  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.

(A003490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
24550.00 KRW   -2.00%
02:33aSouth Korean shares end over 1% higher as China COVID fears ease
RE
11/28Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Continued Worries Over China Covid Protests
DJ
11/28South Korean shares little changed, China COVID situation in focus
RE
South Korean shares end over 1% higher as China COVID fears ease

11/29/2022 | 02:33am EST
*

KOSPI rises 1%, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose 1% on Tuesday on growing hopes for China's reopening after social unrest aggravated against COVID-19 lockdown measures. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 25.12 points, or 1.04%, to close at 2,433.39, recovering most of the 1.21% loss seen in the previous session.

** On growing hopes that China might ease its COVID-19-related policies, China's major stock indexes jumped more than 2%, leading broader Asian market's strength.

** "Investors cheered the possibility of a change in China's 'zero-COVID' policy," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

* Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that the government and central bank should pay greater focus on addressing any financial instability as the economy is headed for slower inflation, during an interview with Reuters.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.83%, peer SK Hynix gained 0.72%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.89%.

** Korean Air and Asiana Airlines jumped 2.65% and 11.54%, respectively, after UK authorities said they might accept their merger.

** Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 659.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 59.2 billion won ($44.60 million) on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,326.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.03% higher, also reversing much of the previous session's 1.23% loss.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 point to 103.65.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.3 basis points to 3.723%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.2 basis points to 3.672%. ($1 = 1,327.3100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC. -1.27% 11700 End-of-day quote.-41.50%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD. -2.00% 24550 End-of-day quote.-16.35%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.04% 2433.39 Real-time Quote.-19.09%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -1.58% 562000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD. -1.82% 6470 End-of-day quote.-25.20%
MIRAE CORPORATION 0.00% 11500 End-of-day quote.-18.15%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.48% 60100 End-of-day quote.-23.24%
SK HYNIX INC. -2.35% 83100 End-of-day quote.-36.56%
Financials
Sales 2022 13 720 B 10,3 B 10,3 B
Net income 2022 2 138 B 1,60 B 1,60 B
Net Debt 2022 6 206 B 4,64 B 4,64 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,24x
Yield 2022 0,41%
Capitalization 9 071 B 6 785 M 6 785 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24 550,00 KRW
Average target price 35 444,44 KRW
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-CEO, Director & Head-Strategy Management
Eun-Yong Ha Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Soo-Geun Lee Director & Vice President-Technology
Jae-Il Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD.-16.35%6 785
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.02%25 732
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-13.33%22 464
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.02%16 369
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-14.43%15 431
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-10.49%15 320