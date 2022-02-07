Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Korian
  News
  Summary
    KORI   FR0010386334

KORIAN

(KORI)
  Report
French lawyer says she is preparing group lawsuit against care homes company Korian

02/07/2022 | 02:34am EST
* Korian and Orpea have denied wrongdoing

* Lawyer Sarah Saldmann says preparing action against Korian

* Korian: denies charges of mistreatment or food rationing

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A Paris lawyer said she was preparing a group lawsuit against Korian after she had received "dozens of complaints" by relatives of people living in elderly care facilities run by the French company.

"I have received dozens and dozens of reports made by families," Sarah Saldmann told franceinfo radio late on Sunday, adding that she intended to bring a group lawsuit, grouping together the claims of numerous individual plaintiffs, in April.

Saldmann also confirmed her planned legal action against Korian on her official Twitter account .

Korian in a reply to Reuters said it strongly denied any allegations of mistreatment, adding that - although it had not been notified of any collective legal action - it would treat any such legal action with the most serious consideration.

Shares in Korian have slumped around 40% within the last two weeks since the first extracts of the "Les Fossoyeurs" book alleging malpractices in care homes run by Korian's rival Orpea were published, triggering a public outcry, government probes and the departure of Orpea's CEO.

Last week, Korian shares dropped further after a well-known French investigational TV host said she would reveal new information on the sector later in February.

Korian had already said, in response to the forthcoming TV documentary, that it was ready to answer any questions raised in that report, and that the company did not deserve the negative media coverage. Orpea has also denied wrongdoing.

Saldmann said in the interview that the publication of the book has set off a collective reckoning about the way France's elderly are being treated in facilities run by private companies that have to make a profit for their investors. Referring to Korian, she said that problems raised to her by family members seeking advice were "noticeably the same as those at Orpea." (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KORIAN -16.81% 17.57 Real-time Quote.-36.89%
ORPEA -12.44% 33.71 Real-time Quote.-61.74%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 280 M 4 897 M 4 897 M
Net income 2021 116 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2021 6 557 M 7 503 M 7 503 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 1 842 M 2 108 M 2 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 68,5%
Managers and Directors
Sophie Boissard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Marie Bruno Garin Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Chairman
Didier Armaingaud Director-Group Medical & Quality
Anne Lalou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORIAN-36.89%2 108
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION5.17%143 315
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-6.94%74 359
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-11.69%26 555
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.34%20 371
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.1.52%16 880