Korian : PR Korian - Annual Results 2022

Korian delivered solid results in 2022, with a 6.2% organic growth and a 13.4% EBITDA margin, driven by its transformation plan launched in 2019 and priority given to quality and social performance
Quality and social performance: Ahead of schedule for 2023 ESG targetsoQuality:
68% of network certified ISO 9001 (2022 initial target: 50%); 100% of healthcare facilities in France classified A or B by the Health Authority
Average staff ratio in nursing homes of 0.78 per resident in France
Net Promoter Score (NPS) reaching 36, up by 2 points
Human Resources:
Professional training: 6,800 employees (i.e. 11.8% of total employees) in a graduating training
programmes (2023 initial target: 10%; x3 vs 2019)
Health & safety at work: work accident frequency rate down 15%
Improvement of employees' engagement rate at 78 (+1pt vs 2021)
"Top Employer" certification in the Group's four main countries
Diversity:
56% women in top management positions of the Group (+ 10 pts vs. 2019)
Environment:
-24%of reduction in CO2 emissions (vs. 2019) and -9% of energy consumption (vs. 2021)
Revenue growth in all three segments, with overall organic growth of 6.2% (reported growth of 5.6%), supported by the transformation plan initiated in 2019
Long-termcare: increase of occupancy rate by 2.3 points and 3% increase in the number of people cared for; almost 40% of the network has been restructured and modernised since 2016
Healthcare: delivery of 13 additional projects to support specialisation and the development of outpatient activity; acquisition of the Spanish platform Grupo 5 to strengthen the mental health
activity; 20% increase in the number of patients
Community care: Ages&Vie network in France now with 1,875 beds in operation; high growth in the homecare network (people cared for x2); the Petits-fils network in France opened 40 new branches, bringing the total to 253
Resilient operating performance reflected in improving EBITDAR in amount and a solid cash generation:
EBITDAR of € 1,091 million (margin rate at 24.1%) and EBITDA of €607 million (margin rate 13.4%) in an environment marked by accelerating inflation
Strong cash generation with € 371 million of Free Cash Flow, due to improving working capital
requirement
Net result of pursued activities of €66.9 million including non-recurring costs related to the transformation plan
Real estate value of €3.5bn, after independent Cushman&Wakefield assessment oHigh level of liquidity at €1,234 million, including fully undrawn RCF oSolid balance sheet: operational leverage of 3.7x and LTV 55%, without a new real estate partnership during the year oProposed dividend: distribution of € 0.25 per share reflecting a 50% payout ratio (pre-IFRS16)
Outlook o Benefiting from the effects of the transformation plan, expected organic growth of revenue more than 8% in 2023 and more than 5% in 2024-2025, with EBITDAR stable in 2023, growing in 2024 and 2025 in line with revenue o Alignment of investment policy with self-financing capacity from 2024 onwards. The Group's financial leverage is expected to be below 3.5x in 2023, and at around 3x in 2024 and 2025. o In the context of the move to a purpose driven company, A new corporate project (2023-2025) and ESG roadmap will be presented on 31st of March 2023 Sophie Boissard, CEO of Korian, stated: "After two years marked by the Covid pandemic, 2022 was also a year of unprecedented challenges for our sector. I would like to recognize the outstanding commitment of the whole Korian community and of our stakeholders, which has enabled us to remain focused on what is essential despite the turbulence: the quality of care provided and our social performance. Thanks to the investments made in our networks and the complementary nature of our expertise in geriatrics, post-acute and rehabilitation care, mental health and home care, we are achieving a solid fiscal year 2022, marked by unprecedented organic growth and an operating model which demonstrated its resilience in a high inflation environment."
FINANCIALS
FY 2022
FY 2021
Growth
Organic
€m
growth
Revenue
4,534.1
4,294.8
5.6%
6.2%
France, Spain, UK1
2,226.1
2,168.3
2.7%
4.4%
Germany
1,082.0
1,067.5
1.4%
5.6%
Benelux2
667.0
587.0
13.6%
14.0%
Italy
559.0
472.1
18.4%
6.4%
EBITDAR - excl. IFRS16
1090.7 (24.1%)
1071.1 (24.9%)
1.8%
EBITDA - excl. IFRS16
607.1 (13.4%)
597.2 (13.9%)
1.7%
EBITDA - incl. IFRS16
1003.2 (22.1%)
999.3 (23.3%)
0.4%
Operating Free Cash Flow
371
239
55.4%
ACTIVITY
2021
2022
Variation
Nursing Homes Occupancy (December)
85.5%
87.8%
+2.3pts
Net Promoter Score
34
36
+2pts
ESG
2021
2022
Variation
% facilities certified ISO 9001
29%
68%
+39pts
% facilities with "Positive Care"
80%
97%
+17pts
% employees in graduating programme
9.7%
11.8%
+2.1pts
Average tenure (years)
7.4
7.3
-0.1
Key operational highlights
Over 2022 Korian has continued to develop its network to best respond to the expanding needs for care across Europe:
Long term care:
Acceleration in adapting the network to high dependency needs with 65 facilities refurbished over the year, and 56 facilities have been sold or closed over the last 24 months (around 8% of the network).
Healthcare:
Pursuit of the modernisation of Korian network with notably 13 clinics built or extended in France, bringing the number of facilities restructured to c.50% of the network at the end of
2022. All French clinics now operating under the Inicea brand.
Acquisition of highly specialized clinics (including Mental Health) in Italy, with strong outpatient capacity: Italian Hospital Group (IHG) in Lazio and Borghi in Lombardia.
Development of the European mental health platform with the integration in Spain of ITA Salud and the acquisition of Grupo 5 (closed in January 2023), a high quality and complementary network with embedded growth.
Community Care:
Ages&Vie co-living in France reaching 243 houses with 79 built in 2022, from 44 in 2018.
Signature of a second Ages&Vie equity partnership with Banque des Territories and Credit Agricole
Strong growth of home care activities with 330 agencies (+60 in 2022), including 253 in France where thePetits-fils franchise has become the largest private network, with more than 15,000 clients at the end of 2022.
At end December 2022, Group's network is composed of 87,994 beds, after the disposals and closings of 69 facilities in the last 24 months. During this period of 2 years the Group has also delivered around 3,500 beds through greenfield development.
Key ESG highlights
Korian set out an ambitious ESG roadmap in 2019 with the majority of the targets set for 2023. At the end of 2022 a large number of these targets are already achieved.
In terms of quality of care 68% of the network is certified IS0 9001, in the context of a program started in 2019, and 97% of the network has achieved the internal label "Positive Care" from 72% in 2019.
Human resources policies are bearing fruit as 11.8% of employees are now in graduating training programmes from 4% in 2019 and in health and safety there is a marked drop of 15% in the frequency of work-related accident. The number of women in the top 150 executives of the company has now reached 56%.
2022 has also been marked by an active social dialogue and a new milestone in employee's engagement with the Group's first employee shareholding scheme:
Korus: a successful pan European shareholding plan with 15% of employees subscribing (25% in France) and now representing 2.8% of shareholding
Following the transformation into a European company, the signature of an agreement to establish a European Company Works Council
Finally, the Group supports local communities and plays an active role in protecting the environment and in 2022:
80% of purchasing was done locally in the countries of the Group and 99% of our facilities are involved in local projects
the Group's CO2 emissions have been reduced by 24% compared to 2019
The consolidated audited financial statements for 2022 were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting of 21st February 2023. The Statutory Auditors have issued a report with an unqualified opinion.
The consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with the IFRS 16 standard. For purposes of comparability, the financial information below is presented excluding the application of IFRS 16.
2021 figures restated to reflect impacts from the final IFRIC decision relative to customization and
configuration costs of SAAS solutions, and the impact of IFRS5 discontinued operations
Q4 Revenue
Revenue in Q4 2022 increased by 6.6%, at 1,190.0 million euros of revenue. The organic growth was robust at 8.0%. This was driven notably by activity recovery in the Long-Term Care activities, with 2.3 points rise in occupancy rate at group level from 85.5% to 87.8% in December 2022. It is also reflecting the capacity of the Group to pass-through higher costs in prices, with notably the first impact from salaries costs pass- through in Germany.
Full year revenue and results 2022
In 2022, revenue totalled €4,534 million, up 5.6%, with a -3.6% impact from disposals and closings in the last 24 months, part of Korian efforts to streamline its asset portfolio in the Long-Term activities. Adjusted for the decrease of revenue compensations and the impact of disposals and closings, the revenue growth is 11.0%, reflecting a strong underlying activity growth.
Organic growth of 6.2% and 8.1% adjusted for revenue compensations variations, reflects positive dynamics of all activities:
Long-Termcare: a 9.3% compensation-adjusted organic growth, driven by continued occupancy recovery throughout the Group, and continued ramp-up effects in Netherlands, Spain and the United-Kingdom
Healthcare: compensation-adjusted organic growth is 5.1%, in an activity environment which has normalised, driven by continued enhancement of the network, with notably ambulatory activities growing by 18% at c. €152m revenue, i.e. c.14% of Healthcare revenue.
Community Care: Organic growth is 7.5%, with a high growth trajectory fuelled by strong demand pressure in home care as well as assisted living facilities development
The Group's EBITDAR in 2022 is €1,090.7m and the EBITDAR margin is 24.1% reduced by 80 basis points on 2021 reflecting the impact of higher costs passed through in the revenue, notably due to the salary reset in Germany, time lag between tariff increase and costs inflation, and energy costs increase, which represent c.€20m.
By country:
InFrance, Spain and theUnited-Kingdom3, revenue growth is +2.7%, and 4.4% organically. Adjusted organic growth is 6.0%, fuelled by nursing homes occupancy recovery to 88% in December 2022 in France, as well as normalisation of the Healthcare activity, after pandemics related disruptions in H1 2021. The EBITDAR margin is recovering by 110bps from 24.8% to 25.9% mainly as a consequence of higher occupancy offsetting staff costs continued increase.
InGermany, revenue increased by +1.4% and 5.6% organically. Adjusted organic growth is 7.5%, mainly reflecting the price increase consecutive to the important salary reset effective from September 2022. Limited reported growth is the effect of the disposals of 30 facilities during the last two years.
In theBenelux4 region the reported growth remained high at 13.6% driven by the organic expansion in the Netherlands, as well as dynamic occupancy progress in Belgium. Organic growth is 14.0%, and 17.6% on an adjusted basis. The EBITDAR margin decreased to 21.3% (versus 23.6% in 2021) following important pass-through effects, notably in relation salaries increase.
InItaly, revenue was up by +18.4% driven by acquisitions with a continued focus on healthcare services and a local cluster approach in key regions. Organic growth was very resilient as well at 6.4% due to high nursing homes occupancy rate and dynamic healthcare activities, notably in outpatient
