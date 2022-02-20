Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Korea Line Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005880   KR7005880000

KOREA LINE CORPORATION

(A005880)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Korea Line : Changesof 30% or More in Salesor Profits/Losses(15% or More in the Case of Large-sized Corporations)

02/20/2022 | 11:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Changes of 30% or More in Sales or Profits/Losses (15% or More in the Case of Large-sized Corporations)
※ Note that this disclosure is stated by the concerned company, thus the details may be changed according to audit results. Refer to the disclosure "Submission of Audit Report" for finalized details.
1. Type of financial statements Consolidated financial statements
2. Details of changes (KRW thou.) Current fiscal year Previous fiscal year Amount increased/ decreased Increase/ decrease rate (%)
- Sales (limited to amount of revenue according to sales of goods and services provided) 1,153,843,059 884,078,269 269,764,790 30.5
- Operating income 203,921,089 145,937,799 57,983,290 39.7
- Net income from continuing operation before income tax 323,860,972 26,566,568 297,294,404 1119.1
- Net income 306,589,438 27,527,431 279,062,007 1013.8
- Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
3. Financial status (KRW thou.) Current fiscal year Previous fiscal year
- Total assets 3,859,734,559 3,345,588,771
- Total liabilities 2,341,620,169 2,492,265,618
- Total shareholders' equity 1,518,114,390 853,323,153
- Capital stock 159,588,730 122,135,545
- Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio (%) 951.3 698.7
4. Main causes for changes in sales or profits/losses amount - Increased sales and operating profit/net income due to the shipping market conditions, rising oil prices, and the incorporation of Chang Myung Shipping Co.,Ltd as a new target of consolidation
- Increased net income due to the reversal of provisioning liabilities following the winning of the second trial in the litigation for assigned claim for payments and the gains on the disposal of tangible assets from the sale of ships
5. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-02-15
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 4
Absent (No.) 0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
1. The financial statements are consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS).

2. The results for the current fiscal year (2021) and the status as a large-scale corporation are subject to change according to external audit results and the approval process at the general meeting of shareholders.
※ Related disclosure -
[Matters Related to Parent Company]
Category Financial statements Current fiscal year Previous fiscal year
Total shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity) Consolidated financial statements 1,286,595,138 772,317,246
Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio(%) (excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity) Consolidated financial statements 806.2 632.3
Sales amount (limited to amount of revenue according to sales of goods and services provided) (KRW thou.) Non-consolidated financial statements 476,312,830 500,046,204

Disclaimer

Korea Line Corporation published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOREA LINE CORPORATION
02/20KOREA LINE : Changesof 30% or More in Salesor Profits/Losses(15% or More in the Case of La..
PU
01/21KOREA LINE : Filing or Application of Lawsuit, etc.(Claim of over Certain Amount)
PU
2021KOREA LINE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions
PU
2021Korea Line Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2020Tranche Update on Korea Line Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 16, 2..
CI
2020Korea Line Corporation’s Equity Buyback announced on March 16, 2020, has expired with 4..
CI
2020Korea Line Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2020Korea Line Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 401,606 shares.
CI
2019Korea Line Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on October 31, 2018, has expired with..
CI
2019Woobang Industrial Co., Ltd. cancelled the acquisition of additional 7.4% stake in SM L..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 097 B 0,92 B 0,92 B
Net income 2021 220 B 0,18 B 0,18 B
Net Debt 2021 2 050 B 1,71 B 1,71 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 814 B 680 M 680 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float -
Chart KOREA LINE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Korea Line Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREA LINE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 620,00 KRW
Average target price 3 433,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chil-Bong Kim Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geon-Mook Lim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Oh-Hyeon Woo Chairman
Won-Ik Ban Independent Director
Byung-Gi Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREA LINE CORPORATION-0.76%680
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-0.70%26 854
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.18.69%8 285
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA38.74%3 301
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.29.51%3 003
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED10.17%2 407