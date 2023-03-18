Korean Reinsurance : IR_Business Performance & Strategy(2023.03)

International : 4 branches (Singapore, Labuan, Dubai, Shanghai)
International :4 subsidiaries (Hong Kong, London, Zurich, New Jersey)
International :4 liaison offices (Beijing, Tokyo, London, Bogota)
1-2 International Network
Korean Re Underwriting, LTD.
London Liaison Office
Koreanre Insurance Services, Inc.
Head office
Korean Reinsurance Switzerland AG
Beijing Liaison Office
Shanghai Branch
Dubai Branch
Tokyo Liaison Office
Worldwide Insurance Services, LTD.
Labuan Branch
Bogota Liaison Office
Singapore Branch
Continuous expansion of international network to explore new market opportunities
New international operations : Shanghai branch(Jan. 2020), Bogota liaison office(Feb. 2020), New Jersey subsidiary(Sept. 2021)
An increase in profitable business from the USA which is the largest reinsurance market in the world and diversification of profit sources through brokerage are expected by the reinsurance intermediary
