Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Korean Air Lines Co.,Ltd.    A003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD.

(A003490)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean stocks end at 2-1/2-yr high on trade bloc news; won hits near 2-yr peak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 02:34am EST

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more than two-and-a-half years on Monday, as foreigners snapped up local shares on positive sentiment brought by the formation of a regional trade bloc.

** The won soared to a 23-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 49.16 points, or 1.97%, higher at 2,543.03, its highest since February 2018.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 460.2 billion won ($415.20 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies formed the world's largest free trade bloc on Sunday, a China-backed deal that excludes the United States, which had left a rival Asia-Pacific grouping under President Donald Trump. ** Shares of Asiana Airlines Inc climbed 29.84%, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd rose 12.53%, and Hanjin Kal gained 5.66% after reports that Korean Air will buy major stakes of Asiana Airlines.

** Samsung Electronics gained 4.91%.

** The won was quoted at 1,109.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, the highest since December of 2018 and 0.57% higher than its previous close.

** South Korea's finance ministry issued a warning against disorderly currency movements following the won's sharp rally rise.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,108.8 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,107.4.

** The trading volume was 1,222.65 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 550.

** The won has gained 4.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis point to 0.971%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 1.624%. ($1 = 1,108.3800 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC. 7.79% 4290 End-of-day quote.-20.56%
HANJIN KAL CORP. -8.25% 77800 End-of-day quote.94.50%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. -2.64% 23950 End-of-day quote.-15.96%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 2.01% 2541.68 Real-time Quote.13.31%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 3.61% 63200 End-of-day quote.13.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD.
02:34aS.Korean stocks end at 2-1/2-yr high on trade bloc news; won hits near 2-yr p..
RE
01:29aKorean Air to spend $1.6 billion to become Asiana Airlines' top shareholder
RE
01:25aKorean Air to spend $1.6 billion to become Asiana Airlines' top shareholder
RE
12:28aUPDATE1 : S. Korea's Korean Air to buy rival Asiana Airlines
AQ
11/15URGENT : S. Korea's Korean Air to buy rival Asiana Airlines
AQ
11/15Korean Air to spend $1.6 bln to become Asiana Airlines' top shareholder
RE
11/13KOREAN AIR MULLS ACQUISITION OF RIVA : reports
AQ
11/13Asiana Airlines shares surge on potential deal with rival Korean Air's parent
RE
11/13Asiana Airlines shares surge on potential deal with rival Korean Air's parent
RE
11/12S.Korea's Hanjin Group reviews buying Asiana Airlines - report
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 686 B 6,93 B 6,93 B
Net income 2020 -576 B -0,52 B -0,52 B
Net Debt 2020 13 682 B 12,3 B 12,3 B
P/E ratio 2020 -6,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 203 B 3 788 M 3 791 M
EV / Sales 2020 549x
EV / Sales 2021 451x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 23 192,31 KRW
Last Close Price 23 950,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-CEO, Director & Head-Strategy Management
Eun-Yong Ha Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Soo-Geun Lee Director & Vice President-Technology
Jae-Il Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD.-15.96%3 788
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-37.65%23 157
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.01%20 055
AIR CHINA LIMITED-26.30%14 666
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.40%12 454
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-55.74%11 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group