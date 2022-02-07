French lawyer says she is preparing group lawsuit against care homes company Korian

* Korian and Orpea have denied wrongdoing
* Lawyer Sarah Saldmann says preparing action against Korian
* Korian: denies charges of mistreatment or food rationing
PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A Paris lawyer said she was
preparing a group lawsuit against Korian after she had
received "dozens of complaints" by relatives of people living in
elderly care facilities run by the French company.
"I have received dozens and dozens of reports made by
families," Sarah Saldmann told franceinfo radio late on Sunday,
adding that she intended to bring a group lawsuit, grouping
together the claims of numerous individual plaintiffs, in April.
Saldmann also confirmed her planned legal action against
Korian on her official Twitter account .
Korian in a reply to Reuters said it strongly denied any
allegations of mistreatment, adding that - although it had not
been notified of any collective legal action - it would treat
any such legal action with the most serious consideration.
Shares in Korian have slumped around 40% within the last two
weeks since the first extracts of the "Les Fossoyeurs" book
alleging malpractices in care homes run by Korian's rival Orpea
were published, triggering a public outcry, government
probes and the departure of Orpea's CEO.
Last week, Korian shares dropped further after a well-known
French investigational TV host said she would reveal new
information on the sector later in February.
Korian had already said, in response to the forthcoming TV
documentary, that it was ready to answer any questions raised in
that report, and that the company did not deserve the negative
media coverage. Orpea has also denied wrongdoing.
Saldmann said in the interview that the publication of the
book has set off a collective reckoning about the way France's
elderly are being treated in facilities run by private companies
that have to make a profit for their investors. Referring to
Korian, she said that problems raised to her by family members
seeking advice were "noticeably the same as those at Orpea."
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)