  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Korian
  News
  Summary
    KORI   FR0010386334

KORIAN

(KORI)
  Report
Korian : Présentation sur les résultats du 1er semestre 2021 (in english)

07/29/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
2021 Half-Year Results Presentation

29 July 2021

Agenda

1.

2.

3.

4.

Business update

3

H1 2021 financials

13

Upgraded outlook

24

Q&A

27

2

1. Business update

2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS - JULY 29th, 2021

3

KEY MESSAGES

1

2

3

4

Solid semester with strong revenue growth from healthcare in Q2, with 110bps EBITDA margin recovery

Occupancy increasing with strong pick-up in July. Full recovery now expected by the end of 2021.

Organic growth drivers from Capital Markets Day in place and ramping-up: Outpatient, greenfield and pricing

Revenue guidance upgrade: revenue growth expected above 10% in 2021 & 2022 while keeping a strong balance sheet

5 Profitable growth driving margins upwards

4

A WELL PROTECTED NETWORK GEARED FOR RESILIENCE IN COMING MONTHS

Successful vaccination campaign

100%

83%

of residents

of staff

vaccinated

vaccinated

Very low infection rates

<0.1%

<0.2%

of residents

of staff

% residents

vaccinated

94% 89%

% staff

vaccinated

100%92% 98% 82%

100% 74%

99% 78%

100% 96%

97% 90%

2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS - JULY 29th, 2021

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Korian SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 16:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 224 M 5 020 M 5 020 M
Net income 2021 121 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2021 5 933 M 7 052 M 7 052 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 3 331 M 3 933 M 3 959 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart KORIAN
Duration : Period :
Korian Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORIAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 31,56 €
Average target price 38,81 €
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Boissard Group Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Marie Bruno Garin Chief Financial Officer
Didier Armaingaud Director-Group Medical & Quality
Anne Lalou Independent Director
Catherine Soubie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORIAN0.70%3 933
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION21.96%109 670
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.49.54%81 318
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS39.13%27 651
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-0.85%25 798
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA1.52%23 943