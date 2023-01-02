Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Korea Electric Power Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A015760   KR7015760002

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

(A015760)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
21800.00 KRW   -2.90%
02:23aKorea Electric Power Shares Slump After 'Insufficient' Tariff Increase
DJ
02:15aSouth Korean shares end down on institutional sell-off
RE
01/01South Korean shares start 2023 on a high as EV stocks jump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Korea Electric Power Shares Slump After 'Insufficient' Tariff Increase

01/02/2023 | 02:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kwanwoo Jun


Korea Electric Power Corp.'s shares slumped Monday, after what analysts described as an insufficient electricity-tariff increase.

Shares in the South Korean state utility fell 11% to close at 19,350 won ($15.33), the steepest daily decline since the 2008 financial crisis. The benchmark Kospi closed 0.5% lower.

The stock's plunge followed the Seoul government's Dec. 30 decision to raise tariffs by KRW13.1 per kilowatt hour in South Korea from Jan. 1, 2023, aiming to help the company make up for snowballing losses caused by recent years of surging costs for fuel purchases.

The latest tariff increase, however, won't be enough for the utility to turn around, SK Securities analyst Na Min-sik said in a note Monday.

The company, which is likely to post an operating loss of KRW29 trillion in 2022 following a KRW5.89 trillion loss in 2021, would need a tariff increase of KRW51.6 per KWh to swing to profit, Mr. Na said.

Meritz Securities analyst Moon Kyeong-won said in a research note Monday that he expects the firm's operating loss could narrow to KRW4.95 trillion in 2023 from an estimated KRW31 trillion in 2022.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 0222ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION -2.90% 21800 End-of-day quote.0.00%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.48% 2225.67 Real-time Quote.0.00%
MERITZ SECURITIES CO., LTD. 0.16% 6240 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SK SECURITIES CO., LTD. -3.13% 618 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
02:23aKorea Electric Power Shares Slump After 'Insufficient' Tariff Increase
DJ
02:15aSouth Korean shares end down on institutional sell-off
RE
01/01South Korean shares start 2023 on a high as EV stocks jump
RE
2022South Korea to raise electricity prices for Q1 2023 by record amount
RE
2022Fitch Affirms Korea National Oil at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
2022South Korean Stocks Slip Marginally on Recession Woes over US Fed Rate Hike; KEPCO Adds..
MT
2022Korea Electric Power, Turkey in Talks for Possible $30.8 Billion Nuclear Power Deal
MT
2022AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Invinity Energy jumps on battery systems orde..
AN
2022LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks up as focus shifts to US inflation dat..
AN
2022Invinity Energy sells flow battery system to Hyosung Heavy Industries
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 71 075 B 56,5 B 56,5 B
Net income 2022 -24 301 B -19,3 B -19,3 B
Net Debt 2022 105 329 B 83,8 B 83,8 B
P/E ratio 2022 -0,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 995 B 11 128 M 11 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Korea Electric Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 21 800,00 KRW
Average target price 23 285,71 KRW
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seung-il Cheong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeong-soo Kim Head of Finance & IR Team
Jwa-Kwan Kim Independent Director
Hyo-Seong Park Independent Director
Hyeon-Bin Lee Director & Head-Management Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION0.00%11 128
NEXTERA ENERGY0.00%166 127
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%79 309
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.00%77 671
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.00%73 224
ENEL S.P.A.-28.61%54 613