Korea Zinc backs storage developer Energy Vault in green push

* Korea Zinc invests $50 mln in Energy Vault
* Korea Zinc to use energy storage at Australian refinery
* Energy Vault looks to expand in Australia
MELBOURNE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Korea Zinc has
agreed to invest $50 million in energy storage developer Energy
Vault and use its technology to help decarbonise operations at
its zinc refinery in Australia, the two companies said.
Korea Zinc is the latest major company to back Swiss-based
Energy Vault, following SoftBank Group Corp, Saudi
Aramco and global miner BHP Group, ahead of a
planned listing on the New York Stock Exchange this quarter
through a special purpose acquisition company Novus Capital
.
Korea Zinc's investment increased the amount Energy Vault
raised in its private investment in public equity, or PIPE,
funding by 50% to $150 million from its initial target.
"This is a very strong signal for the market from a large
strategic (company) and validation of our technology and putting
money behind their clean energy transition strategy," Energy
Vault Chief Executive Officer Robert Piconi told Reuters.
BHP and Korea Zinc are both looking to use renewable power
at their mining and smelting sites and to drive electrolysers to
make green hydrogen for their trucks. Energy storage will be
crucial to ensure those operations can run 24/7 when the sun is
not shining or the wind is not blowing.
Korea Zinc unit Ark Energy, which runs the company's
decarbonisation efforts in Australia, likes Energy Vault's
storage system as it can provide power for around eight hours
compared with batteries, which have much shorter duration.
"This is what makes it attractive to us," said Ark Energy's
Chief Executive Daniel Kim.
Korea Zinc aims to make its Sun Metals refinery in
Queensland state one of the world's first zinc refineries to
produce green zinc, part of the refinery's broader goal to shift
to 80% renewable power by 2030 and 100% by 2040.
Storage is key to bringing down the refinery's energy costs,
which are 30% of the plant's total costs.
"This unique solution has the potential to accelerate our
energy transition and help us become the most competitive
producer of green zinc in the world," Kim told Reuters, adding,
"It's still early days."
The investment in Energy Vault follows Korea Zinc's
acquisition through Ark Energy of an Australian wind and solar
farm developer.
Energy Vault plans to start building an energy storage
system for Sun Metals in mid-2022. The companies have yet to
disclose the size or cost of the project.
Energy Vault's EVx storage system works liked pumped hydro,
using power when supply is abundant to drive motors and raise
30-tonne blocks, rather than water, up to a height. When power
is needed, the blocks are lowered, which releases their
potential energy to generate electricity.
Enhancing its green credentials, it has developed composite
blocks working with Mexico's Cemex that can be
made from soil dug up at the sites where it plans to build its
storage systems and materials like mine tailings, coal ash and
even decommissioned wind turbine blades.
Piconi said Energy Vault is in talks with other companies in
Australia.
"I believe it's going to be one of our largest markets," he
said in an interview.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)