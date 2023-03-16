Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Korian
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KORI   FR0010386334

KORIAN

(KORI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:06:41 2023-03-16 am EDT
6.825 EUR   -2.15%
10:55aKorian : Document AMF CP. 2023E889554
PU
03/15Korian : Document AMF CP. 2023E889325
PU
03/13Korian : Document AMF CP. 2023E888743
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Korian : Document AMF CP. 2023E889554

03/16/2023 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Attachments

Disclaimer

Korian SA published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 14:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 994 M 5 263 M 5 263 M
Net income 2023 26,6 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net Debt 2023 7 496 M 7 899 M 7 899 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,8x
Yield 2023 5,17%
Capitalization 726 M 765 M 765 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart KORIAN
Duration : Period :
Korian Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORIAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,98 €
Average target price 19,06 €
Spread / Average Target 173%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Boissard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Marie Bruno Garin Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Chairman
Didier Armaingaud Director-Group Medical & Quality
Anne Lalou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORIAN-31.08%765
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-19.09%96 822
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.3.13%68 612
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY13.06%23 241
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-6.91%19 401
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-15.08%14 789