May 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) is in talks with the British government to build a nuclear power station off the coast of Wales, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The state utility has held early-stage discussions with British officials at the Wylfa site in Anglesey and a ministerial meeting is expected this coming week, the report said, citing people briefed with the matter. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)