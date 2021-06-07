Korea Electric Power : Financial Statements (Unaudited)
06/07/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (With Independent Auditor's Review Report Thereon)
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Page
Independent Auditor's Review Report
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
1
Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
3
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
5
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
7
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
9
Ernst & Young Han Young
Taeyoung Building, 111, Yeouigongwon-ro,
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul 07241 Korea
Tel: +82 2 3787 6600
Fax: +82 2 783 5890 ey.com/kr
Independent Auditor's Review Report
Based on a report originally issued in Korean
The Shareholders and Board of Directors
Korea Electric Power Corporation:
Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of Korea Electric Power Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated interim statement of financial position as of March 31, 2021, and the related consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income (loss), consolidated interim statements of changes in equity and consolidated interim statements of cash flows for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Management's Responsibility for the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("KIFRS") 1034 'Interim Financial Reporting', and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's Review Responsibility
Our responsibility is to issue a report on these consolidated interim financial statements based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of Korea ("KGAAS") and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with KIFRS 1034 'Interim Financial Reporting'.
Other Matter
We have audited the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2020, and the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss), consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein) in accordance with KGAAS, and our report dated March 10, 2021 expressed an unqualified opinion thereon. The accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2020 presented for comparative purposes, is not different, in all material respects, from the above audited consolidated statement of financial position.
May 17, 2021
This review report is effective as of May 17, 2021, the independent auditor's review report date. Accordingly, certain material subsequent events or circumstances may have occurred during the period from the independent auditor's review report date to the time this review report is used. Such events and circumstances could significantly affect the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements and may result in modifications to this review report.
A member ﬁrm of Ernst & Young Global Limited
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
As of March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020
In millions of won
March 31,
December 31,
Note
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5,6,7,44
W
1,953,723
2,029,584
Current financial assets, net
5,6,9,11,12,13,44,46
4,026,679
2,800,220
Trade and other receivables, net
5,8,20,24,44,45,46
6,787,533
7,918,470
Inventories, net
14
6,742,397
6,742,909
Income tax receivables
43,442
49,675
Current non-financial assets
15
1,048,795
1,020,158
Assets held-for-sale
16,41
1
925
Total current assets
20,602,570
20,561,941
Non-current assets
Non-current financial assets, net
5,6,9,10,11,12,13,44,46
2,656,751
2,472,821
Non-current trade and other receivables, net
5,8,20,44,45,46
1,903,563
1,861,569
Property, plant and equipment, net
18,24,27,48
168,506,982
168,709,387
Investment properties, net
19,27
223,382
225,195
Goodwill
16
98,166
98,166
Intangible assets other than goodwill, net
21,27,45
1,049,797
1,055,730
Investments in associates
4,17
4,599,395
4,250,787
Investments in joint ventures
4,17
2,072,351
1,919,746
Defined benefit assets, net
25
922
7,231
Deferred tax assets
1,736,081
1,733,146
Non-currentnon-financial assets
15
266,625
246,392
Total non-current assets
183,114,015
182,580,170
Total Assets
4
W
203,716,585
203,142,111
(Continued)
1 1
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position, Continued
As of March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020
March 31,
December 31,
In millions of won
Note
2021
2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables, net
5,22,24,44,46
W
6,715,003
6,256,521
Current financial liabilities, net
5,12,23,44,46
11,778,187
10,724,689
Income tax payables
587,115
476,898
Current non-financial liabilities
20,28,29
6,299,088
5,971,450
Current provisions
26,44
2,692,072
2,451,664
Total current liabilities
28,071,465
25,881,222
Non-current liabilities
Non-current trade and other payables, net
5,22,24,44,46
6,455,316
6,480,412
Non-current financial liabilities, net
5,12,23,44,46
58,037,831
59,365,011
Non-currentnon-financial liabilities
28,29
9,786,361
9,661,941
Employee benefits liabilities, net
25,44
1,890,584
1,910,860
Deferred tax liabilities
9,076,152
9,100,247
Non-current provisions
26,44
20,185,877
20,075,572
Total non-current liabilities
105,432,121
106,594,043
Total Liabilities
4
W
133,503,586
132,475,265
Equity
Contributed capital
1,30,44
Share capital
W
3,209,820
3,209,820
Share premium
843,758
843,758
4,053,578
4,053,578
Retained earnings
31
Legal reserves
1,604,910
1,604,910
Voluntary reserves
33,282,816
32,179,066
Unappropriated retained earnings
15,616,196
17,349,625
50,503,922
51,133,601
Other components of equity
33
Other capital surplus
1,223,716
1,224,105
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(255,408)
(409,577)
Other equity
13,294,973
13,294,973
14,263,281
14,109,501
Equity attributable to owners of
the controlling company
68,820,781
69,296,680
Non-controlling interests
16,32
1,392,218
1,370,166
Total Equity
W
70,212,999
70,666,846
Total Liabilities and Equity
W
203,716,585
203,142,111
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated interim financial statements.
