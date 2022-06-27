Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.

(A003490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
25000.00 KRW   +1.42%
06/21Airlines warn oil companies to speed up alternative fuel production
RE
06/21RETURN OF THE SUPERJUMBO : A380 makes comeback despite high oil prices
RE
06/21'Perfect storm' for airlines facing strong U.S. dollar and high oil prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANA's low-cost arm to resume flights to Seoul after 2-1/2 years, source says

06/27/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Passengers use Peach Aviation's check-in machines at New Tokyo international airport in Narita

TOKYO (Reuters) - The low-cost carrier arm of Japan's ANA Holdings, Peach Aviation, is set to resume flights to Seoul from late August, according to a person familiar with the matter, after a 2-1/2-year halt due to the pandemic and strict border measures.

Peach will make six round trip flights a week between Osaka's Kansai International Airport and South Korea's Incheon International Airport starting on Aug. 28, the person said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public.

The resumption of flights is the latest sign of Japan's slow emergence from some of the world's strictest border measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Peach spokesperson declined to comment, saying the information was not something announced by the company.

The resumption comes as COVID-19 cases in South Korea are seen falling, and as there are expectations that strained bilateral relations will improve under the new administration of South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl.

Peach was forced to cut back services in 2019 when tension flared up between the two countries and the number of passengers to Japan fell. It then halted almost all of its international flight services in March 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19.

It temporarily restored flights to Taipei in 2021, but services between major Japanese cities to 17 international destinations including Shanghai and Hong Kong have not been resumed. Its international services made up about a half of its revenues.

Flights between Tokyo's Haneda Airport and Seoul's Gimpo International Airport are also set to resume on Wednesday, with Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and Asiana Airlines Inc to be first.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan and Mark Potter)

By Maki Shiraki


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. -0.40% 2500 Delayed Quote.4.39%
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC. 2.93% 15800 End-of-day quote.-21.00%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD. 1.42% 25000 End-of-day quote.-14.82%
All news about KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
06/21Airlines warn oil companies to speed up alternative fuel production
RE
06/21RETURN OF THE SUPERJUMBO : A380 makes comeback despite high oil prices
RE
06/21'Perfect storm' for airlines facing strong U.S. dollar and high oil prices
RE
06/14Hanjin Kal to Sell Full Stake in Jin Air to Korean Air Lines
MT
06/06Korean Air-led Consortium Starts Developing Rocket Engine for Civilian Use
MT
05/24Korean Air Lines to Share Routes with Rivals for Air Transport Monopoly After Asiana Me..
MT
05/23Korean Air Lines Eyes Restart of Incheon-Bali Flight from July 14
MT
05/13Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/09Seoul's Gimpo Airport and Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Resume Flights in Early June
MT
05/09South Korean Stocks Shed over 1% as Economic Slowdown Concerns Rise; Samsung Electronic..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 280 B 9,51 B 9,51 B
Net income 2022 1 118 B 0,87 B 0,87 B
Net Debt 2022 6 167 B 4,78 B 4,78 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,87x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 8 728 B 6 762 M 6 762 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 25 000,00 KRW
Average target price 39 400,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-CEO, Director & Head-Strategy Management
Eun-Yong Ha Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Soo-Geun Lee Director & Vice President-Technology
Jae-Il Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.-14.82%6 762
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.21%23 949
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-20.16%20 001
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.54%18 651
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%15 282
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.31%14 362