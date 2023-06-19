Advanced search
    KORI   FR0010386334

KORIAN

(KORI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:07:56 2023-06-19 am EDT
7.375 EUR   -3.59%
09:55aKorian : Document AMF CP. 2023E915651
PU
09:49aKorian : Document AMF CP. 2023E915614
PU
06/09WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
Korian : Document AMF CP. 2023E915614

06/19/2023 | 09:49am EDT
2023-06-19T00:00:00 2023-06-19T15:46:02.72 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KORIAN Link
2023-06-16T00:00:00 2023-06-16T16:30:04.033 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Korian SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 13:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 998 M 5 460 M 5 460 M
Net income 2023 35,1 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2023 7 965 M 8 701 M 8 701 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,2x
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 796 M 869 M 869 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart KORIAN
Duration : Period :
Korian Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORIAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,65 €
Average target price 11,69 €
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Boissard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Marie Bruno Garin Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Chairman
Didier Armaingaud Director-Group Medical & Quality
Anne Lalou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORIAN-24.41%869
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-27.33%86 819
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.20.89%79 798
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY28.01%26 355
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-0.51%20 756
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-11.40%15 524
