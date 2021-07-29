Korian : Présentation sur les résultats du 1er semestre 2021 (in english)

Solid semester with strong revenue growth from healthcare in Q2, with 110bps EBITDA margin recovery

Occupancy increasing with strong pick-up in July. Full recovery now expected by the end of 2021.

Organic growth drivers from Capital Markets Day in place and ramping-up: Outpatient, greenfield and pricing

Revenue guidance upgrade: revenue growth expected above 10% in 2021 & 2022 while keeping a strong balance sheet