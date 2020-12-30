Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Korian SA    KORI   FR0010386334

KORIAN SA

(KORI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Korian : Demonstrates the Relevance of its Asset Smart Strategy through a Partnership with BNP Paribas Cardif and EDF Invest

12/30/2020 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • BNP Paribas Cardif and EDF Invest invest € 336 million into a real estate vehicle controlled by Korian owning 81 European healthcare assets contributed at its appraised value
  • Long term partnership covering about a third of Korian’s portfolio
  • Multiplies the capacity of Korian to invest in real estate going forward
  • Improvement of Korian’s operational leverage
  • Korian also confirms a strong momentum of its real estate pipeline with 100 projects to be completed by 2025 (in addition to the Ages&Vie projects)

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has concluded a long term investment partnership with BNP Paribas Cardif and EDF Invest in a real estate structure controlled and managed by Korian.

This specific vehicle owns 81 assets across France, Germany, Belgium and Italy, with a value of around one billion euros. The high quality portfolio, included nursing homes and clinics, around a third of which have been built or renovated within the last 5 years and around half are situated in major urban areas in Europe (Paris, Rome, Lyon, Bruxelles, Düsseldorf...).

BNP Paribas Cardif and EDF Invest have invested a total of 336 million euros, each investing half of the amount, representing 49% of the real estate vehicle. The long term partnership of 15 years with a possible extension, has a minimum lock up of 7 years for the investors. The expected remuneration around 4.5% per annum, with a guaranteed yield for BNP Paribas Cardif and EDF Invest regardless of market evolution, and with a cap on the yield when the investors exit, that means Korian will benefit should there be any significant increase of the value of real estate portfolio over the long term.

This operation allows Korian to accelerate further investment in its real estate solutions for residential and medical care.

Korian’s Asset Smart strategy implemented in 2016, has seen the Group develop real estate projects using internal expertise, increase the value of its portfolio by about 2.5 times and enter into partnerships with land developers and investors.

In coherence with this strategy, Korian has built up a pipeline of real estate projects with 100 projects presently in construction (in addition to the Ages&Vie projects) representing around 10,000 beds to be available by 2025. Korian expects to keep ownership of around 50% of these projects representing an investment value of 600 million euros.

As of 30 June 2020 the Group owned 23% of the real estate of its network representing around 2.3 billion euros, leveraged at a loan to value rate of 55% in line with the Group’s prudent financial policy. Korian‘s objective is to maintain the control of its real estate assets so as to ensure flexibility and participate in the value creation of the assets operated by Korian.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP


© Business Wire 2020
All news about KORIAN SA
11:46aKORIAN : Demonstrates the Relevance of its Asset Smart Strategy through a Partne..
BU
12/28KORIAN : First vaccinations against Covid-19 in Korian network across Europe
PU
12/18KORIAN : Obtains $67.3 Million Loan From European Investment Bank
MT
12/18KORIAN : Ages & Vie speeds up development supported by the signature of a first ..
PU
12/18KORIAN : Ages&Vie Speeds up Development Supported by the Signature of a First 5..
BU
12/16KORIAN : Strengthens its Position in Mental Health in France After Completing It..
BU
12/10KORIAN : signs a development partnership with Aedifica in the Netherland
PU
12/10KORIAN : Signs a Development Partnership With Aedifica in the Netherlands
BU
12/09KORIAN : An ambitious program in 2021 for new Korian's Health Research & Innovat..
PU
12/03Korian Buys Five Buildings Hosting Its Nursing Homes for $81.1 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 813 M 4 687 M 4 687 M
Net income 2020 57,3 M 70,5 M 70,5 M
Net Debt 2020 6 358 M 7 817 M 7 817 M
P/E ratio 2020 53,7x
Yield 2020 1,88%
Capitalization 3 234 M 3 962 M 3 977 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart KORIAN SA
Duration : Period :
Korian SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORIAN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 36,50 €
Last Close Price 30,80 €
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sophie Boissard Group Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Marie Bruno Garin Chief Financial Officer
Didier Armaingaud Director-Group Medical & Quality
Françoise Pascale J. Debrus Director
Anne Lalou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORIAN SA-20.45%3 962
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.60%88 875
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.10.84%55 436
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA3.94%24 595
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS19.52%19 694
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS10.97%15 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ