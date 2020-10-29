Korian : Notice of adjustment to the conversion ratio of ODIRNANE issued by Korian (2.5%PL- FR0013266087)

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017. Paris, October 29th, 2020 Notice of adjustment to the conversion ratio of ODIRNANE issued by Korian (2.5%PL- FR0013266087) Holders of the undated unsubordinated unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of Korian ("ODIRNANE") (ISIN code: FR0013266087) are informed that, as a result of the capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights announced on October 8th, 2020: In accordance with paragraph 17.7.2.1 of the terms and conditions of the ODIRNANE (available on Korian's website: www.korian.com), the conversion ratio is adjusted from 1.038 Korian shares for 1 ODIRNANE to 1.133 Korian shares for 1 ODIRNANE (calculated to three decimal places by rounding to the nearest thousandth). Subject to the completion of the capital increase on November 2nd, 2020, the new conversion ratio is effective from such date. The terms of the capital increase are described in details in the French prospectus that was approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on October 7th, 2020 under n° 20-497 and comprising Korian's universal registration document, which has been filed with the AMF on May 7th, 2020 under n° D.20-0452, (ii) a securities note relating to the admission to trading of Korian's new shares on Euronext Paris, and (iii) the summary of the French prospectus and is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) and on Korian's website (www.korian.com). 1

