  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Korea Electric Power Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A015760   KR7015760002

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

(A015760)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
21800.00 KRW   -2.90%
02:23aKorea Electric Power Shares Slump After 'Insufficient' Tariff Increase
DJ
02:15aSouth Korean shares end down on institutional sell-off
RE
01/01South Korean shares start 2023 on a high as EV stocks jump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

South Korean shares end down on institutional sell-off

01/02/2023 | 02:15am EST
*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares reversed early gains to end the first session of 2023 lower, dragged down by institutional sell-off in relatively thin trading. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 10.72 points, or 0.48%, at 2,225.68, after rising as much as 1.05%, led by electric-vehicle (EV) stocks.

** The index closed at its lowest since Oct. 20, 2022 and extended its losing streak to a third straight session.

** "The market turned down on institutional investors' selling due to the seasonal factor of rebalancing at the beginning of a new year," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** "With most stock markets closed across major countries, trading was also thin in the local market."

** Institutional investors were net sellers of shares worth 264.4 billion won ($207.83 million), while foreigners bought a net 8.5 billion won in stocks.

** Automakers and battery manufacturers jumped as U.S. guidance on electric-vehicle tax credits released last week was seen to reduce South Korean companies' disadvantages related to the Inflation Reduction Act.

** Most airline, hotel and travel agency stocks fell following South Korea's announcement of measures to restrict travellers from China. Cosmetics stocks also dropped as it forms a big part of the visitors' shopping carts.

** Korea Electric Power Corp dropped 11.24% and logged its biggest daily loss since late October 2008, with analysts saying that South Korea's decision to raise electricity prices by nearly 10% did not met their expectations.

** Only 177 shares gained among 927 traded issues.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,272.6 per dollar, 0.64% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 point to 103.33.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.8 basis points to 3.783%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.8 basis points to 3.813%. ($1 = 1,272.2000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION -2.90% 21800 End-of-day quote.0.00%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.48% 2225.67 Real-time Quote.0.00%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -0.23% 435500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD. -4.40% 6080 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MIRAE CORPORATION -6.06% 10850 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -2.30% 55300 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.32% 75000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 71 075 B 56,5 B 56,5 B
Net income 2022 -24 301 B -19,3 B -19,3 B
Net Debt 2022 105 329 B 83,8 B 83,8 B
P/E ratio 2022 -0,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 995 B 11 128 M 11 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
Korea Electric Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 21 800,00 KRW
Average target price 23 285,71 KRW
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seung-il Cheong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeong-soo Kim Head of Finance & IR Team
Jwa-Kwan Kim Independent Director
Hyo-Seong Park Independent Director
Hyeon-Bin Lee Director & Head-Management Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION0.00%11 128
NEXTERA ENERGY0.00%166 127
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%79 309
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.00%77 671
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.00%73 224
ENEL S.P.A.-28.61%54 613