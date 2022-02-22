Log in
    A003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.

(A003490)
  Report
S.Korea gives conditional nod to Korean Air's Asiana Airlines purchase

02/22/2022 | 03:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Asiana Airline's head office in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's antitrust agency said on Tuesday it conditionally approves flag carrier Korean Air Lines' planned acquisition of rival Asiana Airlines.

In a deal announced in late 2020, Korean Air planned to spend 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) to become the top shareholder of indebted Asiana in one of the first major consolidations in aviation since the industry was hit by COVID-19.

"This merger is a change from the system of two major airlines that dominated the South Korean air transport market for more than 30 years, and is the first-ever merger of full service carriers in South Korea," Korea Fair Trade Commission Chairperson Joh Sung-wook told a briefing.

Out of 65 international passenger routes and 22 domestic routes in which the airlines overlap, the agency ordered Korean Air to hand over slots and traffic rights for 26 international and 14 domestic routes in the next 10 years if a newly competing airline requests them, as a condition of the approval.

Moreover, until competing airlines seek slots and traffic rights, Korean Air is ordered to limit fare increases, keep from reducing supply and make sure that service quality does not deteriorate until new market entry, Joh said.

The routes in question were where the airlines' combined market share were 60% or more, there were few or no competitors, and the KFTC saw a high chance of a fare hike, the KFTC said.

They included routes such as Seoul-New York, Seoul-Los Angeles and Seoul-Seattle, in which the two merging airlines and Korean Air's partner Delta Air Lines took up 100% of the market share.

"Korean Air respects the decision of the KFTC, and will continue its efforts to receive approvals from the remaining regulatory bodies," Korean Air told Reuters on Tuesday.

($1 = 1,193.9100 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee & Heekyong Yang, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC. 0.97% 20900 End-of-day quote.4.50%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -1.09% 42.84 Delayed Quote.9.62%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD. 0.50% 30050 End-of-day quote.2.39%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 737 B 7,33 B 7,33 B
Net income 2021 494 B 0,41 B 0,41 B
Net Debt 2021 9 437 B 7,91 B 7,91 B
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 0,17%
Capitalization 10 493 B 8 800 M 8 800 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 30 050,00 KRW
Average target price 39 050,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-CEO, Director & Head-Strategy Management
Eun-Yong Ha Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Soo-Geun Lee Director & Vice President-Technology
Jae-Il Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.2.39%8 800
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.62%27 289
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.90%20 753
AIR CHINA LIMITED20.40%20 107
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED17.34%17 944
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.8.34%15 397