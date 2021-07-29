Korian : Présentation sur les résultats du 1er semestre 2021 (in english)

2021 Half-Year Results Presentation
29 July 2021
Agenda
1.
2.
3.
4.
Business update
H1 2021 financials
Upgraded outlook
Q&A
1. Business update
2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS - JULY 29th, 2021
KEY MESSAGES
Solid semester with strong revenue growth from healthcare in Q2, with 110bps EBITDA margin recovery
Occupancy increasing with strong pick-up in July. Full recovery now expected by the end of 2021.
Organic growth drivers from Capital Markets Day in place and ramping-up: Outpatient, greenfield and pricing
Revenue guidance upgrade: revenue growth expected above 10% in 2021 & 2022 while keeping a strong balance sheet
5 Profitable growth driving margins upwards
A WELL PROTECTED NETWORK GEARED FOR RESILIENCE IN COMING MONTHS
Successful vaccination campaign
100%
83%
of residents
of staff
vaccinated
Very low infection rates
<0.1%
<0.2%
% residents
94% 89%
% staff
100%92% 98% 82%
100% 74%
99% 78%
100% 96%
97% 90%
