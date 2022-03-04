Log in
KORN FERRY

India's top bourse NSE seeks new chief amid suspected governance lapses

03/04/2022 | 02:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange inside its building in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, the country's largest bourse, began a search on Friday for a new chief executive as it grapples with accusations of governance lapses that have long delayed an initial public offering (IPO).

The effort comes after the market regulator penalised former chief executive Chitra Ramkrishna, among others, following an investigation that showed she had sought advice for years from an outsider she described as a Himalayan yogi.

In a newspaper advertisement, the NSE specified that candidates must have a "track record of strengthening corporate governance" and a minimum of 25 years of experience.

Having led an organisation through an IPO will be an added advantage, added the advertisement, which showed that executive search firm Korn Ferry is assisting in the task.

The NSE did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the advertisement.

India's market regulator has said NSE and its board were aware of the interactions with the controversial adviser, but had chosen to "keep the matter under wraps".

In response to public criticism, NSE said it was "committed to highest standards of governance and transparency", and described the issue as being "almost six to nine years old".

The exchange's plan to go public in 2017 was derailed by accusations that some officials provided high frequency traders unfair access to speed up algorithmic trading.

Its current chief executive, Vikram Limaye, is set to end his five-year term in July.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 531 M - -
Net income 2022 296 M - -
Net cash 2022 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 3 589 M 3 589 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 7 889
Free-Float -
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 65,96 $
Average target price 102,25 $
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christina A. Gold Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Johnson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Debra J. Perry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORN FERRY-12.90%3 589
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-29.27%69 686
PAYCHEX, INC.-11.78%43 448
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC5.34%12 863
RANDSTAD N.V.-5.70%11 454
ADECCO GROUP AG-10.54%7 871