820
|
|
|
|
3,209,820
|
|
Share premium
|
|
|
|
843,758
|
|
|
|
843,758
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,053,578
|
|
|
|
4,053,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
Legal reserves
|
|
|
|
1,604,910
|
|
|
|
1,604,910
|
|
Voluntary reserves
|
|
|
|
33,282,816
|
|
|
|
32,179,066
|
|
Unappropriated retained earnings
|
|
|
|
14,923,588
|
|
|
|
17,349,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49,811,314
|
|
|
|
51,133,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other components of equity
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
Other capital surplus
|
|
|
|
1,227,509
|
|
|
|
1,224,105
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(143,507
|
)
|
|
|
(409,577
|
)
|
Other equity
|
|
|
|
13,294,973
|
|
|
|
13,294,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,378,975
|
|
|
|
14,109,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the controlling company
|
|
|
|
68,243,867
|
|
|
|
69,296,680
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
16,32
|
|
|
|
1,448,840
|
|
|
|
1,370,166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
W
|
69,692,707
|
|
|
|
70,666,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
W
|
206,982,941
|
|
|
|
203,142,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements.
5
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
|
In millions of won, except per share information
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
Note
|
|
|
Three-month
period ended
|
|
|
Six-month
period ended
|
|
|
Three-month
period ended
|
|
|
Six-month
period ended
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
4,34,44,46
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of goods
|
|
|
W
|
12,910,995
|
|
|
|
27,596,215
|
|
|
|
12,559,654
|
|
|
|
27,172,498
|
|
Sales of services
|
|
|
|
94,936
|
|
|
|
192,611
|
|
|
|
93,363
|
|
|
|
213,588
|
|
Sales of construction services
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
349,348
|
|
|
|
480,439
|
|
|
|
263,957
|
|
|
|
471,378
|
|
Revenue related to transfer of assets from customers
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
163,636
|
|
|
|
324,950
|
|
|
|
155,559
|
|
|
|
308,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,518,915
|
|
|
|
28,594,215
|
|
|
|
13,072,533
|
|
|
|
28,165,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
14,25,42,46
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales of goods
|
|
|
|
(13,205,508
|
)
|
|
|
(26,873,841
|
)
|
|
|
(11,662,703
|
)
|
|
|
(25,340,457
|
)
|
Cost of sales of services
|
|
|
|
(57,171
|
)
|
|
|
(164,951
|
)
|
|
|
(53,692
|
)
|
|
|
(308,715
|
)
|
Cost of sales of construction services
|
|
|
|
(329,884
|
)
|
|
|
(443,604
|
)
|
|
|
(252,766
|
)
|
|
|
(416,764
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13,592,563
|
)
|
|
|
(27,482,396
|
)
|
|
|
(11,969,161
|
)
|
|
|
(26,065,936
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
|
|
|
(73,648
|
)
|
|
|
1,111,819
|
|
|
|
1,103,372
|
|
|
|
2,099,724
|
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
25,35,42,46
|
|
|
|
(691,141
|
)
|
|
|
(1,304,960
|
)
|
|
|
(713,562
|
)
|
|
|
(1,279,360
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(764,789
|
)
|
|
|
(193,141
|
)
|
|
|
389,810
|
|
|
|
820,364
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
89,136
|
|
|
|
189,045
|
|
|
|
111,008
|
|
|
|
197,532
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
(70,782
|
)
|
|
|
(89,938
|
)
|
|
|
(100,049
|
)
|
|
|
(116,661
|
)
|
|
Other gains (losses), net
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
19,478
|
|
|
|
89,570
|
|
|
|
151,508
|
|
|
Finance income
|
|
|
5,12,38
|
|
|
|
148,568
|
|
|
|
629,296
|
|
|
|
411,180
|
|
|
|
794,671
|
|
|
Finance expenses
|
|
|
5,12,39
|
|
|
|
(474,454
|
)
|
|
|
(1,491,184
|
)
|
|
|
(684,460
|
)
|
|
|
(1,691,222
|
)
|
|
Profit (loss) related to associates, joint ventures and subsidiaries
|
|
|
4,16,17
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share in profit of associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
|
77,670
|
|
|
|
327,528
|
|
|
|
29,520
|
|
|
|
269,482
|
|
Gain on disposal of investments in associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Share in loss of associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(50,707
|
)
|
|
|
(28,828
|
)
|
|
|
(62,952
|
)
|
Loss on disposal of investments in associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
|
(161
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
Loss on disposal of investments in subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
(1,090
|
)
|
|
|
(1,192
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76,539
|
|
|
|
275,509
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
|
|
206,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Continued)
6
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss), Continued
For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
|
In millions of won, except per share information
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
Note
|
|
|
Three-month
period ended
|
|
|
Six-month
period ended
|
|
|
Three-month
period ended
|
|
|
Six-month
period ended
|
|
Profit (loss) before income tax
|
|
|
W
|
(995,815
|
)
|
|
|
(660,935
|
)
|
|
|
217,751
|
|
|
|
362,706
|
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
321,962
|
|
|
|
105,498
|
|
|
|
(14,899
|
)
|
|
|
(106,246
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
|
|
|
(673,853
|
)
|
|
|
(555,437
|
)
|
|
|
202,852
|
|
|
|
256,460
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
|
5,12,25,31,33
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit liability
|
|
|
25,31
|
|
|
W
|
1,521
|
|
|
|
67,751
|
|
|
|
(59,274
|
)
|
|
|
(95,559
|
)
|
Share in other comprehensive income (loss) of associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
(1,176
|
)
|
|
|
1,366
|
|
|
|
1,118
|
|
Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
16,332
|
|
|
|
35,065
|
|
|
|
11,282
|
|
|
|
(40,262
|
)
|
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in the unrealized fair value of derivatives using cash flow hedge accounting
|
|
|
5,12,33
|
|
|
|
40,183
|
|
|
|
36,858
|
|
|
|
24,864
|
|
|
|
48,881
|
|
Foreign currency translation of foreign operations
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
6,732
|
|
|
|
27,984
|
|
|
|
(49,450
|
)
|
|
|
(4,728
|
)
|
Share in other comprehensive income (loss) of associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
46,014
|
|
|
|
184,552
|
|
|
|
(2,906
|
)
|
|
|
(41,737
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
|
|
|
111,157
|
|
|
|
351,034
|
|
|
|
(74,118
|
)
|
|
|
(132,287
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
|
|
W
|
(562,696
|
)
|
|
|
(204,403
|
)
|
|
|
128,734
|
|
|
|
124,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the controlling company
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
W
|
(695,836
|
)
|
|
|
(610,120
|
)
|
|
|
166,212
|
|
|
|
189,191
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
21,983
|
|
|
|
54,683
|
|
|
|
36,640
|
|
|
|
67,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
(673,853
|
)
|
|
|
(555,437
|
)
|
|
|
202,852
|
|
|
|
256,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the controlling company
|
|
|
W
|
(580,707)
|
|
|
|
(275,589
|
)
|
|
|
100,858
|
|
|
|
44,457
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
18,011
|
|
|
|
71,186
|
|
|
|
27,876
|
|
|
|
79,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
(562,696
|
)
|
|
|
(204,403
|
)
|
|
|
128,734
|
|
|
|
124,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share (in won)
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|
W
|
(1,084
|
)
|
|
|
(950
|
)
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
295
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements.
7
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the controlling company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributed
capital
|
|
|
Retained
earnings
|
|
|
Other
components
of equity
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
Non-
controlling
interests
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
Balance at January 1, 2020
|
|
W
|
4,053,578
|
|
|
|
49,202,133
|
|
|
|
14,240,607
|
|
|
|
67,496,318
|
|
|
|
1,393,331
|
|
|
|
68,889,649
|
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
189,191
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
189,191
|
|
|
|
67,269
|
|
|
|
256,460
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurement of defined benefit liability, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(98,606
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(98,606
|
)
|
|
|
3,047
|
|
|
|
(95,559
|
)
|
Share in other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,118
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,118
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,118
|
|
Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(40,262
|
)
|
|
|
(40,262
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(40,262
|
)
|
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in the unrealized fair value of derivatives using cash flow hedge accounting, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
38,826
|
|
|
|
38,826
|
|
|
|
10,055
|
|
|
|
48,881
|
|
Foreign currency translation of foreign operations, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(4,067
|
)
|
|
|
(4,067
|
)
|
|
|
(661
|
)
|
|
|
(4,728
|
)
|
Share in other comprehensive income (loss) of associates and joint ventures, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(41,743
|
)
|
|
|
(41,743
|
)
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
(41,737
|
)
|
Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(66,732
|
)
|
|
|
(66,732
|
)
|
Issuance of shares of capital by subsidiaries and others
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(544
|
)
|
|
|
(544
|
)
|
|
|
17,299
|
|
|
|
16,755
|
|
Transactions between consolidated entities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(203
|
)
|
|
|
(905
|
)
|
|
|
(1,108
|
)
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
Changes in consolidation scope
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,947
|
|
|
|
2,947
|
|
Dividends paid (hybrid bond)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(6,692
|
)
|
|
|
(6,692
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at June 30, 2020
|
|
W
|
4,053,578
|
|
|
|
49,293,633
|
|
|
|
14,191,912
|
|
|
|
67,539,123
|
|
|
|
1,420,908
|
|
|
|
68,960,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Continued)
8
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity, Continued
For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the controlling company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributed
capital
|
|
|
Retained
earnings
|
|
|
Other
components
of equity
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
Non-
controlling
interests
|
|
|
Total
equity
|
|
Balance at January 1, 2021
|
|
W
|
4,053,578
|
|
|
|
51,133,601
|
|
|
|
14,109,501
|
|
|
|
69,296,680
|
|
|
|
1,370,166
|
|
|
|
70,666,846
|
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (Loss) for the period
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(610,120
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(610,120
|
)
|
|
|
54,683
|
|
|
|
(555,437
|
)
|
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurement of defined benefit liability, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
65,183
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
65,183
|
|
|
|
2,568
|
|
|
|
67,751
|
|
Share in other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,176
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,176
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,176
|
)
|
Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
35,064
|
|
|
|
35,064
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
35,065
|
|
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in the unrealized fair value of derivatives using cash flow hedge accounting, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
35,545
|
|
|
|
35,545
|
|
|
|
1,313
|
|
|
|
36,858
|
|
Foreign currency translation of foreign operations, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
15,363
|
|
|
|
15,363
|
|
|
|
12,621
|
|
|
|
27,984
|
|
Share in other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
184,552
|
|
|
|
184,552
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
184,552
|
|
Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(780,628
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(780,628
|
)
|
|
|
(30,620
|
)
|
|
|
(811,248
|
)
|
Issuance of shares of capital by subsidiaries and others
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(373
|
)
|
|
|
(373
|
)
|
|
|
2,845
|
|
|
|
2,472
|
|
Transactions between consolidated entities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,777
|
|
|
|
3,777
|
|
|
|
(3,850
|
)
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
Changes in consolidation scope
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
45,805
|
|
|
|
45,805
|
|
Dividends paid (hybrid bond)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(6,692
|
)
|
|
|
(6,692
|
)
|
Others
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4,454
|
|
|
|
(4,454
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at June 30, 2021
|
|
W
|
4,053,578
|
|
|
|
49,811,314
|
|
|
|
14,378,975
|
|
|
|
68,243,867
|
|
|
|
1,448,840
|
|
|
|
69,692,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements.
9
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
|
W
|
(555,437
|
)
|
|
|
256,460
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
(105,498
|
)
|
|
|
106,246
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
5,842,974
|
|
|
|
5,645,802
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
84,883
|
|
|
|
77,610
|
|
Employee benefit expense
|
|
|
246,609
|
|
|
|
225,370
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
|
9,524
|
|
|
|
23,688
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
919,385
|
|
|
|
1,020,873
|
|
Loss on disposal of financial assets
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
29,058
|
|
|
|
19,253
|
|
Loss on abandonment of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
110,074
|
|
|
|
137,601
|
|
Loss on impairment of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
3,315
|
|
|
|
2,425
|
|
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,505
|
|
Loss on disposal of intangible assets
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Increase in provisions
|
|
|
1,107,891
|
|
|
|
840,093
|
|
Loss on foreign currency translation, net
|
|
|
434,314
|
|
|
|
414,990
|
|
Gain on valuation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
|
(2,121
|
)
|
|
|
(10,100
|
)
|
Loss on valuation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
|
4,817
|
|
|
|
1,085
|
|
Valuation and transaction gain on derivative instruments, net
|
|
|
(391,172
|
)
|
|
|
(453,039
|
)
|
Share in profit of associates and joint ventures, net
|
|
|
(276,821
|
)
|
|
|
(206,530
|
)
|
Gain on disposal of financial assets
|
|
|
(2,393
|
)
|
|
|
(3,826
|
)
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(22,274
|
)
|
|
|
(56,163
|
)
|
Gain on disposal of intangible assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,556
|
)
|
Gain on disposal of associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loss on disposal of associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
|
|
|
1,192
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(107,132
|
)
|
|
|
(130,576
|
)
|
Dividend income
|
|
|
(6,143
|
)
|
|
|
(4,085
|
)
|
Others, net
|
|
|
(835
|
)
|
|
|
(11,509
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,880,189
|
|
|
|
7,641,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in working capital:
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
604,791
|
|
|
|
713,513
|
|
Non-trade receivables
|
|
|
470,459
|
|
|
|
134,228
|
|
Accrued income
|
|
|
(65,348
|
)
|
|
|
111,634
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
2,739
|
|
|
|
(1,236
|
)
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
(386,905
|
)
|
|
|
(358,611
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(496,072
|
)
|
|
|
(283,163
|
)
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
38,291
|
|
|
|
(113,267
|
)
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
159,320
|
|
|
|
(1,180,390
|
)
|
Non-trade payables
|
|
|
(185,305
|
)
|
|
|
(21,648
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
3,670
|
|
|
|
(102,675
|
)
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
303,615
|
|
|
|
511,705
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
240,892
|
|
|
|
365,112
|
|
Investments in associates and joint ventures (dividends received)
|
|
|
142,748
|
|
|
|
90,526
|
|
Provisions
|
|
|
(1,300,461
|
)
|
|
|
(705,831
|
)
|
Payments of employee benefit obligations
|
|
|
(70,082
|
)
|
|
|
(34,519
|
)
|
Plan assets
|
|
|
(1,625
|
)
|
|
|
(3,304
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(539,273
|
)
|
|
|
(877,926
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Continued)
10
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows, Continued
For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Cash generated from operating activities
|
|
W
|
6,785,479
|
|
|
|
7,020,072
|
|
Dividends received (financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income)
|
|
|
6,143
|
|
|
|
4,085
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
(961,601
|
)
|
|
|
(1,022,791
|
)
|
Interest received
|
|
|
92,667
|
|
|
|
114,247
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
|
(549,452
|
)
|
|
|
(274,398
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
5,373,236
|
|
|
|
5,841,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
Proceeds from disposals of investments in associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
3,362
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Acquisition of investments in associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
(237,525
|
)
|
|
|
(67,063
|
)
|
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
135,954
|
|
|
|
193,054
|
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(6,785,446
|
)
|
|
|
(6,920,206
|
)
|
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
37,164
|
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
|
|
(36,906
|
)
|
|
|
(92,768
|
)
|
Proceeds from disposals of financial assets
|
|
|
4,574,901
|
|
|
|
3,681,126
|
|
Acquisition of financial assets
|
|
|
(4,875,562
|
)
|
|
|
(4,738,796
|
)
|
Increase in loans
|
|
|
(85,296
|
)
|
|
|
(154,179
|
)
|
Collection of loans
|
|
|
152,921
|
|
|
|
139,310
|
|
Increase in deposits
|
|
|
(105,017
|
)
|
|
|
(139,251
|
)
|
Decrease in deposits
|
|
|
69,053
|
|
|
|
128,707
|
|
Proceeds from disposals of assets held-for-sale
|
|
|
950
|
|
|
|
4,862
|
|
Receipt of government grants
|
|
|
21,205
|
|
|
|
21,436
|
|
Use of government grants
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(104
|
)
|
Net cash outflow from changes in consolidation scope
|
|
|
(53,141
|
)
|
|
|
(25,094
|
)
|
Other cash outflow from investing activities, net
|
|
|
(118,023
|
)
|
|
|
(112,060
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(7,338,570
|
)
|
|
|
(8,043,769
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings, net
|
|
|
3,335,734
|
|
|
|
198,766
|
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings and debt securities
|
|
|
4,616,161
|
|
|
|
7,520,906
|
|
Repayment of long-term borrowings and debt securities
|
|
|
(4,273,653
|
)
|
|
|
(5,279,770
|
)
|
Payment of lease liabilities
|
|
|
(322,048
|
)
|
|
|
(353,977
|
)
|
Settlement of derivative instruments, net
|
|
|
27,978
|
|
|
|
106,247
|
|
Change in non-controlling interest
|
|
|
49,430
|
|
|
|
9,806
|
|
Dividends paid (hybrid bond)
|
|
|
(6,692
|
)
|
|
|
(6,692
|
)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(811,261
|
)
|
|
|
(67,011
|
)
|
Other cash outflow from financing activities, net
|
|
|
(6,504
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
2,609,145
|
|
|
|
2,128,275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents before effect of exchange rate fluctuations
|
|
|
643,811
|
|
|
|
(74,279
|
)
|
|
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
|
|
|
54,064
|
|
|
|
11,390
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
697,875
|
|
|
|
(62,889
|
)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|
|
|
2,029,584
|
|
|
|
1,810,129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at June 30
|
|
W
|
2,727,459
|
|
|
|
1,747,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements.
11
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
1.
|
Reporting Entity (Description of the controlling company)
Korea Electric Power Corporation ('KEPCO') was incorporated on January 1, 1982 in accordance with the Korea Electric Power Corporation Act (the 'KEPCO Act') to engage in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and development of electric power resources in the Republic of Korea. KEPCO also provides power plant construction services. KEPCO's stock was first listed on the Korea Stock Exchange on August 10, 1989 and subsequently on the New York Stock Exchange on October 27, 1994 through its depository receipts. KEPCO's headquarter is located in Naju, Jeollanam-do.
As of June 30, 2021, KEPCO's share capital amounts to W3,209,820 million and KEPCO's shareholders are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
|
Percentage of
ownership
|
|
The Government of the Republic of Korea
|
|
|
116,841,794
|
|
|
|
18.20
|
%
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
|
211,235,264
|
|
|
|
32.90
|
%
|
Other (*)
|
|
|
313,887,019
|
|
|
|
48.90
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
641,964,077
|
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*)
|
The number of shares held by foreign shareholders are 99,623,913 shares (15.52%) as of June 7, 2021.
In accordance with the Restructuring Plan enacted on January 21, 1999 by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, KEPCO spun off its power generation divisions on April 2, 2001, resulting in the establishment of six power generation subsidiaries.
|
(1)
|
Statement of compliance
These consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with KIFRS 1034 'Interim Financial Reporting' as part of the period covered by KEPCO and subsidiaries' (the 'Group') KIFRS annual financial statements.
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the following material items in the consolidated statements of financial position:
|
|
•
|
|
financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
•
|
|
financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income or loss
|
|
•
|
|
derivative financial instruments are measured at fair value
|
|
•
|
|
liabilities for defined benefit plans are recognized at the net of the total present value of defined benefit obligations less the fair value of plan assets
|
(3)
|
Functional and presentation currency
These consolidated financial statements are presented in Korean won ('Won'), which is also the functional currency of KEPCO and most of the significant operating subsidiaries.
|
(4)
|
Use of estimates and judgments
The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with KIFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
12
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
2.
|
Basis of Preparation, Continued
|
(4)
|
Use of estimates and judgments, continued
Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.
The followings are the key assumptions and other key sources of estimation uncertainty at the end of the reporting period, that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year.
|
|
(i)
|
Useful lives of property, plant and equipment, and estimations on provision for decommissioning costs
The Group reviews the estimated useful lives of property, plant and equipment at the end of each annual reporting period. Management's assumptions could affect the determination of estimated economic useful lives.
The Group records the fair value of estimated decommissioning costs as a liability in the period in which the Group incurs a legal obligation associated with the retirement of long-lived assets that result from acquisition, construction, development and/or normal use of the assets. The Group is required to record a liability for the dismantling (demolition) of nuclear power plants and disposal of spent fuel and low and intermediate radioactive wastes. The measurement of such liability is subject to change based on change in estimated cash flow, inflation rate, discount rate, and expected timing of decommissioning.
The Group recognizes deferred tax assets and liabilities based on the differences between the financial statement carrying amounts and the tax bases of assets and liabilities of each consolidated taxpaying entity. However, the amount of deferred tax assets may be different if the Group determines the estimated future taxable income is not sufficient to realize the deferred tax assets recognized.
|
|
(iii)
|
Valuations of financial instruments at fair values
The Group's accounting policies and disclosures require the measurement of fair values, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. The Group has established control framework with respect to the measurement of fair values. The valuation team regularly reviews significant unobservable inputs and valuation adjustments.
If third party information, such as broker quotes or pricing services, is used to measure fair values, then the valuation team assesses the evidence obtained from the third parties to support the conclusion that such valuations meet the requirements of KIFRS including the level in the fair value hierarchy in which such valuation techniques should be classified.
When measuring the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group uses market observable data as far as possible. Fair values are categorized into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows.
If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or a liability might be categorized in different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. The Group recognizes transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred.
|
|
(iv)
|
Defined employee benefit liabilities
The Group offers its employees defined benefit plans. The cost of providing benefits is determined using the Projected Unit Credit Method, with actuarial valuations being carried out at the end of each reporting period. For actuarial valuations, certain inputs such as discount rates and future salary increases are estimated. Defined benefit plans contain significant uncertainties in estimations due to its long-term nature (refer to Note 25).
13
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
2.
|
Basis of Preparation, Continued
|
(4)
|
Use of estimates and judgments, continued
Electricity delivered but neither metered nor billed is estimated at the reporting date based on the volume of electricity delivered which can vary significantly as a result of customer usage patterns, customer mix, meter reading schedules, weather, and etc. Unbilled revenue recognized as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 are W1,397,539 million and W1,200,336 million, respectively.
|
(vi)
Construction contracts
The Group recognizes revenue over time using the cost-based input method which represents a faithful depiction of the Group's progress towards complete satisfaction of providing the power plant construction, which has been identified as a single performance obligation. In applying the cost-based input method, it is necessary to use estimates and assumptions related to the Group's efforts or inputs expected to be incurred. Cost incurred towards contract completion include costs associated with direct materials, labor, and other indirect costs related to contract performance. Judgment is required in estimating the costs expected to incur in completing the construction projects which involves estimating future materials, labor, contingencies and other related costs. Revenue is estimated based on the contractual amount; however, it can also be affected by uncertainties resulting from unexpected future events.
(5)
Changes in accounting policies
Changes in accounting standards effective from January 1, 2021 are as follows. The Group believes that these amendments have no significant impact on the Group's consolidated interim financial statements. The Group has not applied the new and revised standards in issue but not yet effective for the periods starting from January 1, 2021, even though the early adoption of these standards is possible.
Amendments to KIFRS 1109 'Financial Instruments', KIFRS 1039 'Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement', KIFRS 1107 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures', KIFRS 1104 'Insurance Contracts' and KIFRS 1116 'Lease' - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Phase II
The amendments provide temporary reliefs which address the financial reporting effects when an interbank offered rate (IBOR) is replaced with an alternative nearly risk-free interest rate (RFR). The amendments include the following practical expedients:
•
A practical expedient to require contractual changes, or changes to cash flows that are directly required by the reform, to be treated as changes to a floating interest rate, equivalent to a movement in a market rate of interest
•
Permit changes required by IBOR reform to be made to hedge designations and hedge documentation without the hedging relationship being discontinued
•
Provide temporary relief to entities from having to meet the separately identifiable requirement when an RFR instrument is designated as a hedge of a risk component
(6)
Adoption of cost pass-through tariff system
The Group adopted the cost pass-through tariff system from January 1, 2021 with the approval of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) on December 17, 2020 and amended the supply contract and related enforcement regulations. The new system is applicable to electricity bills charged from January 1, 2021. The Group believes that the adoption of the aforementioned system has no significant impact on the Group's accounting policies, including 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers'.
3.
Significant Accounting Policies
The accounting policies applied by the Group in these consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied by the Group in its consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, except for the changes described in Note 2.(5).
4.
Segment, Geographic and Other Information
(1)
Segment determination and explanation of the measurements
The Group's operating segments are its business components that generate discrete financial information that is reported to and regularly reviewed by chief operating decision makers of the Group including but not limited to the Chief Executive Officer, for the purpose of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance. The Group's reportable segments are 'Transmission and distribution', 'Electric power generation (Nuclear)', 'Electric power generation (Non-nuclear)', 'Plant maintenance & engineering service' and 'Others'; others mainly represent the business unit that manages the Group's foreign operations.
Segment operating profit (loss) is determined the same way that consolidated operating profit is determined under KIFRS without any adjustment for corporate allocations. The accounting policies used by each segment are consistent with the accounting policies used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements. Segment assets and liabilities are determined based on separate financial statements of the entities instead of on a consolidated basis. There are various transactions between the reportable segments, including sales of property, plant and equipment and so on, that are conducted on an arm's-length basis at market prices that would be applicable to an independent third party. For subsidiaries which are in a different segment from that of its immediate parent company, their carrying amount in separate financial statements is eliminated in the consolidating adjustments in the tables below. In addition, consolidation adjustments in the table below include adjustments of the amount of investment in associates and joint ventures from the cost basis amount reflected in segment assets to that determined using equity method in the consolidated financial statements.
4.
Segment, Geographic and Other Information, Continued
(2)
Financial information of the segments for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are as follows:
Transmission and distribution
|
|
W
|
13,432,735
|
|
|
|
28,260,429
|
|
|
|
479,068
|
|
|
|
807,740
|
|
|
|
12,953,667
|
|
|
|
27,452,689
|
|
|
|
(1,033,309
|
)
|
|
|
(2,005,053
|
)
|
|
|
983,181
|
|
|
|
1,965,104
|
|
|
|
8,486
|
|
|
|
17,222
|
|
|
|
157,294
|
|
|
|
319,756
|
|
|
|
76,827
|
|
|
|
240,393
|
|
Electric power generation (Nuclear)
|
|
|
2,494,055
|
|
|
|
5,450,726
|
|
|
|
2,463,639
|
|
|
|
5,397,948
|
|
|
|
30,416
|
|
|
|
52,778
|
|
|
|
481,865
|
|
|
|
1,357,269
|
|
|
|
914,463
|
|
|
|
1,820,892
|
|
|
|
6,494
|
|
|
|
11,462
|
|
|
|
118,839
|
|
|
|
237,679
|
|
|
|
(12,442
|
)
|
|
|
(10,516
|
)
|
Electric power generation (Non-nuclear)
|
|
|
4,972,394
|
|
|
|
10,736,759
|
|
|
|
4,710,931
|
|
|
|
10,174,676
|
|
|
|
261,463
|
|
|
|
562,083
|
|
|
|
(362,504
|
)
|
|
|
181,736
|
|
|
|
1,046,255
|
|
|
|
2,069,207
|
|
|
|
5,344
|
|
|
|
9,618
|
|
|
|
148,964
|
|
|
|
299,725
|
|
|
|
10,828
|
|
|
|
44,751
|
|
Plant maintenance & engineering service
|
|
|
676,212
|
|
|
|
1,245,624
|
|
|
|
578,263
|
|
|
|
1,068,246
|
|
|
|
97,949
|
|
|
|
177,378
|
|
|
|
56,952
|
|
|
|
122,883
|
|
|
|
30,321
|
|
|
|
60,899
|
|
|
|
2,315
|
|
|
|
4,384
|
|
|
|
(179
|
)
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
|
|
881
|
|
Others
|
|
|
467,437
|
|
|
|
923,453
|
|
|
|
292,017
|
|
|
|
574,166
|
|
|
|
175,420
|
|
|
|
349,287
|
|
|
|
65,928
|
|
|
|
106,610
|
|
|
|
43,221
|
|
|
|
76,126
|
|
|
|
37,126
|
|
|
|
77,854
|
|
|
|
39,317
|
|
|
|
76,086
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Consolidation adjustments
|
|
|
(8,523,918
|
)
|
|
|
(18,022,776
|
)
|
|
|
(8,523,918
|
)
|
|
|
(18,022,776
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
26,279
|
|
|
|
43,414
|
|
|
|
(35,704
|
)
|
|
|
(64,371
|
)
|
|
|
(6,616
|
)
|
|
|
(13,408
|
)
|
|
|
(7,664
|
)
|
|
|
(14,289
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Segment
|
|
Total
segment
revenue
|
|
|
Intersegment
revenue
|
|
|
Revenue
from
external
customers
|
|
|
Operating
Profit (loss)
|
|
|
Depreciation
and
amortization
|
|
|
Interest
income
|
|
|
Interest
expense
|
|
|
Profit (loss) related
associates, joint
ventures
and subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
Three-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Six-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Three-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Six-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Three-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Six-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Three-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
13,072,533
|
|
|
|
28,165,660
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
13,072,533
|
|
|
|
28,165,660
|
|
|
|
389,810
|
|
|
|
820,364
|
|
|
|
2,884,339
|
|
|
|
5,723,412
|
|
|
|
64,069
|
|
|
|
130,576
|
|
|
|
504,489
|
|
|
|
1,020,873
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
|
|
206,514
|
|
|
|
16
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
4.
Segment, Geographic and Other Information, Continued
(3)
Information related to segment assets and segment liabilities as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
In millions of won
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
Segment
|
|
Segment
assets
|
|
|
Investments in
associates and
joint ventures
|
|
|
Acquisition of
non-current assets
|
|
|
Segment
liabilities
|
|
Transmission and distribution
|
|
W
|
114,346,372
|
|
|
|
4,522,173
|
|
|
|
3,764,662
|
|
|
|
62,950,000
|
|
Electric power generation (Nuclear)
|
|
|
62,987,655
|
|
|
|
121,533
|
|
|
|
1,086,052
|
|
|
|
36,214,709
|
|
Electric power generation (Non-nuclear)
|
|
|
55,251,998
|
|
|
|
2,096,035
|
|
|
|
1,764,627
|
|
|
|
34,099,476
|
|
Plant maintenance & engineering service
|
|
|
3,601,040
|
|
|
|
42,780
|
|
|
|
33,690
|
|
|
|
1,141,163
|
|
Others
|
|
|
9,980,877
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
257,287
|
|
|
|
4,426,726
|
|
Consolidation adjustments
|
|
|
(39,185,001
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(83,966
|
)
|
|
|
(1,541,840
|
)
|
|
|
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
4.
Segment, Geographic and Other Information, Continued
(4)
Geographic information
Electricity sales, the main operations of the Group, are conducted in the Republic of Korea. The following information on revenue from external customers and non-current assets is determined by the location of the customers and of the assets:
|
In millions of won
|
|
Revenue from external customers
|
|
|
Non-current assets (*2)
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
June 30,
2021
|
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
|
Geographical unit
|
|
Three-month
period ended
|
|
|
Six-month
period ended
|
|
|
Three-month
period ended
|
|
|
Six-month
period ended
|
|
Domestic
|
|
W
|
13,050,876
|
|
|
|
27,861,216
|
|
|
|
12,711,311
|
|
|
|
27,494,423
|
|
|
|
175,739,847
|
|
|
|
173,673,478
|
|
Overseas (*1)
|
|
|
468,039
|
|
|
|
732,999
|
|
|
|
361,222
|
|
|
|
671,237
|
|
|
|
3,279,282
|
|
|
|
2,831,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
13,518,915
|
|
|
|
28,594,215
|
|
|
|
13,072,533
|
|
|
|
28,165,660
|
|
|
|
179,019,129
|
|
|
|
176,505,403
|
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
5.
Classification of Financial Instruments
(1)
Classification of financial assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
Financial assets
at fair value
through profit or
loss
|
|
|
Financial assets
at fair value
through other
comprehensive
income
|
|
|
Financial assets
at amortized cost
|
|
|
Derivative assets
(applying hedge
accounting)
|
|
|
Total
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
5.
Classification of Financial Instruments, Continued
(1)
Classification of financial assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued:
|
In millions of won
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Financial assets
at fair value
through profit or
loss
|
|
|
Financial assets
at fair value
through other
comprehensive
income
|
|
|
Financial assets
at amortized cost
|
|
|
Derivative assets
(applying hedge
accounting)
|
|
|
Total
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
5.
Classification of Financial Instruments, Continued
(2)
Classification of financial liabilities as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
Financial liabilities
at fair value
through
profit or loss
|
|
|
Financial liabilities
recognized at
amortized cost
|
|
|
Derivative liabilities
(applying hedge
accounting)
|
|
|
Total
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
5.
Classification of Financial Instruments, Continued
(3)
Classification of comprehensive income (loss) from financial instruments for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
|
In millions of won
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Six-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Three-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Six-
month
period
ended
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
Interest income
|
|
W
|
826
|
|
|
|
2,398
|
|
|
|
6,866
|
|
|
|
24,126
|
|
|
Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations
|
|
|
(949
|
)
|
|
|
10,849
|
|
|
|
(507
|
)
|
|
|
12,945
|
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
5,330
|
|
|
|
8,764
|
|
|
|
6,359
|
|
|
|
9,081
|
|
|
Dividends income
|
|
|
1,227
|
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
|
2,203
|
|
|
|
2,203
|
|
|
Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets
|
|
|
(2,684
|
)
|
|
|
(2,696
|
)
|
|
|
3,015
|
|
|
|
9,015
|
|
|
Gain on disposal of financial assets
|
|
|
1,512
|
|
|
|
2,008
|
|
|
|
3,508
|
|
|
|
3,461
|
|
|
Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
(138
|
)
|
|
|
(138
|
)
|
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
|
Dividends income
|
|
|
2,553
|
|
|
|
4,778
|
|
|
|
1,840
|
|
|
|
1,882
|
|
Financial assets at amortized cost
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
321
|
|
|
Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations
|
|
|
(127
|
)
|
|
|
738
|
|
|
|
(461
|
)
|
|
|
791
|
|
Loans
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
4,240
|
|
|
|
8,673
|
|
|
|
19,167
|
|
|
|
32,519
|
|
|
Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
|
(151
|
)
|
|
|
252
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
35,354
|
|
|
|
74,188
|
|
|
|
9,801
|
|
|
|
22,294
|
|
|
Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations
|
|
|
23,887
|
|
|
|
11,501
|
|
|
|
(8,636
|
)
|
|
|
11,879
|
|
Short-term financial instruments
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
2,744
|
|
|
|
6,001
|
|
|
|
8,530
|
|
|
|
17,032
|
|
|
Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations
|
|
|
(6,226
|
)
|
|
|
13,280
|
|
|
|
(19,384
|
)
|
|
|
25,449
|
|
Long-term financial instruments
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
4,490
|
|
|
|
6,658
|
|
|
|
3,589
|
|
|
|
6,451
|
|
|
Gain on foreign currency transactions and translations
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other financial assets
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
9,527
|
|
|
|
18,752
|
|
Financial liabilities carried at amortized cost
|
|
Interest expense of borrowings and debt securities
|
|
|
297,416
|
|
|
|
611,766
|
|
|
|
348,995
|
|
|
|
706,503
|
|
|
Loss on repayment of financial liabilities
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
Interest expense of trade and other payables
|
|
|
52,266
|
|
|
|
94,898
|
|
|
|
47,195
|
|
|
|
97,988
|
|
|
Interest expense of others
|
|
|
106,890
|
|
|
|
212,721
|
|
|
|
108,300
|
|
|
|
216,382
|
|
|
Other finance income
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
991
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
Other finance expenses
|
|
|
597
|
|
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations
|
|
|
2,316
|
|
|
|
(484,925
|
)
|
|
|
246,025
|
|
|
|
(529,122
|
)
|
Derivative assets (trading)
|
|
Gain (Loss) on valuation of derivatives
|
|
|
56,135
|
|
|
|
212,892
|
|
|
|
(2,729
|
)
|
|
|
246,091
|
|
|
Gain (Loss) on transaction of derivatives
|
|
|
(3,091
|
)
|
|
|
7,472
|
|
|
|
(5,339
|
)
|
|
|
14,997
|
|
Derivatives
(applying hedge accounting)
|
|
Gain (Loss) on valuation of derivatives
(profit or loss)
|
|
|
(6,448
|
)
|
|
|
150,253
|
|
|
|
(104,038
|
)
|
|
|
124,137
|
|
|
Gain on valuation of derivatives (equity, before tax)
|
|
|
75,627
|
|
|
|
61,671
|
|
|
|
45,354
|
|
|
|
77,697
|
|
|
Gain on transaction of derivatives
|
|
|
6,955
|
|
|
|
20,555
|
|
|
|
60,234
|
|
|
|
67,814
|
22
Restricted deposits as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2021
|
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
Escrow accounts
|
|
W
|
559
|
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
Deposits for government project and others
|
|
|
19,743
|
|
|
|
5,066
|
|
|
Collateral provided for borrowings
|
|
|
176,276
|
|
|
|
117,747
|
|
|
Collateral provided for lawsuit
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
Deposits for transmission regional support program
|
|
|
10,207
|
|
|
|
5,469
|
|
Short-term financial instruments
|
|
Restriction on withdrawal related to 'win-win growth program' for small and medium enterprises and others
|
|
|
114,000
|
|
|
|
109,000
|
|
Non-current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
Decommissioning costs of nuclear power plants
|
|
|
579,344
|
|
|
|
577,481
|
|
Long-term financial instruments
|
|
Escrow accounts
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
Guarantee deposits for banking accounts at oversea branches
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
Collateral provided for borrowings
|
|
|
11,745
|
|
|
|
11,745
|
|
|
Decommissioning costs of nuclear power plants
|
|
|
263,661
|
|
|
|
258,282
|
|
|
Funds for developing small and medium enterprises (*)
|
|
|
210,000
|
|
|
|
210,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
1,385,990
|
|
|
|
1,295,758
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*)
|
Deposits for small and medium enterprise at the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) and others for construction of Bitgaram Energy Valley and support for high potential businesses as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
|
7.
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
W
|
735
|
|
|
|
871
|
|
Other demand deposits
|
|
|
1,374,486
|
|
|
|
1,291,058
|
|
Short-term deposits classified as cash equivalents
|
|
|
860,770
|
|
|
|
432,263
|
|
Short-term investments classified as cash equivalents
|
|
|
491,468
|
|
|
|
305,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
2,727,459
|
|
|
|
2,029,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Trade and Other Receivables
|
(1)
|
Trade and other receivables as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
Gross
amount
|
|
|
Allowance for
doubtful accounts
|
|
|
Present value
discount
|
|
|
Book
value
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
W
|
6,832,036
|
|
|
|
(201,808
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
6,630,228
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
857,629
|
|
|
|
(33,108
|
)
|
|
|
(1,265
|
)
|
|
|
823,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,689,665
|
|
|
|
(234,916
|
)
|
|
|
(1,265
|
)
|
|
|
7,453,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
181,428
|
|
|
|
(483
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
180,945
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
1,689,877
|
|
|
|
(54,608
|
)
|
|
|
(3,623
|
)
|
|
|
1,631,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,871,305
|
|
|
|
(55,091
|
)
|
|
|
(3,623
|
)
|
|
|
1,812,591
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
9,560,970
|
|
|
|
(290,007
|
)
|
|
|
(4,888
|
)
|
|
|
9,266,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Gross
amount
|
|
|
Allowance for
doubtful accounts
|
|
|
Present value
discount
|
|
|
Book
value
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
W
|
7,370,923
|
|
|
|
(208,184
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7,162,739
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
799,598
|
|
|
|
(42,332
|
)
|
|
|
(1,535
|
)
|
|
|
755,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,170,521
|
|
|
|
(250,516
|
)
|
|
|
(1,535
|
)
|
|
|
7,918,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
227,261
|
|
|
|
(806
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
226,455
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
1,728,486
|
|
|
|
(90,047
|
)
|
|
|
(3,325
|
)
|
|
|
1,635,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,955,747
|
|
|
|
(90,853
|
)
|
|
|
(3,325
|
)
|
|
|
1,861,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
10,126,268
|
|
|
|
(341,369
|
)
|
|
|
(4,860
|
)
|
|
|
9,780,039
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Trade and Other Receivables, Continued
|
(2)
|
Other receivables as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
Gross
amount
|
|
|
Allowance for
doubtful accounts
|
|
|
Present value
discount
|
|
|
Book
value
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Non-trade receivables
|
|
W
|
446,949
|
|
|
|
(31,623
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
415,326
|
|
Accrued income
|
|
|
58,587
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
58,587
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
265,804
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,265
|
)
|
|
|
264,539
|
|
Finance lease receivables (*1)
|
|
|
57,875
|
|
|
|
(191
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
57,684
|
|
Others
|
|
|
28,414
|
|
|
|
(1,294
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
27,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
857,629
|
|
|
|
(33,108
|
)
|
|
|
(1,265
|
)
|
|
|
823,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Non-trade receivables
|
|
|
104,508
|
|
|
|
(48,544
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
55,964
|
|
Accrued income
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
388,362
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(3,623
|
)
|
|
|
384,739
|
|
Finance lease receivables (*2)
|
|
|
1,102,726
|
|
|
|
(658
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,102,068
|
|
Others
|
|
|
93,215
|
|
|
|
(5,406
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
87,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,689,877
|
|
|
|
(54,608
|
)
|
|
|
(3,623
|
)
|
|
|
1,631,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
2,547,506
|
|
|
|
(87,716
|
)
|
|
|
(4,888
|
)
|
|
|
2,454,902
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*1)
|
Gross amount of finance lease receivables is the net lease investment by deducting unearned finance income of W106,915 million.
|
(*2)
|
Gross amount of finance lease receivables is the net lease investment by deducting unearned finance income of W1,084,025 million.
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Gross
amount
|
|
|
Allowance for
doubtful accounts
|
|
|
Present value
discount
|
|
|
Book
value
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Non-trade receivables
|
|
W
|
441,031
|
|
|
|
(37,062
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
403,969
|
|
Accrued income
|
|
|
38,956
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
38,956
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
239,011
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,535
|
)
|
|
|
237,476
|
|
Finance lease receivables (*1)
|
|
|
57,084
|
|
|
|
(365
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
56,719
|
|
Others
|
|
|
23,516
|
|
|
|
(4,905
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
18,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
799,598
|
|
|
|
(42,332
|
)
|
|
|
(1,535
|
)
|
|
|
755,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Non-trade receivables
|
|
|
215,136
|
|
|
|
(80,451
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
134,685
|
|
Accrued income
|
|
|
834
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
834
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
364,855
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(3,325
|
)
|
|
|
361,530
|
|
Finance lease receivables (*2)
|
|
|
1,065,982
|
|
|
|
(625
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,065,357
|
|
Others
|
|
|
81,679
|
|
|
|
(8,971
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
72,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,728,486
|
|
|
|
(90,047
|
)
|
|
|
(3,325
|
)
|
|
|
1,635,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
2,528,084
|
|
|
|
(132,379
|
)
|
|
|
(4,860
|
)
|
|
|
2,390,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*1)
|
Gross amount of finance lease receivables is the net lease investment by deducting unearned finance income of W105,127 million.
|
(*2)
|
Gross amount of finance lease receivables is the net lease investment by deducting unearned finance income of W1,087,559 million.
|
(3)
|
Trade and other receivables are classified as financial assets at amortized cost and are measured using the effective interest rate method. No interest is accrued for trade receivables related to electricity for the duration between the billing date and the payment due dates. However once trade receivables are overdue, the Group imposes a monthly interest rate of 1.5% on the overdue trade receivables. The Group holds deposits of three months' expected electricity usage for customers requesting temporary usage and customers with delinquent payments.
|
8.
|
Trade and Other Receivables, Continued
|
(4)
|
Aging analysis of trade receivables as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
Trade receivables: (not overdue)
|
|
W
|
6,706,188
|
|
|
|
7,274,773
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables: (impairment reviewed)
|
|
|
307,276
|
|
|
|
323,411
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less than 60 days
|
|
|
5,217
|
|
|
|
3,505
|
|
60 ~ 90 days
|
|
|
20,748
|
|
|
|
28,729
|
|
90 ~ 120 days
|
|
|
20,017
|
|
|
|
10,687
|
|
120 days ~ 1 year
|
|
|
37,958
|
|
|
|
34,036
|
|
Over 1 year
|
|
|
223,336
|
|
|
|
246,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,013,464
|
|
|
|
7,598,184
|
|
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
(202,291
|
)
|
|
|
(208,990
|
)
|
|
W
|
6,811,173
|
|
|
|
7,389,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At the end of each reporting period, the Group assesses whether the credit to trade receivables is impaired. The Group recognizes loss allowances for trade receivables individually when there is any objective evidence that trade receivables are impaired and significant and classifies the trade receivables that are not individually assessed as the trade receivables subject to be assessed on a collective basis. Also, the Group recognizes loss allowances based on an 'expected credit loss' (ECL) model.
|
(5)
|
Changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
Beginning balance
|
|
W
|
208,990
|
|
|
|
132,379
|
|
|
|
212,759
|
|
|
|
114,155
|
|
Bad debts expense
|
|
|
3,304
|
|
|
|
7,068
|
|
|
|
24,021
|
|
|
|
27,329
|
|
Write-off, etc.
|
|
|
(9,375
|
)
|
|
|
(33,737
|
)
|
|
|
(20,332
|
)
|
|
|
(1,910
|
)
|
Reversal
|
|
|
(769
|
)
|
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
|
(3,373
|
)
|
|
|
(2,464
|
)
|
Others
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
(17,915
|
)
|
|
|
(4,085
|
)
|
|
|
(4,731
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending balance
|
|
W
|
202,291
|
|
|
|
87,716
|
|
|
|
208,990
|
|
|
|
132,379
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Non-current
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Non-current
|
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficiary Certificate
|
|
W
|
52,925
|
|
|
|
187,527
|
|
|
|
1,313
|
|
|
|
155,122
|
|
Cooperative
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5,984
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5,692
|
|
Other (*)
|
|
|
1,991,922
|
|
|
|
276,199
|
|
|
|
1,194,788
|
|
|
|
312,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,044,847
|
|
|
|
469,710
|
|
|
|
1,196,101
|
|
|
|
473,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial assets designated as at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Debt with embedded derivatives
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
230,925
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
212,066
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
2,044,847
|
|
|
|
700,635
|
|
|
|
1,196,101
|
|
|
|
685,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*)
|
'Other' includes MMT, etc.
|
10.
|
Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income
|
(1)
|
Changes in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
Beginning balance
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
Disposal
|
|
|
Valuation
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
Ending balance
|
|
|
Listed
|
|
W
|
194,669
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
(8,208
|
)
|
|
|
34,640
|
|
|
|
3,431
|
|
|
|
226,032
|
|
Unlisted
|
|
|
163,890
|
|
|
|
3,376
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(309
|
)
|
|
|
(1,077
|
)
|
|
|
165,867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
358,559
|
|
|
|
4,876
|
|
|
|
(8,221
|
)
|
|
|
34,331
|
|
|
|
2,354
|
|
|
|
391,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
|
|
W
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-current financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
|
|
|
358,559
|
|
|
|
4,876
|
|
|
|
(8,221
|
)
|
|
|
34,331
|
|
|
|
2,354
|
|
|
|
391,899
|
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Beginning balance
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
Disposal
|
|
|
Valuation
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
Ending balance
|
|
|
Listed
|
|
W
|
201,201
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(7,809
|
)
|
|
|
1,281
|
|
|
|
194,669
|
|
Unlisted
|
|
|
177,969
|
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(23,128
|
)
|
|
|
6,150
|
|
|
|
163,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
379,170
|
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(30,937
|
)
|
|
|
7,431
|
|
|
|
358,559
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
|
|
W
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-current financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
|
|
|
379,170
|
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(30,937
|
)
|
|
|
7,431
|
|
|
|
358,559
|
|
10.
|
Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income, Continued
|
(2)
|
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Ownership
|
|
|
Acquisition cost
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Korea District Heating Corp.
|
|
|
2,264,068
|
|
|
|
19.55
|
%
|
|
W
|
173,201
|
|
|
|
99,053
|
|
|
|
99,053
|
|
Ssangyong Motor Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
38,568
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
SM Korea Line Corp.
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Bumyang Construction Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
ELCOMTEC Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
32,875
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
PAN Ocean Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
1,492
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
STX Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
7,419
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Codes Combine Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
PT Adaro Energy Tbk
|
|
|
480,000,000
|
|
|
|
1.50
|
%
|
|
|
65,028
|
|
|
|
45,115
|
|
|
|
45,115
|
|
Denison Mines Corp.
|
|
|
58,284,000
|
|
|
|
9.76
|
%
|
|
|
84,134
|
|
|
|
80,199
|
|
|
|
80,199
|
|
Fission Uranium Corp.
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
SangSangin Industry Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
5,831
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Vitzrosys Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
EMnI Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Vissem electronics, Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
KC Industry Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Ihsung CNI Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
142,860
|
|
|
|
4.81
|
%
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
324,771
|
|
|
|
226,032
|
|
|
|
226,032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unlisted (*1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intellectual Discovery Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
6.00
|
%
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
954
|
|
|
|
954
|
|
Smart Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
133,333
|
|
|
|
4.14
|
%
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
PT. Kedap Sayaaq
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
|
10.00
|
%
|
|
|
18,540
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Set Holding (*2)
|
|
|
1,100,220
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
%
|
|
|
229,255
|
|
|
|
143,765
|
|
|
|
143,765
|
|
PT. Cirebon Energi Prasarana
|
|
|
22,420
|
|
|
|
10.00
|
%
|
|
|
2,612
|
|
|
|
2,533
|
|
|
|
2,533
|
|
SGC Greenpower
|
|
|
580,000
|
|
|
|
5.00
|
%
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
Le Soleil KHNP Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
724,182
|
|
|
|
19.00
|
%
|
|
|
1,376
|
|
|
|
1,376
|
|
|
|
1,376
|
|
Ihsung CNI Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
127,660
|
|
|
|
4.30
|
%
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
H Robotics Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
9,192
|
|
|
|
4.55
|
%
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Good Tcells Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
11,364
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
IPSbio Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
1,975
|
|
|
|
3.13
|
%
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Nine B Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
4.96
|
%
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hwan Young Steel Co., Ltd. and others (*3)
|
|
|
|
|
12,269
|
|
|
|
9,139
|
|
|
|
9,139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
277,152
|
|
|
|
165,867
|
|
|
|
165,867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
601,923
|
|
|
|
391,899
|
|
|
|
391,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*1)
|
The Group used initial cost as their fair value because there was not enough information to determine fair value, and the range of the estimated fair value is wide.
|
(*2)
|
The Group has estimated the fair value of Set Holding by using the discounted cash flow method and has recognized the difference between its fair value and book value as gain or loss on valuation of financial assets at FVOCI in other comprehensive income or loss during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021.
|
(*3)
|
Equity securities, acquired through debt-for-equity swaps of electricity rate bonds and others, consist of 323 companies including Hwan Young Steel Co., Ltd.
|
10.
|
Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income, Continued
|
(2)
|
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Ownership
|
|
|
Acquisition cost
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Korea District Heating Corp.
|
|
|
2,264,068
|
|
|
|
19.55
|
%
|
|
W
|
173,201
|
|
|
|
91,356
|
|
|
|
91,356
|
|
Ssangyong Motor Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
38,568
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
SM Korea Line Corp.
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Bumyang Construction Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
ELCOMTEC Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
32,875
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
PAN Ocean Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
1,492
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Dongbu Corp.
|
|
|
955
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
KSP Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
22,539
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
STX Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
7,419
|
|
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Codes Combine Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
PT Adaro Energy Tbk
|
|
|
480,000,000
|
|
|
|
1.50
|
%
|
|
|
65,028
|
|
|
|
53,127
|
|
|
|
53,127
|
|
Energy Fuels Inc.
|
|
|
1,711,814
|
|
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
16,819
|
|
|
|
7,888
|
|
|
|
7,888
|
|
Bunji Corporation Limited
|
|
|
99,763
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
18,445
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Denison Mines Corp.
|
|
|
58,284,000
|
|
|
|
9.76
|
%
|
|
|
84,134
|
|
|
|
41,776
|
|
|
|
41,776
|
|
Fission 3.0
|
|
|
75,000
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Fission Uranium Corp.
|
|
|
800,000
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
785
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
SangSangin Industry Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
5,831
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Vitzrosys Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
EMnI Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
359,327
|
|
|
|
194,669
|
|
|
|
194,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unlisted (*1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intellectual Discovery Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
6.00
|
%
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
954
|
|
|
|
954
|
|
Smart Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
133,333
|
|
|
|
4.14
|
%
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
PT. Kedap Sayaaq
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
|
10.00
|
%
|
|
|
18,540
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Set Holding (*2)
|
|
|
1,100,220
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
%
|
|
|
229,255
|
|
|
|
143,765
|
|
|
|
143,765
|
|
SGC Energy Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
580,000
|
|
|
|
5.00
|
%
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
PT. Cirebon Energi Prasarana
|
|
|
22,420
|
|
|
|
10.00
|
%
|
|
|
2,612
|
|
|
|
2,440
|
|
|
|
2,440
|
|
Seobu Highway Solar Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
19,460
|
|
|
|
2.86
|
%
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
Dongbu Highway Solar Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
19,020
|
|
|
|
4.99
|
%
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
H Robotics Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
9,192
|
|
|
|
4.55
|
%
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Good Tcells Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
11,364
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
%
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
Ihsung CNI Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
13,526
|
|
|
|
9.11
|
%
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
Hwan Young Steel Co., Ltd. and others (*3)
|
|
|
|
|
12,104
|
|
|
|
8,746
|
|
|
|
8,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
275,496
|
|
|
|
163,890
|
|
|
|
163,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
634,823
|
|
|
|
358,559
|
|
|
|
358,559
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*1)
|
The Group used initial cost as their fair value because there was not enough information to determine fair value, and the range of the estimated fair value is wide.
|
(*2)
|
The Group has estimated the fair value of Set Holding by using the discounted cash flow method and has recognized the difference between its fair value and book value as gain or loss on valuation of financial assets at FVOCI in other comprehensive income or loss during the year ended December 31 2020.
|
(*3)
|
Equity securities, acquired through debt-for-equity swaps of electricity rate bonds and others, consist of 283 companies including Hwan Young Steel Co., Ltd.
|
11.
|
Financial Assets at Amortized Cost
Financial assets at amortized cost as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
Financial assets
at amortized cost
|
|
|
Government
grants
|
|
|
Allowance for
doubtful accounts
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
Book
value
|
|
|
Government bonds
|
|
W
|
1,364
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,364
|
|
Others
|
|
|
14,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
15,364
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
15,364
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
W
|
14,154
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14,154
|
|
Non-current
|
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Financial assets
at amortized cost
|
|
|
Government
grants
|
|
|
Allowance for
doubtful accounts
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
Book
value
|
|
|
Government bonds
|
|
W
|
1,422
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,422
|
|
Others
|
|
|
13,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
13,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
14,422
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
W
|
13,149
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
13,149
|
|
Non-current
|
|
|
1,273
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,273
|
32
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
(1)
|
Derivatives as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Non-current
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Non-current
|
|
Derivative assets
|
|
|
|
|
Currency forward
|
|
W
|
41,172
|
|
|
|
436
|
|
|
|
18,332
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Currency swap
|
|
|
12,327
|
|
|
|
302,205
|
|
|
|
11,193
|
|
|
|
127,386
|
|
Interest rate swap
|
|
|
1,017
|
|
|
|
9,013
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
9,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
54,516
|
|
|
|
311,654
|
|
|
|
29,525
|
|
|
|
136,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Currency forward
|
|
W
|
409
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
10,014
|
|
|
|
4,977
|
|
Currency swap
|
|
|
23,515
|
|
|
|
54,650
|
|
|
|
36,088
|
|
|
|
232,669
|
|
Interest rate swap
|
|
|
2,655
|
|
|
|
47,217
|
|
|
|
3,782
|
|
|
|
66,451
|
|
Others (*1,2,3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11,172
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11,138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
26,579
|
|
|
|
113,039
|
|
|
|
49,884
|
|
|
|
315,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*1)
|
The Group has an obligation to settle the convertible preferred stock to financial investors pursuant to the settlement contract with Samcheok Eco Materials Co., Ltd. and the fair value of the obligation is recorded in 'Others'.
|
(*2)
|
The Group has granted stock option to Chester Solar IV SpA, a joint venture of the Group, and 4 other third party investors, and recognized its fair value as other derivative liabilities.
|
(*3)
|
The Group has an obligation to purchase the shares of Hyundai Green Power Co., Ltd., an associate of the Group from financial investors, and the fair value of the obligation is recorded in 'Others'.
33
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
12.
|
Derivatives, Continued
|
(2)
|
Currency forward contracts which are not designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows:
In millions of won and thousands of USD except contract exchange rate information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amounts
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
Counterparty
|
|
Contract
date
|
|
|
Maturity
date
|
|
|
Pay
|
|
|
Receive
|
|
|
exchange rate
(in won )
|
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
|
2021.04.01
|
|
|
|
2021.10.01
|
|
|
W
|
56,599
|
|
|
USD
|
50,178
|
|
|
W
|
1,127.95
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2014.04.10
|
|
|
|
2021.07.12
|
|
|
|
55,120
|
|
|
USD
|
52,000
|
|
|
|
1,060.00
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2014.04.28
|
|
|
|
2021.07.12
|
|
|
|
50,784
|
|
|
USD
|
48,000
|
|
|
|
1,058.00
|
|
Bank of America
|
|
|
2014.04.29
|
|
|
|
2021.07.12
|
|
|
|
105,400
|
|
|
USD
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
1,054.00
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2014.05.09
|
|
|
|
2021.07.12
|
|
|
|
104,600
|
|
|
USD
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
1,046.00
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2017.12.22
|
|
|
|
2021.07.12
|
|
|
|
105,079
|
|
|
USD
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
1,050.79
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
|
2017.12.27
|
|
|
|
2021.07.12
|
|
|
|
104,849
|
|
|
USD
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
1,048.49
|
|
Kookmin Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.22
|
|
|
|
2021.07.19
|
|
|
|
5,661
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,132.16
|
|
Kookmin Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.29
|
|
|
|
2021.08.02
|
|
|
|
11,304
|
|
|
USD
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
1,130.35
|
|
Credit Agricole
|
|
|
2021.06.11
|
|
|
|
2021.07.12
|
|
|
|
5,632
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,126.39
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
|
2021.04.06
|
|
|
|
2021.07.01
|
|
|
|
12,196
|
|
|
USD
|
10,865
|
|
|
|
1,122.45
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
|
2021.04.26
|
|
|
|
2021.07.20
|
|
|
|
13,575
|
|
|
USD
|
12,202
|
|
|
|
1,112.55
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
|
2021.04.29
|
|
|
|
2021.07.27
|
|
|
|
9,769
|
|
|
USD
|
8,817
|
|
|
|
1,108.00
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
|
2021.05.26
|
|
|
|
2021.08.02
|
|
|
|
13,951
|
|
|
USD
|
12,487
|
|
|
|
1,117.25
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
|
2021.05.26
|
|
|
|
2021.08.16
|
|
|
|
8,640
|
|
|
USD
|
7,737
|
|
|
|
1,116.65
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.11
|
|
|
|
2021.07.09
|
|
|
|
5,560
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,112.04
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.25
|
|
|
|
2021.07.28
|
|
|
|
11,323
|
|
|
USD
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
1,132.30
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.30
|
|
|
|
2021.07.16
|
|
|
|
5,644
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,128.70
|
|
CCB
|
|
|
2021.06.11
|
|
|
|
2021.07.13
|
|
|
|
5,559
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,111.74
|
|
CCB
|
|
|
2021.06.25
|
|
|
|
2021.07.29
|
|
|
|
11,313
|
|
|
USD
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
1,131.30
|
|
Standard Chartered
|
|
|
2021.06.24
|
|
|
|
2021.07.23
|
|
|
|
5,672
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,134.30
|
|
Standard Chartered
|
|
|
2021.06.29
|
|
|
|
2021.08.04
|
|
|
|
11,294
|
|
|
USD
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.40
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
2021.06.24
|
|
|
|
2021.07.22
|
|
|
|
5,677
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,135.35
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
2021.06.29
|
|
|
|
2021.08.03
|
|
|
|
11,299
|
|
|
USD
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.90
|
|
Woori bank
|
|
|
2021.06.09
|
|
|
|
2021.07.06
|
|
|
|
5,576
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,115.20
|
|
Woori bank
|
|
|
2021.06.25
|
|
|
|
2021.07.16
|
|
|
|
11,290
|
|
|
USD
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.00
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.25
|
|
|
|
2021.07.27
|
|
|
|
5,662
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,132.30
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.30
|
|
|
|
2021.08.05
|
|
|
|
11,299
|
|
|
USD
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.94
|
|
Nonghyup Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.25
|
|
|
|
2021.07.30
|
|
|
|
11,305
|
|
|
USD
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
1,130.45
|
|
HSBC
|
|
|
2021.06.01
|
|
|
|
2021.07.12
|
|
|
|
9,409
|
|
|
USD
|
8,500
|
|
|
|
1,106.89
|
|
HSBC
|
|
|
2021.06.02
|
|
|
|
2021.07.12
|
|
|
|
11,102
|
|
|
USD
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
1,110.19
|
|
HSBC
|
|
|
2021.06.03
|
|
|
|
2021.07.12
|
|
|
|
5,003
|
|
|
USD
|
4,500
|
|
|
|
1,111.74
|
|
HSBC
|
|
|
2021.06.17
|
|
|
|
2021.07.05
|
|
|
|
11,296
|
|
|
USD
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.57
|
|
HSBC
|
|
|
2021.06.25
|
|
|
|
2021.07.13
|
|
|
|
22,580
|
|
|
USD
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
1,128.98
|
|
HSBC
|
|
|
2021.06.30
|
|
|
|
2021.07.20
|
|
|
|
11,297
|
|
|
USD
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.70
|
|
Credit Agricole
|
|
|
2021.05.31
|
|
|
|
2021.07.01
|
|
|
|
5,574
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,114.80
|
|
Nonghyup Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.11
|
|
|
|
2021.07.09
|
|
|
|
1,329
|
|
|
USD
|
1,197
|
|
|
|
1,111.00
|
|
MUFG
|
|
|
2021.06.16
|
|
|
|
2021.07.14
|
|
|
|
5,587
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,117.30
|
|
Nonghyup Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.22
|
|
|
|
2021.07.15
|
|
|
|
5,662
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,132.40
|
|
MUFG
|
|
|
2021.06.24
|
|
|
|
2021.07.19
|
|
|
|
7,961
|
|
|
USD
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
1,137.27
|
|
CCB
|
|
|
2021.06.24
|
|
|
|
2021.07.16
|
|
|
|
13,625
|
|
|
USD
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
1,135.45
|
|
Standard Chartered
|
|
|
2021.06.25
|
|
|
|
2021.07.06
|
|
|
|
5,641
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,128.10
|
|
Woori bank
|
|
|
2021.06.29
|
|
|
|
2021.08.02
|
|
|
|
5,653
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,130.65
|
|
Nonghyup Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.29
|
|
|
|
2021.07.26
|
|
|
|
5,647
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.30
|
|
HSBC
|
|
|
2021.06.30
|
|
|
|
2021.07.13
|
|
|
|
5,636
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,127.20
|
|
Standard Chartered
|
|
|
2021.06.30
|
|
|
|
2021.07.16
|
|
|
|
5,636
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,127.25
|
|
CCB
|
|
|
2021.06.30
|
|
|
|
2021.07.20
|
|
|
|
5,633
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,126.58
|
|
HSBC
|
|
|
2021.06.25
|
|
|
|
2021.07.16
|
|
|
|
6,774
|
|
|
USD
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.00
|
|
Suhyup Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.25
|
|
|
|
2021.07.16
|
|
|
|
7,563
|
|
|
USD
|
6,700
|
|
|
|
1,128.80
|
|
SMBC
|
|
|
2021.06.22
|
|
|
|
2021.07.19
|
|
|
|
3,398
|
|
|
USD
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
1,132.77
|
|
Nonghyup Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.25
|
|
|
|
2021.07.26
|
|
|
|
7,906
|
|
|
USD
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.40
|
|
Woori bank
|
|
|
2021.06.25
|
|
|
|
2021.07.26
|
|
|
|
7,904
|
|
|
USD
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.10
|
34
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
12.
|
Derivatives, Continued
|
(2)
|
Currency forward contracts which are not designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows, continued:
In millions of won and thousands of USD except contract exchange rate information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amounts
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
Counterparty
|
|
Contract
date
|
|
|
Maturity
date
|
|
|
Pay
|
|
|
Receive
|
|
|
exchange rate
(in won )
|
|
|
Busan Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.29
|
|
|
|
2021.07.30
|
|
|
W
|
4,742
|
|
|
USD
|
4,200
|
|
|
W
|
1,129.15
|
|
HSBC
|
|
|
2020.10.19
|
|
|
|
2024.10.29
|
|
|
|
140,913
|
|
|
USD
|
125,000
|
|
|
|
1,127.30
|
|
MUFG
|
|
|
2021.05.27
|
|
|
|
2021.07.09
|
|
|
|
5,585
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,116.90
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.04
|
|
|
|
2021.07.16
|
|
|
|
5,028
|
|
|
USD
|
4,500
|
|
|
|
1,117.30
|
|
Standard Chartered
|
|
|
2021.06.04
|
|
|
|
2021.07.16
|
|
|
|
5,026
|
|
|
USD
|
4,500
|
|
|
|
1,116.90
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.10
|
|
|
|
2021.07.23
|
|
|
|
5,576
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,115.20
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.11
|
|
|
|
2021.07.23
|
|
|
|
3,368
|
|
|
USD
|
3,028
|
|
|
|
1,112.24
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.11
|
|
|
|
2021.07.30
|
|
|
|
5,564
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,112.73
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.11
|
|
|
|
2021.07.30
|
|
|
|
5,561
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,112.25
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.22
|
|
|
|
2021.08.13
|
|
|
|
5,667
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,133.40
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.22
|
|
|
|
2021.08.13
|
|
|
|
5,668
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,133.50
|
|
Standard Chartered
|
|
|
2021.06.22
|
|
|
|
2021.08.13
|
|
|
|
5,661
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,132.20
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
|
2021.06.23
|
|
|
|
2021.08.13
|
|
|
|
5,681
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,136.10
|
|
MUFG
|
|
|
2021.06.23
|
|
|
|
2021.08.13
|
|
|
|
5,675
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
1,134.95
|
|
Credit Agricole
|
|
|
2021.06.23
|
|
|
|
2021.08.13
|
|
|
|
4,542
|
|
|
USD
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
1,135.60
|
|
MUFG
|
|
|
2021.06.24
|
|
|
|
2021.08.13
|
|
|
|
4,517
|
|
|
USD
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.25
|
|
Standard Chartered
|
|
|
2021.06.24
|
|
|
|
2021.08.20
|
|
|
|
2,259
|
|
|
USD
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.50
|
|
Credit Agricole
|
|
|
2021.06.24
|
|
|
|
2021.08.20
|
|
|
|
4,516
|
|
|
USD
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.03
|
|
Standard Chartered
|
|
|
2021.06.29
|
|
|
|
2021.08.20
|
|
|
|
4,522
|
|
|
USD
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
1,130.60
|
|
Standard Chartered
|
|
|
2021.06.29
|
|
|
|
2021.08.02
|
|
|
|
3,388
|
|
|
USD
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
1,129.40
|
35
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
12.
|
Derivatives, Continued
|
(3)
|
Currency swap contracts which are not designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows:
In millions of won and thousands of foreign currencies except contract exchange rate information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
Contract interest rate
|
|
Contract
|
|
Counterparty
|
|
Contract year
|
|
Pay
|
|
|
Receive
|
|
|
Pay
|
|
Receive
|
|
exchange
rate
(in won,
USD)
|
|
|
Standard Chartered
|
|
2014~2029
|
|
W
|
102,470
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
3.14%
|
|
3.57%
|
|
W
|
1,024.70
|
|
Societe Generale
|
|
2014~2024
|
|
|
105,017
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
4.92%
|
|
5.13%
|
|
|
1,050.17
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2015~2024
|
|
|
107,970
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
4.75%
|
|
5.13%
|
|
|
1,079.70
|
|
Credit Agricole
|
|
2015~2024
|
|
|
94,219
|
|
|
|
USD 86,920
|
|
|
4.85%
|
|
5.13%
|
|
|
1,083.97
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2019~2027
|
|
|
21,708
|
|
|
|
USD 19,417
|
|
|
5.04%
|
|
6.75%
|
|
|
1,118.00
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2019~2024
|
|
|
296,000
|
|
|
|
USD 250,000
|
|
|
1.21%
|
|
2.50%
|
|
|
1,184.00
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2019~2024
|
|
|
177,600
|
|
|
|
USD 150,000
|
|
|
1.24%
|
|
2.50%
|
|
|
1,184.00
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2019~2024
|
|
|
118,400
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
1.24%
|
|
2.50%
|
|
|
1,184.00
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2020~2025
|
|
|
241,320
|
|
|
|
USD 200,000
|
|
|
0.54%
|
|
1.13%
|
|
|
1,206.60
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2020~2025
|
|
|
241,320
|
|
|
|
USD 200,000
|
|
|
0.54%
|
|
1.13%
|
|
|
1,206.60
|
|
Kookmin Bank
|
|
2020~2025
|
|
|
120,660
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
0.54%
|
|
1.13%
|
|
|
1,206.60
|
|
Kookmin Bank
|
|
2020~2026
|
|
|
76,355
|
|
|
|
USD 70,445
|
|
|
5.83%
|
|
6.00%
|
|
|
1,083.90
|
|
Citibank
|
|
2012~2022
|
|
|
112,930
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.79%
|
|
3.00%
|
|
|
1,129.30
|
|
JP Morgan
|
|
2012~2022
|
|
|
112,930
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.79%
|
|
3.00%
|
|
|
1,129.30
|
|
Bank of America
|
|
2012~2022
|
|
|
112,930
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.79%
|
|
3.00%
|
|
|
1,129.30
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
2016~2022
|
|
|
112,930
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.79%
|
|
3.00%
|
|
|
1,129.30
|
|
HSBC
|
|
2012~2022
|
|
|
111,770
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.89%
|
|
3.00%
|
|
|
1,117.70
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2012~2022
|
|
|
111,770
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.87%
|
|
3.00%
|
|
|
1,117.70
|
|
Standard Chartered
|
|
2012~2022
|
|
|
111,770
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.89%
|
|
3.00%
|
|
|
1,117.70
|
|
Deutsche Bank
|
|
2012~2022
|
|
|
55,885
|
|
|
|
USD 50,000
|
|
|
2.79%
|
|
3.00%
|
|
|
1,117.70
|
|
Nomura
|
|
2015~2025
|
|
|
111,190
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.60%
|
|
3.25%
|
|
|
1,111.90
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2015~2025
|
|
|
111,190
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.62%
|
|
3.25%
|
|
|
1,111.90
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2015~2025
|
|
|
55,595
|
|
|
|
USD 50,000
|
|
|
2.62%
|
|
3.25%
|
|
|
1,111.90
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2015~2025
|
|
|
55,595
|
|
|
|
USD 50,000
|
|
|
2.62%
|
|
3.25%
|
|
|
1,111.90
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2017~2027
|
|
|
111,610
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.25%
|
|
3.13%
|
|
|
1,116.10
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2017~2027
|
|
|
111,610
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.31%
|
|
3.13%
|
|
|
1,116.10
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2017~2027
|
|
|
111,610
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.31%
|
|
3.13%
|
|
|
1,116.10
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2018~2028
|
|
|
108,600
|
|
|
|
HKD 800,000
|
|
|
2.69%
|
|
3.35%
|
|
|
135.75
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
2018~2028
|
|
|
115,387
|
|
|
|
HKD 850,000
|
|
|
2.66%
|
|
3.35%
|
|
|
135.75
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
170,280
|
|
|
|
USD 150,000
|
|
|
2.15%
|
|
3.75%
|
|
|
1,135.20
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
170,280
|
|
|
|
USD 150,000
|
|
|
2.18%
|
|
3.75%
|
|
|
1,135.20
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
113,520
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.17%
|
|
3.75%
|
|
|
1,135.20
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
227,040
|
|
|
|
USD 200,000
|
|
|
2.17%
|
|
3.75%
|
|
|
1,135.20
|
|
Citibank
|
|
2019~2024
|
|
|
239,956
|
|
|
|
CHF 200,000
|
|
|
1.44%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
1,199.78
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2019~2027
|
|
|
119,978
|
|
|
|
CHF 100,000
|
|
|
1.43%
|
|
0.05%
|
|
|
1,199.78
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2021~2026
|
|
|
222,800
|
|
|
|
USD 200,000
|
|
|
0.93%
|
|
1.25%
|
|
|
1,114.00
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
2021~2026
|
|
|
111,400
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
0.92%
|
|
1.25%
|
|
|
1,114.00
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2021~2026
|
|
|
111,400
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
0.93%
|
|
1.25%
|
|
|
1,114.00
|
|
Nonhyup Bank
|
|
2021~2026
|
|
|
111,400
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
0.93%
|
|
1.25%
|
|
|
1,114.00
|
|
HSBC
|
|
2019~2024
|
|
|
USD 205,500
|
|
|
|
AUD 300,000
|
|
|
3M Libor + 0.78%
|
|
3M BBSW + 0.97%
|
|
|
USD 0.69
|
36
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
12.
|
Derivatives, Continued
|
(4)
|
Currency swap contracts which are designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows:
In millions of won and thousands of foreign currencies except contract exchange rate information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract amount
|
|
|
Contract interest rate
|
|
Contract
|
|
Counterparty
|
|
Contract year
|
|
Pay
|
|
|
Receive
|
|
|
Pay
|
|
Receive
|
|
exchange rate
(in won)
|
|
|
Kookmin Bank
|
|
2020~2025
|
|
W
|
118,780
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
1.29%
|
|
2.13%
|
|
W
|
1,187.80
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
2020~2025
|
|
|
118,780
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
1.29%
|
|
2.13%
|
|
|
1,187.80
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2020~2025
|
|
|
118,780
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
1.29%
|
|
2.13%
|
|
|
1,187.80
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2020~2026
|
|
|
118,910
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
0.61%
|
|
1.00%
|
|
|
1,189.10
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2020~2026
|
|
|
118,910
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
0.61%
|
|
1.00%
|
|
|
1,189.10
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2020~2026
|
|
|
118,910
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
0.62%
|
|
1.00%
|
|
|
1,189.10
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2016~2021
|
|
|
121,000
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.15%
|
|
2.50%
|
|
|
1,210.00
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
2016~2021
|
|
|
121,000
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
3M Libor + 2.10%
|
|
2.50%
|
|
|
1,210.00
|
|
BNP Paribas
|
|
2016~2021
|
|
|
121,000
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
3M Libor + 2.10%
|
|
2.50%
|
|
|
1,210.00
|
|
Nomura
|
|
2017~2037
|
|
|
52,457
|
|
|
|
EUR 40,000
|
|
|
2.60%
|
|
1.70%
|
|
|
1,311.42
|
|
Nomura
|
|
2017~2037
|
|
|
59,423
|
|
|
|
SEK 450,000
|
|
|
2.62%
|
|
2.36%
|
|
|
132.05
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2019~2022
|
|
|
112,650
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
1.80%
|
|
3.38%
|
|
|
1,126.50
|
|
Kookmin Bank
|
|
2019~2022
|
|
|
112,650
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
1.80%
|
|
3.38%
|
|
|
1,126.50
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2019~2022
|
|
|
112,650
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
1.80%
|
|
3.38%
|
|
|
1,126.50
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
320,880
|
|
|
|
USD 300,000
|
|
|
2.03%
|
|
3.75%
|
|
|
1,069.60
|
|
BNP Paribas
|
|
2019~2024
|
|
|
111,841
|
|
|
|
CHF 100,000
|
|
|
1.78%
|
|
0.13%
|
|
|
1,118.41
|
|
Kookmin Bank
|
|
2019~2024
|
|
|
111,841
|
|
|
|
CHF 100,000
|
|
|
1.78%
|
|
0.13%
|
|
|
1,118.41
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2019~2022
|
|
|
117,340
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
1.06%
|
|
2.38%
|
|
|
1,173.40
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2019~2022
|
|
|
117,340
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
1.06%
|
|
2.38%
|
|
|
1,173.40
|
|
Kookmin Bank
|
|
2019~2022
|
|
|
117,340
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
1.06%
|
|
2.38%
|
|
|
1,173.40
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2021~2026
|
|
|
220,600
|
|
|
|
USD 200,000
|
|
|
0.47%
|
|
0.75%
|
|
|
1,103.00
|
|
Shinhan Bank
|
|
2021~2026
|
|
|
220,600
|
|
|
|
USD 200,000
|
|
|
0.47%
|
|
0.75%
|
|
|
1,103.00
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2021~2026
|
|
|
55,150
|
|
|
|
USD 50,000
|
|
|
0.48%
|
|
0.75%
|
|
|
1,103.00
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2017~2022
|
|
|
226,600
|
|
|
|
USD 200,000
|
|
|
1.94%
|
|
2.63%
|
|
|
1,133.00
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2017~2022
|
|
|
113,300
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
1.94%
|
|
2.63%
|
|
|
1,133.00
|
|
Nomura
|
|
2017~2022
|
|
|
113,300
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
1.95%
|
|
2.63%
|
|
|
1,133.00
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2017~2022
|
|
|
56,650
|
|
|
|
USD 50,000
|
|
|
1.95%
|
|
2.63%
|
|
|
1,133.00
|
|
Kookmin Bank
|
|
2017~2022
|
|
|
56,650
|
|
|
|
USD 50,000
|
|
|
1.95%
|
|
2.63%
|
|
|
1,133.00
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
169,335
|
|
|
|
USD 150,000
|
|
|
2.26%
|
|
3.88%
|
|
|
1,128.90
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
169,335
|
|
|
|
USD 150,000
|
|
|
2.26%
|
|
3.88%
|
|
|
1,128.90
|
|
Credit Agricole
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
112,890
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
2.26%
|
|
3.88%
|
|
|
1,128.90
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
56,445
|
|
|
|
USD 50,000
|
|
|
2.26%
|
|
3.88%
|
|
|
1,128.90
|
|
Kookmin Bank
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
56,445
|
|
|
|
USD 50,000
|
|
|
2.26%
|
|
3.88%
|
|
|
1,128.90
|
|
Woori Bank
|
|
2020~2025
|
|
|
245,560
|
|
|
|
USD 200,000
|
|
|
0.93%
|
|
1.75%
|
|
|
1,227.80
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
2020~2025
|
|
|
245,560
|
|
|
|
USD 200,000
|
|
|
0.93%
|
|
1.75%
|
|
|
1,227.80
|
|
Korea Development Bank
|
|
2020~2025
|
|
|
122,780
|
|
|
|
USD 100,000
|
|
|
0.93%
|
|
1.75%
|
|
|
1,227.80
|
37
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
12.
|
Derivatives, Continued
|
(5)
|
Interest rate swap contracts which are not designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
Counterparty
|
|
Contract year
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract interest rate per annum
|
|
Contract
amount
|
|
|
Pay
|
|
Receive
|
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2017~2022
|
|
|
W
|
100,000
|
|
|
2.01%
|
|
3M CD + 0.24%
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2017~2022
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
2.06%
|
|
3M CD + 0.27%
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2017~2021
|
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
2.45%
|
|
3M CD + 0.32%
|
Nomura (*1)
|
|
|
2018~2038
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
2.56%
|
|
3.75%
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
2.15%
|
|
3M CD + 0.19%
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
2.17%
|
|
3M CD + 0.19%
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2018~2023
|
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
2.03%
|
|
3M CD + 0.21%
|
Hana Bank
|
|
|
2019~2024
|
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
1.87%
|
|
3M CD + 0.13%
|
Societe Generale
|
|
|
2017~2022
|
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
3M Libor + 3.44%
|
|
3.77%
|
Nomura
|
|
|
2017~2032
|
|
|
|
52,457
|
|
|
3M Libor + 2.22%
|
|
2.60%
|
Nomura
|
|
|
2017~2032
|
|
|
|
59,423
|
|
|
3M Libor + 2.24%
|
|
2.62%
|
Nomura (*2)
|
|
|
2021~2041
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
1.84%
|
|
2.60%
|
(*1)
|
2.56% of the contract paying interest rate is applied for five years from the date of issuance, and 3M CD + 0.10% is applied thereafter. Depending on the counterparty exercising the right, the contract may be early settled on the same date every year from June 15, 2023.
|
(*2)
|
1.84% of the contract paying interest rate is applied for five years from the date of issuance, and 3M CMT + 0.35% is applied thereafter.
|
(6)
|
Interest rate swap contracts which are designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows:
|
|
In thousands of USD
|
Counterparty
|
|
Contract year
|
|
|
|
|
Contract interest rate per annum
|
|
Contract
amount
|
|
|
Pay
|
|
|
Receive
|
|
Export-Import Bank of Korea
|
|
2015~2031
|
|
|
USD 15,893
|
|
|
|
2.67
|
%
|
|
6M USD Libor
|
ING Bank
|
|
2015~2031
|
|
|
USD 7,861
|
|
|
|
2.67
|
%
|
|
6M USD Libor
|
BNP Paribas
|
|
2015~2031
|
|
|
USD 7,861
|
|
|
|
2.67
|
%
|
|
6M USD Libor
|
BNP Paribas
|
|
2009~2027
|
|
|
USD 69,509
|
|
|
|
4.16
|
%
|
|
6M USD Libor
|
KFW
|
|
2009~2027
|
|
|
USD 69,509
|
|
|
|
4.16
|
%
|
|
6M USD Libor
|
Export-Import Bank of Korea
|
|
2016~2036
|
|
|
USD 75,929
|
|
|
|
3.00
|
%
|
|
6M USD Libor
|
(7)
|
Gain and loss on valuation and transaction of derivatives for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows and included in finance income and expenses in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
Net income effects of
valuation gain (loss)
|
|
|
Net income effects of
transaction gain (loss)
|
|
|
Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss) (*)
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
Three-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Six-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Three-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Six-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Three-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Six-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Three-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Six-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Three-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Six-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Three-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Six-
month
period
ended
|
|
|
Currency forward
|
|
W
|
(684
|
)
|
|
|
28,406
|
|
|
|
(7,951
|
)
|
|
|
30,971
|
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
|
7,632
|
|
|
|
(3,409
|
)
|
|
|
10,128
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Currency swap
|
|
|
44,690
|
|
|
|
320,236
|
|
|
|
(96,687
|
)
|
|
|
358,262
|
|
|
|
7,293
|
|
|
|
27,237
|
|
|
|
60,507
|
|
|
|
76,197
|
|
|
|
78,687
|
|
|
|
55,085
|
|
|
|
45,487
|
|
|
|
63,974
|
|
Interest rate swap
|
|
|
5,681
|
|
|
|
14,503
|
|
|
|
(2,129
|
)
|
|
|
(19,005
|
)
|
|
|
(3,389
|
)
|
|
|
(6,842
|
)
|
|
|
(2,203
|
)
|
|
|
(3,514
|
)
|
|
|
(3,060
|
)
|
|
|
6,586
|
|
|
|
(133
|
)
|
|
|
13,723
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
49,687
|
|
|
|
363,145
|
|
|
|
(106,767
|
)
|
|
|
370,228
|
|
|
|
3,864
|
|
|
|
28,027
|
|
|
|
54,895
|
|
|
|
82,811
|
|
|
|
75,627
|
|
|
|
61,671
|
|
|
|
45,354
|
|
|
|
77,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*)
|
For the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the net income on valuation of derivatives applying cash flow hedge accounting of W36,858 million, net of tax, is included in other comprehensive income (loss).
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
13.
|
Other Financial Assets
|
(1)
|
Other financial assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Non-current
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Non-current
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
W
|
77,630
|
|
|
|
847,633
|
|
|
|
78,806
|
|
|
|
762,555
|
|
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(20,266
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(20,266
|
)
|
Less: Present value discount
|
|
|
(824
|
)
|
|
|
(30,288
|
)
|
|
|
(842
|
)
|
|
|
(30,090
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76,806
|
|
|
|
797,079
|
|
|
|
77,963
|
|
|
|
712,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term / short-term financial instruments
|
|
|
808,250
|
|
|
|
609,877
|
|
|
|
1,483,482
|
|
|
|
578,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
885,056
|
|
|
|
1,406,956
|
|
|
|
1,561,445
|
|
|
|
1,290,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Loans as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
Face value
|
|
|
Allowance for
doubtful accounts
|
|
|
Present value
discount
|
|
|
Carrying value
|
|
|
Short-term loans
|
|
|
|
|
Loans for tuition
|
|
W
|
29,649
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(824
|
)
|
|
|
28,825
|
|
Loans for housing
|
|
|
23,711
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
23,711
|
|
Other loans
|
|
|
24,270
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
24,270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,630
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(824
|
)
|
|
|
76,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
|
|
|
|
Loans for tuition
|
|
|
426,881
|
|
|
|
(9,091
|
)
|
|
|
(30,288
|
)
|
|
|
387,502
|
|
Loans for housing
|
|
|
265,396
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
265,396
|
|
Loans for related parties
|
|
|
150,908
|
|
|
|
(11,175
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
139,733
|
|
Fisheries loan
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
Other loans
|
|
|
4,258
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4,258
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
847,633
|
|
|
|
(20,266
|
)
|
|
|
(30,288
|
)
|
|
|
797,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
925,263
|
|
|
|
(20,266
|
)
|
|
|
(31,112
|
)
|
|
|
873,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Face value
|
|
|
Allowance for
doubtful accounts
|
|
|
Present value
discount
|
|
|
Carrying value
|
|
|
Short-term loans
|
|
|
|
|
Loans for tuition
|
|
W
|
33,864
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(842
|
)
|
|
|
33,022
|
|
Loans for housing
|
|
|
21,988
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
21,988
|
|
Fisheries loan
|
|
|
3,816
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,816
|
|
Other loans
|
|
|
19,138
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
19,137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78,806
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(842
|
)
|
|
|
77,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
|
|
|
|
Loans for tuition
|
|
|
420,274
|
|
|
|
(9,091
|
)
|
|
|
(30,090
|
)
|
|
|
381,093
|
|
Loans for housing
|
|
|
237,100
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
237,100
|
|
Loans for related parties
|
|
|
50,682
|
|
|
|
(1,047
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
49,635
|
|
Other loans
|
|
|
54,499
|
|
|
|
(10,128
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
44,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
762,555
|
|
|
|
(20,266
|
)
|
|
|
(30,090
|
)
|
|
|
712,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
841,361
|
|
|
|
(20,267
|
)
|
|
|
(30,932
|
)
|
|
|
790,162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
13.
|
Other Financial Assets, Continued
|
(3)
|
Changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts of loans for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
Beginning balance
|
|
W
|
20,267
|
|
|
|
15,094
|
|
Bad debts expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5,173
|
|
Others
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending balance
|
|
W
|
20,266
|
|
|
|
20,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Long-term and short-term financial instruments as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Non-current
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Non-current
|
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
W
|
641,529
|
|
|
|
144,187
|
|
|
|
996,265
|
|
|
|
160,433
|
|
CP
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
CD
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
RP
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
203,008
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Others
|
|
|
121,721
|
|
|
|
465,690
|
|
|
|
234,209
|
|
|
|
418,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
808,250
|
|
|
|
609,877
|
|
|
|
1,483,482
|
|
|
|
578,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
Inventories as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
Acquisition cost
|
|
|
Valuation allowance
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
W
|
3,298,381
|
|
|
|
(885
|
)
|
|
|
3,297,496
|
|
Merchandises
|
|
|
1,550
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,550
|
|
Work-in-progress
|
|
|
164,306
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
164,306
|
|
Finished goods
|
|
|
70,634
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
70,634
|
|
Supplies
|
|
|
2,418,727
|
|
|
|
(3,689
|
)
|
|
|
2,415,038
|
|
Inventories-in-transit
|
|
|
876,346
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
876,346
|
|
Other inventories
|
|
|
12,693
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
12,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
6,842,637
|
|
|
|
(4,574
|
)
|
|
|
6,838,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Acquisition cost
|
|
|
Valuation allowance
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
W
|
3,602,073
|
|
|
|
(885
|
)
|
|
|
3,601,188
|
|
Merchandises
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
Work-in-progress
|
|
|
148,067
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
148,067
|
|
Finished goods
|
|
|
42,070
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
42,070
|
|
Supplies
|
|
|
2,280,682
|
|
|
|
(7,892
|
)
|
|
|
2,272,790
|
|
Inventories-in-transit
|
|
|
666,967
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
666,967
|
|
Other inventories
|
|
|
11,593
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11,593
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
6,751,686
|
|
|
|
(8,777
|
)
|
|
|
6,742,909
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The reversals of the allowance for loss on inventory valuation due to increase in the net realizable value of inventories deducted from cost of sales for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 were W8,627 million and W2,020 million, respectively.
The amounts of loss from inventory valuation included in other gains or losses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 were W4,424 million and W4,998 million, respectively.
41
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
Non-financial assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Non-current
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Non-current
|
|
|
Advanced payments
|
|
W
|
207,380
|
|
|
|
115,923
|
|
|
|
169,737
|
|
|
|
32,693
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
525,481
|
|
|
|
160,781
|
|
|
|
216,073
|
|
|
|
140,730
|
|
Others (*)
|
|
|
661,717
|
|
|
|
54,673
|
|
|
|
634,348
|
|
|
|
72,969
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
1,394,578
|
|
|
|
331,377
|
|
|
|
1,020,158
|
|
|
|
246,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*)
|
Details of others as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Non-current
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Non-current
|
|
|
Greenhouse gas emissions rights
|
|
W
|
251,196
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
357,355
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other quick assets
|
|
|
410,521
|
|
|
|
54,673
|
|
|
|
276,993
|
|
|
|
72,969
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
W
|
661,717
|
|
|
|
54,673
|
|
|
|
634,348
|
|
|
|
72,969
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
16.
|
Consolidated Subsidiaries
|
(1)
|
Consolidated subsidiaries as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of ownership (%)
|
|
Subsidiaries
|
|
Key operation activities
|
|
Location
|
|
June 30,
2021
|
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
|
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Korea Western Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc. (*1)
|
|
Engineering and construction for utility plant and others
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
65.77
|
%
|
|
|
65.77
|
%
|
KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
|
Utility plant maintenance and others
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
51.00
|
%
|
|
|
51.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Nuclear Fuel Co., Ltd.
|
|
Nuclear fuel
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
96.36
|
%
|
|
|
96.36
|
%
|
KEPCO KDN Co., Ltd.
|
|
Electric power information technology and others
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO International HongKong Ltd.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
HONG KONG
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO International Philippines Inc.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
PHILIPPINES
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Gansu International Ltd.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
HONG KONG
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Philippines Holdings Inc.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
PHILIPPINES
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Philippines Corporation
|
|
Operation of utility plant
|
|
PHILIPPINES
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Ilijan Corporation
|
|
Construction and operation of utility plant
|
|
PHILIPPINES
|
|
|
51.00
|
%
|
|
|
51.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Lebanon SARL
|
|
Operation of utility plant
|
|
LEBANON
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Neimenggu International Ltd.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
HONG KONG
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Shanxi International Ltd.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
HONG KONG
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOMIPO Global Pte Ltd.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
SINGAPORE
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Netherlands B.V.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
NETHERLANDS
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Korea Imouraren Uranium Investment Corp.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
FRANCE
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Australia Pty., Ltd.
|
|
Resources development
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOSEP Australia Pty., Ltd.
|
|
Resources development
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOMIPO Australia Pty., Ltd.
|
|
Resources development
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOWEPO Australia Pty., Ltd.
|
|
Resources development
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOSPO Australia Pty., Ltd.
|
|
Resources development
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Middle East Holding Company
|
|
Holding company
|
|
BAHRAIN
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Qatrana Electric Power Company
|
|
Construction and operation of utility plant
|
|
JORDAN
|
|
|
80.00
|
%
|
|
|
80.00
|
%
|
KHNP Canada Energy Ltd.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
CANADA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Bylong Australia Pty., Ltd.
|
|
Resources development
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Korea Waterbury Uranium Limited Partnership
|
|
Resources development
|
|
CANADA
|
|
|
80.00
|
%
|
|
|
80.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Holdings de Mexico
|
|
Holding company
|
|
MEXICO
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KST Electric Power Company, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
|
|
Construction and operation of utility plant
|
|
MEXICO
|
|
|
56.00
|
%
|
|
|
56.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Energy Service Company
|
|
Operation of utility plant
|
|
MEXICO
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Netherlands S3 B.V.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
NETHERLANDS
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
PT. KOMIPO Pembangkitan Jawa Bali
|
|
Operation of utility plant
|
|
INDONESIA
|
|
|
51.00
|
%
|
|
|
51.00
|
%
|
PT. Cirebon Power Service (*2)
|
|
Operation of utility plant
|
|
INDONESIA
|
|
|
27.50
|
%
|
|
|
27.50
|
%
|
KOWEPO International Corporation
|
|
Operation of utility plant
|
|
PHILIPPINES
|
|
|
99.99
|
%
|
|
|
99.99
|
%
|
KOSPO Jordan LLC
|
|
Operation of utility plant
|
|
JORDAN
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
EWP America Inc.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
EWP Renewable Corporation
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
DG Fairhaven Power, LLC
|
|
Power generation
|
|
USA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KNF Canada Energy Limited
|
|
Holding company
|
|
CANADA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
EWP Barbados 1 SRL
|
|
Holding company
|
|
BARBADOS
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
California Power Holdings, LLC
|
|
Power generation
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
62.01
|
%
|
|
|
62.01
|
%
|
PT. Tanggamus Electric Power
|
|
Power generation
|
|
INDONESIA
|
|
|
52.50
|
%
|
|
|
52.50
|
%
|
Gyeongju Wind Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
70.00
|
%
|
|
|
70.00
|
%
|
KOMIPO America Inc.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
EWPRC Biomass Holdings, LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOSEP USA, Inc.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
PT. EWP Indonesia
|
|
Holding company
|
|
INDONESIA
|
|
|
99.96
|
%
|
|
|
99.96
|
%
43
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
16.
|
Consolidated Subsidiaries, Continued
|
(1)
|
Consolidated subsidiaries as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of ownership (%)
|
|
Subsidiaries
|
|
Key operation activities
|
|
Location
|
|
June 30,
2021
|
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
|
KEPCO Netherlands J3 B.V.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
NETHERLANDS
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Korea Offshore Wind Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Global One Pioneer B.V.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
NETHERLANDS
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Global Energy Pioneer B.V.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
NETHERLANDS
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Mira Power Limited (*3)
|
|
Power generation
|
|
PAKISTAN
|
|
|
76.00
|
%
|
|
|
76.00
|
%
|
KOSEP Material Co., Ltd.
|
|
Recycling fly ashes
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
86.22
|
%
|
|
|
86.22
|
%
|
Commerce and Industry Energy Co., Ltd. (*4)
|
|
RDF power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
85.03
|
%
|
|
|
85.03
|
%
|
KEPCO KPS Philippines Corp.
|
|
Utility plant maintenance and others
|
|
PHILIPPINES
|
|
|
99.99
|
%
|
|
|
99.99
|
%
|
KOSPO Chile SpA
|
|
Holding company
|
|
CHILE
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
PT. KOWEPO Sumsel Operation And Maintenance Services
|
|
Utility plant maintenance and others
|
|
INDONESIA
|
|
|
95.00
|
%
|
|
|
95.00
|
%
|
Hee mang sunlight Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
Operation of utility plant
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Fujeij Wind Power Company
|
|
Operation of utility plant
|
|
JORDAN
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOSPO Youngnam Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
Operation of utility plant
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
50.00
|
%
|
|
|
50.00
|
%
|
VI Carbon Professional Private Special Asset Investment Trust 1
|
|
Holding company
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
96.67
|
%
|
Chitose Solar Power Plant LLC
|
|
Power generation
|
|
JAPAN
|
|
|
80.10
|
%
|
|
|
80.10
|
%
|
KEPCO Energy Solution Co., Ltd.
|
|
Energy service
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Solar Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOSPO Power Services Ltda.
|
|
Utility plant maintenance and others
|
|
CHILE
|
|
|
65.00
|
%
|
|
|
65.00
|
%
|
Energy New Industry Specialized Investment Private Investment Trust
|
|
Holding company
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
99.01
|
%
|
|
|
99.01
|
%
|
KOEN Bylong Pty., Ltd.
|
|
Resources development
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOMIPO Bylong Pty., Ltd.
|
|
Resources development
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOWEPO Bylong Pty., Ltd.
|
|
Resources development
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOSPO Bylong Pty., Ltd.
|
|
Resources development
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
EWP Bylong Pty., Ltd.
|
|
Resources development
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOWEPO Lao International
|
|
Utility plant maintenance and others
|
|
LAOS
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO US Inc.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Alamosa LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
50.10
|
%
|
|
|
50.10
|
%
|
KEPCO Solar of Alamosa LLC
|
|
Power generation
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Mangilao Holdings LLC (*5)
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Mangilao Investment LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Mangilao Solar, LLC
|
|
Power generation
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Jeju Hanlim Offshore Wind Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
79.56
|
%
|
|
|
75.99
|
%
|
PT. Siborpa Eco Power
|
|
Construction and operation of utility plant
|
|
INDONESIA
|
|
|
55.00
|
%
|
|
|
55.00
|
%
|
BSK E-New Industry Fund VII
|
|
Holding company
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
81.67
|
%
|
|
|
81.67
|
%
|
e-New Industry LB Fund 1
|
|
Holding company
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
76.11
|
%
|
|
|
76.11
|
%
|
Songhyun e-New Industry Fund
|
|
Holding company
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
80.65
|
%
|
|
|
80.65
|
%
|
BSK E-New Industry Fund X
|
|
Holding company
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
66.80
|
%
|
|
|
66.80
|
%
|
PT. Korea Energy Indonesia
|
|
Utility plant maintenance and others
|
|
INDONESIA
|
|
|
95.00
|
%
|
|
|
95.00
|
%
|
KOLAT SpA
|
|
Utility plant maintenance and others
|
|
CHILE
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO California, LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO Mojave Holdings, LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Incheon Fuel Cell Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
60.00
|
%
|
|
|
60.00
|
%
|
KOEN Service Co., Ltd.
|
|
Facility maintenance and service
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOMIPO Service Co., Ltd.
|
|
Facility maintenance and service
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOWEPO Service Co., Ltd.
|
|
Facility maintenance and service
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOSPO Service Co., Ltd.
|
|
Facility maintenance and service
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
EWP Service Co., Ltd.
|
|
Facility maintenance and service
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
PT. KOMIPO Energy Indonesia
|
|
Utility plant maintenance and others
|
|
INDONESIA
|
|
|
95.00
|
%
|
|
|
95.00
|
%
|
KNF Partners Co., Ltd.
|
|
Facility maintenance
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOSPO USA Inc.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Nambu USA LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Tamra Offshore Wind Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
63.00
|
%
|
|
|
63.00
|
%
|
KEPCO MCS Co., Ltd.
|
|
Electric meter reading and others
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO FMS Co., Ltd.
|
|
Security service and others
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Firstkeepers Co., Ltd.
|
|
Facility maintenance
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Secutec Co., Ltd.
|
|
Security service
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
SE Green Energy Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
84.80
|
%
|
|
|
84.80
|
%
|
KEPCO Mangilao America LLC (*6)
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
44
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
16.
|
Consolidated Subsidiaries, Continued
|
(1)
|
Consolidated subsidiaries as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of ownership (%)
|
|
Subsidiaries
|
|
Key operation activities
|
|
Location
|
|
June 30,
2021
|
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
|
Mangilao Intermediate Holdings LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO CSC Co., Ltd.
|
|
Facility maintenance and service
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOAK Power Limited
|
|
Hydro power facility maintenance
|
|
PAKISTAN
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOMIPO Europe B.V.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
NETHERLANDS
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Haenanum Energy Fund
|
|
Holding company
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
99.64
|
%
|
|
|
99.64
|
%
|
Paju Ecoenergy Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
89.00
|
%
|
|
|
89.00
|
%
|
Guam Ukudu Power LLC
|
|
Power generation
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
TS Energy No. 25 Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
90.00
|
%
|
|
|
90.00
|
%
|
KPS Partners Co., Ltd.
|
|
Facility maintenance and service
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KEPCO E&C Service Co., Ltd.
|
|
Facility maintenance and service
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Moha Solar Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Ogiri Solar Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
70.00
|
%
|
|
|
70.00
|
%
|
KHNP USA LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
KOMIPO Vanphong Power Service LLC
|
|
Utility plant maintenance and others
|
|
VIETNAM
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
Energy Innovation Fund I
|
|
Holding company
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
71.91
|
%
|
|
|
71.91
|
%
|
KHNP Chile SpA
|
|
Holding company
|
|
CHILE
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Yeong Yang Apollon Photovoltaic Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Yeong Yang Corporation Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
SolarVader Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Yeong Yang Innovation Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Yeong Yang Horus Photovoltaic Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Yeong Yang Solar Management Co., Ltd.
|
|
Power generation
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
LSG Hydro Power Limited
|
|
Holding company
|
|
PAKISTAN
|
|
|
99.80
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
KOEN Bio Co., Ltd.
|
|
Wood pellet utilization business
|
|
KOREA
|
|
|
70.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
KOMIPO Energy Solution America, LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Elara Investment Holdings, LLC (*7)
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Elara Equity Holdings, LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
51.22
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Elara Class B Holdings, LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Elara Class B Member, LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Elara Development Holdings, LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Elara Development, LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Elara Energy Holdings, LLC
|
|
Holding company
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Elara Energy Project, LLC
|
|
Power generation
|
|
USA
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
KOMIPO Iberian Solar Group, S.L.U.
|
|
Holding company
|
|
SPAIN
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Prime Swedish Holding AB
|
|
Holding company
|
|
SWEDEN
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
(*1)
|
Considering treasury stocks, the effective percentage of ownership is 66.08%.
|
(*2)
|
The effective percentage of ownership is less than 50%. However, this subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements as the Group obtained the majority of the voting power through the shareholders' agreement.
|
(*3)
|
As of the reporting date, the annual reporting period of all subsidiaries is December 31, except for Mira Power Limited which is November 30.
|
(*4)
|
The Group guarantees a certain return on investment related to Commerce and Industry Energy Co., Ltd. for the financial investors. The financial investors have a right to sell their shares to the Group which can be exercised 84 months after the date of investment. Accordingly, the purchase price including the return on investment is classified as a liability.
|
(*5)
|
As of the end of the reporting period, the Group does not have a shareholding; however, this subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements as the Group has control over the entity by virtue of the right to nominate all 4 members of the board of directors.
|
(*6)
|
As of the end of the reporting period, the Group does not have a shareholding; however, this subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements as the Group has control over the entity by virtue of the right to nominate the CEO and key management members.
|
(*7)
|
The effective percentage of ownership is less than 50%. However, this subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements as the Group has control over the entity by virtue of the right to nominate all 3 members of the board of directors under the shareholders' agreement.
45
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
16.
|
Consolidated Subsidiaries, Continued
|
(2)
|
Subsidiaries newly included in and excluded from consolidation for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 are as follows:
Subsidiaries included in consolidation during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.
|
|
Subsidiaries
|
|
Reason
|
KHNP Chile SpA
|
|
Newly established
|
Yeong Yang Apollon Photovoltaic Co., Ltd.
|
|
New investment
|
Yeong Yang Corporation Co., Ltd.
|
|
New investment
|
SolarVader Co., Ltd.
|
|
New investment
|
Yeong Yang Innovation Co., Ltd.
|
|
New investment
|
Yeong Yang Horus Photovoltaic Co., Ltd.
|
|
New investment
|
Yeong Yang Solar Management Co., Ltd.
|
|
New investment
|
LSG Hydro Power Limited
|
|
Newly established
|
KOEN Bio Co., Ltd.
|
|
Newly established
|
KOMIPO Energy Solution America, LLC
|
|
Newly established
|
Elara Investment Holdings, LLC
|
|
Newly established
|
Elara Equity Holdings, LLC
|
|
Newly established
|
Elara Class B Holdings, LLC
|
|
Newly established
|
Elara Class B Member, LLC
|
|
Newly established
|
Elara Development Holdings, LLC
|
|
Newly established
|
Elara Development, LLC
|
|
Newly established
|
Elara Energy Holdings, LLC
|
|
Newly established
|
Elara Energy Project, LLC
|
|
New investment
|
KOMIPO Iberian Solar Group, S.L.U.
|
|
New investment
|
Prime Swedish Holding AB
|
|
Newly established
Subsidiaries excluded from consolidation during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.
|
|
Subsidiaries
|
|
Reason
|
DG Fairhaven Power, LLC
|
|
Sale of shares
|
VI Carbon Professional Private Special Asset Investment Trust 1
|
|
Liquidation
|
(3)
|
Summary of financial information of consolidated subsidiaries as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
Subsidiaries
|
|
Total
assets
|
|
|
Total
liabilities
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
Profit (loss)
for the period
|
|
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
W
|
62,999,526
|
|
|
|
36,214,709
|
|
|
|
5,450,726
|
|
|
|
840,670
|
|
Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
10,762,417
|
|
|
|
5,857,081
|
|
|
|
2,165,727
|
|
|
|
26,204
|
|
Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
13,438,584
|
|
|
|
9,792,093
|
|
|
|
2,103,849
|
|
|
|
(13,570
|
)
|
Korea Western Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
10,499,827
|
|
|
|
6,796,340
|
|
|
|
2,105,632
|
|
|
|
(49,402
|
)
|
Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
10,772,741
|
|
|
|
6,610,216
|
|
|
|
2,231,773
|
|
|
|
(77,432
|
)
|
Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
9,775,104
|
|
|
|
5,043,747
|
|
|
|
2,129,778
|
|
|
|
58,270
|
|
KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc.
|
|
|
687,339
|
|
|
|
192,736
|
|
|
|
155,521
|
|
|
|
2,872
|
|
KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
1,381,297
|
|
|
|
304,022
|
|
|
|
688,435
|
|
|
|
76,317
|
|
KEPCO Nuclear Fuel Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
881,822
|
|
|
|
457,884
|
|
|
|
115,167
|
|
|
|
18,972
|
|
KEPCO KDN Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
651,768
|
|
|
|
186,521
|
|
|
|
286,501
|
|
|
|
7,608
|
|
KEPCO International HongKong Ltd.
|
|
|
125,352
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
493
|
|
KEPCO International Philippines Inc.
|
|
|
146,068
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7,788
|
|
KEPCO Gansu International Ltd.
|
|
|
6,834
|
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
KEPCO Philippines Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
207,153
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
37,661
|
|
KEPCO Philippines Corporation
|
|
|
6,125
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
KEPCO Ilijan Corporation
|
|
|
323,911
|
|
|
|
38,057
|
|
|
|
31,369
|
|
|
|
8,695
|
|
KEPCO Lebanon SARL
|
|
|
1,704
|
|
|
|
9,333
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
KEPCO Neimenggu International Ltd.
|
|
|
224,452
|
|
|
|
2,699
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,628
|
|
KEPCO Shanxi International Ltd.
|
|
|
514,713
|
|
|
|
194,708
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(3,949
|
)
|
KOMIPO Global Pte Ltd.
|
|
|
282,805
|
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7,874
|
|
KEPCO Netherlands B.V.
|
|
|
123,146
|
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,096
|
|
Korea Imouraren Uranium Investment Corp.
|
|
|
14,013
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
KEPCO Australia Pty., Ltd.
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
9
|
46
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued
June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
|
16.
|
Consolidated Subsidiaries, Continued
|
(3)
|
Summary of financial information of consolidated subsidiaries as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued:
|
|
In millions of won
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
Subsidiaries
|
|
Total
assets
|
|
|
Total
liabilities
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
Profit (loss)
for the period
|
|
KOSEP Australia Pty., Ltd.
|
|
W
|
36,525
|
|
|
|
3,821
|
|
|
|
6,904
|
|
|
|
2,124
|
|
KOMIPO Australia Pty., Ltd.
|
|
|
45,686
|
|
|
|
3,825
|
|
|
|
6,904
|
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
KOWEPO Australia Pty., Ltd.
|
|
|
45,512
|
|
|
|
2,352
|
|
|
|
6,904
|
|
|
|
2,129
|
|
KOSPO Australia Pty., Ltd.
|
|
|
38,624
|
|
|
|
2,353
|
|
|
|
6,904
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
KEPCO Middle East Holding Company
|
|
|
95,343
|
|
|
|
83,549
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(711
|
)
|
Qatrana Electric Power Company
|
|
|
466,442
|
|
|
|
273,561
|
|
|
|
10,479
|
|
|
|
9,312
|
|
KHNP Canada Energy Ltd.
|
|
|
102,484
|
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(497
|
)
|
KEPCO Bylong Australia Pty., Ltd.
|
|
|
44,489
|
|
|
|
369,595
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(16,021
|
)
|
Korea Waterbury Uranium Limited Partnership
|
|
|
20,920
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
KEPCO Holdings de Mexico
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
KST Electric Power Company, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
|
|
|
551,775
|
|
|
|
419,847
|
|
|
|
91,392
|
|
|
|
8,242
|
|
KEPCO Energy Service Company
|
|
|
7,548
|
|
|
|
1,921
|
|
|
|
7,621
|
|
|
|
4,817
|
|
KEPCO Netherlands S3 B.V.
|
|
|
47,512
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,688
|
|
PT. KOMIPO Pembangkitan Jawa Bali
|
|
|
14,759
|
|
|
|
4,036
|
|
|
|
8,944
|
|
|
|
2,505
|
|
PT. Cirebon Power Service
|
|
|
2,114
|
|
|
|
634
|
|
|
|
4,001
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
KOWEPO International Corporation
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
KOSPO Jordan LLC
|
|
|
33,263
|
|
|
|
15,855
|
|
|
|
4,910
|
|
|
|
1,531
|
|
EWP America Inc. (*1)
|
|
|
42,029
|
|
|
|
2,409
|
|
|
|
7,235
|
|
|
|
3,235
|
|
KNF Canada Energy Limited
|
|
|
2,070
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
EWP Barbados 1 SRL
|
|
|
330,601
|
|
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
|
1,397
|
|
|
|
5,104
|
|
Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
253,308
|
|
|
|
228,120
|
|
|
|
45,354
|
|
|
|
(231
|
)
|
PT. Tanggamus Electric Power
|
|
|
213,631
|
|
|
|
171,083
|
|
|
|
4,263
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
Gyeongju Wind Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
100,737
|
|
|
|
65,819
|
|
|
|
7,726
|
|
|
|
1,817
|
|
KOMIPO America Inc. (*2)
|
|
|
206,799
|
|
|
|
52,588
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,402
|
)
|
KOSEP USA, Inc.
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
5,024
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
PT. EWP Indonesia
|
|
|
41,940
|
|
|
|
1,164
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,361
|
|
KEPCO Netherlands J3 B.V.
|
|
|
117,292
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
Korea Offshore Wind Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
359,434
|
|
|
|
191,774
|
|
|
|
17,198
|
|
|
|
593
|
|
Global One Pioneer B.V.
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(62
|
)
|
Global Energy Pioneer B.V.
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
Mira Power Limited
|
|
|
393,663
|
|
|
|
281,687
|
|
|
|
42,729
|
|
|
|
25,533
|
|
KOSEP Material Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
2,986
|
|
|
|
932
|
|
|
|
1,840
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
Commerce and Industry Energy Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
90,009
|
|
|
|
39,411
|
|
|
|
16,737
|
|
|
|
2,302
|
|
KEPCO KPS Philippines Corp.
|
|
|
3,260
|
|
|
|
390
|
|
|
|
2,287
|
|
|
|
(42
|
)
|
KOSPO Chile SpA
|
|
|
134,135
|
|
|
|
52,319
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,239
|
)
|
PT. KOWEPO Sumsel Operation And Maintenance Services
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Hee mang sunlight Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
6,911
|
|
|
|
4,097
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
(108
|
)
|
Fujeij Wind Power Company
|
|
|
197,000
|
|
|
|
173,196
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
8,342
|
|
KOSPO Youngnam Power Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
384,192
|
|
|
|
288,584
|
|
|
|
140,802
|
|
|
|
946
|
|
Chitose Solar Power Plant LLC
|
|
|
124,885
|
|
|
|
109,185
|
|
|
|
8,623
|
|
|
|
1,502
|
|
KEPCO Energy Solution Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
314,626
|
|
|
|
3,339
|
|
|
|
8,591
|
|
|
|
1,626
|
|
KEPCO Solar Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
223,695
|
|
|
|
15,526
|
|
|
|
5,518
|
|
|
|
823
|
|
KOSPO Power Services Ltda.
|
|
|
4,860
|
|
|
|
1,835
|
|
|
|
6,400
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
Energy New Industry Specialized Investment Private Investment Trust (*3)
|
|
|
289,296
|
|
|
|
2,689
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,109
|
|
KOEN Bylong Pty., Ltd.
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
KOMIPO Bylong Pty., Ltd.
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
KOWEPO Bylong Pty., Ltd.
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
KOSPO Bylong Pty., Ltd.
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
EWP Bylong Pty., Ltd.
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
KOWEPO Lao International
|
|
|
11,513
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
4,132
|
|
|
|
2,756
|
|
KEPCO US Inc.
|
|
|
16,777
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
KEPCO Alamosa LLC
|
|