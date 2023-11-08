UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the Month of November 2023
Commission File Number 001-13372
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
55 Jeollyeok-ro,Naju-si, Jeollanam-do, 58322, Korea
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
On November 8, 2023, Ms. Kim, Sung-Eun and Mr. Lee, Sung-Ho were appointed by the Minister of the Ministry of Economy and Finance as non-standing directors of Korea Electric Power Corporation for a term of two years beginning on November 8, 2023 and ending on November 7, 2025, in replacement of the former non-standing directors, Mr. Park. Hyo-Sung and Mr. Lee, Kee-Man, whose terms of office expired.
Biographic details of the non-standing directors are set forth below.
Name
Biographic details
|Kim, Sung-Eun
• Gender: Female
• Date of Birth: February 11, 1957
• Current Position:
• Chairman of Sung Eun Foundation
• Previous Positions:
• Professor of Kyung Hee University, College of Management
• Member of Electricity Regulatory Commission
• Professor of Duksung Women's University, College of Business Administration
|Lee, Sung-Ho
• Gender: Male
• Date of Birth: January 3, 1964
• Current Positions:
• Professor of University of Seoul, College of Business Administration
• Vice President of Korean Academic Society of Business Administration
• Previous Positions:
• President of Korean Marketing Association
• Non-executive director of Korea Racing Authority
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|By:
|/s/ Park, WooGun
|Name:
|Park, WooGun
|Title:
|Vice President
Date: November 8, 2023
Reference to the Shareholders:
Composition of the Board of Directors
Following the appointment of the directors on May 1, 2023, the board of directors of KEPCO is composed of the following individuals:
Type
Gender
Name
Current Title
Director Position
Standing
Director
|Male
|Cheong, Seung-Il
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|Jun. 1, 2021
Standing
Director
|Male
|Jun, Young-Sang
|Comptroller & Auditor General and Member of the Audit Committee (Non-executive)
|Mar. 7, 2023
Standing
Director
|Male
|Lee, Jung-Bok
|Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Business Management Officer
|Feb. 27, 2023
Standing
Director
|Male
|Lee, Jun-Ho
|Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Safety Officer & Chief Business Operations Officer
|Feb. 27, 2023
Standing
Director
|Male
|Park, Heon-Gyu
|Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial & Strategic Planning Officer
|May 28, 2021
Standing
Director
|Male
|Kim, Tae-Ok
|Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Power Grid Officer
|Mar. 25, 2021
Standing
Director
|Male
|Lee, Heung-Joo
|Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Global & Nuclear Business Officer
|Oct. 14, 2021
Non-standing
Director
|Male
|Park, Jong-Bae
|Non-Executive Director and the Chairperson of the Board of Directors
|Jan. 31, 2020
Non-standing
Director
|Female
|Kim, Jae-Shin
|Non-Executive Director and the Chairperson of the Audit Committee
|Jul. 9, 2021
Non-standing
Director
|Male
|Lee, Kye-Sung
|Non-Executive Director
|Jul. 9, 2021
Non-standing
Director
|Male
|Kim, Jong-Woon
|Non-Executive Director
|Aug. 22, 2022
Non-standing
Director
|Male
|Kim, Jun-Ki
|Non-Executive Director
|May 2, 2023
Non-standing
Director
|Male
|Park, Chung-Kun
|Non-Executive Director
|May 2, 2023
Non-standing
Director
|Male
|Han, Jin-Hyun
|Non-Executive Director
|Aug. 30, 2023
Non-standing
Director
|Male
|Park, Hyo-Sung
|Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit Committee
|Apr. 14, 2021
Non-standing
Director
|Male
|Lee, Kee-Man
|Non-Executive Director
|Apr. 14, 2021
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
KEPCO - Korea Electric Power Corporation published this content on 08 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2023 11:10:59 UTC.