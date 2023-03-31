Korian : 2022 Consolidated Statement 03/31/2023 | 05:24am EDT Send by mail :

MAZARS ERNST & YOUNG et Autres Korian Financial year ended 31 December 2022 Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements MAZARS ERNST & YOUNG et Autres Tour Exaltis Tour First 61, rue Henri Regnault TSA 14444 92075 Paris-La Défense cedex 92037 Paris-La Défense cedex A French corporation (société anonyme) with management A société par actions simplifiée (simplified joint stock board and supervisory board and share capital of €8,320,000 company) with variable capital Nanterre Trade and Companies Register - No. 784 824 153 Nanterre Trade and Companies Register - No. 438 476 913 Statutory Auditor and member of the Compagnie régionale de Statutory Auditor and member of the Compagnie régionale Versailles et du Centre de Versailles et du Centre Korian Financial year ended 31 December 2022 Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements To Korian's General Meeting of shareholders: Opinion In performance of the assignment for which we have been appointed by your General Meetings of shareholders, we have audited Korian's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, as appended to this report. We certify that, in light of the IFRS accounting framework as adopted in the European Union, the consolidated financial statements are true and accurate and give a fair view of the transactions during the past financial year, as well as of the financial position and assets at the end of the financial year, of the whole comprised of the persons and entities within the consolidation scope. The opinion expressed above is consistent with the content of our report to the Audit Committee. Basis for the opinion ◼ Audit framework We have performed our audit in accordance with the accounting standards applicable in France. We consider that the information that we have collected is sufficient and appropriate as a basis for our opinion. Our responsibilities under these standards are described in the section of this report entitled "Responsibilities of Statutory auditors in relation to the audit of consolidated financial statements". ◼ Independence We have conducted our audit, which covers the period from 1 January 2022 to the date of issue of this report, in accordance with the rules that govern the independence of auditors as set forth in the French code of commerce and in the code of ethics for statutory auditors, and have provided none of the services prohibited under Article 5 (1) of EU Regulation No. 537/2014. Observation Without qualifying the opinion expressed above, we draw your attention to Note 1.2. "IFRS standards, amendments and interpretations applied by the Group" in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which describes the change in accounting policy as a result of the IFRIC interpretation on accounting for configuration or customisation costs in a cloud computing arrangement (IAS 38 Intangible Assets). Justification for our assessments - Key audit matters Pursuant to the provisions of articles L. 823-9 and R. -7 of the French Commercial Code regarding the justification for our assessments, we draw your attention to the key points of the audit relating to the risks of material misstatement which, in our professional judgment, were the most significant for the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the period, as well as the responses we provided to these risks. These assessments were made in the context of the audit of the consolidated financial statements taken as a whole and the opinion we formed, as expressed above. We do not express an opinion on any items in these consolidated financial statements considered separately. ◼ Measurement of goodwill and operating licences At 31 December 2022, the net value of goodwill and operating licences totalled €5,313m. ► The net value of goodwill-which is determined as explained in Note 5.1 to the consolidated financial statements-recognised on the statement of financial position is €3,237m.

► Operating licences acquired in business combinations are non-amortisable intangible assets and have a net book value of €2,076m, which is the value attributed to the operating licences granted by the supervisory authorities in France, Belgium and Italy. They are valued at their fair value at the merger date, as described in Note 5.2 to the consolidated financial statements, on intangible assets. At each balance sheet date, or more frequently if there is any indication of impairment, management ensures that the net carrying amount of goodwill and operating licences does not exceed their recoverable amount. The recoverable amount of operating licences is the higher of value net of exit costs and value in use. Impairment tests are performed either on cash-generating units (CGU) or on a group of CGU (goodwill). Identified risk ► For goodwill, the CGU corresponds to a grouping of CGUs for a given country: France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Spain and the UK. ► For operating licences, the CGU corresponds to a department in France and to a region in Italy and Belgium and to a specific type of business activity (nursing homes, clinics or mental health). Details of the assumptions used for these tests are presented in the section entitled "Impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill" of Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements. The determination of the value in use of these assets is based on the discounted future cash flows of the CGUs or CGU groups and on the assumptions and estimates made by management, and in particular the cash flow projections taken from the four-year business plans that constitute the group's strategic plan, the average growth rate used to forecast these flows, and the discount rate applied to them. The assessments of the recoverable value of goodwill and of the operating licences are key audit matters due to their weight in the group's accounts and the importance of management's judgment in determining the assumptions on which the value in use estimates are based. We have reviewed the impairment testing methodology to verify its compliance with the applicable accounting standards. We also conducted a critical review of the manner in which these impairment tests are applied. In particular, we: ► checked whether management had tested all goodwill and operating licences by comparing the accounting information in databases with the figures presented in the consolidated accounts;

► examined the methods used to calculate value in use from the discounted future cash flows, for which we: ► reviewed the budget process and key controls associated with this process; ► reviewed management's criteria for determining the CGUs for a given geographic department or region, and for each type of business activity; Our response ► examined, on a test basis, the consistency of the cash flow forecasts with the 2023 budgets prepared by management and with the strategic plan approved by the Board of Directors; ► compared, on a test basis, the cash flow forecasts used during previous impairment tests with the actual cash flows to assess how well the previous targets were achieved;

► examined the perpetual growth rate and discount rates management used to calculate the value in use and compared these rates to the estimates of our own financial valuation experts;

► verified, on a test basis, the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations of the values in use applied. We have also assessed the appropriateness of the information provided in the section entitled "Impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill" of Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements and have verified the arithmetical accuracy of the sensitivity analysis presented. Specific verifications In accordance with French professional standards, we have also carried out the specific statutory and regulatory verifications of the information pertaining to the group provided in the board of directors' management report. We have no observation to make as to its accuracy or consistency with the consolidated financial statements. We certify that the consolidated statement of non-financial performance provided for in Article L. 225-102-1 of the French Commercial Code is included in the information pertaining to the group provided in the management report, it being understood that, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 823-10 of the aforesaid code, we have not verified the fair presentation of the information provided in said statement nor its consistency with the consolidated financial statements, for which a report by an independent third party is necessary. Other verifications or information required by statutes or regulations ◼ Presentation format of the consolidated financial statements to be included in the annual financial report In accordance with the professional standards that apply to the statutory auditing of annual and consolidated financial statements presented in the single European electronic reporting format, we have also checked that the presentation of the consolidated financial statements to be included in the annual financial report referred to in Section I of Article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, and which are prepared under the responsibility of the chief executive officer, complies with said format, as set forth in European Delegated Regulation No. 2019/815 of 17 December 2018. In the case of consolidated financial statements, our work includes verifying that the tagging of account items conforms to the format specified in the above-mentioned regulation. On the basis of our work, we conclude that the presentation of the consolidated financial statements to be included in the annual financial report complies, in all material respects, with the single European electronic reporting format. Due to the technical limitations inherent in the macro-tagging of consolidated accounts in the single European electronic reporting format, some of the tags in the notes may not correspond exactly to the consolidated financial statements attached to this report. It should be noted that we are not responsible for ensuring that the consolidated financial statements your company will include in the annual financial report filed with the AMF are identical to those we have audited. ◼ Appointment of Statutory auditors Mazars was appointed as Korian's statutory auditor in its constitutional articles of association of 2003, while Ernst & Young et Autres was so appointed at its annual general meeting of 23 June 2011. At 31 December 2022, MAZARS was in the twentieth uninterrupted year of its assignment (including seventeen years since the Company's shares were admitted to trading on a regulated market) and ERNST & YOUNG et Autres was in its twelfth year. Prior to this, ERNST & YOUNG Audit was a statutory auditor as of 2006. Responsibilities of management and corporate governance officers in relation to the consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for preparing consolidated financial statements that present a true and fair view in accordance with the IFRS framework as adopted in the European Union, as well as for setting up the internal controls it deems necessary to prepare consolidated financial statements that are free of material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, for presenting necessary information in the financial statements, if appropriate, relating to the continuity of operations, and for applying the going concern accounting principle, unless it intends to wind up the Company or cease doing business. The Audit Committee is responsible for overseeing the process used to prepare financial information and for monitoring the effectiveness of the internal control and risk management systems, as well as, if applicable, the internal audit system, with respect to the procedures relating to the preparation and processing of accounting and financial information. Attachments Original Link

