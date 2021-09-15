Homepage Equities Korea, republic of Korea Stock Exchange Korea Electric Power Corporation News Summary A015760 KR7015760002 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION (A015760) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 09/14 23800 KRW -0.21% 06:22a KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Independent Auditor's Review Report Based on a report originally issued in Korean (Form 6-K) PU 09/14 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Australian court again rejects Kepco plans for thermal coal mine RE 09/01 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea's Coal Power Supply Soars Over 30%, Renewable Energy Output Retreats 12% in June MT Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Korea Electric Power : Independent Auditor's Review Report Based on a report originally issued in Korean (Form 6-K) 09/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Independent Auditor's Review Report Based on a report originally issued in Korean The Shareholders and Board of Directors Korea Electric Power Corporation: We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of Korea Electric Power Corporation (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the 'Group'), which comprise the consolidated interim statement of financial position as of June 30, 2021, and the related consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, consolidated interim statements of changes in equity and consolidated interim statements of cash flows for the six-month periods then ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. Management's Responsibility for the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standard (KIFRS) 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Auditor's Responsibility Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim financial statements based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Auditing Standards (KGAAS) and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with KIFRS 1034 'Interim Financial Reporting'. Other Matter We have audited the consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2020, and the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss), consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein) in accordance with KGAAS, and our report dated March 10, 2021 expressed an unqualified opinion thereon. The accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2020 presented for comparative purposes, is not different, in all material respects, from the above audited consolidated statement of financial position. August 17, 2021 This review report is effective as of August 17, 2021, the independent auditor's review report date. Accordingly, certain material subsequent events or circumstances may have occurred during the period from the independent auditor's review report date to the time this review report is used. Such events and circumstances could significantly affect the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements and may result in modifications to this review report. 3 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As of June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020 In millions of won Note June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,6,7,44 W 2,727,459 2,029,584 Current financial assets, net 5,6,9,11,12,13,44,46 2,998,573 2,800,220 Trade and other receivables, net 5,8,20,24,44,45,46 7,453,484 7,918,470 Inventories, net 14 6,838,063 6,742,909 Income tax receivables 34,850 49,675 Current non-financial assets 15 1,394,578 1,020,158 Assets held-for-sale 16,41 16 925 Total current assets 21,447,023 20,561,941 Non-current assets Non-current financial assets, net 5,6,9,10,11,12,13,44,46 2,812,354 2,472,821 Non-current trade and other receivables, net 5,8,20,44,45,46 1,812,591 1,861,569 Property, plant and equipment, net 18,24,27,48 170,536,239 168,709,387 Investment properties, net 19,27 216,012 225,195 Goodwill 16 99,816 98,166 Intangible assets other than goodwill, net 21,27,45 1,053,164 1,055,730 Investments in associates 4,17 4,654,149 4,250,787 Investments in joint ventures 4,17 2,128,372 1,919,746 Defined benefit assets, net 25 - 7,231 Deferred tax assets 1,891,844 1,733,146 Non-current non-financial assets 15 331,377 246,392 Total non-current assets 185,535,918 182,580,170 Total Assets 4 W 206,982,941 203,142,111 (Continued) 4 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position, Continued As of June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020 In millions of won Note June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables, net 5,22,24,44,46 W 6,804,905 6,256,521 Current financial liabilities, net 5,12,23,44,46 15,037,316 10,724,689 Income tax payables 486,009 476,898 Current non-financial liabilities 20,28,29 6,267,728 5,971,450 Current provisions 26,44 2,392,958 2,451,664 Total current liabilities 30,988,916 25,881,222 Non-current liabilities Non-current trade and other payables, net 5,22,24,44,46 6,386,992 6,480,412 Non-current financial liabilities, net 5,12,23,44,46 59,033,771 59,365,011 Non-current non-financial liabilities 28,29 9,939,804 9,661,941 Employee benefits liabilities, net 25,44 1,998,182 1,910,860 Deferred tax liabilities 8,660,314 9,100,247 Non-current provisions 26,44 20,282,255 20,075,572 Total non-current liabilities 106,301,318 106,594,043 Total Liabilities 4 W 137,290,234 132,475,265 Equity Contributed capital 1,30,44 Share capital W 3,209,820 3,209,820 Share premium 843,758 843,758 4,053,578 4,053,578 Retained earnings 31 Legal reserves 1,604,910 1,604,910 Voluntary reserves 33,282,816 32,179,066 Unappropriated retained earnings 14,923,588 17,349,625 49,811,314 51,133,601 Other components of equity 33 Other capital surplus 1,227,509 1,224,105 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (143,507 ) (409,577 ) Other equity 13,294,973 13,294,973 14,378,975 14,109,501 Equity attributable to owners of the controlling company 68,243,867 69,296,680 Non-controlling interests 16,32 1,448,840 1,370,166 Total Equity W 69,692,707 70,666,846 Total Liabilities and Equity W 206,982,941 203,142,111 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements. 5 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) In millions of won, except per share information June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Note Three-month

period ended Six-month

period ended Three-month

period ended Six-month

period ended Sales 4,34,44,46 Sales of goods W 12,910,995 27,596,215 12,559,654 27,172,498 Sales of services 94,936 192,611 93,363 213,588 Sales of construction services 20 349,348 480,439 263,957 471,378 Revenue related to transfer of assets from customers 28 163,636 324,950 155,559 308,196 13,518,915 28,594,215 13,072,533 28,165,660 Cost of sales 14,25,42,46 Cost of sales of goods (13,205,508 ) (26,873,841 ) (11,662,703 ) (25,340,457 ) Cost of sales of services (57,171 ) (164,951 ) (53,692 ) (308,715 ) Cost of sales of construction services (329,884 ) (443,604 ) (252,766 ) (416,764 ) (13,592,563 ) (27,482,396 ) (11,969,161 ) (26,065,936 ) Gross profit (loss) (73,648 ) 1,111,819 1,103,372 2,099,724 Selling and administrative expenses 25,35,42,46 (691,141 ) (1,304,960 ) (713,562 ) (1,279,360 ) Operating profit (loss) 4 (764,789 ) (193,141 ) 389,810 820,364 Other income 36 89,136 189,045 111,008 197,532 Other expenses 36 (70,782 ) (89,938 ) (100,049 ) (116,661 ) Other gains (losses), net 37 (33 ) 19,478 89,570 151,508 Finance income 5,12,38 148,568 629,296 411,180 794,671 Finance expenses 5,12,39 (474,454 ) (1,491,184 ) (684,460 ) (1,691,222 ) Profit (loss) related to associates, joint ventures and subsidiaries 4,16,17 Share in profit of associates and joint ventures 77,670 327,528 29,520 269,482 Gain on disposal of investments in associates and joint ventures 42 41 - - Share in loss of associates and joint ventures - (50,707 ) (28,828 ) (62,952 ) Loss on disposal of investments in associates and joint ventures (83 ) (161 ) - (16 ) Loss on disposal of investments in subsidiaries (1,090 ) (1,192 ) - - 76,539 275,509 692 206,514 (Continued) 6 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss), Continued For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) In millions of won, except per share information June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Note Three-month

period ended Six-month

period ended Three-month

period ended Six-month

period ended Profit (loss) before income tax W (995,815 ) (660,935 ) 217,751 362,706 Income tax benefit (expense) 40 321,962 105,498 (14,899 ) (106,246 ) Profit (loss) for the period (673,853 ) (555,437 ) 202,852 256,460 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 5,12,25,31,33 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Remeasurements of defined benefit liability 25,31 W 1,521 67,751 (59,274 ) (95,559 ) Share in other comprehensive income (loss) of associates and joint ventures 31 375 (1,176 ) 1,366 1,118 Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (loss) 33 16,332 35,065 11,282 (40,262 ) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Net change in the unrealized fair value of derivatives using cash flow hedge accounting 5,12,33 40,183 36,858 24,864 48,881 Foreign currency translation of foreign operations 33 6,732 27,984 (49,450 ) (4,728 ) Share in other comprehensive income (loss) of associates and joint ventures 33 46,014 184,552 (2,906 ) (41,737 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 111,157 351,034 (74,118 ) (132,287 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period W (562,696 ) (204,403 ) 128,734 124,173 Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the controlling company 43 W (695,836 ) (610,120 ) 166,212 189,191 Non-controlling interests 21,983 54,683 36,640 67,269 W (673,853 ) (555,437 ) 202,852 256,460 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the controlling company W (580,707) (275,589 ) 100,858 44,457 Non-controlling interests 18,011 71,186 27,876 79,716 W (562,696 ) (204,403 ) 128,734 124,173 Earnings (loss) per share (in won) 43 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share W (1,084 ) (950 ) 259 295 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements. 7 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) In millions of won Equity attributable to owners of the controlling company Contributed

capital Retained

earnings Other

components

of equity Subtotal Non-

controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2020 W 4,053,578 49,202,133 14,240,607 67,496,318 1,393,331 68,889,649 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period Profit for the period - 189,191 - 189,191 67,269 256,460 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit liability, net of tax - (98,606 ) - (98,606 ) 3,047 (95,559 ) Share in other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures, net of tax - 1,118 - 1,118 - 1,118 Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive loss - - (40,262 ) (40,262 ) - (40,262 ) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Net change in the unrealized fair value of derivatives using cash flow hedge accounting, net of tax - - 38,826 38,826 10,055 48,881 Foreign currency translation of foreign operations, net of tax - - (4,067 ) (4,067 ) (661 ) (4,728 ) Share in other comprehensive income (loss) of associates and joint ventures, net of tax - - (41,743 ) (41,743 ) 6 (41,737 ) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity Dividends paid - - - - (66,732 ) (66,732 ) Issuance of shares of capital by subsidiaries and others - - (544 ) (544 ) 17,299 16,755 Transactions between consolidated entities - (203 ) (905 ) (1,108 ) 1,039 (69 ) Changes in consolidation scope - - - - 2,947 2,947 Dividends paid (hybrid bond) - - - - (6,692 ) (6,692 ) Balance at June 30, 2020 W 4,053,578 49,293,633 14,191,912 67,539,123 1,420,908 68,960,031 (Continued) 8 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity, Continued For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) In millions of won Equity attributable to owners of the controlling company Contributed

capital Retained

earnings Other

components

of equity Subtotal Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity Balance at January 1, 2021 W 4,053,578 51,133,601 14,109,501 69,296,680 1,370,166 70,666,846 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period Profit (Loss) for the period - (610,120 ) - (610,120 ) 54,683 (555,437 ) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit liability, net of tax - 65,183 - 65,183 2,568 67,751 Share in other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures, net of tax - (1,176 ) - (1,176 ) - (1,176 ) Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax - - 35,064 35,064 1 35,065 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Net change in the unrealized fair value of derivatives using cash flow hedge accounting, net of tax - - 35,545 35,545 1,313 36,858 Foreign currency translation of foreign operations, net of tax - - 15,363 15,363 12,621 27,984 Share in other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures, net of tax - - 184,552 184,552 - 184,552 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity Dividends paid - (780,628 ) - (780,628 ) (30,620 ) (811,248 ) Issuance of shares of capital by subsidiaries and others - - (373 ) (373 ) 2,845 2,472 Transactions between consolidated entities - - 3,777 3,777 (3,850 ) (73 ) Changes in consolidation scope - - - - 45,805 45,805 Dividends paid (hybrid bond) - - - - (6,692 ) (6,692 ) Others - 4,454 (4,454 ) - - - Balance at June 30, 2021 W 4,053,578 49,811,314 14,378,975 68,243,867 1,448,840 69,692,707 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements. 9 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) In millions of won June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) for the period W (555,437 ) 256,460 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Income tax expense (benefit) (105,498 ) 106,246 Depreciation 5,842,974 5,645,802 Amortization 84,883 77,610 Employee benefit expense 246,609 225,370 Bad debt expense 9,524 23,688 Interest expense 919,385 1,020,873 Loss on disposal of financial assets 385 365 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 29,058 19,253 Loss on abandonment of property, plant, and equipment 110,074 137,601 Loss on impairment of property, plant, and equipment 3,315 2,425 Loss on impairment of intangible assets - 3,505 Loss on disposal of intangible assets 37 - Increase in provisions 1,107,891 840,093 Loss on foreign currency translation, net 434,314 414,990 Gain on valuation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (2,121 ) (10,100 ) Loss on valuation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4,817 1,085 Valuation and transaction gain on derivative instruments, net (391,172 ) (453,039 ) Share in profit of associates and joint ventures, net (276,821 ) (206,530 ) Gain on disposal of financial assets (2,393 ) (3,826 ) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (22,274 ) (56,163 ) Gain on disposal of intangible assets - (1,556 ) Gain on disposal of associates and joint ventures (41 ) - Loss on disposal of associates and joint ventures 161 16 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries 1,192 - Interest income (107,132 ) (130,576 ) Dividend income (6,143 ) (4,085 ) Others, net (835 ) (11,509 ) 7,880,189 7,641,538 Changes in working capital: Trade receivables 604,791 713,513 Non-trade receivables 470,459 134,228 Accrued income (65,348 ) 111,634 Other receivables 2,739 (1,236 ) Other current assets (386,905 ) (358,611 ) Inventories (496,072 ) (283,163 ) Other non-current assets 38,291 (113,267 ) Trade payables 159,320 (1,180,390 ) Non-trade payables (185,305 ) (21,648 ) Accrued expenses 3,670 (102,675 ) Other current liabilities 303,615 511,705 Other non-current liabilities 240,892 365,112 Investments in associates and joint ventures (dividends received) 142,748 90,526 Provisions (1,300,461 ) (705,831 ) Payments of employee benefit obligations (70,082 ) (34,519 ) Plan assets (1,625 ) (3,304 ) (539,273 ) (877,926 ) (Continued) 10 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows, Continued For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) In millions of won June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cash generated from operating activities W 6,785,479 7,020,072 Dividends received (financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income) 6,143 4,085 Interest paid (961,601 ) (1,022,791 ) Interest received 92,667 114,247 Income taxes paid (549,452 ) (274,398 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,373,236 5,841,215 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of investments in associates and joint ventures 3,362 93 Acquisition of investments in associates and joint ventures (237,525 ) (67,063 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 135,954 193,054 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (6,785,446 ) (6,920,206 ) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets - 37,164 Acquisition of intangible assets (36,906 ) (92,768 ) Proceeds from disposals of financial assets 4,574,901 3,681,126 Acquisition of financial assets (4,875,562 ) (4,738,796 ) Increase in loans (85,296 ) (154,179 ) Collection of loans 152,921 139,310 Increase in deposits (105,017 ) (139,251 ) Decrease in deposits 69,053 128,707 Proceeds from disposals of assets held-for-sale 950 4,862 Receipt of government grants 21,205 21,436 Use of government grants - (104 ) Net cash outflow from changes in consolidation scope (53,141 ) (25,094 ) Other cash outflow from investing activities, net (118,023 ) (112,060 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,338,570 ) (8,043,769 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings, net 3,335,734 198,766 Proceeds from long-term borrowings and debt securities 4,616,161 7,520,906 Repayment of long-term borrowings and debt securities (4,273,653 ) (5,279,770 ) Payment of lease liabilities (322,048 ) (353,977 ) Settlement of derivative instruments, net 27,978 106,247 Change in non-controlling interest 49,430 9,806 Dividends paid (hybrid bond) (6,692 ) (6,692 ) Dividends paid (811,261 ) (67,011 ) Other cash outflow from financing activities, net (6,504 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 2,609,145 2,128,275 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents before effect of exchange rate fluctuations 643,811 (74,279 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 54,064 11,390 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 697,875 (62,889 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 2,029,584 1,810,129 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 W 2,727,459 1,747,240 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements. 11 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 1. Reporting Entity (Description of the controlling company) Korea Electric Power Corporation ('KEPCO') was incorporated on January 1, 1982 in accordance with the Korea Electric Power Corporation Act (the 'KEPCO Act') to engage in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and development of electric power resources in the Republic of Korea. KEPCO also provides power plant construction services. KEPCO's stock was first listed on the Korea Stock Exchange on August 10, 1989 and subsequently on the New York Stock Exchange on October 27, 1994 through its depository receipts. KEPCO's headquarter is located in Naju, Jeollanam-do. As of June 30, 2021, KEPCO's share capital amounts to W3,209,820 million and KEPCO's shareholders are as follows: Number of shares Percentage of

ownership The Government of the Republic of Korea 116,841,794 18.20 % Korea Development Bank 211,235,264 32.90 % Other (*) 313,887,019 48.90 % 641,964,077 100.00 % (*) The number of shares held by foreign shareholders are 99,623,913 shares (15.52%) as of June 7, 2021. In accordance with the Restructuring Plan enacted on January 21, 1999 by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, KEPCO spun off its power generation divisions on April 2, 2001, resulting in the establishment of six power generation subsidiaries. 2. Basis of Preparation (1) Statement of compliance These consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with KIFRS 1034 'Interim Financial Reporting' as part of the period covered by KEPCO and subsidiaries' (the 'Group') KIFRS annual financial statements. (2) Basis of measurement These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the following material items in the consolidated statements of financial position: • financial assets at fair value through profit or loss • financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income or loss • derivative financial instruments are measured at fair value • liabilities for defined benefit plans are recognized at the net of the total present value of defined benefit obligations less the fair value of plan assets (3) Functional and presentation currency These consolidated financial statements are presented in Korean won ('Won'), which is also the functional currency of KEPCO and most of the significant operating subsidiaries. (4) Use of estimates and judgments The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with KIFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. 12 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 2. Basis of Preparation, Continued (4) Use of estimates and judgments, continued Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. The followings are the key assumptions and other key sources of estimation uncertainty at the end of the reporting period, that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year. (i) Useful lives of property, plant and equipment, and estimations on provision for decommissioning costs The Group reviews the estimated useful lives of property, plant and equipment at the end of each annual reporting period. Management's assumptions could affect the determination of estimated economic useful lives. The Group records the fair value of estimated decommissioning costs as a liability in the period in which the Group incurs a legal obligation associated with the retirement of long-lived assets that result from acquisition, construction, development and/or normal use of the assets. The Group is required to record a liability for the dismantling (demolition) of nuclear power plants and disposal of spent fuel and low and intermediate radioactive wastes. The measurement of such liability is subject to change based on change in estimated cash flow, inflation rate, discount rate, and expected timing of decommissioning. (ii) Deferred tax The Group recognizes deferred tax assets and liabilities based on the differences between the financial statement carrying amounts and the tax bases of assets and liabilities of each consolidated taxpaying entity. However, the amount of deferred tax assets may be different if the Group determines the estimated future taxable income is not sufficient to realize the deferred tax assets recognized. (iii) Valuations of financial instruments at fair values The Group's accounting policies and disclosures require the measurement of fair values, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. The Group has established control framework with respect to the measurement of fair values. The valuation team regularly reviews significant unobservable inputs and valuation adjustments. If third party information, such as broker quotes or pricing services, is used to measure fair values, then the valuation team assesses the evidence obtained from the third parties to support the conclusion that such valuations meet the requirements of KIFRS including the level in the fair value hierarchy in which such valuation techniques should be classified. When measuring the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group uses market observable data as far as possible. Fair values are categorized into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows. If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or a liability might be categorized in different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. The Group recognizes transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred. (iv) Defined employee benefit liabilities The Group offers its employees defined benefit plans. The cost of providing benefits is determined using the Projected Unit Credit Method, with actuarial valuations being carried out at the end of each reporting period. For actuarial valuations, certain inputs such as discount rates and future salary increases are estimated. Defined benefit plans contain significant uncertainties in estimations due to its long-term nature (refer to Note 25). 13 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 2. Basis of Preparation, Continued (4) Use of estimates and judgments, continued (v) Unbilled revenue Electricity delivered but neither metered nor billed is estimated at the reporting date based on the volume of electricity delivered which can vary significantly as a result of customer usage patterns, customer mix, meter reading schedules, weather, and etc. Unbilled revenue recognized as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 are W1,397,539 million and W1,200,336 million, respectively. (vi) Construction contracts The Group recognizes revenue over time using the cost-based input method which represents a faithful depiction of the Group's progress towards complete satisfaction of providing the power plant construction, which has been identified as a single performance obligation. In applying the cost-based input method, it is necessary to use estimates and assumptions related to the Group's efforts or inputs expected to be incurred. Cost incurred towards contract completion include costs associated with direct materials, labor, and other indirect costs related to contract performance. Judgment is required in estimating the costs expected to incur in completing the construction projects which involves estimating future materials, labor, contingencies and other related costs. Revenue is estimated based on the contractual amount; however, it can also be affected by uncertainties resulting from unexpected future events. (5) Changes in accounting policies Changes in accounting standards effective from January 1, 2021 are as follows. The Group believes that these amendments have no significant impact on the Group's consolidated interim financial statements. The Group has not applied the new and revised standards in issue but not yet effective for the periods starting from January 1, 2021, even though the early adoption of these standards is possible. Amendments to KIFRS 1109 'Financial Instruments', KIFRS 1039 'Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement', KIFRS 1107 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures', KIFRS 1104 'Insurance Contracts' and KIFRS 1116 'Lease' - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Phase II The amendments provide temporary reliefs which address the financial reporting effects when an interbank offered rate (IBOR) is replaced with an alternative nearly risk-free interest rate (RFR). The amendments include the following practical expedients: • A practical expedient to require contractual changes, or changes to cash flows that are directly required by the reform, to be treated as changes to a floating interest rate, equivalent to a movement in a market rate of interest • Permit changes required by IBOR reform to be made to hedge designations and hedge documentation without the hedging relationship being discontinued • Provide temporary relief to entities from having to meet the separately identifiable requirement when an RFR instrument is designated as a hedge of a risk component (6) Adoption of cost pass-through tariff system The Group adopted the cost pass-through tariff system from January 1, 2021 with the approval of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) on December 17, 2020 and amended the supply contract and related enforcement regulations. The new system is applicable to electricity bills charged from January 1, 2021. The Group believes that the adoption of the aforementioned system has no significant impact on the Group's accounting policies, including 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers'. 14 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 3. Significant Accounting Policies The accounting policies applied by the Group in these consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied by the Group in its consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, except for the changes described in Note 2.(5). 4. Segment, Geographic and Other Information (1) Segment determination and explanation of the measurements The Group's operating segments are its business components that generate discrete financial information that is reported to and regularly reviewed by chief operating decision makers of the Group including but not limited to the Chief Executive Officer, for the purpose of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance. The Group's reportable segments are 'Transmission and distribution', 'Electric power generation (Nuclear)', 'Electric power generation (Non-nuclear)', 'Plant maintenance & engineering service' and 'Others'; others mainly represent the business unit that manages the Group's foreign operations. Segment operating profit (loss) is determined the same way that consolidated operating profit is determined under KIFRS without any adjustment for corporate allocations. The accounting policies used by each segment are consistent with the accounting policies used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements. Segment assets and liabilities are determined based on separate financial statements of the entities instead of on a consolidated basis. There are various transactions between the reportable segments, including sales of property, plant and equipment and so on, that are conducted on an arm's-length basis at market prices that would be applicable to an independent third party. For subsidiaries which are in a different segment from that of its immediate parent company, their carrying amount in separate financial statements is eliminated in the consolidating adjustments in the tables below. In addition, consolidation adjustments in the table below include adjustments of the amount of investment in associates and joint ventures from the cost basis amount reflected in segment assets to that determined using equity method in the consolidated financial statements. 15 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 4. Segment, Geographic and Other Information, Continued (2) Financial information of the segments for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Segment Total

segment

revenue Intersegment

revenue Revenue

from

external

customers Operating

Profit (loss) Depreciation

and

amortization Interest

income Interest

expense Profit (loss) related

associates, joint

ventures

and subsidiaries Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Transmission and distribution W 13,432,735 28,260,429 479,068 807,740 12,953,667 27,452,689 (1,033,309 ) (2,005,053 ) 983,181 1,965,104 8,486 17,222 157,294 319,756 76,827 240,393 Electric power generation (Nuclear) 2,494,055 5,450,726 2,463,639 5,397,948 30,416 52,778 481,865 1,357,269 914,463 1,820,892 6,494 11,462 118,839 237,679 (12,442 ) (10,516 ) Electric power generation (Non-nuclear) 4,972,394 10,736,759 4,710,931 10,174,676 261,463 562,083 (362,504 ) 181,736 1,046,255 2,069,207 5,344 9,618 148,964 299,725 10,828 44,751 Plant maintenance & engineering service 676,212 1,245,624 578,263 1,068,246 97,949 177,378 56,952 122,883 30,321 60,899 2,315 4,384 (179 ) 428 1,326 881 Others 467,437 923,453 292,017 574,166 175,420 349,287 65,928 106,610 43,221 76,126 37,126 77,854 39,317 76,086 - - Consolidation adjustments (8,523,918 ) (18,022,776 ) (8,523,918 ) (18,022,776 ) - - 26,279 43,414 (35,704 ) (64,371 ) (6,616 ) (13,408 ) (7,664 ) (14,289 ) - - W 13,518,915 28,594,215 - - 13,518,915 28,594,215 (764,789 ) (193,141 ) 2,981,737 5,927,857 53,149 107,132 456,571 919,385 76,539 275,509 In millions of won June 30, 2020 Segment Total

segment

revenue Intersegment

revenue Revenue

from

external

customers Operating

Profit (loss) Depreciation

and

amortization Interest

income Interest

expense Profit (loss) related

associates, joint

ventures

and subsidiaries Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Transmission and distribution W 12,949,805 27,855,438 308,207 622,550 12,641,598 27,232,888 511,584 (35,737 ) 953,481 1,891,259 13,274 29,555 189,008 389,396 (10,308 ) 119,577 Electric power generation (Nuclear) 2,313,385 4,798,440 2,267,478 4,723,706 45,907 74,734 301,691 629,119 898,674 1,779,294 5,968 11,913 124,358 248,714 (363 ) (1,350 ) Electric power generation (Non-nuclear) 4,331,240 10,252,902 4,149,281 9,822,314 181,959 430,588 (475,019 ) 111,882 1,009,093 1,998,647 6,049 11,616 158,632 319,242 8,858 84,240 Plant maintenance & engmeenng service 615,533 1,161,160 557,986 970,706 57,547 190,454 33,143 65,071 29,502 59,037 3,310 6,866 403 893 2,505 4,047 Others 406,081 764,771 260,559 527,775 145,522 236,996 41,351 77,288 32,498 59,892 43,921 87,118 42,580 79,075 - - Consolidation adjustments (7,543,511 ) (16,667,051 ) (7,543,511 ) (16,667,051 ) - - (22,940 ) (27,259 ) (38,909 ) (64,717 ) (8,453 ) (16,492 ) (10,492 ) (16,447 ) - - W 13,072,533 28,165,660 - - 13,072,533 28,165,660 389,810 820,364 2,884,339 5,723,412 64,069 130,576 504,489 1,020,873 692 206,514 16 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 4. Segment, Geographic and Other Information, Continued (3) Information related to segment assets and segment liabilities as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Segment Segment

assets Investments in

associates and

joint ventures Acquisition of

non-current assets Segment

liabilities Transmission and distribution W 114,346,372 4,522,173 3,764,662 62,950,000 Electric power generation (Nuclear) 62,987,655 121,533 1,086,052 36,214,709 Electric power generation (Non-nuclear) 55,251,998 2,096,035 1,764,627 34,099,476 Plant maintenance & engineering service 3,601,040 42,780 33,690 1,141,163 Others 9,980,877 - 257,287 4,426,726 Consolidation adjustments (39,185,001 ) - (83,966 ) (1,541,840 ) W 206,982,941 6,782,521 6,822,352 137,290,234 In millions of won December 31, 2020 Segment Segment

assets Investments in

associates and

joint ventures Acquisition of

non-current assets Segment

liabilities Transmission and distribution W 113,115,667 4,204,090 6,535,380 59,772,046 Electric power generation (Nuclear) 61,850,865 116,867 2,419,939 35,652,467 Electric power generation (Non-nuclear) 54,531,155 1,807,409 3,758,795 33,292,680 Plant maintenance & engineering service 3,492,571 42,167 141,226 1,061,949 Others 8,923,046 - 577,056 4,039,220 Consolidation adjustments (38,771,193 ) - (30,731 ) (1,343,097 ) W 203,142,111 6,170,533 13,401,665 132,475,265 17 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 4. Segment, Geographic and Other Information, Continued (4) Geographic information Electricity sales, the main operations of the Group, are conducted in the Republic of Korea. The following information on revenue from external customers and non-current assets is determined by the location of the customers and of the assets: In millions of won Revenue from external customers Non-current assets (*2) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Geographical unit Three-month

period ended Six-month

period ended Three-month

period ended Six-month

period ended Domestic W 13,050,876 27,861,216 12,711,311 27,494,423 175,739,847 173,673,478 Overseas (*1) 468,039 732,999 361,222 671,237 3,279,282 2,831,925 W 13,518,915 28,594,215 13,072,533 28,165,660 179,019,129 176,505,403 (*1) Middle East and other Asian countries make up the majority of overseas revenue and non-current assets. Since the overseas revenue or non-current assets attributable to particular countries are not material, they are not disclosed individually. (*2) The amounts exclude financial assets, deferred tax assets and defined benefit assets. (5) Information on significant customers There is no single customer which accounts for 10% or more of the Group's revenue for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. 18 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 5. Classification of Financial Instruments (1) Classification of financial assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Financial assets

at fair value

through profit or

loss Financial assets

at fair value

through other

comprehensive

income Financial assets

at amortized cost Derivative assets

(applying hedge

accounting) Total Current assets Cash and cash equivalents W - - 2,727,459 - 2,727,459 Current financial assets Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,044,847 - - - 2,044,847 Current financial assets at amortized costs - - 14,154 - 14,154 Current derivative assets 42,189 - - 12,327 54,516 Other financial assets - - 885,056 - 885,056 Trade and other receivables - - 7,453,484 - 7,453,484 2,087,036 - 11,080,153 12,327 13,179,516 Non-current assets Non-current financial assets Non-current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 700,635 - - - 700,635 Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - 391,899 - - 391,899 Non-current financial assets at amortized costs - - 1,210 - 1,210 Non-current derivative assets 197,379 - - 114,275 311,654 Other financial assets - - 1,406,956 - 1,406,956 Trade and other receivables - - 1,812,591 - 1,812,591 898,014 391,899 3,220,757 114,275 4,624,945 W 2,985,050 391,899 14,300,910 126,602 17,804,461 19 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 5. Classification of Financial Instruments, Continued (1) Classification of financial assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued: In millions of won December 31, 2020 Financial assets

at fair value

through profit or

loss Financial assets

at fair value

through other

comprehensive

income Financial assets

at amortized cost Derivative assets

(applying hedge

accounting) Total Current assets Cash and cash equivalents W - - 2,029,584 - 2,029,584 Current financial assets Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,196,101 - - - 1,196,101 Current financial assets at amortized costs - - 13,149 - 13,149 Current derivative assets 18,332 - - 11,193 29,525 Other financial assets - - 1,561,445 - 1,561,445 Trade and other receivables - - 7,918,470 - 7,918,470 1,214,433 - 11,522,648 11,193 12,748,274 Non-current assets Non-current financial assets Non-current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 685,281 - - - 685,281 Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - 358,559 - - 358,559 Non-current financial assets at amortized costs - - 1,273 - 1,273 Non-current derivative assets 92,432 - - 44,456 136,888 Other financial assets - - 1,290,820 - 1,290,820 Trade and other receivables - - 1,861,569 - 1,861,569 777,713 358,559 3,153,662 44,456 4,334,390 W 1,992,146 358,559 14,676,310 55,649 17,082,664 20 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 5. Classification of Financial Instruments, Continued (2) Classification of financial liabilities as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Financial liabilities

at fair value

through

profit or loss Financial liabilities

recognized at

amortized cost Derivative liabilities

(applying hedge

accounting) Total Current liabilities Borrowings W - 5,621,941 - 5,621,941 Debt securities - 9,388,796 - 9,388,796 Derivative liabilities 2,518 - 24,061 26,579 Trade and other payables - 6,804,905 - 6,804,905 2,518 21,815,642 24,061 21,842,221 Non-current liabilities Borrowings - 2,838,692 - 2,838,692 Debt securities - 56,082,040 - 56,082,040 Derivative liabilities 57,137 - 55,902 113,039 Trade and other payables - 6,386,992 - 6,386,992 57,137 65,307,724 55,902 65,420,763 W 59,655 87,123,366 79,963 87,262,984 In millions of won December 31, 2020 Financial liabilities

at fair value

through

profit or loss Financial liabilities

recognized at

amortized cost Derivative liabilities

(applying hedge

accounting) Total Current liabilities Borrowings W - 2,113,181 - 2,113,181 Debt securities - 8,561,624 - 8,561,624 Derivative liabilities 13,053 - 36,831 49,884 Trade and other payables - 6,256,521 - 6,256,521 13,053 16,931,326 36,831 16,981,210 Non-current liabilities Borrowings - 3,003,999 - 3,003,999 Debt securities - 56,045,777 - 56,045,777 Derivative liabilities 144,873 - 170,362 315,235 Trade and other payables - 6,480,412 - 6,480,412 144,873 65,530,188 170,362 65,845,423 W 157,926 82,461,514 207,193 82,826,633 21 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 5. Classification of Financial Instruments, Continued (3) Classification of comprehensive income (loss) from financial instruments for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Cash and cash equivalents Interest income W 826 2,398 6,866 24,126 Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations (949 ) 10,849 (507 ) 12,945 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Interest income 5,330 8,764 6,359 9,081 Dividends income 1,227 1,365 2,203 2,203 Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets (2,684 ) (2,696 ) 3,015 9,015 Gain on disposal of financial assets 1,512 2,008 3,508 3,461 Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations 1,600 1,600 (138 ) (138 ) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Dividends income 2,553 4,778 1,840 1,882 Financial assets at amortized cost Interest income 116 363 231 321 Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations (127 ) 738 (461 ) 791 Loans Interest income 4,240 8,673 19,167 32,519 Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations (26 ) 310 (151 ) 252 Trade and other receivables Interest income 35,354 74,188 9,801 22,294 Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations 23,887 11,501 (8,636 ) 11,879 Short-term financial instruments Interest income 2,744 6,001 8,530 17,032 Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations (6,226 ) 13,280 (19,384 ) 25,449 Long-term financial instruments Interest income 4,490 6,658 3,589 6,451 Gain on foreign currency transactions and translations 13 13 - - Other financial assets Interest income 48 87 9,527 18,752 Financial liabilities carried at amortized cost Interest expense of borrowings and debt securities 297,416 611,766 348,995 706,503 Loss on repayment of financial liabilities (10 ) (10 ) (30 ) (30 ) Interest expense of trade and other payables 52,266 94,898 47,195 97,988 Interest expense of others 106,890 212,721 108,300 216,382 Other finance income 129 991 138 287 Other finance expenses 597 1,213 - - Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations 2,316 (484,925 ) 246,025 (529,122 ) Derivative assets (trading) Gain (Loss) on valuation of derivatives 56,135 212,892 (2,729 ) 246,091 Gain (Loss) on transaction of derivatives (3,091 ) 7,472 (5,339 ) 14,997 Derivatives

(applying hedge accounting) Gain (Loss) on valuation of derivatives (profit or loss) (6,448 ) 150,253 (104,038 ) 124,137 Gain on valuation of derivatives (equity, before tax) 75,627 61,671 45,354 77,697 Gain on transaction of derivatives 6,955 20,555 60,234 67,814 22 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 6. Restricted Deposits Restricted deposits as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents Escrow accounts W 559 544 Deposits for government project and others 19,743 5,066 Collateral provided for borrowings 176,276 117,747 Collateral provided for lawsuit 42 42 Deposits for transmission regional support program 10,207 5,469 Short-term financial instruments Restriction on withdrawal related to 'win-win growth program' for small and medium enterprises and others 114,000 109,000 Non-current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Decommissioning costs of nuclear power plants 579,344 577,481 Long-term financial instruments Escrow accounts 95 76 Guarantee deposits for banking accounts at oversea branches 318 306 Collateral provided for borrowings 11,745 11,745 Decommissioning costs of nuclear power plants 263,661 258,282 Funds for developing small and medium enterprises (*) 210,000 210,000 W 1,385,990 1,295,758 (*) Deposits for small and medium enterprise at the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) and others for construction of Bitgaram Energy Valley and support for high potential businesses as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. 23 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 7. Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash W 735 871 Other demand deposits 1,374,486 1,291,058 Short-term deposits classified as cash equivalents 860,770 432,263 Short-term investments classified as cash equivalents 491,468 305,392 W 2,727,459 2,029,584 24 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 8. Trade and Other Receivables (1) Trade and other receivables as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Gross

amount Allowance for

doubtful accounts Present value

discount Book

value Current assets Trade receivables W 6,832,036 (201,808 ) - 6,630,228 Other receivables 857,629 (33,108 ) (1,265 ) 823,256 7,689,665 (234,916 ) (1,265 ) 7,453,484 Non-current assets Trade receivables 181,428 (483 ) - 180,945 Other receivables 1,689,877 (54,608 ) (3,623 ) 1,631,646 1,871,305 (55,091 ) (3,623 ) 1,812,591 W 9,560,970 (290,007 ) (4,888 ) 9,266,075 In millions of won December 31, 2020 Gross

amount Allowance for

doubtful accounts Present value

discount Book

value Current assets Trade receivables W 7,370,923 (208,184 ) - 7,162,739 Other receivables 799,598 (42,332 ) (1,535 ) 755,731 8,170,521 (250,516 ) (1,535 ) 7,918,470 Non-current assets Trade receivables 227,261 (806 ) - 226,455 Other receivables 1,728,486 (90,047 ) (3,325 ) 1,635,114 1,955,747 (90,853 ) (3,325 ) 1,861,569 W 10,126,268 (341,369 ) (4,860 ) 9,780,039 25 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 8. Trade and Other Receivables, Continued (2) Other receivables as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Gross

amount Allowance for

doubtful accounts Present value

discount Book

value Current assets Non-trade receivables W 446,949 (31,623 ) - 415,326 Accrued income 58,587 - - 58,587 Deposits 265,804 - (1,265 ) 264,539 Finance lease receivables (*1) 57,875 (191 ) - 57,684 Others 28,414 (1,294 ) - 27,120 857,629 (33,108 ) (1,265 ) 823,256 Non-current assets Non-trade receivables 104,508 (48,544 ) - 55,964 Accrued income 1,066 - - 1,066 Deposits 388,362 - (3,623 ) 384,739 Finance lease receivables (*2) 1,102,726 (658 ) - 1,102,068 Others 93,215 (5,406 ) - 87,809 1,689,877 (54,608 ) (3,623 ) 1,631,646 W 2,547,506 (87,716 ) (4,888 ) 2,454,902 (*1) Gross amount of finance lease receivables is the net lease investment by deducting unearned finance income of W106,915 million. (*2) Gross amount of finance lease receivables is the net lease investment by deducting unearned finance income of W1,084,025 million. In millions of won December 31, 2020 Gross

amount Allowance for

doubtful accounts Present value

discount Book

value Current assets Non-trade receivables W 441,031 (37,062 ) - 403,969 Accrued income 38,956 - - 38,956 Deposits 239,011 - (1,535 ) 237,476 Finance lease receivables (*1) 57,084 (365 ) - 56,719 Others 23,516 (4,905 ) - 18,611 799,598 (42,332 ) (1,535 ) 755,731 Non-current assets Non-trade receivables 215,136 (80,451 ) - 134,685 Accrued income 834 - - 834 Deposits 364,855 - (3,325 ) 361,530 Finance lease receivables (*2) 1,065,982 (625 ) - 1,065,357 Others 81,679 (8,971 ) - 72,708 1,728,486 (90,047 ) (3,325 ) 1,635,114 W 2,528,084 (132,379 ) (4,860 ) 2,390,845 (*1) Gross amount of finance lease receivables is the net lease investment by deducting unearned finance income of W105,127 million. (*2) Gross amount of finance lease receivables is the net lease investment by deducting unearned finance income of W1,087,559 million. (3) Trade and other receivables are classified as financial assets at amortized cost and are measured using the effective interest rate method. No interest is accrued for trade receivables related to electricity for the duration between the billing date and the payment due dates. However once trade receivables are overdue, the Group imposes a monthly interest rate of 1.5% on the overdue trade receivables. The Group holds deposits of three months' expected electricity usage for customers requesting temporary usage and customers with delinquent payments. 26 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 8. Trade and Other Receivables, Continued (4) Aging analysis of trade receivables as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Trade receivables: (not overdue) W 6,706,188 7,274,773 Trade receivables: (impairment reviewed) 307,276 323,411 Less than 60 days 5,217 3,505 60 ~ 90 days 20,748 28,729 90 ~ 120 days 20,017 10,687 120 days ~ 1 year 37,958 34,036 Over 1 year 223,336 246,454 7,013,464 7,598,184 Less: allowance for doubtful accounts (202,291 ) (208,990 ) W 6,811,173 7,389,194 At the end of each reporting period, the Group assesses whether the credit to trade receivables is impaired. The Group recognizes loss allowances for trade receivables individually when there is any objective evidence that trade receivables are impaired and significant and classifies the trade receivables that are not individually assessed as the trade receivables subject to be assessed on a collective basis. Also, the Group recognizes loss allowances based on an 'expected credit loss' (ECL) model. (5) Changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Trade receivables Other receivables Trade receivables Other receivables Beginning balance W 208,990 132,379 212,759 114,155 Bad debts expense 3,304 7,068 24,021 27,329 Write-off, etc. (9,375 ) (33,737 ) (20,332 ) (1,910 ) Reversal (769 ) (79 ) (3,373 ) (2,464 ) Others 141 (17,915 ) (4,085 ) (4,731 ) Ending balance W 202,291 87,716 208,990 132,379 27 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 9. Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current Non-current Current Non-current Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Beneficiary Certificate W 52,925 187,527 1,313 155,122 Cooperative - 5,984 - 5,692 Other (*) 1,991,922 276,199 1,194,788 312,401 2,044,847 469,710 1,196,101 473,215 Financial assets designated as at fair value through profit or loss Debt with embedded derivatives - 230,925 - 212,066 W 2,044,847 700,635 1,196,101 685,281 (*) 'Other' includes MMT, etc. 28 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 10. Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (1) Changes in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Beginning balance Acquisition Disposal Valuation Others Ending balance Listed W 194,669 1,500 (8,208 ) 34,640 3,431 226,032 Unlisted 163,890 3,376 (13 ) (309 ) (1,077 ) 165,867 358,559 4,876 (8,221 ) 34,331 2,354 391,899 Current financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income W - - - - - - Non-current financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income 358,559 4,876 (8,221 ) 34,331 2,354 391,899 In millions of won December 31, 2020 Beginning balance Acquisition Disposal Valuation Others Ending balance Listed W 201,201 - (4 ) (7,809 ) 1,281 194,669 Unlisted 177,969 2,900 (1 ) (23,128 ) 6,150 163,890 379,170 2,900 (5 ) (30,937 ) 7,431 358,559 Current financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income W - - - - - - Non-current financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income 379,170 2,900 (5 ) (30,937 ) 7,431 358,559 29 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 10. Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income, Continued (2) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Shares Ownership Acquisition cost Book value Fair value Listed Korea District Heating Corp. 2,264,068 19.55 % W 173,201 99,053 99,053 Ssangyong Motor Co., Ltd. 38,568 0.03 % 428 107 107 SM Korea Line Corp. 180 0.00 % 1 1 1 Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. 121 0.00 % 15 1 1 Bumyang Construction Co., Ltd. 35 0.00 % 2 - - ELCOMTEC Co., Ltd. 32,875 0.04 % 217 51 51 PAN Ocean Co., Ltd. 1,492 0.00 % 14 13 13 STX Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. 7,419 0.03 % 107 62 62 Codes Combine Co., Ltd. 291 0.00 % 1 1 1 PT Adaro Energy Tbk 480,000,000 1.50 % 65,028 45,115 45,115 Denison Mines Corp. 58,284,000 9.76 % 84,134 80,199 80,199 Fission Uranium Corp. 100,000 0.02 % 41 57 57 SangSangin Industry Co., Ltd. 5,831 0.01 % 38 7 7 Vitzrosys Co., Ltd. 399 0.00 % 2 2 2 EMnI Co., Ltd. 1,257 0.01 % 25 2 2 Vissem electronics, Co., Ltd. 229 0.00 % 11 1 1 KC Industry Co., Ltd. 139 0.00 % 6 1 1 Ihsung CNI Co., Ltd. 142,860 4.81 % 1,500 1,359 1,359 324,771 226,032 226,032 Unlisted (*1) Intellectual Discovery Co., Ltd. 1,000,000 6.00 % 5,000 954 954 Smart Power Co., Ltd. 133,333 4.14 % 200 200 200 PT. Kedap Sayaaq 671 10.00 % 18,540 - - Set Holding (*2) 1,100,220 2.50 % 229,255 143,765 143,765 PT. Cirebon Energi Prasarana 22,420 10.00 % 2,612 2,533 2,533 SGC Greenpower 580,000 5.00 % 2,900 2,900 2,900 Le Soleil KHNP Co., Ltd. 724,182 19.00 % 1,376 1,376 1,376 Ihsung CNI Co., Ltd. 127,660 4.30 % 1,500 1,500 1,500 H Robotics Co., Ltd. 9,192 4.55 % 1,000 1,000 1,000 Good Tcells Co., Ltd. 11,364 0.40 % 500 500 500 IPSbio Co., Ltd. 1,975 3.13 % 1,000 1,000 1,000 Nine B Co., Ltd. 5,000 4.96 % 1,000 1,000 1,000 Hwan Young Steel Co., Ltd. and others (*3) 12,269 9,139 9,139 277,152 165,867 165,867 W 601,923 391,899 391,899 (*1) The Group used initial cost as their fair value because there was not enough information to determine fair value, and the range of the estimated fair value is wide. (*2) The Group has estimated the fair value of Set Holding by using the discounted cash flow method and has recognized the difference between its fair value and book value as gain or loss on valuation of financial assets at FVOCI in other comprehensive income or loss during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021. (*3) Equity securities, acquired through debt-for-equity swaps of electricity rate bonds and others, consist of 323 companies including Hwan Young Steel Co., Ltd. 30 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 10. Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income, Continued (2) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued: In millions of won December 31, 2020 Shares Ownership Acquisition cost Book value Fair value Listed Korea District Heating Corp. 2,264,068 19.55 % W 173,201 91,356 91,356 Ssangyong Motor Co., Ltd. 38,568 0.03 % 428 107 107 SM Korea Line Corp. 180 0.00 % 1 1 1 Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. 121 0.00 % 15 1 1 Bumyang Construction Co., Ltd. 35 0.00 % 2 - - ELCOMTEC Co., Ltd. 32,875 0.04 % 217 49 49 PAN Ocean Co., Ltd. 1,492 0.00 % 14 7 7 Dongbu Corp. 955 0.02 % 12 13 13 KSP Co., Ltd. 22,539 0.08 % 53 34 34 STX Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. 7,419 0.12 % 107 29 29 Codes Combine Co., Ltd. 291 0.00 % 1 1 1 PT Adaro Energy Tbk 480,000,000 1.50 % 65,028 53,127 53,127 Energy Fuels Inc. 1,711,814 1.31 % 16,819 7,888 7,888 Bunji Corporation Limited 99,763 0.07 % 18,445 - - Denison Mines Corp. 58,284,000 9.76 % 84,134 41,776 41,776 Fission 3.0 75,000 0.05 % - 6 6 Fission Uranium Corp. 800,000 0.16 % 785 266 266 SangSangin Industry Co., Ltd. 5,831 0.02 % 38 4 4 Vitzrosys Co., Ltd. 399 0.00 % 2 2 2 EMnI Co., Ltd. 1,257 0.00 % 25 2 2 359,327 194,669 194,669 Unlisted (*1) Intellectual Discovery Co., Ltd. 1,000,000 6.00 % 5,000 954 954 Smart Power Co., Ltd. 133,333 4.14 % 200 200 200 PT. Kedap Sayaaq 671 10.00 % 18,540 - - Set Holding (*2) 1,100,220 2.50 % 229,255 143,765 143,765 SGC Energy Co., Ltd. 580,000 5.00 % 2,900 2,900 2,900 PT. Cirebon Energi Prasarana 22,420 10.00 % 2,612 2,440 2,440 Seobu Highway Solar Co., Ltd. 19,460 2.86 % 195 195 195 Dongbu Highway Solar Co., Ltd. 19,020 4.99 % 190 190 190 H Robotics Co., Ltd. 9,192 4.55 % 1,000 1,000 1,000 Good Tcells Co., Ltd. 11,364 0.34 % 500 500 500 Ihsung CNI Co., Ltd. 13,526 9.11 % 3,000 3,000 3,000 Hwan Young Steel Co., Ltd. and others (*3) 12,104 8,746 8,746 275,496 163,890 163,890 W 634,823 358,559 358,559 (*1) The Group used initial cost as their fair value because there was not enough information to determine fair value, and the range of the estimated fair value is wide. (*2) The Group has estimated the fair value of Set Holding by using the discounted cash flow method and has recognized the difference between its fair value and book value as gain or loss on valuation of financial assets at FVOCI in other comprehensive income or loss during the year ended December 31 2020. (*3) Equity securities, acquired through debt-for-equity swaps of electricity rate bonds and others, consist of 283 companies including Hwan Young Steel Co., Ltd. 31 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 11. Financial Assets at Amortized Cost Financial assets at amortized cost as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Financial assets

at amortized cost Government

grants Allowance for

doubtful accounts Others Book

value Government bonds W 1,364 - - - 1,364 Others 14,000 - - - 14,000 W 15,364 - - - 15,364 Current W 14,154 - - - 14,154 Non-current 1,210 - - - 1,210 In millions of won December 31, 2020 Financial assets

at amortized cost Government

grants Allowance for

doubtful accounts Others Book

value Government bonds W 1,422 - - - 1,422 Others 13,000 - - - 13,000 W 14,422 - - - 14,422 Current W 13,149 - - - 13,149 Non-current 1,273 - - - 1,273 32 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 12. Derivatives (1) Derivatives as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current Non-current Current Non-current Derivative assets Currency forward W 41,172 436 18,332 - Currency swap 12,327 302,205 11,193 127,386 Interest rate swap 1,017 9,013 - 9,502 W 54,516 311,654 29,525 136,888 Derivative liabilities Currency forward W 409 - 10,014 4,977 Currency swap 23,515 54,650 36,088 232,669 Interest rate swap 2,655 47,217 3,782 66,451 Others (*1,2,3) - 11,172 - 11,138 W 26,579 113,039 49,884 315,235 (*1) The Group has an obligation to settle the convertible preferred stock to financial investors pursuant to the settlement contract with Samcheok Eco Materials Co., Ltd. and the fair value of the obligation is recorded in 'Others'. (*2) The Group has granted stock option to Chester Solar IV SpA, a joint venture of the Group, and 4 other third party investors, and recognized its fair value as other derivative liabilities. (*3) The Group has an obligation to purchase the shares of Hyundai Green Power Co., Ltd., an associate of the Group from financial investors, and the fair value of the obligation is recorded in 'Others'. 33 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 12. Derivatives, Continued (2) Currency forward contracts which are not designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows: In millions of won and thousands of USD except contract exchange rate information Contract amounts Contract Counterparty Contract

date Maturity

date Pay Receive exchange rate

(in won ) Korea Development Bank 2021.04.01 2021.10.01 W 56,599 USD 50,178 W 1,127.95 Hana Bank 2014.04.10 2021.07.12 55,120 USD 52,000 1,060.00 Hana Bank 2014.04.28 2021.07.12 50,784 USD 48,000 1,058.00 Bank of America 2014.04.29 2021.07.12 105,400 USD 100,000 1,054.00 Hana Bank 2014.05.09 2021.07.12 104,600 USD 100,000 1,046.00 Hana Bank 2017.12.22 2021.07.12 105,079 USD 100,000 1,050.79 Korea Development Bank 2017.12.27 2021.07.12 104,849 USD 100,000 1,048.49 Kookmin Bank 2021.06.22 2021.07.19 5,661 USD 5,000 1,132.16 Kookmin Bank 2021.06.29 2021.08.02 11,304 USD 10,000 1,130.35 Credit Agricole 2021.06.11 2021.07.12 5,632 USD 5,000 1,126.39 Shinhan Bank 2021.04.06 2021.07.01 12,196 USD 10,865 1,122.45 Shinhan Bank 2021.04.26 2021.07.20 13,575 USD 12,202 1,112.55 Shinhan Bank 2021.04.29 2021.07.27 9,769 USD 8,817 1,108.00 Shinhan Bank 2021.05.26 2021.08.02 13,951 USD 12,487 1,117.25 Shinhan Bank 2021.05.26 2021.08.16 8,640 USD 7,737 1,116.65 Korea Development Bank 2021.06.11 2021.07.09 5,560 USD 5,000 1,112.04 Korea Development Bank 2021.06.25 2021.07.28 11,323 USD 10,000 1,132.30 Korea Development Bank 2021.06.30 2021.07.16 5,644 USD 5,000 1,128.70 CCB 2021.06.11 2021.07.13 5,559 USD 5,000 1,111.74 CCB 2021.06.25 2021.07.29 11,313 USD 10,000 1,131.30 Standard Chartered 2021.06.24 2021.07.23 5,672 USD 5,000 1,134.30 Standard Chartered 2021.06.29 2021.08.04 11,294 USD 10,000 1,129.40 Morgan Stanley 2021.06.24 2021.07.22 5,677 USD 5,000 1,135.35 Morgan Stanley 2021.06.29 2021.08.03 11,299 USD 10,000 1,129.90 Woori bank 2021.06.09 2021.07.06 5,576 USD 5,000 1,115.20 Woori bank 2021.06.25 2021.07.16 11,290 USD 10,000 1,129.00 Hana Bank 2021.06.25 2021.07.27 5,662 USD 5,000 1,132.30 Hana Bank 2021.06.30 2021.08.05 11,299 USD 10,000 1,129.94 Nonghyup Bank 2021.06.25 2021.07.30 11,305 USD 10,000 1,130.45 HSBC 2021.06.01 2021.07.12 9,409 USD 8,500 1,106.89 HSBC 2021.06.02 2021.07.12 11,102 USD 10,000 1,110.19 HSBC 2021.06.03 2021.07.12 5,003 USD 4,500 1,111.74 HSBC 2021.06.17 2021.07.05 11,296 USD 10,000 1,129.57 HSBC 2021.06.25 2021.07.13 22,580 USD 20,000 1,128.98 HSBC 2021.06.30 2021.07.20 11,297 USD 10,000 1,129.70 Credit Agricole 2021.05.31 2021.07.01 5,574 USD 5,000 1,114.80 Nonghyup Bank 2021.06.11 2021.07.09 1,329 USD 1,197 1,111.00 MUFG 2021.06.16 2021.07.14 5,587 USD 5,000 1,117.30 Nonghyup Bank 2021.06.22 2021.07.15 5,662 USD 5,000 1,132.40 MUFG 2021.06.24 2021.07.19 7,961 USD 7,000 1,137.27 CCB 2021.06.24 2021.07.16 13,625 USD 12,000 1,135.45 Standard Chartered 2021.06.25 2021.07.06 5,641 USD 5,000 1,128.10 Woori bank 2021.06.29 2021.08.02 5,653 USD 5,000 1,130.65 Nonghyup Bank 2021.06.29 2021.07.26 5,647 USD 5,000 1,129.30 HSBC 2021.06.30 2021.07.13 5,636 USD 5,000 1,127.20 Standard Chartered 2021.06.30 2021.07.16 5,636 USD 5,000 1,127.25 CCB 2021.06.30 2021.07.20 5,633 USD 5,000 1,126.58 HSBC 2021.06.25 2021.07.16 6,774 USD 6,000 1,129.00 Suhyup Bank 2021.06.25 2021.07.16 7,563 USD 6,700 1,128.80 SMBC 2021.06.22 2021.07.19 3,398 USD 3,000 1,132.77 Nonghyup Bank 2021.06.25 2021.07.26 7,906 USD 7,000 1,129.40 Woori bank 2021.06.25 2021.07.26 7,904 USD 7,000 1,129.10 34 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 12. Derivatives, Continued (2) Currency forward contracts which are not designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows, continued: In millions of won and thousands of USD except contract exchange rate information Contract amounts Contract Counterparty Contract

date Maturity

date Pay Receive exchange rate

(in won ) Busan Bank 2021.06.29 2021.07.30 W 4,742 USD 4,200 W 1,129.15 HSBC 2020.10.19 2024.10.29 140,913 USD 125,000 1,127.30 MUFG 2021.05.27 2021.07.09 5,585 USD 5,000 1,116.90 Shinhan Bank 2021.06.04 2021.07.16 5,028 USD 4,500 1,117.30 Standard Chartered 2021.06.04 2021.07.16 5,026 USD 4,500 1,116.90 Woori Bank 2021.06.10 2021.07.23 5,576 USD 5,000 1,115.20 Hana Bank 2021.06.11 2021.07.23 3,368 USD 3,028 1,112.24 Hana Bank 2021.06.11 2021.07.30 5,564 USD 5,000 1,112.73 Shinhan Bank 2021.06.11 2021.07.30 5,561 USD 5,000 1,112.25 Woori Bank 2021.06.22 2021.08.13 5,667 USD 5,000 1,133.40 Shinhan Bank 2021.06.22 2021.08.13 5,668 USD 5,000 1,133.50 Standard Chartered 2021.06.22 2021.08.13 5,661 USD 5,000 1,132.20 Woori Bank 2021.06.23 2021.08.13 5,681 USD 5,000 1,136.10 MUFG 2021.06.23 2021.08.13 5,675 USD 5,000 1,134.95 Credit Agricole 2021.06.23 2021.08.13 4,542 USD 4,000 1,135.60 MUFG 2021.06.24 2021.08.13 4,517 USD 4,000 1,129.25 Standard Chartered 2021.06.24 2021.08.20 2,259 USD 2,000 1,129.50 Credit Agricole 2021.06.24 2021.08.20 4,516 USD 4,000 1,129.03 Standard Chartered 2021.06.29 2021.08.20 4,522 USD 4,000 1,130.60 Standard Chartered 2021.06.29 2021.08.02 3,388 USD 3,000 1,129.40 35 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 12. Derivatives, Continued (3) Currency swap contracts which are not designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows: In millions of won and thousands of foreign currencies except contract exchange rate information Contract amount Contract interest rate Contract Counterparty Contract year Pay Receive Pay Receive exchange

rate

(in won,

USD) Standard Chartered 2014~2029 W 102,470 USD 100,000 3.14% 3.57% W 1,024.70 Societe Generale 2014~2024 105,017 USD 100,000 4.92% 5.13% 1,050.17 Hana Bank 2015~2024 107,970 USD 100,000 4.75% 5.13% 1,079.70 Credit Agricole 2015~2024 94,219 USD 86,920 4.85% 5.13% 1,083.97 Woori Bank 2019~2027 21,708 USD 19,417 5.04% 6.75% 1,118.00 Woori Bank 2019~2024 296,000 USD 250,000 1.21% 2.50% 1,184.00 Korea Development Bank 2019~2024 177,600 USD 150,000 1.24% 2.50% 1,184.00 Hana Bank 2019~2024 118,400 USD 100,000 1.24% 2.50% 1,184.00 Woori Bank 2020~2025 241,320 USD 200,000 0.54% 1.13% 1,206.60 Korea Development Bank 2020~2025 241,320 USD 200,000 0.54% 1.13% 1,206.60 Kookmin Bank 2020~2025 120,660 USD 100,000 0.54% 1.13% 1,206.60 Kookmin Bank 2020~2026 76,355 USD 70,445 5.83% 6.00% 1,083.90 Citibank 2012~2022 112,930 USD 100,000 2.79% 3.00% 1,129.30 JP Morgan 2012~2022 112,930 USD 100,000 2.79% 3.00% 1,129.30 Bank of America 2012~2022 112,930 USD 100,000 2.79% 3.00% 1,129.30 Shinhan Bank 2016~2022 112,930 USD 100,000 2.79% 3.00% 1,129.30 HSBC 2012~2022 111,770 USD 100,000 2.89% 3.00% 1,117.70 Hana Bank 2012~2022 111,770 USD 100,000 2.87% 3.00% 1,117.70 Standard Chartered 2012~2022 111,770 USD 100,000 2.89% 3.00% 1,117.70 Deutsche Bank 2012~2022 55,885 USD 50,000 2.79% 3.00% 1,117.70 Nomura 2015~2025 111,190 USD 100,000 2.60% 3.25% 1,111.90 Korea Development Bank 2015~2025 111,190 USD 100,000 2.62% 3.25% 1,111.90 Woori Bank 2015~2025 55,595 USD 50,000 2.62% 3.25% 1,111.90 Hana Bank 2015~2025 55,595 USD 50,000 2.62% 3.25% 1,111.90 Woori Bank 2017~2027 111,610 USD 100,000 2.25% 3.13% 1,116.10 Korea Development Bank 2017~2027 111,610 USD 100,000 2.31% 3.13% 1,116.10 Hana Bank 2017~2027 111,610 USD 100,000 2.31% 3.13% 1,116.10 Korea Development Bank 2018~2028 108,600 HKD 800,000 2.69% 3.35% 135.75 Shinhan Bank 2018~2028 115,387 HKD 850,000 2.66% 3.35% 135.75 Korea Development Bank 2018~2023 170,280 USD 150,000 2.15% 3.75% 1,135.20 Woori Bank 2018~2023 170,280 USD 150,000 2.18% 3.75% 1,135.20 Hana Bank 2018~2023 113,520 USD 100,000 2.17% 3.75% 1,135.20 Shinhan Bank 2018~2023 227,040 USD 200,000 2.17% 3.75% 1,135.20 Citibank 2019~2024 239,956 CHF 200,000 1.44% 0.00% 1,199.78 Korea Development Bank 2019~2027 119,978 CHF 100,000 1.43% 0.05% 1,199.78 Woori Bank 2021~2026 222,800 USD 200,000 0.93% 1.25% 1,114.00 Shinhan Bank 2021~2026 111,400 USD 100,000 0.92% 1.25% 1,114.00 Korea Development Bank 2021~2026 111,400 USD 100,000 0.93% 1.25% 1,114.00 Nonhyup Bank 2021~2026 111,400 USD 100,000 0.93% 1.25% 1,114.00 HSBC 2019~2024 USD 205,500 AUD 300,000 3M Libor + 0.78% 3M BBSW + 0.97% USD 0.69 36 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 12. Derivatives, Continued (4) Currency swap contracts which are designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows: In millions of won and thousands of foreign currencies except contract exchange rate information Contract amount Contract interest rate Contract Counterparty Contract year Pay Receive Pay Receive exchange rate

(in won) Kookmin Bank 2020~2025 W 118,780 USD 100,000 1.29% 2.13% W 1,187.80 Shinhan Bank 2020~2025 118,780 USD 100,000 1.29% 2.13% 1,187.80 Hana Bank 2020~2025 118,780 USD 100,000 1.29% 2.13% 1,187.80 Korea Development Bank 2020~2026 118,910 USD 100,000 0.61% 1.00% 1,189.10 Hana Bank 2020~2026 118,910 USD 100,000 0.61% 1.00% 1,189.10 Woori Bank 2020~2026 118,910 USD 100,000 0.62% 1.00% 1,189.10 Korea Development Bank 2016~2021 121,000 USD 100,000 2.15% 2.50% 1,210.00 Morgan Stanley 2016~2021 121,000 USD 100,000 3M Libor + 2.10% 2.50% 1,210.00 BNP Paribas 2016~2021 121,000 USD 100,000 3M Libor + 2.10% 2.50% 1,210.00 Nomura 2017~2037 52,457 EUR 40,000 2.60% 1.70% 1,311.42 Nomura 2017~2037 59,423 SEK 450,000 2.62% 2.36% 132.05 Korea Development Bank 2019~2022 112,650 USD 100,000 1.80% 3.38% 1,126.50 Kookmin Bank 2019~2022 112,650 USD 100,000 1.80% 3.38% 1,126.50 Woori Bank 2019~2022 112,650 USD 100,000 1.80% 3.38% 1,126.50 Korea Development Bank 2018~2023 320,880 USD 300,000 2.03% 3.75% 1,069.60 BNP Paribas 2019~2024 111,841 CHF 100,000 1.78% 0.13% 1,118.41 Kookmin Bank 2019~2024 111,841 CHF 100,000 1.78% 0.13% 1,118.41 Korea Development Bank 2019~2022 117,340 USD 100,000 1.06% 2.38% 1,173.40 Hana Bank 2019~2022 117,340 USD 100,000 1.06% 2.38% 1,173.40 Kookmin Bank 2019~2022 117,340 USD 100,000 1.06% 2.38% 1,173.40 Woori Bank 2021~2026 220,600 USD 200,000 0.47% 0.75% 1,103.00 Shinhan Bank 2021~2026 220,600 USD 200,000 0.47% 0.75% 1,103.00 Hana Bank 2021~2026 55,150 USD 50,000 0.48% 0.75% 1,103.00 Hana Bank 2017~2022 226,600 USD 200,000 1.94% 2.63% 1,133.00 Korea Development Bank 2017~2022 113,300 USD 100,000 1.94% 2.63% 1,133.00 Nomura 2017~2022 113,300 USD 100,000 1.95% 2.63% 1,133.00 Woori Bank 2017~2022 56,650 USD 50,000 1.95% 2.63% 1,133.00 Kookmin Bank 2017~2022 56,650 USD 50,000 1.95% 2.63% 1,133.00 Korea Development Bank 2018~2023 169,335 USD 150,000 2.26% 3.88% 1,128.90 Woori Bank 2018~2023 169,335 USD 150,000 2.26% 3.88% 1,128.90 Credit Agricole 2018~2023 112,890 USD 100,000 2.26% 3.88% 1,128.90 Hana Bank 2018~2023 56,445 USD 50,000 2.26% 3.88% 1,128.90 Kookmin Bank 2018~2023 56,445 USD 50,000 2.26% 3.88% 1,128.90 Woori Bank 2020~2025 245,560 USD 200,000 0.93% 1.75% 1,227.80 Hana Bank 2020~2025 245,560 USD 200,000 0.93% 1.75% 1,227.80 Korea Development Bank 2020~2025 122,780 USD 100,000 0.93% 1.75% 1,227.80 37 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 12. Derivatives, Continued (5) Interest rate swap contracts which are not designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows: In millions of won Counterparty Contract year Contract interest rate per annum Contract

amount Pay Receive Hana Bank 2017~2022 W 100,000 2.01% 3M CD + 0.24% Hana Bank 2017~2022 100,000 2.06% 3M CD + 0.27% Hana Bank 2017~2021 200,000 2.45% 3M CD + 0.32% Nomura (*1) 2018~2038 30,000 2.56% 3.75% Hana Bank 2018~2023 200,000 2.15% 3M CD + 0.19% Hana Bank 2018~2023 200,000 2.17% 3M CD + 0.19% Hana Bank 2018~2023 150,000 2.03% 3M CD + 0.21% Hana Bank 2019~2024 200,000 1.87% 3M CD + 0.13% Societe Generale 2017~2022 200,000 3M Libor + 3.44% 3.77% Nomura 2017~2032 52,457 3M Libor + 2.22% 2.60% Nomura 2017~2032 59,423 3M Libor + 2.24% 2.62% Nomura (*2) 2021~2041 30,000 1.84% 2.60% (*1) 2.56% of the contract paying interest rate is applied for five years from the date of issuance, and 3M CD + 0.10% is applied thereafter. Depending on the counterparty exercising the right, the contract may be early settled on the same date every year from June 15, 2023. (*2) 1.84% of the contract paying interest rate is applied for five years from the date of issuance, and 3M CMT + 0.35% is applied thereafter. (6) Interest rate swap contracts which are designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows: In thousands of USD Counterparty Contract year Contract interest rate per annum Contract

amount Pay Receive Export-Import Bank of Korea 2015~2031 USD 15,893 2.67 % 6M USD Libor ING Bank 2015~2031 USD 7,861 2.67 % 6M USD Libor BNP Paribas 2015~2031 USD 7,861 2.67 % 6M USD Libor BNP Paribas 2009~2027 USD 69,509 4.16 % 6M USD Libor KFW 2009~2027 USD 69,509 4.16 % 6M USD Libor Export-Import Bank of Korea 2016~2036 USD 75,929 3.00 % 6M USD Libor (7) Gain and loss on valuation and transaction of derivatives for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows and included in finance income and expenses in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss): In millions of won Net income effects of

valuation gain (loss) Net income effects of

transaction gain (loss) Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss) (*) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Three-

month

period

ended Six-

month

period

ended Currency forward W (684 ) 28,406 (7,951 ) 30,971 (40 ) 7,632 (3,409 ) 10,128 - - - - Currency swap 44,690 320,236 (96,687 ) 358,262 7,293 27,237 60,507 76,197 78,687 55,085 45,487 63,974 Interest rate swap 5,681 14,503 (2,129 ) (19,005 ) (3,389 ) (6,842 ) (2,203 ) (3,514 ) (3,060 ) 6,586 (133 ) 13,723 W 49,687 363,145 (106,767 ) 370,228 3,864 28,027 54,895 82,811 75,627 61,671 45,354 77,697 (*) For the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the net income on valuation of derivatives applying cash flow hedge accounting of W36,858 million, net of tax, is included in other comprehensive income (loss). 38 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 13. Other Financial Assets (1) Other financial assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current Non-current Current Non-current Loans W 77,630 847,633 78,806 762,555 Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts - (20,266 ) (1 ) (20,266 ) Less: Present value discount (824 ) (30,288 ) (842 ) (30,090 ) 76,806 797,079 77,963 712,199 Long-term / short-term financial instruments 808,250 609,877 1,483,482 578,621 W 885,056 1,406,956 1,561,445 1,290,820 (2) Loans as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Face value Allowance for

doubtful accounts Present value

discount Carrying value Short-term loans Loans for tuition W 29,649 - (824 ) 28,825 Loans for housing 23,711 - - 23,711 Other loans 24,270 - - 24,270 77,630 - (824 ) 76,806 Long-term loans Loans for tuition 426,881 (9,091 ) (30,288 ) 387,502 Loans for housing 265,396 - - 265,396 Loans for related parties 150,908 (11,175 ) - 139,733 Fisheries loan 190 - - 190 Other loans 4,258 - - 4,258 847,633 (20,266 ) (30,288 ) 797,079 W 925,263 (20,266 ) (31,112 ) 873,885 In millions of won December 31, 2020 Face value Allowance for

doubtful accounts Present value

discount Carrying value Short-term loans Loans for tuition W 33,864 - (842 ) 33,022 Loans for housing 21,988 - - 21,988 Fisheries loan 3,816 - - 3,816 Other loans 19,138 (1 ) - 19,137 78,806 (1 ) (842 ) 77,963 Long-term loans Loans for tuition 420,274 (9,091 ) (30,090 ) 381,093 Loans for housing 237,100 - - 237,100 Loans for related parties 50,682 (1,047 ) - 49,635 Other loans 54,499 (10,128 ) - 44,371 762,555 (20,266 ) (30,090 ) 712,199 W 841,361 (20,267 ) (30,932 ) 790,162 39 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 13. Other Financial Assets, Continued (3) Changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts of loans for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Beginning balance W 20,267 15,094 Bad debts expense - 5,173 Others (1 ) - Ending balance W 20,266 20,267 (4) Long-term and short-term financial instruments as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current Non-current Current Non-current Time deposits W 641,529 144,187 996,265 160,433 CP 15,000 - - - CD 10,000 - 50,000 - RP 20,000 - 203,008 - Others 121,721 465,690 234,209 418,188 W 808,250 609,877 1,483,482 578,621 40 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 14. Inventories Inventories as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Acquisition cost Valuation allowance Book value Raw materials W 3,298,381 (885 ) 3,297,496 Merchandises 1,550 - 1,550 Work-in-progress 164,306 - 164,306 Finished goods 70,634 - 70,634 Supplies 2,418,727 (3,689 ) 2,415,038 Inventories-in-transit 876,346 - 876,346 Other inventories 12,693 - 12,693 W 6,842,637 (4,574 ) 6,838,063 In millions of won December 31, 2020 Acquisition cost Valuation allowance Book value Raw materials W 3,602,073 (885 ) 3,601,188 Merchandises 234 - 234 Work-in-progress 148,067 - 148,067 Finished goods 42,070 - 42,070 Supplies 2,280,682 (7,892 ) 2,272,790 Inventories-in-transit 666,967 - 666,967 Other inventories 11,593 - 11,593 W 6,751,686 (8,777 ) 6,742,909 The reversals of the allowance for loss on inventory valuation due to increase in the net realizable value of inventories deducted from cost of sales for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 were W8,627 million and W2,020 million, respectively. The amounts of loss from inventory valuation included in other gains or losses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 were W4,424 million and W4,998 million, respectively. 41 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 15. Non-Financial Assets Non-financial assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current Non-current Current Non-current Advanced payments W 207,380 115,923 169,737 32,693 Prepaid expenses 525,481 160,781 216,073 140,730 Others (*) 661,717 54,673 634,348 72,969 W 1,394,578 331,377 1,020,158 246,392 (*) Details of others as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current Non-current Current Non-current Greenhouse gas emissions rights W 251,196 - 357,355 - Other quick assets 410,521 54,673 276,993 72,969 W 661,717 54,673 634,348 72,969 42 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 16. Consolidated Subsidiaries (1) Consolidated subsidiaries as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: Percentage of ownership (%) Subsidiaries Key operation activities Location June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % Korea Western Power Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc. (*1) Engineering and construction for utility plant and others KOREA 65.77 % 65.77 % KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd. Utility plant maintenance and others KOREA 51.00 % 51.00 % KEPCO Nuclear Fuel Co., Ltd. Nuclear fuel KOREA 96.36 % 96.36 % KEPCO KDN Co., Ltd. Electric power information technology and others KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO International HongKong Ltd. Holding company HONG KONG 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO International Philippines Inc. Holding company PHILIPPINES 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Gansu International Ltd. Holding company HONG KONG 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Philippines Holdings Inc. Holding company PHILIPPINES 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Philippines Corporation Operation of utility plant PHILIPPINES 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Ilijan Corporation Construction and operation of utility plant PHILIPPINES 51.00 % 51.00 % KEPCO Lebanon SARL Operation of utility plant LEBANON 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Neimenggu International Ltd. Holding company HONG KONG 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Shanxi International Ltd. Holding company HONG KONG 100.00 % 100.00 % KOMIPO Global Pte Ltd. Holding company SINGAPORE 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Netherlands B.V. Holding company NETHERLANDS 100.00 % 100.00 % Korea Imouraren Uranium Investment Corp. Holding company FRANCE 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Australia Pty., Ltd. Resources development AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOSEP Australia Pty., Ltd. Resources development AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOMIPO Australia Pty., Ltd. Resources development AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOWEPO Australia Pty., Ltd. Resources development AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOSPO Australia Pty., Ltd. Resources development AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Middle East Holding Company Holding company BAHRAIN 100.00 % 100.00 % Qatrana Electric Power Company Construction and operation of utility plant JORDAN 80.00 % 80.00 % KHNP Canada Energy Ltd. Holding company CANADA 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Bylong Australia Pty., Ltd. Resources development AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 % Korea Waterbury Uranium Limited Partnership Resources development CANADA 80.00 % 80.00 % KEPCO Holdings de Mexico Holding company MEXICO 100.00 % 100.00 % KST Electric Power Company, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Construction and operation of utility plant MEXICO 56.00 % 56.00 % KEPCO Energy Service Company Operation of utility plant MEXICO 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Netherlands S3 B.V. Holding company NETHERLANDS 100.00 % 100.00 % PT. KOMIPO Pembangkitan Jawa Bali Operation of utility plant INDONESIA 51.00 % 51.00 % PT. Cirebon Power Service (*2) Operation of utility plant INDONESIA 27.50 % 27.50 % KOWEPO International Corporation Operation of utility plant PHILIPPINES 99.99 % 99.99 % KOSPO Jordan LLC Operation of utility plant JORDAN 100.00 % 100.00 % EWP America Inc. Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % EWP Renewable Corporation Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % DG Fairhaven Power, LLC Power generation USA - 100.00 % KNF Canada Energy Limited Holding company CANADA 100.00 % 100.00 % EWP Barbados 1 SRL Holding company BARBADOS 100.00 % 100.00 % California Power Holdings, LLC Power generation USA 100.00 % 100.00 % Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 62.01 % 62.01 % PT. Tanggamus Electric Power Power generation INDONESIA 52.50 % 52.50 % Gyeongju Wind Power Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 70.00 % 70.00 % KOMIPO America Inc. Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % EWPRC Biomass Holdings, LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOSEP USA, Inc. Power generation USA 100.00 % 100.00 % PT. EWP Indonesia Holding company INDONESIA 99.96 % 99.96 % 43 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 16. Consolidated Subsidiaries, Continued (1) Consolidated subsidiaries as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued: Percentage of ownership (%) Subsidiaries Key operation activities Location June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 KEPCO Netherlands J3 B.V. Holding company NETHERLANDS 100.00 % 100.00 % Korea Offshore Wind Power Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % Global One Pioneer B.V. Holding company NETHERLANDS 100.00 % 100.00 % Global Energy Pioneer B.V. Holding company NETHERLANDS 100.00 % 100.00 % Mira Power Limited (*3) Power generation PAKISTAN 76.00 % 76.00 % KOSEP Material Co., Ltd. Recycling fly ashes KOREA 86.22 % 86.22 % Commerce and Industry Energy Co., Ltd. (*4) RDF power generation KOREA 85.03 % 85.03 % KEPCO KPS Philippines Corp. Utility plant maintenance and others PHILIPPINES 99.99 % 99.99 % KOSPO Chile SpA Holding company CHILE 100.00 % 100.00 % PT. KOWEPO Sumsel Operation And Maintenance Services Utility plant maintenance and others INDONESIA 95.00 % 95.00 % Hee mang sunlight Power Co., Ltd. Operation of utility plant KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % Fujeij Wind Power Company Operation of utility plant JORDAN 100.00 % 100.00 % KOSPO Youngnam Power Co., Ltd. Operation of utility plant KOREA 50.00 % 50.00 % VI Carbon Professional Private Special Asset Investment Trust 1 Holding company KOREA - 96.67 % Chitose Solar Power Plant LLC Power generation JAPAN 80.10 % 80.10 % KEPCO Energy Solution Co., Ltd. Energy service KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Solar Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOSPO Power Services Ltda. Utility plant maintenance and others CHILE 65.00 % 65.00 % Energy New Industry Specialized Investment Private Investment Trust Holding company KOREA 99.01 % 99.01 % KOEN Bylong Pty., Ltd. Resources development AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOMIPO Bylong Pty., Ltd. Resources development AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOWEPO Bylong Pty., Ltd. Resources development AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOSPO Bylong Pty., Ltd. Resources development AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 % EWP Bylong Pty., Ltd. Resources development AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOWEPO Lao International Utility plant maintenance and others LAOS 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO US Inc. Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Alamosa LLC Holding company USA 50.10 % 50.10 % KEPCO Solar of Alamosa LLC Power generation USA 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Mangilao Holdings LLC (*5) Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % Mangilao Investment LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Mangilao Solar, LLC Power generation USA 100.00 % 100.00 % Jeju Hanlim Offshore Wind Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 79.56 % 75.99 % PT. Siborpa Eco Power Construction and operation of utility plant INDONESIA 55.00 % 55.00 % BSK E-New Industry Fund VII Holding company KOREA 81.67 % 81.67 % e-New Industry LB Fund 1 Holding company KOREA 76.11 % 76.11 % Songhyun e-New Industry Fund Holding company KOREA 80.65 % 80.65 % BSK E-New Industry Fund X Holding company KOREA 66.80 % 66.80 % PT. Korea Energy Indonesia Utility plant maintenance and others INDONESIA 95.00 % 95.00 % KOLAT SpA Utility plant maintenance and others CHILE 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO California, LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO Mojave Holdings, LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % Incheon Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 60.00 % 60.00 % KOEN Service Co., Ltd. Facility maintenance and service KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOMIPO Service Co., Ltd. Facility maintenance and service KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOWEPO Service Co., Ltd. Facility maintenance and service KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOSPO Service Co., Ltd. Facility maintenance and service KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % EWP Service Co., Ltd. Facility maintenance and service KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % PT. KOMIPO Energy Indonesia Utility plant maintenance and others INDONESIA 95.00 % 95.00 % KNF Partners Co., Ltd. Facility maintenance KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOSPO USA Inc. Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % Nambu USA LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % Tamra Offshore Wind Power Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 63.00 % 63.00 % KEPCO MCS Co., Ltd. Electric meter reading and others KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO FMS Co., Ltd. Security service and others KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % Firstkeepers Co., Ltd. Facility maintenance KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % Secutec Co., Ltd. Security service KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % SE Green Energy Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 84.80 % 84.80 % KEPCO Mangilao America LLC (*6) Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % 44 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 16. Consolidated Subsidiaries, Continued (1) Consolidated subsidiaries as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued: Percentage of ownership (%) Subsidiaries Key operation activities Location June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Mangilao Intermediate Holdings LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO CSC Co., Ltd. Facility maintenance and service KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOAK Power Limited Hydro power facility maintenance PAKISTAN 100.00 % 100.00 % KOMIPO Europe B.V. Holding company NETHERLANDS 100.00 % 100.00 % Haenanum Energy Fund Holding company KOREA 99.64 % 99.64 % Paju Ecoenergy Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 89.00 % 89.00 % Guam Ukudu Power LLC Power generation USA 100.00 % 100.00 % TS Energy No. 25 Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 90.00 % 90.00 % KPS Partners Co., Ltd. Facility maintenance and service KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % KEPCO E&C Service Co., Ltd. Facility maintenance and service KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % Moha Solar Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 % Ogiri Solar Power Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 70.00 % 70.00 % KHNP USA LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % 100.00 % KOMIPO Vanphong Power Service LLC Utility plant maintenance and others VIETNAM 100.00 % 100.00 % Energy Innovation Fund I Holding company KOREA 71.91 % 71.91 % KHNP Chile SpA Holding company CHILE 100.00 % - Yeong Yang Apollon Photovoltaic Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % - Yeong Yang Corporation Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % - SolarVader Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % - Yeong Yang Innovation Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % - Yeong Yang Horus Photovoltaic Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % - Yeong Yang Solar Management Co., Ltd. Power generation KOREA 100.00 % - LSG Hydro Power Limited Holding company PAKISTAN 99.80 % - KOEN Bio Co., Ltd. Wood pellet utilization business KOREA 70.00 % - KOMIPO Energy Solution America, LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % - Elara Investment Holdings, LLC (*7) Holding company USA 0.10 % - Elara Equity Holdings, LLC Holding company USA 51.22 % - Elara Class B Holdings, LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % - Elara Class B Member, LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % - Elara Development Holdings, LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % - Elara Development, LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % - Elara Energy Holdings, LLC Holding company USA 100.00 % - Elara Energy Project, LLC Power generation USA 100.00 % - KOMIPO Iberian Solar Group, S.L.U. Holding company SPAIN 100.00 % - Prime Swedish Holding AB Holding company SWEDEN 100.00 % - (*1) Considering treasury stocks, the effective percentage of ownership is 66.08%. (*2) The effective percentage of ownership is less than 50%. However, this subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements as the Group obtained the majority of the voting power through the shareholders' agreement. (*3) As of the reporting date, the annual reporting period of all subsidiaries is December 31, except for Mira Power Limited which is November 30. (*4) The Group guarantees a certain return on investment related to Commerce and Industry Energy Co., Ltd. for the financial investors. The financial investors have a right to sell their shares to the Group which can be exercised 84 months after the date of investment. Accordingly, the purchase price including the return on investment is classified as a liability. (*5) As of the end of the reporting period, the Group does not have a shareholding; however, this subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements as the Group has control over the entity by virtue of the right to nominate all 4 members of the board of directors. (*6) As of the end of the reporting period, the Group does not have a shareholding; however, this subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements as the Group has control over the entity by virtue of the right to nominate the CEO and key management members. (*7) The effective percentage of ownership is less than 50%. However, this subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements as the Group has control over the entity by virtue of the right to nominate all 3 members of the board of directors under the shareholders' agreement. 45 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 16. Consolidated Subsidiaries, Continued (2) Subsidiaries newly included in and excluded from consolidation for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 are as follows: Subsidiaries included in consolidation during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Subsidiaries Reason KHNP Chile SpA Newly established Yeong Yang Apollon Photovoltaic Co., Ltd. New investment Yeong Yang Corporation Co., Ltd. New investment SolarVader Co., Ltd. New investment Yeong Yang Innovation Co., Ltd. New investment Yeong Yang Horus Photovoltaic Co., Ltd. New investment Yeong Yang Solar Management Co., Ltd. New investment LSG Hydro Power Limited Newly established KOEN Bio Co., Ltd. Newly established KOMIPO Energy Solution America, LLC Newly established Elara Investment Holdings, LLC Newly established Elara Equity Holdings, LLC Newly established Elara Class B Holdings, LLC Newly established Elara Class B Member, LLC Newly established Elara Development Holdings, LLC Newly established Elara Development, LLC Newly established Elara Energy Holdings, LLC Newly established Elara Energy Project, LLC New investment KOMIPO Iberian Solar Group, S.L.U. New investment Prime Swedish Holding AB Newly established Subsidiaries excluded from consolidation during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Subsidiaries Reason DG Fairhaven Power, LLC Sale of shares VI Carbon Professional Private Special Asset Investment Trust 1 Liquidation (3) Summary of financial information of consolidated subsidiaries as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Subsidiaries Total

assets Total

liabilities Sales Profit (loss)

for the period Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. W 62,999,526 36,214,709 5,450,726 840,670 Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd. 10,762,417 5,857,081 2,165,727 26,204 Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. 13,438,584 9,792,093 2,103,849 (13,570 ) Korea Western Power Co., Ltd. 10,499,827 6,796,340 2,105,632 (49,402 ) Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd. 10,772,741 6,610,216 2,231,773 (77,432 ) Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd. 9,775,104 5,043,747 2,129,778 58,270 KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc. 687,339 192,736 155,521 2,872 KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd. 1,381,297 304,022 688,435 76,317 KEPCO Nuclear Fuel Co., Ltd. 881,822 457,884 115,167 18,972 KEPCO KDN Co., Ltd. 651,768 186,521 286,501 7,608 KEPCO International HongKong Ltd. 125,352 - - 493 KEPCO International Philippines Inc. 146,068 217 - 7,788 KEPCO Gansu International Ltd. 6,834 532 - (10 ) KEPCO Philippines Holdings Inc. 207,153 118 - 37,661 KEPCO Philippines Corporation 6,125 13 - (70 ) KEPCO Ilijan Corporation 323,911 38,057 31,369 8,695 KEPCO Lebanon SARL 1,704 9,333 - (27 ) KEPCO Neimenggu International Ltd. 224,452 2,699 - 2,628 KEPCO Shanxi International Ltd. 514,713 194,708 - (3,949 ) KOMIPO Global Pte Ltd. 282,805 585 - 7,874 KEPCO Netherlands B.V. 123,146 307 - 1,096 Korea Imouraren Uranium Investment Corp. 14,013 140 - (23 ) KEPCO Australia Pty., Ltd. 460 11 - 9 46 KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 16. Consolidated Subsidiaries, Continued (3) Summary of financial information of consolidated subsidiaries as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued: In millions of won June 30, 2021 Subsidiaries Total

assets Total

liabilities Sales Profit (loss)

for the period KOSEP Australia Pty., Ltd. W 36,525 3,821 6,904 2,124 KOMIPO Australia Pty., Ltd. 45,686 3,825 6,904 1,462 KOWEPO Australia Pty., Ltd. 45,512 2,352 6,904 2,129 KOSPO Australia Pty., Ltd. 38,624 2,353 6,904 159 KEPCO Middle East Holding Company 95,343 83,549 - (711 ) Qatrana Electric Power Company 466,442 273,561 10,479 9,312 KHNP Canada Energy Ltd. 102,484 546 - (497 ) KEPCO Bylong Australia Pty., Ltd. 44,489 369,595 - (16,021 ) Korea Waterbury Uranium Limited Partnership 20,920 191 - (37 ) KEPCO Holdings de Mexico 150 31 - (8 ) KST Electric Power Company, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 551,775 419,847 91,392 8,242 KEPCO Energy Service Company 7,548 1,921 7,621 4,817 KEPCO Netherlands S3 B.V. 47,512 119 - 1,688 PT. KOMIPO Pembangkitan Jawa Bali 14,759 4,036 8,944 2,505 PT. Cirebon Power Service 2,114 634 4,001 137 KOWEPO International Corporation - 10 - - KOSPO Jordan LLC 33,263 15,855 4,910 1,531 EWP America Inc. (*1) 42,029 2,409 7,235 3,235 KNF Canada Energy Limited 2,070 29 - (21 ) EWP Barbados 1 SRL 330,601 1,149 1,397 5,104 Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd. 253,308 228,120 45,354 (231 ) PT. Tanggamus Electric Power 213,631 171,083 4,263 8,000 Gyeongju Wind Power Co., Ltd. 100,737 65,819 7,726 1,817 KOMIPO America Inc. (*2) 206,799 52,588 - (1,402 ) KOSEP USA, Inc. 1 5,024 - - PT. EWP Indonesia 41,940 1,164 - 3,361 KEPCO Netherlands J3 B.V. 117,292 147 - (57 ) Korea Offshore Wind Power Co., Ltd. 359,434 191,774 17,198 593 Global One Pioneer B.V. 169 110 - (62 ) Global Energy Pioneer B.V. 336 108 - (57 ) Mira Power Limited 393,663 281,687 42,729 25,533 KOSEP Material Co., Ltd. 2,986 932 1,840 170 Commerce and Industry Energy Co., Ltd. 90,009 39,411 16,737 2,302 KEPCO KPS Philippines Corp. 3,260 390 2,287 (42 ) KOSPO Chile SpA 134,135 52,319 - (1,239 ) PT. KOWEPO Sumsel Operation And Maintenance Services 109 243 - - Hee mang sunlight Power Co., Ltd. 6,911 4,097 214 (108 ) Fujeij Wind Power Company 197,000 173,196 - 8,342 KOSPO Youngnam Power Co., Ltd. 384,192 288,584 140,802 946 Chitose Solar Power Plant LLC 124,885 109,185 8,623 1,502 KEPCO Energy Solution Co., Ltd. 314,626 3,339 8,591 1,626 KEPCO Solar Co., Ltd. 223,695 15,526 5,518 823 KOSPO Power Services Ltda. 4,860 1,835 6,400 198 Energy New Industry Specialized Investment Private Investment Trust (*3) 289,296 2,689 - 2,109 KOEN Bylong Pty., Ltd. 8 85 - - KOMIPO Bylong Pty., Ltd. 8 85 - - KOWEPO Bylong Pty., Ltd. 8 85 - (18 ) KOSPO Bylong Pty., Ltd. 120 196 - - EWP Bylong Pty., Ltd. 6 35 - - KOWEPO Lao International 11,513 10 4,132 2,756 KEPCO US Inc. 16,777 - - - KEPCO Alamosa LLC