Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.

(A003490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
25500.00 KRW   -4.85%
04:12a'Perfect storm' for airlines facing strong U.S. dollar and high oil prices
RE
06/14Hanjin Kal to Sell Full Stake in Jin Air to Korean Air Lines
MT
06/06Korean Air-led Consortium Starts Developing Rocket Engine for Civilian Use
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Perfect storm' for airlines facing strong U.S. dollar and high oil prices

06/21/2022 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) - Global airlines are grappling with a double whammy from the rare combination of a strong U.S. dollar and high oil prices at a time when broad inflationary pressures and worker shortages are also placing pressure on the pandemic-hit industry's recovery.

The oil price and the U.S. dollar typically have an inverse relationship so that when one is high, the other is low, helping to even out the financial impact on airlines that operate in other currencies.

That correlation, however, has broken down in recent months with the war in Ukraine causing a spike in oil prices at a time when the United States is a net oil exporter and the U.S. dollar receiving a boost from interest rate rises designed to temper inflation.

Airlines gathering at the International Air Transport Association annual meeting in Doha this week expressed concern about the oil price and U.S. dollar rising in tandem.

"For airlines, it is not good at all. It is the perfect storm," Tony Webber, a former chief economist at Australia's Qantas Airways.

The U.S. trade-weighted real exchange rate index, established in 2006, is at a record high and the benchmark Brent oil price is around $115 a barrel.

Non-U.S. airlines have dollar exposure in the form of oil prices, aircraft purchase and leasing charges, maintenance costs and sometimes debt, all of which become higher in their local currency when the dollar is stronger.

"It's painful, buying fuel, buying everything," Korean Air Lines Co Ltd Chief Executive Walter Cho said of the strong U.S. dollar, trading at the highest level against the won in more than a decade.

"We have a lot of U.S. dollar debt and we have to pay interest on that. Interest is low but at this exchange rate it might as well be 10%," he said on the sidelines of an airline industry gathering in Doha.

For most non-U.S. airlines, the hit from rising costs far exceeds the benefit from ticket sales to U.S.-based customers converting to more local currency.

Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet last week warned it would need to push up fares by 10% to 15% due to an increase in fuel prices and rupee depreciation.

Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Izham Ismail said fuel had typically accounted for 20% of its costs, but that had risen to 45% due in part to the weak ringgit.

U.S. airlines are mostly unhedged and want a low oil price but prefer a weaker dollar because they benefit from a higher conversion rate when they sell tickets in euros and other currencies to foreign customers, Webber said.

Hawaiian Airlines Chief Executive Peter Ingram said the airline was watching the yen, trading at 20-year-lows, as it ramped up flights to Japan, traditionally the biggest foreign tourism market for Hawaii.

"It's not the binding constraint on demand at this point, but it is something that we're certainly mindful of since the vast majority of the traffic on our flights, plus or minus 90% is Japanese originating traffic," he said of the yen. "And so the cost of travelling to the United States is going to be inflated by the exchange rate."

Airline failures have historically risen at times when an index that combines the oil price and U.S. dollar strength has been high, according to data from aviation consultancy IBA.

IBA Chief Economist Stuart Hatcher said in a webinar last month that strong pent-up demand means there have been few failures this year, but the situation could change once the peak summer season is over. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.36% 94.458 Delayed Quote.12.53%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.67% 166.562 Delayed Quote.6.22%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.45% 1.22992 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.81% 104.874 Delayed Quote.14.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.54% 0.77442 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.71% 143.077 Delayed Quote.8.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.47% 1.05656 Delayed Quote.-7.74%
HATCHER GROUP LIMITED -18.48% 0.75 Delayed Quote.76.92%
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. 6.12% 13.69 Delayed Quote.-25.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.13% 1.731962 Delayed Quote.12.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.012809 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.38% 0.7121 Delayed Quote.-9.67%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD. -4.85% 25500 End-of-day quote.-13.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.26% 115.73 Delayed Quote.46.24%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.63% 86.094 Delayed Quote.8.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.39% 0.63577 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 2.71% 4.55 Delayed Quote.-11.58%
SPICEJET LIMITED -6.63% 39.45 End-of-day quote.-42.07%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.24% 135.414 Delayed Quote.17.58%
WTI 1.42% 110.5 Delayed Quote.46.00%
All news about KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
04:12a'Perfect storm' for airlines facing strong U.S. dollar and high oil prices
RE
06/14Hanjin Kal to Sell Full Stake in Jin Air to Korean Air Lines
MT
06/06Korean Air-led Consortium Starts Developing Rocket Engine for Civilian Use
MT
05/24Korean Air Lines to Share Routes with Rivals for Air Transport Monopoly After Asiana Me..
MT
05/23Korean Air Lines Eyes Restart of Incheon-Bali Flight from July 14
MT
05/13Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/09Seoul's Gimpo Airport and Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Resume Flights in Early June
MT
05/09South Korean Stocks Shed over 1% as Economic Slowdown Concerns Rise; Samsung Electronic..
MT
05/06Seoul's Gimpo International Airport to Resume Overseas Flights in June
MT
05/05Korean Air Extends Suspension of Flights on Russian Routes over Safety Issues
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 280 B 9,50 B 9,50 B
Net income 2022 1 118 B 0,87 B 0,87 B
Net Debt 2022 6 167 B 4,77 B 4,77 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,03x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 8 903 B 6 889 M 6 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 25 500,00 KRW
Average target price 39 400,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-CEO, Director & Head-Strategy Management
Eun-Yong Ha Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Soo-Geun Lee Director & Vice President-Technology
Jae-Il Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.-13.12%6 889
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.80%23 554
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-22.57%19 398
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.65%17 615
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-16.27%14 432
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.72%13 991