Kori Holdings Limited is principally engaged in providing civil/structural engineering and infrastructural construction services as a sub-contractor for commercial, industrial and public infrastructural construction projects. The Company's segments include the structural steel works and tunneling works. The structural steel segment provides services to design, purchase and fabricate reusable steel struts and steel beams for temporary strutting works in earth retaining or stabilizing structures for excavation works and rental of steel beams. The tunneling segment supplies skilled personnel with the required technical expertise to provide macro-tunneling works. The Company's portfolio includes supplying and installing strutting and decking for large-scale MRT construction projects. Its services include steel strutting, steel decking, TBM bored tunnelling and steel piling. Its customers include local and overseas developers in the engineering construction industry.