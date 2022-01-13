Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A009540   KR7009540006

KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(A009540)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 01/12
100500 KRW   +0.60%
07:51aHyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto
RE
07:14aHyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto
RE
01/12Technology to ship hydrogen ready by 2025, Hyundai Heavy unit says
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto

01/13/2022 | 07:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: The name of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co is seen on a replica ship displayed at its building in Seoul

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries' proposed takeover of rival Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd to create the world's biggest shipbuilder was hit with an EU veto on Thursday on concerns that the deal would hurt competition.

Hyundai, one of the largest shipbuilders in the world, announced the deal in 2019 in part to tackle overcapacity in the sector.

The shipyard, which sought EU antitrust approval for the takeover in November 2019, said it may challenge the EU prohibition and criticised the regulator's focus on market shares.

The South Korean industry ministry said it regretted the EU decision on a deal already cleared by China, Singapore and Kazakhstan.

The European Commission said the deal would create the world's largest shipbuilder with a combined market share of at least 60%, leaving few alternative suppliers for customers.

The EU competition enforcer said the tie-up would reduce competition in the global market for the construction of large liquefied gas (LNG) carriers.

It also said the companies did not make a formal offer of remedies to address competition concerns. It said demand for large LNG carriers was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic while the future demand outlook was very positive.

Reuters reported on Dec. 10 that the deal would be blocked by the EU executive.

"Given that no remedies were submitted, the merger would have led to fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG. This is why we prohibited the merger," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

This is the Commission's first merger veto since it blocked Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel's plan to form a landmark joint venture in 2019, on worries that the deal would have pushed up prices and reduced competition.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. -0.80% 24950 End-of-day quote.8.24%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 1.51% 16850 End-of-day quote.0.30%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.44% 11450 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.68% 54600 End-of-day quote.1.68%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.48% 211500 End-of-day quote.1.20%
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. 0.60% 100500 End-of-day quote.6.24%
All news about KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Analyst Recommendations on KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 15 204 B 12,8 B 12,8 B
Net income 2021 -537 B -0,45 B -0,45 B
Net Debt 2021 1 532 B 1,29 B 1,29 B
P/E ratio 2021 -13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 107 B 5 983 M 5 998 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 100 500,00 KRW
Average target price 141 125,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oh-Gap Kwon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam-Hyeon Gah Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Jung Kim Head-Compliance Support
Hyuk Choe Independent Director
Suk-Sig Lim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.6.24%5 983
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.2.12%4 182
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.1.49%3 961
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.15.14%2 706
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.8.24%2 253
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD1.22%1 934