Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Korian
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KORI   FR0010386334

KORIAN

(KORI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-27 am EDT
10.46 EUR   -1.32%
12:10pKorian : Q3 22 presentation_2710
PU
11:57aKorian : 27.10.22 Revenue Q3 2022_EN
PU
10/26French care homes firm Orpea to resume markets trading, present new plan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Korian : Q3 22 presentation_2710

10/27/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 and 9-month 2022 revenue

Audio-Webcast Conference - 27 October 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS: PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

1

2

3

Sound organic growth: 6.4% in Q3 2022 and 5.7% YTD

Expected growth for 2022 confirmed at c.6% organic growth with EBITDA margin rate pre-IFRS 16 around same level versus 2021 (13.7%)

Main balance sheet indicators expected to be comparable to June-22 at the end of the year

  1. Active portfolio management crystallizing value
  2. On track with ambitious ESG roadmap
  3. Strong social & stakeholder dialogue

Note: 2021 margin restated to reflect IAS 38 change in accounting regarding customization and configuration costs of SAAS solutions 2

DYNAMIC Q3 2022 UNDERLYING GROWTH

REPORTED GROWTH

ORGANIC GROWTH

Compensations

Disposals /

impact

9.5%

1.0%

closings

3.6%

4.8%

Reported growth

Adj. reported growth

before disposals

Compensations

impact

7.4%

6.4%

1.0%

Organic growth

Adj. organic

growth

3

EVOLUTION OF ORGANIC GROWTH

Organic growth (%)

11.3%

6.6%

7.0%

6.4%

4.7%

4.3%

3.7%

Revenue compensations (€m)

Net impact (€m)

YTD cumulated net impact (€m)

1.0%

-1.6%

38

12

+38 +12

+38 +51

3.8%

1.4%

45

43

39

17

24

18

26

8

+45

+43

+1

+5

-21

-25

-13

-9

+96

+43

+44

+49

+27

-25

-38

-47

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2020

2021

2022

4

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO DRIVING SOLID ORGANIC GROWTH

Q3

9-month YTD

Reported Organic

Reported Organic

growth

growth

growth

growth

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Q3 HIGHLIGHTS BY ACTIVITY

ORGANIC GROWTH

Long Term Care

Occupancy rate progression: +3pts year on year (9-Month

YTD)

Positive impacts of price adjustments from September 1st

Long Term Care

3.8%

6.1%

Healthcare

6.6%

5.8%

Community Care

7.4%

9.5%

3.7% 5.5%

8.0% 3.8%

9.4% 11.3%

Healthcare

Dynamic outpatient activity fueling growth, after activity

recovery in 2021

Community Care

Strong growth driven by home care, assisted living volumes

and Ages&Vie roll-out

REPORTED GROWTH

Total

4.8%

6.4%

5.3%

5.7%

  • Impacted by disposals in Long term care & community care and acquisitions in healthcare in particular ITA Salud (June 2021)

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Korian SA published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 16:09:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KORIAN
12:10pKorian : Q3 22 presentation_2710
PU
11:57aKorian : 27.10.22 Revenue Q3 2022_EN
PU
10/26French care homes firm Orpea to resume markets trading, present new plan
RE
10/18Korian : Document AMF CP. 2022E866976
PU
10/13Korian : Document AMF CP. 2022E866324
PU
10/12Senior Care Services Group Korian Completes New Clinic in France
MT
09/16Korian : Document AMF CP. 2022E861459
PU
09/09Korian Teams Up with Mediation Centers' Organization in France
MT
08/24Korian : Document AMF CP. 2022E857958
PU
08/12Korian : Document AMF CP. 2022E857174
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KORIAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 606 M 4 637 M 4 637 M
Net income 2022 108 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2022 7 136 M 7 184 M 7 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 4,25%
Capitalization 1 103 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart KORIAN
Duration : Period :
Korian Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORIAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,60 €
Average target price 27,81 €
Spread / Average Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Boissard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Marie Bruno Garin Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Chairman
Didier Armaingaud Director-Group Medical & Quality
Anne Lalou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORIAN-61.93%1 110
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-10.60%121 739
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-15.35%62 422
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY44.73%21 753
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-26.82%20 787
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-17.05%16 344