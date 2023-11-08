6-K

On November 8, 2023, Ms. Kim, Sung-Eun and Mr. Lee, Sung-Ho were appointed by the Minister of the Ministry of Economy and Finance as non-standing directors of Korea Electric Power Corporation for a term of two years beginning on November 8, 2023 and ending on November 7, 2025, in replacement of the former non-standing directors, Mr. Park. Hyo-Sung and Mr. Lee, Kee-Man, whose terms of office expired.

Biographic details of the non-standing directors are set forth below.

Name

Biographic details

Kim, Sung-Eun

•  Gender: Female

•  Date of Birth: February 11, 1957

•  Current Position:

•  Chairman of Sung Eun Foundation

•  Previous Positions:

•  Professor of Kyung Hee University, College of Management

•  Member of Electricity Regulatory Commission

•  Professor of Duksung Women's University, College of Business Administration

Lee, Sung-Ho

•  Gender: Male

•  Date of Birth: January 3, 1964

•  Current Positions:

•  Professor of University of Seoul, College of Business Administration

•  Vice President of Korean Academic Society of Business Administration

•  Previous Positions:

•  President of Korean Marketing Association

•  Non-executive director of Korea Racing Authority

Reference to the Shareholders:

Composition of the Board of Directors

Following the appointment of the directors on May 1, 2023, the board of directors of KEPCO is composed of the following individuals:

Type

Gender

Name

Current Title

Director Position
held Since

Standing

Director

 Male Cheong, Seung-Il President & Chief Executive Officer Jun. 1, 2021

Standing

Director

 Male Jun, Young-Sang Comptroller & Auditor General and Member of the Audit Committee (Non-executive) Mar. 7, 2023

Standing

Director

 Male Lee, Jung-Bok Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Business Management Officer Feb. 27, 2023

Standing

Director

 Male Lee, Jun-Ho Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Safety Officer & Chief Business Operations Officer Feb. 27, 2023

Standing

Director

 Male Park, Heon-Gyu Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial & Strategic Planning Officer May 28, 2021

Standing

Director

 Male Kim, Tae-Ok Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Power Grid Officer Mar. 25, 2021

Standing

Director

 Male Lee, Heung-Joo Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Global & Nuclear Business Officer Oct. 14, 2021

Non-standing

Director

 Male Park, Jong-Bae Non-Executive Director and the Chairperson of the Board of Directors Jan. 31, 2020

Non-standing

Director

 Female Kim, Jae-Shin Non-Executive Director and the Chairperson of the Audit Committee Jul. 9, 2021

Non-standing

Director

 Male Lee, Kye-Sung Non-Executive Director Jul. 9, 2021

Non-standing

Director

 Male Kim, Jong-Woon Non-Executive Director Aug. 22, 2022

Non-standing

Director

 Male Kim, Jun-Ki Non-Executive Director May 2, 2023

Non-standing

Director

 Male Park, Chung-Kun Non-Executive Director May 2, 2023

Non-standing

Director

 Male Han, Jin-Hyun Non-Executive Director Aug. 30, 2023

Non-standing

Director

MalePark, Hyo-SungNon-Executive Director and Member of the Audit CommitteeApr. 14, 2021

Non-standing

Director

MaleLee, Kee-ManNon-Executive DirectorApr. 14, 2021

