Korian : Inside Information / Other news releases

Paris, February 4th, 2022

Korian Group received a request for an interview from its CEO, Sophie Boissard, by Elise Lucet, journalist at France Television, as part of an upcoming programme currently being produced by Cash Investigation teams, relating to the private nursing homes sector.

For your perfect information, please find below the e-mail that the communication department sent today to the editor-in-chief of Cash Investigation.

Dear Editor-in-Chief,

As indicated during our different telephone calls, please find attached the response that our CEO, Sophie Boissard, has asked me to send you.

She has listened to the messages left by Elise Lucet on her mobile last Friday, requesting a reaction to the current investigation of Cash Investigation into our sector and into our Group.

We would like to remind you first of all, that our respective communication team have been discussing an interview for the last nine months without being able to find a reasonable agreement on the practical arrangements.

The fact your journalist entered one of our nursing homes by falsely claiming to be the relative of a deceased resident during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a complete disregard for any of the journalistic ethics that your colleagues apply and for any sanitary protecting measures, has not been conducive to creating a climate of trust.

However trust is key to be able to have a balanced and constructive exchange, which allows for a right to respond to all questions. Sophie Boissard has always been focused on maintaining dialogue and transparency, whether it be with our residents, their families, all our stakeholders but also the press, whose independance we respect completely and with whom we work and exchange with on a daily basis.

The doors of Korian are always open to requests of the press, in compliance with the sanitary procedures which imply the local teams need to be notified in advance. Sophie Boissard has also readily replied to requests for interviews, for example on Tuesday 1st February she replied live to the questions

