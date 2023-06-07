Advanced search
    KORI   FR0010386334

KORIAN

(KORI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:06:02 2023-06-07 am EDT
7.275 EUR   -1.15%
Korian : Dividend 2022 - Calendar and conditions

06/07/2023 | 05:04am EDT
2022 Dividend submitted to the Annual General Meeting

Calendar and conditions

This document presents the calendar and conditions for the payment of the 2022 dividend submitted to the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2023 (the "General Meeting").

On 21 February 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Korian (the "Company") decided to submit to the General Meeting, the payment of a dividend of €0.25 per share in respect of the 2022 financial year.

The Board also decided again to submit to the General Meeting a resolution in order to offer to each of the shareholders the possibility to choose for a payment of the dividend in newly issued Company shares; the payment in shares would apply to the whole dividend.

The new shares would be issued at a price equal to 95 % of the average of the opening share price of Korian shares on the regulated market Euronext Paris for the 20 trading days preceding the date of the General Meeting, less the net amount of dividend per share, i.e. €0.25, rounded up to the next higher euro cent.

CALENDAR AND CONDITIONS FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE DIVIDEND

  • Ex date: 21 June 2023.
  • Record date: 22 June 2023.
  • Period during which the option can be exercised: from 23 June to 7 July 2023 included. Beyond that date, if the option has not been exercised, the dividend will be paid in cash.
  • Treatment of share fractions: if the amount of dividends for which the option is exercised does not correspond to a round number of shares, the shareholders may receive (i) the rounded-down whole number of shares and the balance in cash from the Company or (ii) the rounded-up whole number of shares with a cash payment being made by the shareholder.
  • Payment date: 13 July 2023 (whatever the option chosen).
  • Admission and date of entitlement to the newly shares: the newly shares issued as payment for the dividend, should the option be exercised, will be admitted to trading on the regulated market Euronext Paris. The shares will be subject to all the clauses of the Company's Articles of Association. As from their issuance, the shares will be fully assimilated to the ordinary shares forming the Company's share capital.

This option may be subject to legal restrictions for shareholders who are not French residents. The latter are invited to consult their legal counsel with respect to the laws and regulations applicable in their own country of residence.

1

Disclaimer

This document does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to subscribe to or purchase securities. This document and any other document relating to the payment of the dividend in shares shall be published outside France only in accordance with local laws and regulations and shall not constitute an offer of securities in countries where such offer would violate applicable laws and regulations.

2

Disclaimer

Korian SA published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 09:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
