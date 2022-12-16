Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A009540   KR7009540006

KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(A009540)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
73000.00 KRW   -2.01%
12/13Korea Shipbuilding Secures 91.5 Billion Won Order for LPG Carrier from Oceanian Shipper
MT
12/11Korea Shipbuilding Secures KRW258.1 Billion Order for Two LPG Carriers from Central America
MT
12/11China shipyards feast on record LNG tanker orders as South Korea builders are full up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korea's Hanwha Group signs deal to take over Daewoo Shipbuilding

12/16/2022 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanwha Group has signed an agreement to take over Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The deal comes after the two parties signed a tentative agreement in September in which affiliates of Hanwha Group including Hanwha Aerospace Co Ltd said they would invest 2 trillion won ($1.53 billion) in return for a 49.3% stake and management rights in Daewoo shipbuilding.

Hanwha Group, South Korea's seventh-largest conglomerate with 80 trillion won in assets, spans energy, defence and financial industries.

The takeover deal still needs to be approved by foreign competition regulators, including in the European Union, Japan, China and Singapore, according to the regulatory filing.

Earlier this year, rival Hyundai Heavy Industries' attempt to take over Daewoo was vetoed by the EU over concerns the deal, which would have created the world's largest shipbuilder, would hurt competition.

($1 = 1,309.6900 won) (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. -1.04% 19000 End-of-day quote.-17.57%
HANWHA AEROSPACE CO., LTD. 1.86% 71300 End-of-day quote.48.54%
HANWHA CORPORATION -0.71% 27800 End-of-day quote.-11.46%
HANWHA INVESTMENT & SECURITIES CO., LTD. -1.86% 2635 End-of-day quote.-58.76%
HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION -2.32% 48400 End-of-day quote.36.34%
HANWHA SYSTEMS CO., LTD. -0.88% 11250 End-of-day quote.-29.69%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.00% 17950 End-of-day quote.6.85%
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. -2.11% 116000 End-of-day quote.21.85%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.92% 162000 End-of-day quote.-22.49%
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. -2.01% 73000 End-of-day quote.-22.83%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.91% 5676.84 Real-time Quote.-9.11%
All news about KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
12/13Korea Shipbuilding Secures 91.5 Billion Won Order for LPG Carrier from Oceanian Shipper
MT
12/11Korea Shipbuilding Secures KRW258.1 Billion Order for Two LPG Carriers from Central Ame..
MT
12/11China shipyards feast on record LNG tanker orders as South Korea builders are full up
RE
12/08An unknown buyer acquired 43% stake in Changjuk Wind Power Co., Ltd. from Korea Shipbui..
CI
12/02Korea Shipbuilding Secures 399.9 Billion Won Deal for Two Ethane Carriers from Asian Sh..
MT
11/14Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Th..
CI
11/04Japan's NYK, with consortium, signs charter deal for 5 LNG carriers
RE
10/27Hyundai Heavy's Net Profit Falls 1.8% in Q3; Shares Rise 3%
MT
10/27Korea Shipbuilding's Net Profit Jumps 64% in Q3; Shares Rise 3%
MT
10/19HD Hyundai's Shipbuilding Units Secure ISO Certification for Anti-Bribery System
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 370 B 13,2 B 13,2 B
Net income 2022 -44,6 B -0,03 B -0,03 B
Net Debt 2022 1 192 B 0,90 B 0,90 B
P/E ratio 2022 -115x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 5 162 B 3 915 M 3 915 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 73 000,00 KRW
Average target price 95 416,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sam-Hyeon Gah Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ki-Sun Chung President & Director
Jin-Soo Park Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sam-hyun Ka Chairman
Tae-Jung Kim Head-Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-22.83%3 915
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.72.39%4 049
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-9.35%3 436
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD71.95%3 287
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.23.57%2 709
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-17.57%1 590