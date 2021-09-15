Log in
    A015760   KR7015760002

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

(A015760)
Korea Electric Power : Independent Auditor's Review Report Based on a report originally issued in Korean (Form 6-K)

09/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Independent Auditor's Review Report

Based on a report originally issued in Korean

The Shareholders and Board of Directors

Korea Electric Power Corporation:

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of Korea Electric Power Corporation (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the 'Group'), which comprise the consolidated interim statement of financial position as of June 30, 2021, and the related consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, consolidated interim statements of changes in equity and consolidated interim statements of cash flows for the six-month periods then ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standard (KIFRS) 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim financial statements based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Auditing Standards (KGAAS) and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with KIFRS 1034 'Interim Financial Reporting'.

Other Matter

We have audited the consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2020, and the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss), consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein) in accordance with KGAAS, and our report dated March 10, 2021 expressed an unqualified opinion thereon. The accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2020 presented for comparative purposes, is not different, in all material respects, from the above audited consolidated statement of financial position.

August 17, 2021

This review report is effective as of August 17, 2021, the independent auditor's review report date. Accordingly, certain material subsequent events or circumstances may have occurred during the period from the independent auditor's review report date to the time this review report is used. Such events and circumstances could significantly affect the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements and may result in modifications to this review report.

3

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As of June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020

In millions of won Note June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5,6,7,44 W 2,727,459 2,029,584

Current financial assets, net

5,6,9,11,12,13,44,46 2,998,573 2,800,220

Trade and other receivables, net

5,8,20,24,44,45,46 7,453,484 7,918,470

Inventories, net

14 6,838,063 6,742,909

Income tax receivables

34,850 49,675

Current non-financial assets

15 1,394,578 1,020,158

Assets held-for-sale

16,41 16 925

Total current assets

21,447,023 20,561,941

Non-current assets

Non-current financial assets, net

5,6,9,10,11,12,13,44,46 2,812,354 2,472,821

Non-current trade and other receivables, net

5,8,20,44,45,46 1,812,591 1,861,569

Property, plant and equipment, net

18,24,27,48 170,536,239 168,709,387

Investment properties, net

19,27 216,012 225,195

Goodwill

16 99,816 98,166

Intangible assets other than goodwill, net

21,27,45 1,053,164 1,055,730

Investments in associates

4,17 4,654,149 4,250,787

Investments in joint ventures

4,17 2,128,372 1,919,746

Defined benefit assets, net

25 - 7,231

Deferred tax assets

1,891,844 1,733,146

Non-current non-financial assets

15 331,377 246,392

Total non-current assets

185,535,918 182,580,170

Total Assets

4 W 206,982,941 203,142,111

(Continued)

4

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position, Continued

As of June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020

In millions of won Note June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables, net

5,22,24,44,46 W 6,804,905 6,256,521

Current financial liabilities, net

5,12,23,44,46 15,037,316 10,724,689

Income tax payables

486,009 476,898

Current non-financial liabilities

20,28,29 6,267,728 5,971,450

Current provisions

26,44 2,392,958 2,451,664

Total current liabilities

30,988,916 25,881,222

Non-current liabilities

Non-current trade and other payables, net

5,22,24,44,46 6,386,992 6,480,412

Non-current financial liabilities, net

5,12,23,44,46 59,033,771 59,365,011

Non-current non-financial liabilities

28,29 9,939,804 9,661,941

Employee benefits liabilities, net

25,44 1,998,182 1,910,860

Deferred tax liabilities

8,660,314 9,100,247

Non-current provisions

26,44 20,282,255 20,075,572

Total non-current liabilities

106,301,318 106,594,043

Total Liabilities

4 W 137,290,234 132,475,265

Equity

Contributed capital

1,30,44

Share capital

W 3,209,820 3,209,820

Share premium

843,758 843,758
4,053,578 4,053,578

Retained earnings

31

Legal reserves

1,604,910 1,604,910

Voluntary reserves

33,282,816 32,179,066

Unappropriated retained earnings

14,923,588 17,349,625
49,811,314 51,133,601

Other components of equity

33

Other capital surplus

1,227,509 1,224,105

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(143,507 ) (409,577 )

Other equity

13,294,973 13,294,973
14,378,975 14,109,501

Equity attributable to owners of the controlling company

68,243,867 69,296,680

Non-controlling interests

16,32 1,448,840 1,370,166

Total Equity

W 69,692,707 70,666,846

Total Liabilities and Equity

W 206,982,941 203,142,111

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements.

5

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

In millions of won, except per share information June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Note Three-month
period ended 		Six-month
period ended 		Three-month
period ended 		Six-month
period ended

Sales

4,34,44,46

Sales of goods

W 12,910,995 27,596,215 12,559,654 27,172,498

Sales of services

94,936 192,611 93,363 213,588

Sales of construction services

20 349,348 480,439 263,957 471,378

Revenue related to transfer of assets from customers

28 163,636 324,950 155,559 308,196
13,518,915 28,594,215 13,072,533 28,165,660

Cost of sales

14,25,42,46

Cost of sales of goods

(13,205,508 ) (26,873,841 ) (11,662,703 ) (25,340,457 )

Cost of sales of services

(57,171 ) (164,951 ) (53,692 ) (308,715 )

Cost of sales of construction services

(329,884 ) (443,604 ) (252,766 ) (416,764 )
(13,592,563 ) (27,482,396 ) (11,969,161 ) (26,065,936 )

Gross profit (loss)

(73,648 ) 1,111,819 1,103,372 2,099,724

Selling and administrative expenses

25,35,42,46 (691,141 ) (1,304,960 ) (713,562 ) (1,279,360 )

Operating profit (loss)

4 (764,789 ) (193,141 ) 389,810 820,364

Other income

36 89,136 189,045 111,008 197,532

Other expenses

36 (70,782 ) (89,938 ) (100,049 ) (116,661 )

Other gains (losses), net

37 (33 ) 19,478 89,570 151,508

Finance income

5,12,38 148,568 629,296 411,180 794,671

Finance expenses

5,12,39 (474,454 ) (1,491,184 ) (684,460 ) (1,691,222 )

Profit (loss) related to associates, joint ventures and subsidiaries

4,16,17

Share in profit of associates and joint ventures

77,670 327,528 29,520 269,482

Gain on disposal of investments in associates and joint ventures

42 41 - -

Share in loss of associates and joint ventures

- (50,707 ) (28,828 ) (62,952 )

Loss on disposal of investments in associates and joint ventures

(83 ) (161 ) - (16 )

Loss on disposal of investments in subsidiaries

(1,090 ) (1,192 ) - -
76,539 275,509 692 206,514

(Continued)

6

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss), Continued

For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

In millions of won, except per share information June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Note Three-month
period ended 		Six-month
period ended 		Three-month
period ended 		Six-month
period ended

Profit (loss) before income tax

W (995,815 ) (660,935 ) 217,751 362,706

Income tax benefit (expense)

40 321,962 105,498 (14,899 ) (106,246 )

Profit (loss) for the period

(673,853 ) (555,437 ) 202,852 256,460

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

5,12,25,31,33

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Remeasurements of defined benefit liability

25,31 W 1,521 67,751 (59,274 ) (95,559 )

Share in other comprehensive income (loss) of associates and joint ventures

31 375 (1,176 ) 1,366 1,118

Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (loss)

33 16,332 35,065 11,282 (40,262 )

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in the unrealized fair value of derivatives using cash flow hedge accounting

5,12,33 40,183 36,858 24,864 48,881

Foreign currency translation of foreign operations

33 6,732 27,984 (49,450 ) (4,728 )

Share in other comprehensive income (loss) of associates and joint ventures

33 46,014 184,552 (2,906 ) (41,737 )

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

111,157 351,034 (74,118 ) (132,287 )

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

W (562,696 ) (204,403 ) 128,734 124,173

Profit (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the controlling company

43 W (695,836 ) (610,120 ) 166,212 189,191

Non-controlling interests

21,983 54,683 36,640 67,269
W (673,853 ) (555,437 ) 202,852 256,460

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the controlling company

W (580,707) (275,589 ) 100,858 44,457

Non-controlling interests

18,011 71,186 27,876 79,716
W (562,696 ) (204,403 ) 128,734 124,173

Earnings (loss) per share (in won)

43

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

W (1,084 ) (950 ) 259 295

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements.

7

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

In millions of won Equity attributable to owners of the controlling company
Contributed
capital 		Retained
earnings 		Other
components
of equity 		Subtotal Non-
controlling
interests 		Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2020

W 4,053,578 49,202,133 14,240,607 67,496,318 1,393,331 68,889,649

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

Profit for the period

- 189,191 - 189,191 67,269 256,460

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Remeasurement of defined benefit liability, net of tax

- (98,606 ) - (98,606 ) 3,047 (95,559 )

Share in other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures, net of tax

- 1,118 - 1,118 - 1,118

Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive loss

- - (40,262 ) (40,262 ) - (40,262 )

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in the unrealized fair value of derivatives using cash flow hedge accounting, net of tax

- - 38,826 38,826 10,055 48,881

Foreign currency translation of foreign operations, net of tax

- - (4,067 ) (4,067 ) (661 ) (4,728 )

Share in other comprehensive income (loss) of associates and joint ventures, net of tax

- - (41,743 ) (41,743 ) 6 (41,737 )

Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity

Dividends paid

- - - - (66,732 ) (66,732 )

Issuance of shares of capital by subsidiaries and others

- - (544 ) (544 ) 17,299 16,755

Transactions between consolidated entities

- (203 ) (905 ) (1,108 ) 1,039 (69 )

Changes in consolidation scope

- - - - 2,947 2,947

Dividends paid (hybrid bond)

- - - - (6,692 ) (6,692 )

Balance at June 30, 2020

W 4,053,578 49,293,633 14,191,912 67,539,123 1,420,908 68,960,031

(Continued)

8

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity, Continued

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

In millions of won Equity attributable to owners of the controlling company
Contributed
capital 		Retained
earnings 		Other
components
of equity 		Subtotal Non-
controlling
interests 		Total
equity

Balance at January 1, 2021

W 4,053,578 51,133,601 14,109,501 69,296,680 1,370,166 70,666,846

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

Profit (Loss) for the period

- (610,120 ) - (610,120 ) 54,683 (555,437 )

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Remeasurement of defined benefit liability, net of tax

- 65,183 - 65,183 2,568 67,751

Share in other comprehensive loss of associates and joint ventures, net of tax

- (1,176 ) - (1,176 ) - (1,176 )

Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax

- - 35,064 35,064 1 35,065

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in the unrealized fair value of derivatives using cash flow hedge accounting, net of tax

- - 35,545 35,545 1,313 36,858

Foreign currency translation of foreign operations, net of tax

- - 15,363 15,363 12,621 27,984

Share in other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures, net of tax

- - 184,552 184,552 - 184,552

Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity

Dividends paid

- (780,628 ) - (780,628 ) (30,620 ) (811,248 )

Issuance of shares of capital by subsidiaries and others

- - (373 ) (373 ) 2,845 2,472

Transactions between consolidated entities

- - 3,777 3,777 (3,850 ) (73 )

Changes in consolidation scope

- - - - 45,805 45,805

Dividends paid (hybrid bond)

- - - - (6,692 ) (6,692 )

Others

- 4,454 (4,454 ) - - -

Balance at June 30, 2021

W 4,053,578 49,811,314 14,378,975 68,243,867 1,448,840 69,692,707

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements.

9

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

In millions of won June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) for the period

W (555,437 ) 256,460

Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:

Income tax expense (benefit)

(105,498 ) 106,246

Depreciation

5,842,974 5,645,802

Amortization

84,883 77,610

Employee benefit expense

246,609 225,370

Bad debt expense

9,524 23,688

Interest expense

919,385 1,020,873

Loss on disposal of financial assets

385 365

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

29,058 19,253

Loss on abandonment of property, plant, and equipment

110,074 137,601

Loss on impairment of property, plant, and equipment

3,315 2,425

Loss on impairment of intangible assets

- 3,505

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

37 -

Increase in provisions

1,107,891 840,093

Loss on foreign currency translation, net

434,314 414,990

Gain on valuation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(2,121 ) (10,100 )

Loss on valuation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

4,817 1,085

Valuation and transaction gain on derivative instruments, net

(391,172 ) (453,039 )

Share in profit of associates and joint ventures, net

(276,821 ) (206,530 )

Gain on disposal of financial assets

(2,393 ) (3,826 )

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(22,274 ) (56,163 )

Gain on disposal of intangible assets

- (1,556 )

Gain on disposal of associates and joint ventures

(41 ) -

Loss on disposal of associates and joint ventures

161 16

Loss on disposal of subsidiaries

1,192 -

Interest income

(107,132 ) (130,576 )

Dividend income

(6,143 ) (4,085 )

Others, net

(835 ) (11,509 )
7,880,189 7,641,538

Changes in working capital:

Trade receivables

604,791 713,513

Non-trade receivables

470,459 134,228

Accrued income

(65,348 ) 111,634

Other receivables

2,739 (1,236 )

Other current assets

(386,905 ) (358,611 )

Inventories

(496,072 ) (283,163 )

Other non-current assets

38,291 (113,267 )

Trade payables

159,320 (1,180,390 )

Non-trade payables

(185,305 ) (21,648 )

Accrued expenses

3,670 (102,675 )

Other current liabilities

303,615 511,705

Other non-current liabilities

240,892 365,112

Investments in associates and joint ventures (dividends received)

142,748 90,526

Provisions

(1,300,461 ) (705,831 )

Payments of employee benefit obligations

(70,082 ) (34,519 )

Plan assets

(1,625 ) (3,304 )
(539,273 ) (877,926 )

(Continued)

10

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows, Continued

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

In millions of won June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020

Cash generated from operating activities

W 6,785,479 7,020,072

Dividends received (financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income)

6,143 4,085

Interest paid

(961,601 ) (1,022,791 )

Interest received

92,667 114,247

Income taxes paid

(549,452 ) (274,398 )

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,373,236 5,841,215

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from disposals of investments in associates and joint ventures

3,362 93

Acquisition of investments in associates and joint ventures

(237,525 ) (67,063 )

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

135,954 193,054

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(6,785,446 ) (6,920,206 )

Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets

- 37,164

Acquisition of intangible assets

(36,906 ) (92,768 )

Proceeds from disposals of financial assets

4,574,901 3,681,126

Acquisition of financial assets

(4,875,562 ) (4,738,796 )

Increase in loans

(85,296 ) (154,179 )

Collection of loans

152,921 139,310

Increase in deposits

(105,017 ) (139,251 )

Decrease in deposits

69,053 128,707

Proceeds from disposals of assets held-for-sale

950 4,862

Receipt of government grants

21,205 21,436

Use of government grants

- (104 )

Net cash outflow from changes in consolidation scope

(53,141 ) (25,094 )

Other cash outflow from investing activities, net

(118,023 ) (112,060 )

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,338,570 ) (8,043,769 )

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from short-term borrowings, net

3,335,734 198,766

Proceeds from long-term borrowings and debt securities

4,616,161 7,520,906

Repayment of long-term borrowings and debt securities

(4,273,653 ) (5,279,770 )

Payment of lease liabilities

(322,048 ) (353,977 )

Settlement of derivative instruments, net

27,978 106,247

Change in non-controlling interest

49,430 9,806

Dividends paid (hybrid bond)

(6,692 ) (6,692 )

Dividends paid

(811,261 ) (67,011 )

Other cash outflow from financing activities, net

(6,504 ) -

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,609,145 2,128,275

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents before effect of exchange rate fluctuations

643,811 (74,279 )

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held

54,064 11,390

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

697,875 (62,889 )

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

2,029,584 1,810,129

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30

W 2,727,459 1,747,240

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements.

11

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

1.

Reporting Entity (Description of the controlling company)

Korea Electric Power Corporation ('KEPCO') was incorporated on January 1, 1982 in accordance with the Korea Electric Power Corporation Act (the 'KEPCO Act') to engage in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and development of electric power resources in the Republic of Korea. KEPCO also provides power plant construction services. KEPCO's stock was first listed on the Korea Stock Exchange on August 10, 1989 and subsequently on the New York Stock Exchange on October 27, 1994 through its depository receipts. KEPCO's headquarter is located in Naju, Jeollanam-do.

As of June 30, 2021, KEPCO's share capital amounts to W3,209,820 million and KEPCO's shareholders are as follows:

Number of shares Percentage of
ownership

The Government of the Republic of Korea

116,841,794 18.20 %

Korea Development Bank

211,235,264 32.90 %

Other (*)

313,887,019 48.90 %
641,964,077 100.00 %
(*)

The number of shares held by foreign shareholders are 99,623,913 shares (15.52%) as of June 7, 2021.

In accordance with the Restructuring Plan enacted on January 21, 1999 by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, KEPCO spun off its power generation divisions on April 2, 2001, resulting in the establishment of six power generation subsidiaries.

2.

Basis of Preparation

(1)

Statement of compliance

These consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with KIFRS 1034 'Interim Financial Reporting' as part of the period covered by KEPCO and subsidiaries' (the 'Group') KIFRS annual financial statements.

(2)

Basis of measurement

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the following material items in the consolidated statements of financial position:

financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income or loss

derivative financial instruments are measured at fair value

liabilities for defined benefit plans are recognized at the net of the total present value of defined benefit obligations less the fair value of plan assets

(3)

Functional and presentation currency

These consolidated financial statements are presented in Korean won ('Won'), which is also the functional currency of KEPCO and most of the significant operating subsidiaries.

(4)

Use of estimates and judgments

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with KIFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

12

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

2.

Basis of Preparation, Continued

(4)

Use of estimates and judgments, continued

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.

The followings are the key assumptions and other key sources of estimation uncertainty at the end of the reporting period, that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year.

(i)

Useful lives of property, plant and equipment, and estimations on provision for decommissioning costs

The Group reviews the estimated useful lives of property, plant and equipment at the end of each annual reporting period. Management's assumptions could affect the determination of estimated economic useful lives.

The Group records the fair value of estimated decommissioning costs as a liability in the period in which the Group incurs a legal obligation associated with the retirement of long-lived assets that result from acquisition, construction, development and/or normal use of the assets. The Group is required to record a liability for the dismantling (demolition) of nuclear power plants and disposal of spent fuel and low and intermediate radioactive wastes. The measurement of such liability is subject to change based on change in estimated cash flow, inflation rate, discount rate, and expected timing of decommissioning.

(ii)

Deferred tax

The Group recognizes deferred tax assets and liabilities based on the differences between the financial statement carrying amounts and the tax bases of assets and liabilities of each consolidated taxpaying entity. However, the amount of deferred tax assets may be different if the Group determines the estimated future taxable income is not sufficient to realize the deferred tax assets recognized.

(iii)

Valuations of financial instruments at fair values

The Group's accounting policies and disclosures require the measurement of fair values, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. The Group has established control framework with respect to the measurement of fair values. The valuation team regularly reviews significant unobservable inputs and valuation adjustments.

If third party information, such as broker quotes or pricing services, is used to measure fair values, then the valuation team assesses the evidence obtained from the third parties to support the conclusion that such valuations meet the requirements of KIFRS including the level in the fair value hierarchy in which such valuation techniques should be classified.

When measuring the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group uses market observable data as far as possible. Fair values are categorized into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows.

If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or a liability might be categorized in different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. The Group recognizes transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred.

(iv)

Defined employee benefit liabilities

The Group offers its employees defined benefit plans. The cost of providing benefits is determined using the Projected Unit Credit Method, with actuarial valuations being carried out at the end of each reporting period. For actuarial valuations, certain inputs such as discount rates and future salary increases are estimated. Defined benefit plans contain significant uncertainties in estimations due to its long-term nature (refer to Note 25).

13

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

2.

Basis of Preparation, Continued

(4)

Use of estimates and judgments, continued

(v)

Unbilled revenue

Electricity delivered but neither metered nor billed is estimated at the reporting date based on the volume of electricity delivered which can vary significantly as a result of customer usage patterns, customer mix, meter reading schedules, weather, and etc. Unbilled revenue recognized as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 are W1,397,539 million and W1,200,336 million, respectively.

(vi)

Construction contracts

The Group recognizes revenue over time using the cost-based input method which represents a faithful depiction of the Group's progress towards complete satisfaction of providing the power plant construction, which has been identified as a single performance obligation. In applying the cost-based input method, it is necessary to use estimates and assumptions related to the Group's efforts or inputs expected to be incurred. Cost incurred towards contract completion include costs associated with direct materials, labor, and other indirect costs related to contract performance. Judgment is required in estimating the costs expected to incur in completing the construction projects which involves estimating future materials, labor, contingencies and other related costs. Revenue is estimated based on the contractual amount; however, it can also be affected by uncertainties resulting from unexpected future events.

(5)

Changes in accounting policies

Changes in accounting standards effective from January 1, 2021 are as follows. The Group believes that these amendments have no significant impact on the Group's consolidated interim financial statements. The Group has not applied the new and revised standards in issue but not yet effective for the periods starting from January 1, 2021, even though the early adoption of these standards is possible.

Amendments to KIFRS 1109 'Financial Instruments', KIFRS 1039 'Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement', KIFRS 1107 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures', KIFRS 1104 'Insurance Contracts' and KIFRS 1116 'Lease' - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Phase II

The amendments provide temporary reliefs which address the financial reporting effects when an interbank offered rate (IBOR) is replaced with an alternative nearly risk-free interest rate (RFR). The amendments include the following practical expedients:

A practical expedient to require contractual changes, or changes to cash flows that are directly required by the reform, to be treated as changes to a floating interest rate, equivalent to a movement in a market rate of interest

Permit changes required by IBOR reform to be made to hedge designations and hedge documentation without the hedging relationship being discontinued

Provide temporary relief to entities from having to meet the separately identifiable requirement when an RFR instrument is designated as a hedge of a risk component

(6)

Adoption of cost pass-through tariff system

The Group adopted the cost pass-through tariff system from January 1, 2021 with the approval of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) on December 17, 2020 and amended the supply contract and related enforcement regulations. The new system is applicable to electricity bills charged from January 1, 2021. The Group believes that the adoption of the aforementioned system has no significant impact on the Group's accounting policies, including 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers'.

14

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

3.

Significant Accounting Policies

The accounting policies applied by the Group in these consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied by the Group in its consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, except for the changes described in Note 2.(5).

4.

Segment, Geographic and Other Information

(1)

Segment determination and explanation of the measurements

The Group's operating segments are its business components that generate discrete financial information that is reported to and regularly reviewed by chief operating decision makers of the Group including but not limited to the Chief Executive Officer, for the purpose of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance. The Group's reportable segments are 'Transmission and distribution', 'Electric power generation (Nuclear)', 'Electric power generation (Non-nuclear)', 'Plant maintenance & engineering service' and 'Others'; others mainly represent the business unit that manages the Group's foreign operations.

Segment operating profit (loss) is determined the same way that consolidated operating profit is determined under KIFRS without any adjustment for corporate allocations. The accounting policies used by each segment are consistent with the accounting policies used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements. Segment assets and liabilities are determined based on separate financial statements of the entities instead of on a consolidated basis. There are various transactions between the reportable segments, including sales of property, plant and equipment and so on, that are conducted on an arm's-length basis at market prices that would be applicable to an independent third party. For subsidiaries which are in a different segment from that of its immediate parent company, their carrying amount in separate financial statements is eliminated in the consolidating adjustments in the tables below. In addition, consolidation adjustments in the table below include adjustments of the amount of investment in associates and joint ventures from the cost basis amount reflected in segment assets to that determined using equity method in the consolidated financial statements.

15

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

4.

Segment, Geographic and Other Information, Continued

(2)

Financial information of the segments for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are as follows:

In millions of won

June 30, 2021

Segment

Total
segment
revenue 		Intersegment
revenue 		Revenue
from
external
customers 		Operating
Profit (loss) 		Depreciation
and
amortization 		Interest
income 		Interest
expense 		Profit (loss) related
associates, joint
ventures
and subsidiaries
Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended

Transmission and distribution

W 13,432,735 28,260,429 479,068 807,740 12,953,667 27,452,689 (1,033,309 ) (2,005,053 ) 983,181 1,965,104 8,486 17,222 157,294 319,756 76,827 240,393

Electric power generation (Nuclear)

2,494,055 5,450,726 2,463,639 5,397,948 30,416 52,778 481,865 1,357,269 914,463 1,820,892 6,494 11,462 118,839 237,679 (12,442 ) (10,516 )

Electric power generation (Non-nuclear)

4,972,394 10,736,759 4,710,931 10,174,676 261,463 562,083 (362,504 ) 181,736 1,046,255 2,069,207 5,344 9,618 148,964 299,725 10,828 44,751

Plant maintenance & engineering service

676,212 1,245,624 578,263 1,068,246 97,949 177,378 56,952 122,883 30,321 60,899 2,315 4,384 (179 ) 428 1,326 881

Others

467,437 923,453 292,017 574,166 175,420 349,287 65,928 106,610 43,221 76,126 37,126 77,854 39,317 76,086 - -

Consolidation adjustments

(8,523,918 ) (18,022,776 ) (8,523,918 ) (18,022,776 ) - - 26,279 43,414 (35,704 ) (64,371 ) (6,616 ) (13,408 ) (7,664 ) (14,289 ) - -
W 13,518,915 28,594,215 - - 13,518,915 28,594,215 (764,789 ) (193,141 ) 2,981,737 5,927,857 53,149 107,132 456,571 919,385 76,539 275,509
In millions of won

June 30, 2020

Segment

Total
segment
revenue 		Intersegment
revenue 		Revenue
from
external
customers 		Operating
Profit (loss) 		Depreciation
and
amortization 		Interest
income 		Interest
expense 		Profit (loss) related
associates, joint
ventures
and subsidiaries
Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended

Transmission and distribution

W 12,949,805 27,855,438 308,207 622,550 12,641,598 27,232,888 511,584 (35,737 ) 953,481 1,891,259 13,274 29,555 189,008 389,396 (10,308 ) 119,577

Electric power generation (Nuclear)

2,313,385 4,798,440 2,267,478 4,723,706 45,907 74,734 301,691 629,119 898,674 1,779,294 5,968 11,913 124,358 248,714 (363 ) (1,350 )

Electric power generation (Non-nuclear)

4,331,240 10,252,902 4,149,281 9,822,314 181,959 430,588 (475,019 ) 111,882 1,009,093 1,998,647 6,049 11,616 158,632 319,242 8,858 84,240

Plant maintenance & engmeenng service

615,533 1,161,160 557,986 970,706 57,547 190,454 33,143 65,071 29,502 59,037 3,310 6,866 403 893 2,505 4,047

Others

406,081 764,771 260,559 527,775 145,522 236,996 41,351 77,288 32,498 59,892 43,921 87,118 42,580 79,075 - -

Consolidation adjustments

(7,543,511 ) (16,667,051 ) (7,543,511 ) (16,667,051 ) - - (22,940 ) (27,259 ) (38,909 ) (64,717 ) (8,453 ) (16,492 ) (10,492 ) (16,447 ) - -
W 13,072,533 28,165,660 - - 13,072,533 28,165,660 389,810 820,364 2,884,339 5,723,412 64,069 130,576 504,489 1,020,873 692 206,514

16

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

4.

Segment, Geographic and Other Information, Continued

(3)

Information related to segment assets and segment liabilities as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won

June 30, 2021

Segment

Segment
assets 		Investments in
associates and
joint ventures 		Acquisition of
non-current assets 		Segment
liabilities

Transmission and distribution

W 114,346,372 4,522,173 3,764,662 62,950,000

Electric power generation (Nuclear)

62,987,655 121,533 1,086,052 36,214,709

Electric power generation (Non-nuclear)

55,251,998 2,096,035 1,764,627 34,099,476

Plant maintenance & engineering service

3,601,040 42,780 33,690 1,141,163

Others

9,980,877 - 257,287 4,426,726

Consolidation adjustments

(39,185,001 ) - (83,966 ) (1,541,840 )
W 206,982,941 6,782,521 6,822,352 137,290,234
In millions of won

December 31, 2020

Segment

Segment
assets 		Investments in
associates and
joint ventures 		Acquisition of
non-current assets 		Segment
liabilities

Transmission and distribution

W 113,115,667 4,204,090 6,535,380 59,772,046

Electric power generation (Nuclear)

61,850,865 116,867 2,419,939 35,652,467

Electric power generation (Non-nuclear)

54,531,155 1,807,409 3,758,795 33,292,680

Plant maintenance & engineering service

3,492,571 42,167 141,226 1,061,949

Others

8,923,046 - 577,056 4,039,220

Consolidation adjustments

(38,771,193 ) - (30,731 ) (1,343,097 )
W 203,142,111 6,170,533 13,401,665 132,475,265

17

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

4.

Segment, Geographic and Other Information, Continued

(4)

Geographic information

Electricity sales, the main operations of the Group, are conducted in the Republic of Korea. The following information on revenue from external customers and non-current assets is determined by the location of the customers and of the assets:

In millions of won Revenue from external customers Non-current assets (*2)
June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30,
2021 		December 31,
2020

Geographical unit

Three-month
period ended 		Six-month
period ended 		Three-month
period ended 		Six-month
period ended

Domestic

W 13,050,876 27,861,216 12,711,311 27,494,423 175,739,847 173,673,478

Overseas (*1)

468,039 732,999 361,222 671,237 3,279,282 2,831,925
W 13,518,915 28,594,215 13,072,533 28,165,660 179,019,129 176,505,403
(*1)

Middle East and other Asian countries make up the majority of overseas revenue and non-current assets. Since the overseas revenue or non-current assets attributable to particular countries are not material, they are not disclosed individually.

(*2)

The amounts exclude financial assets, deferred tax assets and defined benefit assets.

(5)

Information on significant customers

There is no single customer which accounts for 10% or more of the Group's revenue for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

18

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

5.

Classification of Financial Instruments

(1)

Classification of financial assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021
Financial assets
at fair value
through profit or
loss 		Financial assets
at fair value
through other
comprehensive
income 		Financial assets
at amortized cost 		Derivative assets
(applying hedge
accounting) 		Total

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

W - - 2,727,459 - 2,727,459

Current financial assets

Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

2,044,847 - - - 2,044,847

Current financial assets at amortized costs

- - 14,154 - 14,154

Current derivative assets

42,189 - - 12,327 54,516

Other financial assets

- - 885,056 - 885,056

Trade and other receivables

- - 7,453,484 - 7,453,484
2,087,036 - 11,080,153 12,327 13,179,516

Non-current assets

Non-current financial assets

Non-current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

700,635 - - - 700,635

Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

- 391,899 - - 391,899

Non-current financial assets at amortized costs

- - 1,210 - 1,210

Non-current derivative assets

197,379 - - 114,275 311,654

Other financial assets

- - 1,406,956 - 1,406,956

Trade and other receivables

- - 1,812,591 - 1,812,591
898,014 391,899 3,220,757 114,275 4,624,945
W 2,985,050 391,899 14,300,910 126,602 17,804,461

19

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

5.

Classification of Financial Instruments, Continued

(1)

Classification of financial assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued:

In millions of won December 31, 2020
Financial assets
at fair value
through profit or
loss 		Financial assets
at fair value
through other
comprehensive
income 		Financial assets
at amortized cost 		Derivative assets
(applying hedge
accounting) 		Total

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

W - - 2,029,584 - 2,029,584

Current financial assets

Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

1,196,101 - - - 1,196,101

Current financial assets at amortized costs

- - 13,149 - 13,149

Current derivative assets

18,332 - - 11,193 29,525

Other financial assets

- - 1,561,445 - 1,561,445

Trade and other receivables

- - 7,918,470 - 7,918,470
1,214,433 - 11,522,648 11,193 12,748,274

Non-current assets

Non-current financial assets

Non-current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

685,281 - - - 685,281

Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

- 358,559 - - 358,559

Non-current financial assets at amortized costs

- - 1,273 - 1,273

Non-current derivative assets

92,432 - - 44,456 136,888

Other financial assets

- - 1,290,820 - 1,290,820

Trade and other receivables

- - 1,861,569 - 1,861,569
777,713 358,559 3,153,662 44,456 4,334,390
W 1,992,146 358,559 14,676,310 55,649 17,082,664

20

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

5.

Classification of Financial Instruments, Continued

(2)

Classification of financial liabilities as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021
Financial liabilities
at fair value
through
profit or loss 		Financial liabilities
recognized at
amortized cost 		Derivative liabilities
(applying hedge
accounting) 		Total

Current liabilities

Borrowings

W - 5,621,941 - 5,621,941

Debt securities

- 9,388,796 - 9,388,796

Derivative liabilities

2,518 - 24,061 26,579

Trade and other payables

- 6,804,905 - 6,804,905
2,518 21,815,642 24,061 21,842,221

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

- 2,838,692 - 2,838,692

Debt securities

- 56,082,040 - 56,082,040

Derivative liabilities

57,137 - 55,902 113,039

Trade and other payables

- 6,386,992 - 6,386,992
57,137 65,307,724 55,902 65,420,763
W 59,655 87,123,366 79,963 87,262,984
In millions of won December 31, 2020
Financial liabilities
at fair value
through
profit or loss 		Financial liabilities
recognized at
amortized cost 		Derivative liabilities
(applying hedge
accounting) 		Total

Current liabilities

Borrowings

W - 2,113,181 - 2,113,181

Debt securities

- 8,561,624 - 8,561,624

Derivative liabilities

13,053 - 36,831 49,884

Trade and other payables

- 6,256,521 - 6,256,521
13,053 16,931,326 36,831 16,981,210

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

- 3,003,999 - 3,003,999

Debt securities

- 56,045,777 - 56,045,777

Derivative liabilities

144,873 - 170,362 315,235

Trade and other payables

- 6,480,412 - 6,480,412
144,873 65,530,188 170,362 65,845,423
W 157,926 82,461,514 207,193 82,826,633

21

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

5.

Classification of Financial Instruments, Continued

(3)

Classification of comprehensive income (loss) from financial instruments for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended

Cash and cash equivalents

Interest income

W 826 2,398 6,866 24,126

Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations

(949 ) 10,849 (507 ) 12,945

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Interest income

5,330 8,764 6,359 9,081

Dividends income

1,227 1,365 2,203 2,203

Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets

(2,684 ) (2,696 ) 3,015 9,015

Gain on disposal of financial assets

1,512 2,008 3,508 3,461

Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations

1,600 1,600 (138 ) (138 )

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

Dividends income

2,553 4,778 1,840 1,882

Financial assets at amortized cost

Interest income

116 363 231 321

Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations

(127 ) 738 (461 ) 791

Loans

Interest income

4,240 8,673 19,167 32,519

Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations

(26 ) 310 (151 ) 252

Trade and other receivables

Interest income

35,354 74,188 9,801 22,294

Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations

23,887 11,501 (8,636 ) 11,879

Short-term financial instruments

Interest income

2,744 6,001 8,530 17,032

Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations

(6,226 ) 13,280 (19,384 ) 25,449

Long-term financial instruments

Interest income

4,490 6,658 3,589 6,451

Gain on foreign currency transactions and translations

13 13 - -

Other financial assets

Interest income

48 87 9,527 18,752

Financial liabilities carried at amortized cost

Interest expense of borrowings and debt securities

297,416 611,766 348,995 706,503

Loss on repayment of financial liabilities

(10 ) (10 ) (30 ) (30 )

Interest expense of trade and other payables

52,266 94,898 47,195 97,988

Interest expense of others

106,890 212,721 108,300 216,382

Other finance income

129 991 138 287

Other finance expenses

597 1,213 - -

Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions and translations

2,316 (484,925 ) 246,025 (529,122 )

Derivative assets (trading)

Gain (Loss) on valuation of derivatives

56,135 212,892 (2,729 ) 246,091

Gain (Loss) on transaction of derivatives

(3,091 ) 7,472 (5,339 ) 14,997

Derivatives
(applying hedge accounting)

Gain (Loss) on valuation of derivatives

(profit or loss)

(6,448 ) 150,253 (104,038 ) 124,137

Gain on valuation of derivatives (equity, before tax)

75,627 61,671 45,354 77,697

Gain on transaction of derivatives

6,955 20,555 60,234 67,814

22

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

6.

Restricted Deposits

Restricted deposits as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30,
2021 		December 31,
2020

Cash and cash equivalents

Escrow accounts

W 559 544

Deposits for government project and others

19,743 5,066

Collateral provided for borrowings

176,276 117,747

Collateral provided for lawsuit

42 42

Deposits for transmission regional support program

10,207 5,469

Short-term financial instruments

Restriction on withdrawal related to 'win-win growth program' for small and medium enterprises and others

114,000 109,000

Non-current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Decommissioning costs of nuclear power plants

579,344 577,481

Long-term financial instruments

Escrow accounts

95 76

Guarantee deposits for banking accounts at oversea branches

318 306

Collateral provided for borrowings

11,745 11,745

Decommissioning costs of nuclear power plants

263,661 258,282

Funds for developing small and medium enterprises (*)

210,000 210,000
W 1,385,990 1,295,758
(*)

Deposits for small and medium enterprise at the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) and others for construction of Bitgaram Energy Valley and support for high potential businesses as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

23

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

7.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020

Cash

W 735 871

Other demand deposits

1,374,486 1,291,058

Short-term deposits classified as cash equivalents

860,770 432,263

Short-term investments classified as cash equivalents

491,468 305,392
W 2,727,459 2,029,584

24

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

8.

Trade and Other Receivables

(1)

Trade and other receivables as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021
Gross
amount 		Allowance for
doubtful accounts 		Present value
discount 		Book
value

Current assets

Trade receivables

W 6,832,036 (201,808 ) - 6,630,228

Other receivables

857,629 (33,108 ) (1,265 ) 823,256
7,689,665 (234,916 ) (1,265 ) 7,453,484

Non-current assets

Trade receivables

181,428 (483 ) - 180,945

Other receivables

1,689,877 (54,608 ) (3,623 ) 1,631,646
1,871,305 (55,091 ) (3,623 ) 1,812,591
W 9,560,970 (290,007 ) (4,888 ) 9,266,075
In millions of won December 31, 2020
Gross
amount 		Allowance for
doubtful accounts 		Present value
discount 		Book
value

Current assets

Trade receivables

W 7,370,923 (208,184 ) - 7,162,739

Other receivables

799,598 (42,332 ) (1,535 ) 755,731
8,170,521 (250,516 ) (1,535 ) 7,918,470

Non-current assets

Trade receivables

227,261 (806 ) - 226,455

Other receivables

1,728,486 (90,047 ) (3,325 ) 1,635,114
1,955,747 (90,853 ) (3,325 ) 1,861,569
W 10,126,268 (341,369 ) (4,860 ) 9,780,039

25

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

8.

Trade and Other Receivables, Continued

(2)

Other receivables as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021
Gross
amount 		Allowance for
doubtful accounts 		Present value
discount 		Book
value

Current assets

Non-trade receivables

W 446,949 (31,623 ) - 415,326

Accrued income

58,587 - - 58,587

Deposits

265,804 - (1,265 ) 264,539

Finance lease receivables (*1)

57,875 (191 ) - 57,684

Others

28,414 (1,294 ) - 27,120
857,629 (33,108 ) (1,265 ) 823,256

Non-current assets

Non-trade receivables

104,508 (48,544 ) - 55,964

Accrued income

1,066 - - 1,066

Deposits

388,362 - (3,623 ) 384,739

Finance lease receivables (*2)

1,102,726 (658 ) - 1,102,068

Others

93,215 (5,406 ) - 87,809
1,689,877 (54,608 ) (3,623 ) 1,631,646
W 2,547,506 (87,716 ) (4,888 ) 2,454,902
(*1)

Gross amount of finance lease receivables is the net lease investment by deducting unearned finance income of W106,915 million.

(*2)

Gross amount of finance lease receivables is the net lease investment by deducting unearned finance income of W1,084,025 million.

In millions of won December 31, 2020
Gross
amount 		Allowance for
doubtful accounts 		Present value
discount 		Book
value

Current assets

Non-trade receivables

W 441,031 (37,062 ) - 403,969

Accrued income

38,956 - - 38,956

Deposits

239,011 - (1,535 ) 237,476

Finance lease receivables (*1)

57,084 (365 ) - 56,719

Others

23,516 (4,905 ) - 18,611
799,598 (42,332 ) (1,535 ) 755,731

Non-current assets

Non-trade receivables

215,136 (80,451 ) - 134,685

Accrued income

834 - - 834

Deposits

364,855 - (3,325 ) 361,530

Finance lease receivables (*2)

1,065,982 (625 ) - 1,065,357

Others

81,679 (8,971 ) - 72,708
1,728,486 (90,047 ) (3,325 ) 1,635,114
W 2,528,084 (132,379 ) (4,860 ) 2,390,845
(*1)

Gross amount of finance lease receivables is the net lease investment by deducting unearned finance income of W105,127 million.

(*2)

Gross amount of finance lease receivables is the net lease investment by deducting unearned finance income of W1,087,559 million.

(3)

Trade and other receivables are classified as financial assets at amortized cost and are measured using the effective interest rate method. No interest is accrued for trade receivables related to electricity for the duration between the billing date and the payment due dates. However once trade receivables are overdue, the Group imposes a monthly interest rate of 1.5% on the overdue trade receivables. The Group holds deposits of three months' expected electricity usage for customers requesting temporary usage and customers with delinquent payments.

26

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

8.

Trade and Other Receivables, Continued

(4)

Aging analysis of trade receivables as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020

Trade receivables: (not overdue)

W 6,706,188 7,274,773

Trade receivables: (impairment reviewed)

307,276 323,411

Less than 60 days

5,217 3,505

60 ~ 90 days

20,748 28,729

90 ~ 120 days

20,017 10,687

120 days ~ 1 year

37,958 34,036

Over 1 year

223,336 246,454
7,013,464 7,598,184

Less: allowance for doubtful accounts

(202,291 ) (208,990 )
W 6,811,173 7,389,194

At the end of each reporting period, the Group assesses whether the credit to trade receivables is impaired. The Group recognizes loss allowances for trade receivables individually when there is any objective evidence that trade receivables are impaired and significant and classifies the trade receivables that are not individually assessed as the trade receivables subject to be assessed on a collective basis. Also, the Group recognizes loss allowances based on an 'expected credit loss' (ECL) model.

(5)

Changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
Trade receivables Other receivables Trade receivables Other receivables

Beginning balance

W 208,990 132,379 212,759 114,155

Bad debts expense

3,304 7,068 24,021 27,329

Write-off, etc.

(9,375 ) (33,737 ) (20,332 ) (1,910 )

Reversal

(769 ) (79 ) (3,373 ) (2,464 )

Others

141 (17,915 ) (4,085 ) (4,731 )

Ending balance

W 202,291 87,716 208,990 132,379

27

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

9.

Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
Current Non-current Current Non-current

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Beneficiary Certificate

W 52,925 187,527 1,313 155,122

Cooperative

- 5,984 - 5,692

Other (*)

1,991,922 276,199 1,194,788 312,401
2,044,847 469,710 1,196,101 473,215

Financial assets designated as at fair value through profit or loss

Debt with embedded derivatives

- 230,925 - 212,066
W 2,044,847 700,635 1,196,101 685,281
(*)

'Other' includes MMT, etc.

28

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

10.

Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income

(1)

Changes in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021
Beginning balance Acquisition Disposal Valuation Others Ending balance

Listed

W 194,669 1,500 (8,208 ) 34,640 3,431 226,032

Unlisted

163,890 3,376 (13 ) (309 ) (1,077 ) 165,867
358,559 4,876 (8,221 ) 34,331 2,354 391,899

Current financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income

W - - - - - -

Non-current financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income

358,559 4,876 (8,221 ) 34,331 2,354 391,899
In millions of won December 31, 2020
Beginning balance Acquisition Disposal Valuation Others Ending balance

Listed

W 201,201 - (4 ) (7,809 ) 1,281 194,669

Unlisted

177,969 2,900 (1 ) (23,128 ) 6,150 163,890
379,170 2,900 (5 ) (30,937 ) 7,431 358,559

Current financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income

W - - - - - -

Non-current financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income

379,170 2,900 (5 ) (30,937 ) 7,431 358,559

29

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

10.

Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income, Continued

(2)

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021
Shares Ownership Acquisition cost Book value Fair value

Listed

Korea District Heating Corp.

2,264,068 19.55 % W 173,201 99,053 99,053

Ssangyong Motor Co., Ltd.

38,568 0.03 % 428 107 107

SM Korea Line Corp.

180 0.00 % 1 1 1

Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

121 0.00 % 15 1 1

Bumyang Construction Co., Ltd.

35 0.00 % 2 - -

ELCOMTEC Co., Ltd.

32,875 0.04 % 217 51 51

PAN Ocean Co., Ltd.

1,492 0.00 % 14 13 13

STX Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

7,419 0.03 % 107 62 62

Codes Combine Co., Ltd.

291 0.00 % 1 1 1

PT Adaro Energy Tbk

480,000,000 1.50 % 65,028 45,115 45,115

Denison Mines Corp.

58,284,000 9.76 % 84,134 80,199 80,199

Fission Uranium Corp.

100,000 0.02 % 41 57 57

SangSangin Industry Co., Ltd.

5,831 0.01 % 38 7 7

Vitzrosys Co., Ltd.

399 0.00 % 2 2 2

EMnI Co., Ltd.

1,257 0.01 % 25 2 2

Vissem electronics, Co., Ltd.

229 0.00 % 11 1 1

KC Industry Co., Ltd.

139 0.00 % 6 1 1

Ihsung CNI Co., Ltd.

142,860 4.81 % 1,500 1,359 1,359
324,771 226,032 226,032

Unlisted (*1)

Intellectual Discovery Co., Ltd.

1,000,000 6.00 % 5,000 954 954

Smart Power Co., Ltd.

133,333 4.14 % 200 200 200

PT. Kedap Sayaaq

671 10.00 % 18,540 - -

Set Holding (*2)

1,100,220 2.50 % 229,255 143,765 143,765

PT. Cirebon Energi Prasarana

22,420 10.00 % 2,612 2,533 2,533

SGC Greenpower

580,000 5.00 % 2,900 2,900 2,900

Le Soleil KHNP Co., Ltd.

724,182 19.00 % 1,376 1,376 1,376

Ihsung CNI Co., Ltd.

127,660 4.30 % 1,500 1,500 1,500

H Robotics Co., Ltd.

9,192 4.55 % 1,000 1,000 1,000

Good Tcells Co., Ltd.

11,364 0.40 % 500 500 500

IPSbio Co., Ltd.

1,975 3.13 % 1,000 1,000 1,000

Nine B Co., Ltd.

5,000 4.96 % 1,000 1,000 1,000

Hwan Young Steel Co., Ltd. and others (*3)

12,269 9,139 9,139
277,152 165,867 165,867
W 601,923 391,899 391,899
(*1)

The Group used initial cost as their fair value because there was not enough information to determine fair value, and the range of the estimated fair value is wide.

(*2)

The Group has estimated the fair value of Set Holding by using the discounted cash flow method and has recognized the difference between its fair value and book value as gain or loss on valuation of financial assets at FVOCI in other comprehensive income or loss during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021.

(*3)

Equity securities, acquired through debt-for-equity swaps of electricity rate bonds and others, consist of 323 companies including Hwan Young Steel Co., Ltd.

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

10.

Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income, Continued

(2)

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued:

In millions of won December 31, 2020
Shares Ownership Acquisition cost Book value Fair value

Listed

Korea District Heating Corp.

2,264,068 19.55 % W 173,201 91,356 91,356

Ssangyong Motor Co., Ltd.

38,568 0.03 % 428 107 107

SM Korea Line Corp.

180 0.00 % 1 1 1

Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

121 0.00 % 15 1 1

Bumyang Construction Co., Ltd.

35 0.00 % 2 - -

ELCOMTEC Co., Ltd.

32,875 0.04 % 217 49 49

PAN Ocean Co., Ltd.

1,492 0.00 % 14 7 7

Dongbu Corp.

955 0.02 % 12 13 13

KSP Co., Ltd.

22,539 0.08 % 53 34 34

STX Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

7,419 0.12 % 107 29 29

Codes Combine Co., Ltd.

291 0.00 % 1 1 1

PT Adaro Energy Tbk

480,000,000 1.50 % 65,028 53,127 53,127

Energy Fuels Inc.

1,711,814 1.31 % 16,819 7,888 7,888

Bunji Corporation Limited

99,763 0.07 % 18,445 - -

Denison Mines Corp.

58,284,000 9.76 % 84,134 41,776 41,776

Fission 3.0

75,000 0.05 % - 6 6

Fission Uranium Corp.

800,000 0.16 % 785 266 266

SangSangin Industry Co., Ltd.

5,831 0.02 % 38 4 4

Vitzrosys Co., Ltd.

399 0.00 % 2 2 2

EMnI Co., Ltd.

1,257 0.00 % 25 2 2
359,327 194,669 194,669

Unlisted (*1)

Intellectual Discovery Co., Ltd.

1,000,000 6.00 % 5,000 954 954

Smart Power Co., Ltd.

133,333 4.14 % 200 200 200

PT. Kedap Sayaaq

671 10.00 % 18,540 - -

Set Holding (*2)

1,100,220 2.50 % 229,255 143,765 143,765

SGC Energy Co., Ltd.

580,000 5.00 % 2,900 2,900 2,900

PT. Cirebon Energi Prasarana

22,420 10.00 % 2,612 2,440 2,440

Seobu Highway Solar Co., Ltd.

19,460 2.86 % 195 195 195

Dongbu Highway Solar Co., Ltd.

19,020 4.99 % 190 190 190

H Robotics Co., Ltd.

9,192 4.55 % 1,000 1,000 1,000

Good Tcells Co., Ltd.

11,364 0.34 % 500 500 500

Ihsung CNI Co., Ltd.

13,526 9.11 % 3,000 3,000 3,000

Hwan Young Steel Co., Ltd. and others (*3)

12,104 8,746 8,746
275,496 163,890 163,890
W 634,823 358,559 358,559
(*1)

The Group used initial cost as their fair value because there was not enough information to determine fair value, and the range of the estimated fair value is wide.

(*2)

The Group has estimated the fair value of Set Holding by using the discounted cash flow method and has recognized the difference between its fair value and book value as gain or loss on valuation of financial assets at FVOCI in other comprehensive income or loss during the year ended December 31 2020.

(*3)

Equity securities, acquired through debt-for-equity swaps of electricity rate bonds and others, consist of 283 companies including Hwan Young Steel Co., Ltd.

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

11.

Financial Assets at Amortized Cost

Financial assets at amortized cost as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021
Financial assets
at amortized cost 		Government
grants 		Allowance for
doubtful accounts 		Others Book
value

Government bonds

W 1,364 - - - 1,364

Others

14,000 - - - 14,000
W 15,364 - - - 15,364

Current

W 14,154 - - - 14,154

Non-current

1,210 - - - 1,210
In millions of won December 31, 2020
Financial assets
at amortized cost 		Government
grants 		Allowance for
doubtful accounts 		Others Book
value

Government bonds

W 1,422 - - - 1,422

Others

13,000 - - - 13,000
W 14,422 - - - 14,422

Current

W 13,149 - - - 13,149

Non-current

1,273 - - - 1,273

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

12.

Derivatives

(1)

Derivatives as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
Current Non-current Current Non-current

Derivative assets

Currency forward

W 41,172 436 18,332 -

Currency swap

12,327 302,205 11,193 127,386

Interest rate swap

1,017 9,013 - 9,502
W 54,516 311,654 29,525 136,888

Derivative liabilities

Currency forward

W 409 - 10,014 4,977

Currency swap

23,515 54,650 36,088 232,669

Interest rate swap

2,655 47,217 3,782 66,451

Others (*1,2,3)

- 11,172 - 11,138
W 26,579 113,039 49,884 315,235
(*1)

The Group has an obligation to settle the convertible preferred stock to financial investors pursuant to the settlement contract with Samcheok Eco Materials Co., Ltd. and the fair value of the obligation is recorded in 'Others'.

(*2)

The Group has granted stock option to Chester Solar IV SpA, a joint venture of the Group, and 4 other third party investors, and recognized its fair value as other derivative liabilities.

(*3)

The Group has an obligation to purchase the shares of Hyundai Green Power Co., Ltd., an associate of the Group from financial investors, and the fair value of the obligation is recorded in 'Others'.

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

12.

Derivatives, Continued

(2)

Currency forward contracts which are not designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows:

In millions of won and thousands of USD except contract exchange rate information

Contract amounts

Contract

Counterparty

Contract
date 		Maturity
date 		Pay Receive exchange rate
(in won )

Korea Development Bank

2021.04.01 2021.10.01 W 56,599 USD 50,178 W 1,127.95

Hana Bank

2014.04.10 2021.07.12 55,120 USD 52,000 1,060.00

Hana Bank

2014.04.28 2021.07.12 50,784 USD 48,000 1,058.00

Bank of America

2014.04.29 2021.07.12 105,400 USD 100,000 1,054.00

Hana Bank

2014.05.09 2021.07.12 104,600 USD 100,000 1,046.00

Hana Bank

2017.12.22 2021.07.12 105,079 USD 100,000 1,050.79

Korea Development Bank

2017.12.27 2021.07.12 104,849 USD 100,000 1,048.49

Kookmin Bank

2021.06.22 2021.07.19 5,661 USD 5,000 1,132.16

Kookmin Bank

2021.06.29 2021.08.02 11,304 USD 10,000 1,130.35

Credit Agricole

2021.06.11 2021.07.12 5,632 USD 5,000 1,126.39

Shinhan Bank

2021.04.06 2021.07.01 12,196 USD 10,865 1,122.45

Shinhan Bank

2021.04.26 2021.07.20 13,575 USD 12,202 1,112.55

Shinhan Bank

2021.04.29 2021.07.27 9,769 USD 8,817 1,108.00

Shinhan Bank

2021.05.26 2021.08.02 13,951 USD 12,487 1,117.25

Shinhan Bank

2021.05.26 2021.08.16 8,640 USD 7,737 1,116.65

Korea Development Bank

2021.06.11 2021.07.09 5,560 USD 5,000 1,112.04

Korea Development Bank

2021.06.25 2021.07.28 11,323 USD 10,000 1,132.30

Korea Development Bank

2021.06.30 2021.07.16 5,644 USD 5,000 1,128.70

CCB

2021.06.11 2021.07.13 5,559 USD 5,000 1,111.74

CCB

2021.06.25 2021.07.29 11,313 USD 10,000 1,131.30

Standard Chartered

2021.06.24 2021.07.23 5,672 USD 5,000 1,134.30

Standard Chartered

2021.06.29 2021.08.04 11,294 USD 10,000 1,129.40

Morgan Stanley

2021.06.24 2021.07.22 5,677 USD 5,000 1,135.35

Morgan Stanley

2021.06.29 2021.08.03 11,299 USD 10,000 1,129.90

Woori bank

2021.06.09 2021.07.06 5,576 USD 5,000 1,115.20

Woori bank

2021.06.25 2021.07.16 11,290 USD 10,000 1,129.00

Hana Bank

2021.06.25 2021.07.27 5,662 USD 5,000 1,132.30

Hana Bank

2021.06.30 2021.08.05 11,299 USD 10,000 1,129.94

Nonghyup Bank

2021.06.25 2021.07.30 11,305 USD 10,000 1,130.45

HSBC

2021.06.01 2021.07.12 9,409 USD 8,500 1,106.89

HSBC

2021.06.02 2021.07.12 11,102 USD 10,000 1,110.19

HSBC

2021.06.03 2021.07.12 5,003 USD 4,500 1,111.74

HSBC

2021.06.17 2021.07.05 11,296 USD 10,000 1,129.57

HSBC

2021.06.25 2021.07.13 22,580 USD 20,000 1,128.98

HSBC

2021.06.30 2021.07.20 11,297 USD 10,000 1,129.70

Credit Agricole

2021.05.31 2021.07.01 5,574 USD 5,000 1,114.80

Nonghyup Bank

2021.06.11 2021.07.09 1,329 USD 1,197 1,111.00

MUFG

2021.06.16 2021.07.14 5,587 USD 5,000 1,117.30

Nonghyup Bank

2021.06.22 2021.07.15 5,662 USD 5,000 1,132.40

MUFG

2021.06.24 2021.07.19 7,961 USD 7,000 1,137.27

CCB

2021.06.24 2021.07.16 13,625 USD 12,000 1,135.45

Standard Chartered

2021.06.25 2021.07.06 5,641 USD 5,000 1,128.10

Woori bank

2021.06.29 2021.08.02 5,653 USD 5,000 1,130.65

Nonghyup Bank

2021.06.29 2021.07.26 5,647 USD 5,000 1,129.30

HSBC

2021.06.30 2021.07.13 5,636 USD 5,000 1,127.20

Standard Chartered

2021.06.30 2021.07.16 5,636 USD 5,000 1,127.25

CCB

2021.06.30 2021.07.20 5,633 USD 5,000 1,126.58

HSBC

2021.06.25 2021.07.16 6,774 USD 6,000 1,129.00

Suhyup Bank

2021.06.25 2021.07.16 7,563 USD 6,700 1,128.80

SMBC

2021.06.22 2021.07.19 3,398 USD 3,000 1,132.77

Nonghyup Bank

2021.06.25 2021.07.26 7,906 USD 7,000 1,129.40

Woori bank

2021.06.25 2021.07.26 7,904 USD 7,000 1,129.10

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

12.

Derivatives, Continued

(2)

Currency forward contracts which are not designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows, continued:

In millions of won and thousands of USD except contract exchange rate information

Contract amounts Contract

Counterparty

Contract
date 		Maturity
date 		Pay Receive exchange rate
(in won )

Busan Bank

2021.06.29 2021.07.30 W 4,742 USD 4,200 W 1,129.15

HSBC

2020.10.19 2024.10.29 140,913 USD 125,000 1,127.30

MUFG

2021.05.27 2021.07.09 5,585 USD 5,000 1,116.90

Shinhan Bank

2021.06.04 2021.07.16 5,028 USD 4,500 1,117.30

Standard Chartered

2021.06.04 2021.07.16 5,026 USD 4,500 1,116.90

Woori Bank

2021.06.10 2021.07.23 5,576 USD 5,000 1,115.20

Hana Bank

2021.06.11 2021.07.23 3,368 USD 3,028 1,112.24

Hana Bank

2021.06.11 2021.07.30 5,564 USD 5,000 1,112.73

Shinhan Bank

2021.06.11 2021.07.30 5,561 USD 5,000 1,112.25

Woori Bank

2021.06.22 2021.08.13 5,667 USD 5,000 1,133.40

Shinhan Bank

2021.06.22 2021.08.13 5,668 USD 5,000 1,133.50

Standard Chartered

2021.06.22 2021.08.13 5,661 USD 5,000 1,132.20

Woori Bank

2021.06.23 2021.08.13 5,681 USD 5,000 1,136.10

MUFG

2021.06.23 2021.08.13 5,675 USD 5,000 1,134.95

Credit Agricole

2021.06.23 2021.08.13 4,542 USD 4,000 1,135.60

MUFG

2021.06.24 2021.08.13 4,517 USD 4,000 1,129.25

Standard Chartered

2021.06.24 2021.08.20 2,259 USD 2,000 1,129.50

Credit Agricole

2021.06.24 2021.08.20 4,516 USD 4,000 1,129.03

Standard Chartered

2021.06.29 2021.08.20 4,522 USD 4,000 1,130.60

Standard Chartered

2021.06.29 2021.08.02 3,388 USD 3,000 1,129.40

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

12.

Derivatives, Continued

(3)

Currency swap contracts which are not designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows:

In millions of won and thousands of foreign currencies except contract exchange rate information

Contract amount Contract interest rate Contract

Counterparty

Contract year Pay Receive Pay Receive exchange
rate
(in won,
USD)

Standard Chartered

2014~2029 W 102,470 USD 100,000 3.14% 3.57% W 1,024.70

Societe Generale

2014~2024 105,017 USD 100,000 4.92% 5.13% 1,050.17

Hana Bank

2015~2024 107,970 USD 100,000 4.75% 5.13% 1,079.70

Credit Agricole

2015~2024 94,219 USD 86,920 4.85% 5.13% 1,083.97

Woori Bank

2019~2027 21,708 USD 19,417 5.04% 6.75% 1,118.00

Woori Bank

2019~2024 296,000 USD 250,000 1.21% 2.50% 1,184.00

Korea Development Bank

2019~2024 177,600 USD 150,000 1.24% 2.50% 1,184.00

Hana Bank

2019~2024 118,400 USD 100,000 1.24% 2.50% 1,184.00

Woori Bank

2020~2025 241,320 USD 200,000 0.54% 1.13% 1,206.60

Korea Development Bank

2020~2025 241,320 USD 200,000 0.54% 1.13% 1,206.60

Kookmin Bank

2020~2025 120,660 USD 100,000 0.54% 1.13% 1,206.60

Kookmin Bank

2020~2026 76,355 USD 70,445 5.83% 6.00% 1,083.90

Citibank

2012~2022 112,930 USD 100,000 2.79% 3.00% 1,129.30

JP Morgan

2012~2022 112,930 USD 100,000 2.79% 3.00% 1,129.30

Bank of America

2012~2022 112,930 USD 100,000 2.79% 3.00% 1,129.30

Shinhan Bank

2016~2022 112,930 USD 100,000 2.79% 3.00% 1,129.30

HSBC

2012~2022 111,770 USD 100,000 2.89% 3.00% 1,117.70

Hana Bank

2012~2022 111,770 USD 100,000 2.87% 3.00% 1,117.70

Standard Chartered

2012~2022 111,770 USD 100,000 2.89% 3.00% 1,117.70

Deutsche Bank

2012~2022 55,885 USD 50,000 2.79% 3.00% 1,117.70

Nomura

2015~2025 111,190 USD 100,000 2.60% 3.25% 1,111.90

Korea Development Bank

2015~2025 111,190 USD 100,000 2.62% 3.25% 1,111.90

Woori Bank

2015~2025 55,595 USD 50,000 2.62% 3.25% 1,111.90

Hana Bank

2015~2025 55,595 USD 50,000 2.62% 3.25% 1,111.90

Woori Bank

2017~2027 111,610 USD 100,000 2.25% 3.13% 1,116.10

Korea Development Bank

2017~2027 111,610 USD 100,000 2.31% 3.13% 1,116.10

Hana Bank

2017~2027 111,610 USD 100,000 2.31% 3.13% 1,116.10

Korea Development Bank

2018~2028 108,600 HKD 800,000 2.69% 3.35% 135.75

Shinhan Bank

2018~2028 115,387 HKD 850,000 2.66% 3.35% 135.75

Korea Development Bank

2018~2023 170,280 USD 150,000 2.15% 3.75% 1,135.20

Woori Bank

2018~2023 170,280 USD 150,000 2.18% 3.75% 1,135.20

Hana Bank

2018~2023 113,520 USD 100,000 2.17% 3.75% 1,135.20

Shinhan Bank

2018~2023 227,040 USD 200,000 2.17% 3.75% 1,135.20

Citibank

2019~2024 239,956 CHF 200,000 1.44% 0.00% 1,199.78

Korea Development Bank

2019~2027 119,978 CHF 100,000 1.43% 0.05% 1,199.78

Woori Bank

2021~2026 222,800 USD 200,000 0.93% 1.25% 1,114.00

Shinhan Bank

2021~2026 111,400 USD 100,000 0.92% 1.25% 1,114.00

Korea Development Bank

2021~2026 111,400 USD 100,000 0.93% 1.25% 1,114.00

Nonhyup Bank

2021~2026 111,400 USD 100,000 0.93% 1.25% 1,114.00

HSBC

2019~2024 USD 205,500 AUD 300,000 3M Libor + 0.78% 3M BBSW + 0.97% USD 0.69

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

12.

Derivatives, Continued

(4)

Currency swap contracts which are designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows:

In millions of won and thousands of foreign currencies except contract exchange rate information

Contract amount Contract interest rate Contract

Counterparty

Contract year Pay Receive Pay Receive exchange rate
(in won)

Kookmin Bank

2020~2025 W 118,780 USD 100,000 1.29% 2.13% W 1,187.80

Shinhan Bank

2020~2025 118,780 USD 100,000 1.29% 2.13% 1,187.80

Hana Bank

2020~2025 118,780 USD 100,000 1.29% 2.13% 1,187.80

Korea Development Bank

2020~2026 118,910 USD 100,000 0.61% 1.00% 1,189.10

Hana Bank

2020~2026 118,910 USD 100,000 0.61% 1.00% 1,189.10

Woori Bank

2020~2026 118,910 USD 100,000 0.62% 1.00% 1,189.10

Korea Development Bank

2016~2021 121,000 USD 100,000 2.15% 2.50% 1,210.00

Morgan Stanley

2016~2021 121,000 USD 100,000 3M Libor + 2.10% 2.50% 1,210.00

BNP Paribas

2016~2021 121,000 USD 100,000 3M Libor + 2.10% 2.50% 1,210.00

Nomura

2017~2037 52,457 EUR 40,000 2.60% 1.70% 1,311.42

Nomura

2017~2037 59,423 SEK 450,000 2.62% 2.36% 132.05

Korea Development Bank

2019~2022 112,650 USD 100,000 1.80% 3.38% 1,126.50

Kookmin Bank

2019~2022 112,650 USD 100,000 1.80% 3.38% 1,126.50

Woori Bank

2019~2022 112,650 USD 100,000 1.80% 3.38% 1,126.50

Korea Development Bank

2018~2023 320,880 USD 300,000 2.03% 3.75% 1,069.60

BNP Paribas

2019~2024 111,841 CHF 100,000 1.78% 0.13% 1,118.41

Kookmin Bank

2019~2024 111,841 CHF 100,000 1.78% 0.13% 1,118.41

Korea Development Bank

2019~2022 117,340 USD 100,000 1.06% 2.38% 1,173.40

Hana Bank

2019~2022 117,340 USD 100,000 1.06% 2.38% 1,173.40

Kookmin Bank

2019~2022 117,340 USD 100,000 1.06% 2.38% 1,173.40

Woori Bank

2021~2026 220,600 USD 200,000 0.47% 0.75% 1,103.00

Shinhan Bank

2021~2026 220,600 USD 200,000 0.47% 0.75% 1,103.00

Hana Bank

2021~2026 55,150 USD 50,000 0.48% 0.75% 1,103.00

Hana Bank

2017~2022 226,600 USD 200,000 1.94% 2.63% 1,133.00

Korea Development Bank

2017~2022 113,300 USD 100,000 1.94% 2.63% 1,133.00

Nomura

2017~2022 113,300 USD 100,000 1.95% 2.63% 1,133.00

Woori Bank

2017~2022 56,650 USD 50,000 1.95% 2.63% 1,133.00

Kookmin Bank

2017~2022 56,650 USD 50,000 1.95% 2.63% 1,133.00

Korea Development Bank

2018~2023 169,335 USD 150,000 2.26% 3.88% 1,128.90

Woori Bank

2018~2023 169,335 USD 150,000 2.26% 3.88% 1,128.90

Credit Agricole

2018~2023 112,890 USD 100,000 2.26% 3.88% 1,128.90

Hana Bank

2018~2023 56,445 USD 50,000 2.26% 3.88% 1,128.90

Kookmin Bank

2018~2023 56,445 USD 50,000 2.26% 3.88% 1,128.90

Woori Bank

2020~2025 245,560 USD 200,000 0.93% 1.75% 1,227.80

Hana Bank

2020~2025 245,560 USD 200,000 0.93% 1.75% 1,227.80

Korea Development Bank

2020~2025 122,780 USD 100,000 0.93% 1.75% 1,227.80

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

12.

Derivatives, Continued

(5)

Interest rate swap contracts which are not designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows:

In millions of won

Counterparty

Contract year Contract interest rate per annum
Contract
amount 		Pay Receive

Hana Bank

2017~2022 W 100,000 2.01% 3M CD + 0.24%

Hana Bank

2017~2022 100,000 2.06% 3M CD + 0.27%

Hana Bank

2017~2021 200,000 2.45% 3M CD + 0.32%

Nomura (*1)

2018~2038 30,000 2.56% 3.75%

Hana Bank

2018~2023 200,000 2.15% 3M CD + 0.19%

Hana Bank

2018~2023 200,000 2.17% 3M CD + 0.19%

Hana Bank

2018~2023 150,000 2.03% 3M CD + 0.21%

Hana Bank

2019~2024 200,000 1.87% 3M CD + 0.13%

Societe Generale

2017~2022 200,000 3M Libor + 3.44% 3.77%

Nomura

2017~2032 52,457 3M Libor + 2.22% 2.60%

Nomura

2017~2032 59,423 3M Libor + 2.24% 2.62%

Nomura (*2)

2021~2041 30,000 1.84% 2.60%
(*1)

2.56% of the contract paying interest rate is applied for five years from the date of issuance, and 3M CD + 0.10% is applied thereafter. Depending on the counterparty exercising the right, the contract may be early settled on the same date every year from June 15, 2023.

(*2)

1.84% of the contract paying interest rate is applied for five years from the date of issuance, and 3M CMT + 0.35% is applied thereafter.

(6)

Interest rate swap contracts which are designated as hedging instruments as of June 30, 2021 are as follows:

In thousands of USD

Counterparty

Contract year Contract interest rate per annum
Contract
amount 		Pay Receive

Export-Import Bank of Korea

2015~2031 USD 15,893 2.67 % 6M USD Libor

ING Bank

2015~2031 USD 7,861 2.67 % 6M USD Libor

BNP Paribas

2015~2031 USD 7,861 2.67 % 6M USD Libor

BNP Paribas

2009~2027 USD 69,509 4.16 % 6M USD Libor

KFW

2009~2027 USD 69,509 4.16 % 6M USD Libor

Export-Import Bank of Korea

2016~2036 USD 75,929 3.00 % 6M USD Libor
(7)

Gain and loss on valuation and transaction of derivatives for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows and included in finance income and expenses in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss):

In millions of won Net income effects of
valuation gain (loss) 		Net income effects of
transaction gain (loss) 		Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss) (*)
June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended 		Three-
month
period
ended 		Six-
month
period
ended

Currency forward

W (684 ) 28,406 (7,951 ) 30,971 (40 ) 7,632 (3,409 ) 10,128 - - - -

Currency swap

44,690 320,236 (96,687 ) 358,262 7,293 27,237 60,507 76,197 78,687 55,085 45,487 63,974

Interest rate swap

5,681 14,503 (2,129 ) (19,005 ) (3,389 ) (6,842 ) (2,203 ) (3,514 ) (3,060 ) 6,586 (133 ) 13,723
W 49,687 363,145 (106,767 ) 370,228 3,864 28,027 54,895 82,811 75,627 61,671 45,354 77,697
(*)

For the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the net income on valuation of derivatives applying cash flow hedge accounting of W36,858 million, net of tax, is included in other comprehensive income (loss).

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

13.

Other Financial Assets

(1)

Other financial assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
Current Non-current Current Non-current

Loans

W 77,630 847,633 78,806 762,555

Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts

- (20,266 ) (1 ) (20,266 )

Less: Present value discount

(824 ) (30,288 ) (842 ) (30,090 )
76,806 797,079 77,963 712,199

Long-term / short-term financial instruments

808,250 609,877 1,483,482 578,621
W 885,056 1,406,956 1,561,445 1,290,820
(2)

Loans as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021
Face value Allowance for
doubtful accounts 		Present value
discount 		Carrying value

Short-term loans

Loans for tuition

W 29,649 - (824 ) 28,825

Loans for housing

23,711 - - 23,711

Other loans

24,270 - - 24,270
77,630 - (824 ) 76,806

Long-term loans

Loans for tuition

426,881 (9,091 ) (30,288 ) 387,502

Loans for housing

265,396 - - 265,396

Loans for related parties

150,908 (11,175 ) - 139,733

Fisheries loan

190 - - 190

Other loans

4,258 - - 4,258
847,633 (20,266 ) (30,288 ) 797,079
W 925,263 (20,266 ) (31,112 ) 873,885
In millions of won December 31, 2020
Face value Allowance for
doubtful accounts 		Present value
discount 		Carrying value

Short-term loans

Loans for tuition

W 33,864 - (842 ) 33,022

Loans for housing

21,988 - - 21,988

Fisheries loan

3,816 - - 3,816

Other loans

19,138 (1 ) - 19,137
78,806 (1 ) (842 ) 77,963

Long-term loans

Loans for tuition

420,274 (9,091 ) (30,090 ) 381,093

Loans for housing

237,100 - - 237,100

Loans for related parties

50,682 (1,047 ) - 49,635

Other loans

54,499 (10,128 ) - 44,371
762,555 (20,266 ) (30,090 ) 712,199
W 841,361 (20,267 ) (30,932 ) 790,162

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

13.

Other Financial Assets, Continued

(3)

Changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts of loans for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020

Beginning balance

W 20,267 15,094

Bad debts expense

- 5,173

Others

(1 ) -

Ending balance

W 20,266 20,267
(4)

Long-term and short-term financial instruments as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
Current Non-current Current Non-current

Time deposits

W 641,529 144,187 996,265 160,433

CP

15,000 - - -

CD

10,000 - 50,000 -

RP

20,000 - 203,008 -

Others

121,721 465,690 234,209 418,188
W 808,250 609,877 1,483,482 578,621

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

14.

Inventories

Inventories as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021
Acquisition cost Valuation allowance Book value

Raw materials

W 3,298,381 (885 ) 3,297,496

Merchandises

1,550 - 1,550

Work-in-progress

164,306 - 164,306

Finished goods

70,634 - 70,634

Supplies

2,418,727 (3,689 ) 2,415,038

Inventories-in-transit

876,346 - 876,346

Other inventories

12,693 - 12,693
W 6,842,637 (4,574 ) 6,838,063
In millions of won December 31, 2020
Acquisition cost Valuation allowance Book value

Raw materials

W 3,602,073 (885 ) 3,601,188

Merchandises

234 - 234

Work-in-progress

148,067 - 148,067

Finished goods

42,070 - 42,070

Supplies

2,280,682 (7,892 ) 2,272,790

Inventories-in-transit

666,967 - 666,967

Other inventories

11,593 - 11,593
W 6,751,686 (8,777 ) 6,742,909

The reversals of the allowance for loss on inventory valuation due to increase in the net realizable value of inventories deducted from cost of sales for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 were W8,627 million and W2,020 million, respectively.

The amounts of loss from inventory valuation included in other gains or losses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 were W4,424 million and W4,998 million, respectively.

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

15.

Non-Financial Assets

Non-financial assets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
Current Non-current Current Non-current

Advanced payments

W 207,380 115,923 169,737 32,693

Prepaid expenses

525,481 160,781 216,073 140,730

Others (*)

661,717 54,673 634,348 72,969
W 1,394,578 331,377 1,020,158 246,392
(*)

Details of others as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
Current Non-current Current Non-current

Greenhouse gas emissions rights

W 251,196 - 357,355 -

Other quick assets

410,521 54,673 276,993 72,969
W 661,717 54,673 634,348 72,969

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

16.

Consolidated Subsidiaries

(1)

Consolidated subsidiaries as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows:

Percentage of ownership (%)

Subsidiaries

Key operation activities

Location June 30,
2021 		December 31,
2020

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Korea Western Power Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc. (*1)

Engineering and construction for utility plant and others

KOREA 65.77 % 65.77 %

KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd.

Utility plant maintenance and others

KOREA 51.00 % 51.00 %

KEPCO Nuclear Fuel Co., Ltd.

Nuclear fuel

KOREA 96.36 % 96.36 %

KEPCO KDN Co., Ltd.

Electric power information technology and others

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO International HongKong Ltd.

Holding company

HONG KONG 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO International Philippines Inc.

Holding company

PHILIPPINES 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Gansu International Ltd.

Holding company

HONG KONG 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Philippines Holdings Inc.

Holding company

PHILIPPINES 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Philippines Corporation

Operation of utility plant

PHILIPPINES 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Ilijan Corporation

Construction and operation of utility plant

PHILIPPINES 51.00 % 51.00 %

KEPCO Lebanon SARL

Operation of utility plant

LEBANON 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Neimenggu International Ltd.

Holding company

HONG KONG 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Shanxi International Ltd.

Holding company

HONG KONG 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOMIPO Global Pte Ltd.

Holding company

SINGAPORE 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Netherlands B.V.

Holding company

NETHERLANDS 100.00 % 100.00 %

Korea Imouraren Uranium Investment Corp.

Holding company

FRANCE 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Australia Pty., Ltd.

Resources development

AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOSEP Australia Pty., Ltd.

Resources development

AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOMIPO Australia Pty., Ltd.

Resources development

AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOWEPO Australia Pty., Ltd.

Resources development

AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOSPO Australia Pty., Ltd.

Resources development

AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Middle East Holding Company

Holding company

BAHRAIN 100.00 % 100.00 %

Qatrana Electric Power Company

Construction and operation of utility plant

JORDAN 80.00 % 80.00 %

KHNP Canada Energy Ltd.

Holding company

CANADA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Bylong Australia Pty., Ltd.

Resources development

AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Korea Waterbury Uranium Limited Partnership

Resources development

CANADA 80.00 % 80.00 %

KEPCO Holdings de Mexico

Holding company

MEXICO 100.00 % 100.00 %

KST Electric Power Company, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Construction and operation of utility plant

MEXICO 56.00 % 56.00 %

KEPCO Energy Service Company

Operation of utility plant

MEXICO 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Netherlands S3 B.V.

Holding company

NETHERLANDS 100.00 % 100.00 %

PT. KOMIPO Pembangkitan Jawa Bali

Operation of utility plant

INDONESIA 51.00 % 51.00 %

PT. Cirebon Power Service (*2)

Operation of utility plant

INDONESIA 27.50 % 27.50 %

KOWEPO International Corporation

Operation of utility plant

PHILIPPINES 99.99 % 99.99 %

KOSPO Jordan LLC

Operation of utility plant

JORDAN 100.00 % 100.00 %

EWP America Inc.

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

EWP Renewable Corporation

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

DG Fairhaven Power, LLC

Power generation

USA - 100.00 %

KNF Canada Energy Limited

Holding company

CANADA 100.00 % 100.00 %

EWP Barbados 1 SRL

Holding company

BARBADOS 100.00 % 100.00 %

California Power Holdings, LLC

Power generation

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 62.01 % 62.01 %

PT. Tanggamus Electric Power

Power generation

INDONESIA 52.50 % 52.50 %

Gyeongju Wind Power Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 70.00 % 70.00 %

KOMIPO America Inc.

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

EWPRC Biomass Holdings, LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOSEP USA, Inc.

Power generation

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

PT. EWP Indonesia

Holding company

INDONESIA 99.96 % 99.96 %

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

16.

Consolidated Subsidiaries, Continued

(1)

Consolidated subsidiaries as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued:

Percentage of ownership (%)

Subsidiaries

Key operation activities

Location June 30,
2021 		December 31,
2020

KEPCO Netherlands J3 B.V.

Holding company

NETHERLANDS 100.00 % 100.00 %

Korea Offshore Wind Power Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Global One Pioneer B.V.

Holding company

NETHERLANDS 100.00 % 100.00 %

Global Energy Pioneer B.V.

Holding company

NETHERLANDS 100.00 % 100.00 %

Mira Power Limited (*3)

Power generation

PAKISTAN 76.00 % 76.00 %

KOSEP Material Co., Ltd.

Recycling fly ashes

KOREA 86.22 % 86.22 %

Commerce and Industry Energy Co., Ltd. (*4)

RDF power generation

KOREA 85.03 % 85.03 %

KEPCO KPS Philippines Corp.

Utility plant maintenance and others

PHILIPPINES 99.99 % 99.99 %

KOSPO Chile SpA

Holding company

CHILE 100.00 % 100.00 %

PT. KOWEPO Sumsel Operation And Maintenance Services

Utility plant maintenance and others

INDONESIA 95.00 % 95.00 %

Hee mang sunlight Power Co., Ltd.

Operation of utility plant

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Fujeij Wind Power Company

Operation of utility plant

JORDAN 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOSPO Youngnam Power Co., Ltd.

Operation of utility plant

KOREA 50.00 % 50.00 %

VI Carbon Professional Private Special Asset Investment Trust 1

Holding company

KOREA - 96.67 %

Chitose Solar Power Plant LLC

Power generation

JAPAN 80.10 % 80.10 %

KEPCO Energy Solution Co., Ltd.

Energy service

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Solar Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOSPO Power Services Ltda.

Utility plant maintenance and others

CHILE 65.00 % 65.00 %

Energy New Industry Specialized Investment Private Investment Trust

Holding company

KOREA 99.01 % 99.01 %

KOEN Bylong Pty., Ltd.

Resources development

AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOMIPO Bylong Pty., Ltd.

Resources development

AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOWEPO Bylong Pty., Ltd.

Resources development

AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOSPO Bylong Pty., Ltd.

Resources development

AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 %

EWP Bylong Pty., Ltd.

Resources development

AUSTRALIA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOWEPO Lao International

Utility plant maintenance and others

LAOS 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO US Inc.

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Alamosa LLC

Holding company

USA 50.10 % 50.10 %

KEPCO Solar of Alamosa LLC

Power generation

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Mangilao Holdings LLC (*5)

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Mangilao Investment LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Mangilao Solar, LLC

Power generation

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Jeju Hanlim Offshore Wind Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 79.56 % 75.99 %

PT. Siborpa Eco Power

Construction and operation of utility plant

INDONESIA 55.00 % 55.00 %

BSK E-New Industry Fund VII

Holding company

KOREA 81.67 % 81.67 %

e-New Industry LB Fund 1

Holding company

KOREA 76.11 % 76.11 %

Songhyun e-New Industry Fund

Holding company

KOREA 80.65 % 80.65 %

BSK E-New Industry Fund X

Holding company

KOREA 66.80 % 66.80 %

PT. Korea Energy Indonesia

Utility plant maintenance and others

INDONESIA 95.00 % 95.00 %

KOLAT SpA

Utility plant maintenance and others

CHILE 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO California, LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO Mojave Holdings, LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Incheon Fuel Cell Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 60.00 % 60.00 %

KOEN Service Co., Ltd.

Facility maintenance and service

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOMIPO Service Co., Ltd.

Facility maintenance and service

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOWEPO Service Co., Ltd.

Facility maintenance and service

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOSPO Service Co., Ltd.

Facility maintenance and service

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

EWP Service Co., Ltd.

Facility maintenance and service

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

PT. KOMIPO Energy Indonesia

Utility plant maintenance and others

INDONESIA 95.00 % 95.00 %

KNF Partners Co., Ltd.

Facility maintenance

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOSPO USA Inc.

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Nambu USA LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Tamra Offshore Wind Power Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 63.00 % 63.00 %

KEPCO MCS Co., Ltd.

Electric meter reading and others

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO FMS Co., Ltd.

Security service and others

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Firstkeepers Co., Ltd.

Facility maintenance

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Secutec Co., Ltd.

Security service

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

SE Green Energy Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 84.80 % 84.80 %

KEPCO Mangilao America LLC (*6)

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

16.

Consolidated Subsidiaries, Continued

(1)

Consolidated subsidiaries as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued:

Percentage of ownership (%)

Subsidiaries

Key operation activities

Location June 30,
2021 		December 31,
2020

Mangilao Intermediate Holdings LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO CSC Co., Ltd.

Facility maintenance and service

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOAK Power Limited

Hydro power facility maintenance

PAKISTAN 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOMIPO Europe B.V.

Holding company

NETHERLANDS 100.00 % 100.00 %

Haenanum Energy Fund

Holding company

KOREA 99.64 % 99.64 %

Paju Ecoenergy Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 89.00 % 89.00 %

Guam Ukudu Power LLC

Power generation

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

TS Energy No. 25 Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 90.00 % 90.00 %

KPS Partners Co., Ltd.

Facility maintenance and service

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KEPCO E&C Service Co., Ltd.

Facility maintenance and service

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Moha Solar Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % 100.00 %

Ogiri Solar Power Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 70.00 % 70.00 %

KHNP USA LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % 100.00 %

KOMIPO Vanphong Power Service LLC

Utility plant maintenance and others

VIETNAM 100.00 % 100.00 %

Energy Innovation Fund I

Holding company

KOREA 71.91 % 71.91 %

KHNP Chile SpA

Holding company

CHILE 100.00 % -

Yeong Yang Apollon Photovoltaic Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % -

Yeong Yang Corporation Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % -

SolarVader Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % -

Yeong Yang Innovation Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % -

Yeong Yang Horus Photovoltaic Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % -

Yeong Yang Solar Management Co., Ltd.

Power generation

KOREA 100.00 % -

LSG Hydro Power Limited

Holding company

PAKISTAN 99.80 % -

KOEN Bio Co., Ltd.

Wood pellet utilization business

KOREA 70.00 % -

KOMIPO Energy Solution America, LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % -

Elara Investment Holdings, LLC (*7)

Holding company

USA 0.10 % -

Elara Equity Holdings, LLC

Holding company

USA 51.22 % -

Elara Class B Holdings, LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % -

Elara Class B Member, LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % -

Elara Development Holdings, LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % -

Elara Development, LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % -

Elara Energy Holdings, LLC

Holding company

USA 100.00 % -

Elara Energy Project, LLC

Power generation

USA 100.00 % -

KOMIPO Iberian Solar Group, S.L.U.

Holding company

SPAIN 100.00 % -

Prime Swedish Holding AB

Holding company

SWEDEN 100.00 % -
(*1)

Considering treasury stocks, the effective percentage of ownership is 66.08%.

(*2)

The effective percentage of ownership is less than 50%. However, this subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements as the Group obtained the majority of the voting power through the shareholders' agreement.

(*3)

As of the reporting date, the annual reporting period of all subsidiaries is December 31, except for Mira Power Limited which is November 30.

(*4)

The Group guarantees a certain return on investment related to Commerce and Industry Energy Co., Ltd. for the financial investors. The financial investors have a right to sell their shares to the Group which can be exercised 84 months after the date of investment. Accordingly, the purchase price including the return on investment is classified as a liability.

(*5)

As of the end of the reporting period, the Group does not have a shareholding; however, this subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements as the Group has control over the entity by virtue of the right to nominate all 4 members of the board of directors.

(*6)

As of the end of the reporting period, the Group does not have a shareholding; however, this subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements as the Group has control over the entity by virtue of the right to nominate the CEO and key management members.

(*7)

The effective percentage of ownership is less than 50%. However, this subsidiary is included in the consolidated financial statements as the Group has control over the entity by virtue of the right to nominate all 3 members of the board of directors under the shareholders' agreement.

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

16.

Consolidated Subsidiaries, Continued

(2)

Subsidiaries newly included in and excluded from consolidation for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 are as follows:

Subsidiaries included in consolidation during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Subsidiaries

Reason

KHNP Chile SpA

Newly established

Yeong Yang Apollon Photovoltaic Co., Ltd.

New investment

Yeong Yang Corporation Co., Ltd.

New investment

SolarVader Co., Ltd.

New investment

Yeong Yang Innovation Co., Ltd.

New investment

Yeong Yang Horus Photovoltaic Co., Ltd.

New investment

Yeong Yang Solar Management Co., Ltd.

New investment

LSG Hydro Power Limited

Newly established

KOEN Bio Co., Ltd.

Newly established

KOMIPO Energy Solution America, LLC

Newly established

Elara Investment Holdings, LLC

Newly established

Elara Equity Holdings, LLC

Newly established

Elara Class B Holdings, LLC

Newly established

Elara Class B Member, LLC

Newly established

Elara Development Holdings, LLC

Newly established

Elara Development, LLC

Newly established

Elara Energy Holdings, LLC

Newly established

Elara Energy Project, LLC

New investment

KOMIPO Iberian Solar Group, S.L.U.

New investment

Prime Swedish Holding AB

Newly established

Subsidiaries excluded from consolidation during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Subsidiaries

Reason

DG Fairhaven Power, LLC

Sale of shares

VI Carbon Professional Private Special Asset Investment Trust 1

Liquidation
(3)

Summary of financial information of consolidated subsidiaries as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

In millions of won

June 30, 2021

Subsidiaries

Total
assets 		Total
liabilities 		Sales Profit (loss)
for the period

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.

W 62,999,526 36,214,709 5,450,726 840,670

Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd.

10,762,417 5,857,081 2,165,727 26,204

Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd.

13,438,584 9,792,093 2,103,849 (13,570 )

Korea Western Power Co., Ltd.

10,499,827 6,796,340 2,105,632 (49,402 )

Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd.

10,772,741 6,610,216 2,231,773 (77,432 )

Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd.

9,775,104 5,043,747 2,129,778 58,270

KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc.

687,339 192,736 155,521 2,872

KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd.

1,381,297 304,022 688,435 76,317

KEPCO Nuclear Fuel Co., Ltd.

881,822 457,884 115,167 18,972

KEPCO KDN Co., Ltd.

651,768 186,521 286,501 7,608

KEPCO International HongKong Ltd.

125,352 - - 493

KEPCO International Philippines Inc.

146,068 217 - 7,788

KEPCO Gansu International Ltd.

6,834 532 - (10 )

KEPCO Philippines Holdings Inc.

207,153 118 - 37,661

KEPCO Philippines Corporation

6,125 13 - (70 )

KEPCO Ilijan Corporation

323,911 38,057 31,369 8,695

KEPCO Lebanon SARL

1,704 9,333 - (27 )

KEPCO Neimenggu International Ltd.

224,452 2,699 - 2,628

KEPCO Shanxi International Ltd.

514,713 194,708 - (3,949 )

KOMIPO Global Pte Ltd.

282,805 585 - 7,874

KEPCO Netherlands B.V.

123,146 307 - 1,096

Korea Imouraren Uranium Investment Corp.

14,013 140 - (23 )

KEPCO Australia Pty., Ltd.

460 11 - 9

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, Continued

June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

16.

Consolidated Subsidiaries, Continued

(3)

Summary of financial information of consolidated subsidiaries as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows, continued:

In millions of won

June 30, 2021

Subsidiaries

Total
assets 		Total
liabilities 		Sales Profit (loss)
for the period

KOSEP Australia Pty., Ltd.

W 36,525 3,821 6,904 2,124

KOMIPO Australia Pty., Ltd.

45,686 3,825 6,904 1,462

KOWEPO Australia Pty., Ltd.

45,512 2,352 6,904 2,129

KOSPO Australia Pty., Ltd.

38,624 2,353 6,904 159

KEPCO Middle East Holding Company

95,343 83,549 - (711 )

Qatrana Electric Power Company

466,442 273,561 10,479 9,312

KHNP Canada Energy Ltd.

102,484 546 - (497 )

KEPCO Bylong Australia Pty., Ltd.

44,489 369,595 - (16,021 )

Korea Waterbury Uranium Limited Partnership

20,920 191 - (37 )

KEPCO Holdings de Mexico

150 31 - (8 )

KST Electric Power Company, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

551,775 419,847 91,392 8,242

KEPCO Energy Service Company

7,548 1,921 7,621 4,817

KEPCO Netherlands S3 B.V.

47,512 119 - 1,688

PT. KOMIPO Pembangkitan Jawa Bali

14,759 4,036 8,944 2,505

PT. Cirebon Power Service

2,114 634 4,001 137

KOWEPO International Corporation

- 10 - -

KOSPO Jordan LLC

33,263 15,855 4,910 1,531

EWP America Inc. (*1)

42,029 2,409 7,235 3,235

KNF Canada Energy Limited

2,070 29 - (21 )

EWP Barbados 1 SRL

330,601 1,149 1,397 5,104

Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd.

253,308 228,120 45,354 (231 )

PT. Tanggamus Electric Power

213,631 171,083 4,263 8,000

Gyeongju Wind Power Co., Ltd.

100,737 65,819 7,726 1,817

KOMIPO America Inc. (*2)

206,799 52,588 - (1,402 )

KOSEP USA, Inc.

1 5,024 - -

PT. EWP Indonesia

41,940 1,164 - 3,361

KEPCO Netherlands J3 B.V.

117,292 147 - (57 )

Korea Offshore Wind Power Co., Ltd.

359,434 191,774 17,198 593

Global One Pioneer B.V.

169 110 - (62 )

Global Energy Pioneer B.V.

336 108 - (57 )

Mira Power Limited

393,663 281,687 42,729 25,533

KOSEP Material Co., Ltd.

2,986 932 1,840 170

Commerce and Industry Energy Co., Ltd.

90,009 39,411 16,737 2,302

KEPCO KPS Philippines Corp.

3,260 390 2,287 (42 )

KOSPO Chile SpA

134,135 52,319 - (1,239 )

PT. KOWEPO Sumsel Operation And Maintenance Services

109 243 - -

Hee mang sunlight Power Co., Ltd.

6,911 4,097 214 (108 )

Fujeij Wind Power Company

197,000 173,196 - 8,342

KOSPO Youngnam Power Co., Ltd.

384,192 288,584 140,802 946

Chitose Solar Power Plant LLC

124,885 109,185 8,623 1,502

KEPCO Energy Solution Co., Ltd.

314,626 3,339 8,591 1,626

KEPCO Solar Co., Ltd.

223,695 15,526 5,518 823

KOSPO Power Services Ltda.

4,860 1,835 6,400 198

Energy New Industry Specialized Investment Private Investment Trust (*3)

289,296 2,689 - 2,109

KOEN Bylong Pty., Ltd.

8 85 - -

KOMIPO Bylong Pty., Ltd.

8 85 - -

KOWEPO Bylong Pty., Ltd.

8 85 - (18 )

KOSPO Bylong Pty., Ltd.

120 196 - -

EWP Bylong Pty., Ltd.

6 35 - -

KOWEPO Lao International

11,513 10 4,132 2,756

KEPCO US Inc.

16,777 - - -

KEPCO Alamosa LLC