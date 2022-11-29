South Korean shares end over 1% higher as China COVID fears ease

*

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose 1% on Tuesday on growing hopes for China's reopening after social unrest aggravated against COVID-19 lockdown measures. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 25.12 points, or 1.04%, to close at 2,433.39, recovering most of the 1.21% loss seen in the previous session.

** On growing hopes that China might ease its COVID-19-related policies, China's major stock indexes jumped more than 2%, leading broader Asian market's strength.

** "Investors cheered the possibility of a change in China's 'zero-COVID' policy," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

* Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that the government and central bank should pay greater focus on addressing any financial instability as the economy is headed for slower inflation, during an interview with Reuters.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.83%, peer SK Hynix gained 0.72%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.89%.

** Korean Air and Asiana Airlines jumped 2.65% and 11.54%, respectively, after UK authorities said they might accept their merger.

** Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 659.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 59.2 billion won ($44.60 million) on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,326.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.03% higher, also reversing much of the previous session's 1.23% loss.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 point to 103.65.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.3 basis points to 3.723%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.2 basis points to 3.672%. ($1 = 1,327.3100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee)