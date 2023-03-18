Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Korean Reinsurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003690   KR7003690005

KOREAN REINSURANCE COMPANY

(A003690)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-16
7270.00 KRW   -2.42%
05:27aKorean Reinsurance : IR_Business Performance & Strategy(2023.03)
PU
02/17Korean Reinsurance : IR_Business Performance & Strategy(2022.12)
PU
02/16Korean Reinsurance : Re Donated to Support Earthquake Victims in Turkiye
PU
Korean Reinsurance : IR_Business Performance & Strategy(2023.03)

03/18/2023 | 05:27am EDT
Korean Reinsurance Company

Business Performance and Strategy

- Separate Financial Result as of December 2022 -

1

  • Korean Re Profile
  • Financial Highlights
  • Reinsurance Performance
  • Investment Performance

2

1-1 History and Organization

History

  • 1963 : Established as Korean Non-Life Reinsurance Corporation (state-run company)
  • 1978 : Privatized & listed in the Korean stock market
  • 2011 : Credit rating upgraded from A.M. BestA-toA (Stable) in Feb. 2011
  • 2014 : Credit rating upgraded from Standard & Poor′sA-toA (Stable)in Oct. 2014
  • 2021 : Top 10th reinsurer in the global reinsurance market (A.M. Best, FY2020)

Organization

  • Headquarters:Total30units(12UW/2Investment /13Administrative /1R&DInstitute/2Taskforces)
  • International : 4 branches (Singapore, Labuan, Dubai, Shanghai)
  • International : 4 subsidiaries (Hong Kong, London, Zurich, New Jersey)
  • International : 4 liaison offices (Beijing, Tokyo, London, Bogota)

3

1-2 International Network

Korean Re Underwriting, LTD.

London Liaison Office

Koreanre Insurance Services, Inc.

Head office

Korean Reinsurance Switzerland AG

Beijing Liaison Office

Shanghai Branch

Dubai Branch

Tokyo Liaison Office

Worldwide Insurance Services, LTD.

Labuan Branch

Bogota Liaison Office

Singapore Branch

  • Continuous expansion of international network to explore new market opportunities
  • New international operations : Shanghai branch(Jan. 2020), Bogota liaison office(Feb. 2020), New Jersey subsidiary(Sept. 2021)
    • An increase in profitable business from the USA which is the largest reinsurance market in the world and diversification of profit sources through brokerage are expected by the reinsurance intermediary

4

1-3 Global Reinsurers (2021 Gross Premiums)

(Unit : USD Bil.)

Ranking

Name

Gross

A.M. Best

S&P

Premiums

Credit Rating

Credit Rating

1

Munich Re (Germany)

45.8

A+

AA-

2

Swiss Re (Switzerland)

39.2

A+

AA-

3

Hannover Re (Germany)

31.4

A+

AA-

4

Canada Life Re (Canada)

23.5

A+

AA

5

SCOR (France)

19.9

A+

AA-

6

Berkshire Hathaway (USA)

19.9

A++

AA+

7

Lloyd's (UK)

19.3

A

A+

8

China Re (China)

17.8

A

A

9

RGA (USA)

13.3

A+

AA-

10

Everest Re (Bermuda)

9.1

A+

AA-

11

Partner Re (Bermuda)

8.2

A+

AA-

12

Renaissance Re (Bermuda)

7.8

A+

AA-

13

Korean Re (South Korea)

7.1

A

A

  • Source : A.M. best and S&P (September 2022)

5

Disclaimer

Korean Reinsurance Company published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 566 B 5,03 B 5,03 B
Net income 2022 147 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,34x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 866 B 664 M 664 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 411
Free-Float 66,9%
Korean Reinsurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Jong-Gyu Won President & Director
Jong-Ik Won Chairman
Hyun-Soo Jun Head-Compliance Support
Gi-Seong Koo Independent Director
Bong-Joo Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOREAN REINSURANCE COMPANY6.75%664
MUNICH RE-1.38%43 988
SWISS RE LTD1.71%27 402
HANNOVER RE-12.32%20 909
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.0.88%13 085
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.2.58%8 263