  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Korian
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KORI   FR0010386334

KORIAN

(KORI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/24 11:35:20 am
23.76 EUR   -14.04%
12:44pCare home firm Orpea rejects allegations of resident mistreatment
RE
01/20KORIAN : France certified Top Employer in 2022
PU
01/18Korian Issues $433 Million Of New Schuldschein Loans
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Care home firm Orpea rejects allegations of resident mistreatment

01/24/2022 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - French care home operator Orpea on Monday rejected allegations of resident mistreatment in a forthcoming book after extracts published in newspaper Le Monde sent its shares tumbling.

The article included extracts from "Les Fossoyeurs" (The Gravediggers), a 388-page book by journalist Victor Castanet that alleges poor treatment of the group's elderly residents at a site outside Paris.

"We formally reject all of these accusations, which we consider to be false, outrageous and prejudicial," the company said in a statement.

It added that has already contacted its lawyers to take all necessary steps, including legal action.

Orpea is one of Europe's biggest for-profit care home operators alongside French rival Korian, with a network of 1,156 facilites and more than 90,000 beds across 23 countries spanning Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The group is rapidly expanding, adding over 1,000 new beds over its third quarter last year, as it looks to increase its revenue by more than 14% to over 4.2 billion euros ($4.74 billion) this year compared to before the pandemic.

The Paris stock exchange had suspended trading at Orpea's request at 1145 GMT, pending the release of the statement, as the stock headed down 16% towards its worst-ever single-day performance, while shares of Korian dropped over 10%.

Published by Paris-based Fayard, "Les Fossoyeurs" is set go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

($1 = 0.8855 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland, Juliette Portala and Valentine Baldassari; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KORIAN -14.04% 23.76 Real-time Quote.-0.72%
ORPEA -16.11% 69.28 Real-time Quote.-6.27%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 279 M 4 844 M 4 844 M
Net income 2021 114 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2021 6 536 M 7 400 M 7 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 2 897 M 3 286 M 3 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart KORIAN
Duration : Period :
Korian Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORIAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 27,64 €
Average target price 37,62 €
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Boissard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Marie Bruno Garin Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Chairman
Didier Armaingaud Director-Group Medical & Quality
Anne Lalou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORIAN-0.72%3 286
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.55%134 161
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-7.39%74 002
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-13.57%25 989
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA1.61%19 294
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-20.40%16 895