Korian : Q3 22 presentation_2710

Q3 and 9-month 2022 revenue
Audio-Webcast Conference - 27 October 2022
KEY HIGHLIGHTS: PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS
Sound organic growth: 6.4% in Q3 2022 and 5.7% YTD
Expected growth for 2022 confirmed at c.6% organic growth with EBITDA margin rate pre-IFRS 16 around same level versus 2021 (13.7%)
Main balance sheet indicators expected to be comparable to June-22 at the end of the year
Note: 2021 margin restated to reflect IAS 38 change in accounting regarding customization and configuration costs of SAAS solutions 2
DYNAMIC Q3 2022 UNDERLYING GROWTH
REPORTED GROWTH
ORGANIC GROWTH
Compensations
Disposals /
impact
9.5%
1.0%
closings
3.6%
4.8%
Reported growth
Adj. reported growth
before disposals
7.4%
6.4%
Organic growth
Adj. organic
growth
EVOLUTION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
Organic growth (%)
11.3%
6.6%
7.0%
4.7%
4.3%
3.7%
Revenue compensations (€m)
Net impact (€m)
YTD cumulated net impact (€m)
1.0%
-1.6%
38
12
+38 +12
+38 +51
3.8%
1.4%
45
43
39
17
24
18
26
8
+45
+43
+1
+5
-21
-25
-13
-9
+96
+44
+49
+27
-38
-47
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2020
2021
2022
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO DRIVING SOLID ORGANIC GROWTH
Q3
9-month YTD
Reported Organic
(%)
Q3 HIGHLIGHTS BY ACTIVITY
ORGANIC GROWTH
• Long Term Care
− Occupancy rate progression: +3pts year on year (9-Month
YTD)
− Positive impacts of price adjustments from September 1st
Long Term Care
6.1%
Healthcare
5.8%
Community Care
3.7% 5.5%
8.0% 3.8%
9.4% 11.3%
• Healthcare
− Dynamic outpatient activity fueling growth, after activity
recovery in 2021
• Community Care
− Strong growth driven by home care, assisted living volumes
and Ages&Vie roll-out
REPORTED GROWTH
Total
5.3%
5.7%
