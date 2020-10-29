Log in
Korian : Notice of adjustment to the conversion ratio of ODIRNANE issued by Korian (2.5%PL- FR0013266087)

10/29/2020 | 02:40am EDT

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO

This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU)

2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017.

Paris, October 29th, 2020

Notice of adjustment to the conversion ratio of ODIRNANE issued by Korian

(2.5%PL- FR0013266087)

Holders of the undated unsubordinated unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of Korian ("ODIRNANE") (ISIN code: FR0013266087) are informed that, as a result of the capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights announced on October 8th, 2020:

In accordance with paragraph 17.7.2.1 of the terms and conditions of the ODIRNANE (available on Korian's website: www.korian.com), the conversion ratio is adjusted from 1.038 Korian shares for 1 ODIRNANE to 1.133 Korian shares for 1 ODIRNANE (calculated to three decimal places by rounding to the nearest thousandth).

Subject to the completion of the capital increase on November 2nd, 2020, the new conversion ratio is effective from such date.

The terms of the capital increase are described in details in the French prospectus that was approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on October 7th, 2020 under n° 20-497 and comprising Korian's universal registration document, which has been filed with the AMF on May 7th, 2020 under n° D.20-0452, (ii) a securities note relating to the admission to trading of Korian's new shares on Euronext Paris, and (iii) the summary of the French prospectus and is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) and on Korian's website (www.korian.com).

1

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO

This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU)

2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017.

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of ordinary shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by local legislations. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such potential local restrictions.

This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 (as amended the "Prospectus Regulation"). Potential investors are advised to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the AMF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market.

With respect to the member states of the European Economic Area (other than France) and the United Kingdom (each a "Relevant State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities referred to herein requiring a publication of a prospectus in any Relevant State. As a result, the securities may not and will not be offered in any Relevant State except in accordance with the exemptions set forth in Article 1 (4) of the Prospectus Regulation or under any other circumstances which do not require the publication by Korian of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation and/or to applicable regulations of that Relevant State.

The distribution of this document has not been made, and has not been approved, by an "authorised person" within the meaning of Article 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. As a consequence, this document is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, persons in the United Kingdom that (i) are "investment professionals" falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of Article 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

This document may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States (including its territories and dependencies).

2

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO

This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU)

2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017.

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer of securities for sale or any solicitation to purchase or to subscribe for securities or any solicitation of sale of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the law of any State or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Korian does not intend to register all or any portion of the Securities in the United States under the Securities Act or to conduct a public offering of the Securities in the United States. This document is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135e under the Securities Act.

This document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, a prospectus, offering memorandum, advertisement or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities referred to herein in Canada.

This notice may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following

indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 - Reuters: KORI.PA - Bloomberg: KORI.FP

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sarah Mingham

Carole Alexandre

VP Investor Relations

Deputy Head of

& Financing

Investor Relations

sarah.mingham@korian.com

carole.alexandre@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Korian SA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 06:39:11 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 3 816 M 4 486 M 4 486 M
Net income 2020 56,9 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net Debt 2020 6 196 M 7 282 M 7 282 M
P/E ratio 2020 44,8x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 2 008 M 2 361 M 2 360 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart KORIAN SA
Duration : Period :
Korian SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORIAN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,18 €
Last Close Price 24,22 €
Spread / Highest target 85,8%
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Boissard Group Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Marie Bruno Garin Chief Financial Officer
Didier Armaingaud Director-Group Medical & Quality
Françoise Pascale J. Debrus Director
Anne Lalou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORIAN SA-37.45%2 361
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-23.86%76 101
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-14.24%44 134
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA4.58%23 904
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS20.62%20 112
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS17.65%17 135
