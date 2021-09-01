Korea Electric Power : Investor Presentation (September 2021)

Disclaimer

This presentation material is being presented to you solely for your information and may not be taken away by you and may not be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

This presentation material is not an offer or sale of securities of Korea Electric Power Corporation ("KEPCO" or the "Company") in the United States or other jurisdictions, and does not constitute a prospectus or offering circular, in whole or in part. Neither this presentation material, whether in whole or in part, nor any information or statement contained therein shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Any decision to purchase securities of the Company in the context of the offering of securities, if any, should be made solely on the basis of information contained in a published prospectus or other offering circular issued by the Company in connection with such offering. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration, and any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and that will contained detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements.

This presentation material has been prepared by the Company solely for information purposes and for use at this presentation, and the information or statement therein has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of such information or any opinion presented or contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, directors, advisors or representatives shall have any liability or responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. Unless otherwise stated, the information presented or contained in this presentation material should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time, is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, directors, advisers or representatives undertakes to update such information subsequent to the date hereof. This presentation material should not be construed as legal, tax, investment or other advice.

This presentation material contains contain "forward-looking statements" that reflect the Company's beliefs and expectations about the future. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectation of future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Caution should be taken with respect to such statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Certain industry and market data in this presentation material was obtained from various trade associations, and the Company has not verified such data with independent sources. Accordingly, the Company makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data, and such data may involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors.

This presentation material contains certain estimated financial information, including without limitation, certain information relating to KEPCO and its six wholly-owned generation subsidiaries ("GENCOs") that are presented on a combined basis based on a simple arithmetic sum by adding the non-consolidated information of the non- consolidated information of KEPCO and GENCOs after adjusting for major intercompany transactions among these entities. Such information represents preliminary internal estimates made by the Company based on IFRS. Such information has been neither audited nor reviewed by the Company's independent accountants or any other independent public accountants, and may differ significantly from the actual results of operations of the Company on a consolidated basis and accordingly should not be relied upon for investment, including but not limited to the purchase of any securities, or for other purposes. By attending this presentation, you are agreeing to be bound by the foregoing limitations.