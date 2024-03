Korean Air Lines Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the air transportation business. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Air Transport Business segment engages in the domestic and international routes operation for passengers and cargoes; aircrafts operation. The Aerospace Business segment conducts research and development on aircraft design and manufacturing, civil and military aircrafts maintenance, satellites and others. The Hotel Business segment manages and operates hotels. The Other Business segment manufactures and sells in-flight meals, provides duty free sales and information technology (IT) services.

Sector Airlines