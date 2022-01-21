Korea Line : Filing or Application of Lawsuit, etc.(Claim of over Certain Amount)

The judgment of the original court of trial (Seoul High Court 2020NA2017038 case on the transfer money) shall be quashed, and the case shall be remanded to the Seoul High Court. - Contents of the original court of trial's judgment (1) The judgment of the first trial shall be revoked. (2) The lawsuit of this case shall be dismissed. (3) The total cost of litigation shall be borne by the plaintiff.

9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions