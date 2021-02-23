Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd.    A003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.

(A003490)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FAA orders immediate inspections of some Boeing 777 engines after United failure

02/23/2021 | 11:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines flight UA328 returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday it was ordering immediate inspections of Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights after an engine failed on a United flight on Saturday.

Operators must conduct a thermal acoustic image inspection of the large titanium fan blades located at the front of each engine, the FAA said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday that a cracked fan blade from the United Flight 328 engine that caught fire was consistent with metal fatigue.

"Based on the initial results as we receive them, as well as other data gained from the ongoing investigation, the FAA may revise this directive to set a new interval for this inspection or subsequent ones," the FAA said.

The engine that failed on the 26-year-old Boeing 777 and shed parts over a Denver suburb on Saturday was a PW4000. The engines are used on 128 planes, or less than 10% of the global fleet of more than 1,600 delivered 777 widebody jets.

In March 2019, after a 2018 United engine failure attributed to fan blade fatigue, the FAA ordered inspections every 6,500 cycles. A cycle is one take-off and landing.

South Korea's transport ministry said on Tuesday it had told its airlines to inspect the fan blades every 1,000 cycles following guidance from Pratt after the latest United incident.

An airline would typically accumulate 1,000 cycles about every 10 months on a 777, according to an industry source familiar with the matter.

The FAA said in 2019 that each inspection was expected to take 22 man-hours and cost $1,870. It did not provide updated estimates on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Pratt, owned by Raytheon Technologies , said fan blades would need to be shipped to its repair station in East Hartford, Connecticut, for the fresh inspections, including those from airlines in Japan and South Korea.

South Korea's transport ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment after the FAA's order. Korean Air and Asiana Airlines said they would comply with the relevant authorities' directives.

Boeing said it supported the FAA's latest inspection guidance and would work through the process with its customers.

It had earlier recommended that airlines suspend the use of the planes while the FAA identified an appropriate inspection protocol, and Japan imposed a temporary suspension on flights after the Saturday incident.

Japan's transport ministry said on Wednesday it was examining the FAA directive and had not yet decided what action to take.

The FAA spent the last two days discussing the extent of the inspection requirements, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

On Monday, the FAA acknowledged that after a Japan Airlines engine incident in December it had been considering stepping up blade inspections.

United, the only U.S. operator, had temporarily grounded its fleet before the FAA announcement. The airline said on Tuesday it would comply with the airworthiness directive.

United has warned of possible disruptions to its cargo flight schedule in March as it juggles its fleet after its decision to ground 24 Boeing 777-200 planes, according to a notice sent to cargo customers.

Another 28 of United's 777-200 planes were already grounded before the incident on Saturday, amid a plunge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago, Joyce Lee in Seoul and Eimi Yamamitsu in Tokyo Editing by Himani Sarkar and Gerry Doyle)

By David Shepardson and Jamie Freed


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 5.37% 2550.5 End-of-day quote.12.01%
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC. 0.68% 14700 End-of-day quote.16.39%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 5.73% 2416 End-of-day quote.21.10%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD. 1.24% 28550 End-of-day quote.4.96%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 1.83% 50.61 Delayed Quote.14.91%
All news about KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
02/23FAA orders immediate inspections of some Boeing 777 engines after United fail..
RE
02/23FAA working 'nonstop' on United Airlines Boeing 777 engine failure probe - ad..
RE
02/23DAMAGE TO UNITED BOEING 777 ENGINE C : Ntsb
RE
02/23Damage to United Boeing 777 engine consistent with metal fatigue - NTSB
RE
02/22EASA says Boeing 747 cargo plane engine incident unrelated to 777
RE
02/21Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident
RE
02/15MARKET CHATTER : Korean Air Lines Offers "Flights to Nowhere" Amid Pandemic: Tra..
MT
02/15MARKET CHATTER : South Korea's Air Passenger Traffic Tumbles 68% in 2020: Transp..
MT
02/11MARKET CHATTER : Korean Air Lines Secures First Overseas Approval for Asiana Air..
MT
02/04MARKET CHATTER : Korean Air Lines Launches Own Version of 'Flights to Nowhere'
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 676 B 6,92 B 6,92 B
Net income 2020 -407 B -0,37 B -0,37 B
Net Debt 2020 13 440 B 12,1 B 12,1 B
P/E ratio 2020 -10,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 019 B 4 514 M 4 527 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28 653,85 KRW
Last Close Price 28 550,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-CEO, Director & Head-Strategy Management
Eun-Yong Ha Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Soo-Geun Lee Director & Vice President-Technology
Jae-Il Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.4.96%4 459
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.20.22%30 359
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.37%22 788
AIR CHINA LIMITED12.79%16 191
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.14.91%15 499
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED26.62%13 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ