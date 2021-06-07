Korea Electric Power : Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Ernst & Young Han Young

Taeyoung Building, 111, Yeouigongwon-ro,

Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul 07241 Korea

Tel: +82 2 3787 6600

Fax: +82 2 783 5890 ey.com/kr

Independent Auditor's Review Report

Based on a report originally issued in Korean

The Shareholders and Board of Directors

Korea Electric Power Corporation:

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of Korea Electric Power Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated interim statement of financial position as of March 31, 2021, and the related consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income (loss), consolidated interim statements of changes in equity and consolidated interim statements of cash flows for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("KIFRS") 1034 'Interim Financial Reporting', and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Review Responsibility

Our responsibility is to issue a report on these consolidated interim financial statements based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of Korea ("KGAAS") and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with KIFRS 1034 'Interim Financial Reporting'.

Other Matter

We have audited the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2020, and the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss), consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein) in accordance with KGAAS, and our report dated March 10, 2021 expressed an unqualified opinion thereon. The accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2020 presented for comparative purposes, is not different, in all material respects, from the above audited consolidated statement of financial position.

May 17, 2021

This review report is effective as of May 17, 2021, the independent auditor's review report date. Accordingly, certain material subsequent events or circumstances may have occurred during the period from the independent auditor's review report date to the time this review report is used. Such events and circumstances could significantly affect the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements and may result in modifications to this review report.