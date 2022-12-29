Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Korea Electric Power Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A015760   KR7015760002

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

(A015760)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
21800.00 KRW   -2.90%
12/29South Korea to raise electricity prices for Q1 2023 by record amount
RE
12/19Fitch Affirms Korea National Oil at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
12/16South Korean Stocks Slip Marginally on Recession Woes over US Fed Rate Hike; KEPCO Adds 4%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korea to raise electricity prices for Q1 2023 by record amount

12/29/2022 | 10:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will raise electricity prices for the first quarter of 2023 by a record amount of 13.1 won per kilowatt-hour, the country's energy minister said on Friday.

The amount of increase for the second quarter and beyond will be decided after reviewing trends in global energy prices, domestic inflation conditions and financial standings of public enterprises, Minister Lee Chang-yang said.

"The Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) is expected to post a deficit of more than 30 trillion won ($23.73 billion) this year, after a 6 trillion won deficit last year, due to a rise in global energy prices that had not been reflected in domestic prices in a timely manner," Lee said. "Adjustments in electricity and gas prices are inevitable for the sustainability in energy supplies and to normalise the management of KEPCO and Korea Gas Corporation."

The increase of 13.1 won for the first quarter is the biggest-ever quarterly increase, and the rate of increase will be 9.5% on average, according to the KEPCO, the state-run electricity powerhouse.

The government decided to hold gas prices for the first quarter, before reviewing an increase in the second quarter and thereafter.

($1 = 1,264.2900 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION -2.90% 21800 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
KOREA GAS CORPORATION -5.73% 36200 End-of-day quote.-7.42%
All news about KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
12/29South Korea to raise electricity prices for Q1 2023 by record amount
RE
12/19Fitch Affirms Korea National Oil at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
12/16South Korean Stocks Slip Marginally on Recession Woes over US Fed Rate Hike; KEPCO Adds..
MT
12/16Korea Electric Power, Turkey in Talks for Possible $30.8 Billion Nuclear Power Deal
MT
12/13AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Invinity Energy jumps on battery systems orde..
AN
12/13LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks up as focus shifts to US inflation dat..
AN
12/13Invinity Energy sells flow battery system to Hyosung Heavy Industries
AN
12/13Invinity Energy Systems Soars 19% on Flow Battery System Sale in South Korea
MT
12/08Korea Electric Power Shares Climb on Hopes for Tariff Increases
DJ
12/08Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Sharply Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 71 066 B 56,2 B 56,2 B
Net income 2022 -24 376 B -19,3 B -19,3 B
Net Debt 2022 105 344 B 83,4 B 83,4 B
P/E ratio 2022 -0,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 995 B 11 075 M 11 075 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Korea Electric Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 21 800,00 KRW
Average target price 23 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seung-il Cheong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeong-soo Kim Head of Finance & IR Team
Jwa-Kwan Kim Independent Director
Hyo-Seong Park Independent Director
Hyeon-Bin Lee Director & Head-Management Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION-1.36%11 314
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.93%165 253
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.91%79 239
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.48%77 932
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.81%72 747
ENEL S.P.A.-28.34%54 488