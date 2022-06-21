'Perfect storm' for airlines facing strong U.S. dollar and high oil prices

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) - Global airlines are grappling with
a double whammy from the rare combination of a strong U.S.
dollar and high oil prices at a time when broad inflationary
pressures and worker shortages are also placing pressure on the
pandemic-hit industry's recovery.
The oil price and the U.S. dollar typically have an inverse
relationship so that when one is high, the other is low, helping
to even out the financial impact on airlines that operate in
other currencies.
That correlation, however, has broken down in recent months
with the war in Ukraine causing a spike in oil prices at a time
when the United States is a net oil exporter and the U.S. dollar
receiving a boost from interest rate rises designed to temper
inflation.
Airlines gathering at the International Air Transport
Association annual meeting in Doha this week expressed concern
about the oil price and U.S. dollar rising in tandem.
"For airlines, it is not good at all. It is the perfect
storm," Tony Webber, a former chief economist at Australia's
Qantas Airways.
The U.S. trade-weighted real exchange rate index,
established in 2006, is at a record high and the
benchmark Brent oil price is around $115 a barrel.
Non-U.S. airlines have dollar exposure in the form of oil
prices, aircraft purchase and leasing charges, maintenance costs
and sometimes debt, all of which become higher in their local
currency when the dollar is stronger.
"It's painful, buying fuel, buying everything," Korean Air
Lines Co Ltd Chief Executive Walter Cho said of the
strong U.S. dollar, trading at the highest level against the won
in more than a decade.
"We have a lot of U.S. dollar debt and we have to pay
interest on that. Interest is low but at this exchange rate it
might as well be 10%," he said on the sidelines of an airline
industry gathering in Doha.
For most non-U.S. airlines, the hit from rising costs far
exceeds the benefit from ticket sales to U.S.-based customers
converting to more local currency.
Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet last week warned
it would need to push up fares by 10% to 15% due to an increase
in fuel prices and rupee depreciation.
Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Izham Ismail said fuel had
typically accounted for 20% of its costs, but that had risen to
45% due in part to the weak ringgit.
U.S. airlines are mostly unhedged and want a low oil price
but prefer a weaker dollar because they benefit from a higher
conversion rate when they sell tickets in euros and other
currencies to foreign customers, Webber said.
Hawaiian Airlines Chief Executive Peter Ingram said
the airline was watching the yen, trading at
20-year-lows, as it ramped up flights to Japan, traditionally
the biggest foreign tourism market for Hawaii.
"It's not the binding constraint on demand at this point,
but it is something that we're certainly mindful of since the
vast majority of the traffic on our flights, plus or minus 90%
is Japanese originating traffic," he said of the yen. "And so
the cost of travelling to the United States is going to be
inflated by the exchange rate."
Airline failures have historically risen at times when an
index that combines the oil price and U.S. dollar strength has
been high, according to data from aviation consultancy IBA.
IBA Chief Economist Stuart Hatcher said in a webinar last
month that strong pent-up demand means there have been few
failures this year, but the situation could change once the peak
summer season is over.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; editing by David Evans)