S.Korean stocks end at 2-1/2-yr high on trade bloc news; won hits near 2-yr peak

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more
than two-and-a-half years on Monday, as foreigners snapped up
local shares on positive sentiment brought by the formation of a
regional trade bloc.
** The won soared to a 23-month high, while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended 49.16 points, or 1.97%,
higher at 2,543.03, its highest since February 2018.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 460.2 billion won ($415.20
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies formed the world's largest
free trade bloc on Sunday, a China-backed deal that excludes the
United States, which had left a rival Asia-Pacific grouping
under President Donald Trump.
** Shares of Asiana Airlines Inc climbed 29.84%,
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd rose 12.53%, and Hanjin Kal
gained 5.66% after reports that Korean Air will buy
major stakes of Asiana Airlines.
** Samsung Electronics gained 4.91%.
** The won was quoted at 1,109.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, the highest since December of
2018 and 0.57% higher than its previous close.
** South Korea's finance ministry issued a warning against
disorderly currency movements following the won's sharp rally
rise.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,108.8 per
dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its
one-month contract was quoted at 1,107.4.
** The trading volume was 1,222.65 million shares. Of the total
traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 550.
** The won has gained 4.2% against the dollar so far this year.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3
basis point to 0.971%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by
0.3 basis point to 1.624%.
($1 = 1,108.3800 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)