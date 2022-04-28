Korea Electric Power Up Nearly 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2020 -- Data Talk

Korea Electric Power Corporation Sponsored ADR ( KEP ) is currently at $8.83, up $0.56 or 6.77%

--Would be highest close since April 14, 2022, when it closed at $8.86

--On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 17, 2020, when it rose 12.22%

--Snaps a nine day losing streak

--Down 5.16% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Nov. 2021, when it fell 8.45%

--Down 3.39% year-to-date

--Down 68.81% from its all-time closing high of $28.31 on Aug. 10, 2016

--Down 18.92% from 52 weeks ago (April 29, 2021), when it closed at $10.89

--Down 27.5% from its 52-week closing high of $12.18 on June 7, 2021

--Up 6.77% from its 52-week closing low of $8.27 on April 27, 2022

--Traded as high as $8.93; highest intraday level since April 14, 2022, when it hit $8.96

--Up 7.98% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 17, 2020, when it rose as much as 12.69%

All data as of 2:49:27 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1506ET