    A015760   KR7015760002

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

(A015760)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-27
22850.00 KRW   +8.55%
03:07pKorea Electric Power Up Nearly 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:31aAsian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/22Fitch Assigns Korea East-West Power's USD Green Notes 'AA-' Rating
AQ
Korea Electric Power Up Nearly 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2020 -- Data Talk

04/28/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
Korea Electric Power Corporation Sponsored ADR ( KEP ) is currently at $8.83, up $0.56 or 6.77%


--Would be highest close since April 14, 2022, when it closed at $8.86

--On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 17, 2020, when it rose 12.22%

--Snaps a nine day losing streak

--Down 5.16% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Nov. 2021, when it fell 8.45%

--Down 3.39% year-to-date

--Down 68.81% from its all-time closing high of $28.31 on Aug. 10, 2016

--Down 18.92% from 52 weeks ago (April 29, 2021), when it closed at $10.89

--Down 27.5% from its 52-week closing high of $12.18 on June 7, 2021

--Up 6.77% from its 52-week closing low of $8.27 on April 27, 2022

--Traded as high as $8.93; highest intraday level since April 14, 2022, when it hit $8.96

--Up 7.98% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 17, 2020, when it rose as much as 12.69%


All data as of 2:49:27 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1506ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION 8.55% 22850 End-of-day quote.3.39%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA 1.36% 38.05 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
Financials
Sales 2022 64 758 B 50,8 B 50,8 B
Net income 2022 -11 811 B -9,27 B -9,27 B
Net Debt 2022 88 272 B 69,3 B 69,3 B
P/E ratio 2022 -1,33x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 14 669 B 11 517 M 11 517 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 22 850,00 KRW
Average target price 24 764,71 KRW
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seung-il Cheong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeong-soo Kim Head of Finance & IR Team
Jwa-Kwan Kim Independent Director
Hyo-Seong Park Independent Director
Hyeon-Bin Lee Director & Head-Management Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION3.39%10 642
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.52%143 939
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.81%87 068
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.52%78 126
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.31%72 024
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.14%67 594