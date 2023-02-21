Korian : PR Korian - Annual Results 2022

Revenue growth in all three segments, with overall organic growth of 6.2% (reported growth of 5.6%), supported by the transformation plan initiated in 2019

56% women in top management positions of the Group (+ 10 pts vs. 2019)

Average staff ratio in nursing homes of 0.78 per resident in France

68% of network certified ISO 9001 (2022 initial target: 50%); 100% of healthcare facilities in France classified A or B by the Health Authority

Korian delivered solid results in 2022, with a 6.2% organic growth and a 13.4% EBITDA margin, driven by its transformation plan launched in 2019 and priority given to quality and social performance

Including €562.9m revenue in Belgium in 2022 vs €506,0m in 2021; and €104,1m in the Netherlands in 2022 vs €81,0m in 2021

Including €98.1m revenue in Spain in 2022 vs €64.9m in 2021; and €47.1m in United Kingdom in 2022 vs €20.5m in

At end December 2022, Group's network is composed of 87,994 beds, after the disposals and closings of 69 facilities in the last 24 months. During this period of 2 years the Group has also delivered around 3,500 beds through greenfield development.

Strong growth of home care activities with 330 agencies (+60 in 2022), including 253 in France where the

Signature of a second Ages&Vie equity partnership with Banque des Territories and Credit Agricole

Development of the European mental health platform with the integration in Spain of ITA Salud and the acquisition of Grupo 5 (closed in January 2023), a high quality and complementary network with embedded growth.

Acquisition of highly specialized clinics (including Mental Health) in Italy, with strong outpatient capacity: Italian Hospital Group (IHG) in Lazio and Borghi in Lombardia.

2022. All French clinics now operating under the Inicea brand.

Pursuit of the modernisation of Korian network with notably 13 clinics built or extended in France, bringing the number of facilities restructured to c.50% of the network at the end of

Acceleration in adapting the network to high dependency needs with 65 facilities refurbished over the year, and 56 facilities have been sold or closed over the last 24 months (around 8% of the network).

Over 2022 Korian has continued to develop its network to best respond to the expanding needs for care across Europe:

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, February 21, 2023

Key ESG highlights

Korian set out an ambitious ESG roadmap in 2019 with the majority of the targets set for 2023. At the end of 2022 a large number of these targets are already achieved.

In terms of quality of care 68% of the network is certified IS0 9001, in the context of a program started in 2019, and 97% of the network has achieved the internal label "Positive Care" from 72% in 2019.

Human resources policies are bearing fruit as 11.8% of employees are now in graduating training programmes from 4% in 2019 and in health and safety there is a marked drop of 15% in the frequency of work-related accident. The number of women in the top 150 executives of the company has now reached 56%.

2022 has also been marked by an active social dialogue and a new milestone in employee's engagement with the Group's first employee shareholding scheme:

Korus: a successful pan European shareholding plan with 15% of employees subscribing (25% in France) and now representing 2.8% of shareholding

Following the transformation into a European company, the signature of an agreement to establish a European Company Works Council

Finally, the Group supports local communities and plays an active role in protecting the environment and in 2022:

80% of purchasing was done locally in the countries of the Group and 99% of our facilities are involved in local projects

the Group's CO2 emissions have been reduced by 24% compared to 2019

The consolidated audited financial statements for 2022 were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting of 21st February 2023. The Statutory Auditors have issued a report with an unqualified opinion.

The consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with the IFRS 16 standard. For purposes of comparability, the financial information below is presented excluding the application of IFRS 16.

2021 figures restated to reflect impacts from the final IFRIC decision relative to customization and

configuration costs of SAAS solutions, and the impact of IFRS5 discontinued operations

Q4 Revenue

Revenue in Q4 2022 increased by 6.6%, at 1,190.0 million euros of revenue. The organic growth was robust at 8.0%. This was driven notably by activity recovery in the Long-Term Care activities, with 2.3 points rise in occupancy rate at group level from 85.5% to 87.8% in December 2022. It is also reflecting the capacity of the Group to pass-through higher costs in prices, with notably the first impact from salaries costs pass- through in Germany.

4