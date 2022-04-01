Korn Ferry Acquires Patina Solutions Group, Inc.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that it has acquired Patina Solutions Group, Inc.

Patina brings to Korn Ferry substantial interim executive solutions expertise across multiple industry verticals. Patina’s vast network of C-suite, top-tier, and professional interim talent spans functional areas of expertise such as finance, operations, legal, human resources, IT and more.

The move greatly accelerates the scale and capabilities of Korn Ferry’s current interim executive solutions business.

“This combination presents real, tangible opportunity for Korn Ferry and our clients looking for the right talent, who are highly agile, with specialized skills and expertise, to help them drive superior performance, including on an interim basis. Patina offers ideal solutions for today’s nomadic labor market,” said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry.

“As part of Korn Ferry, Patina will have even more great solutions to offer our clients. Korn Ferry is a leading global organizational consulting firm, with world-class solutions and we look forward to further bolstering our interim executive solutions with them,” said Mike Harris, CEO of Patina. “We are thrilled to be joining Korn Ferry and excited for the opportunities ahead.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Korn Ferry’s adjusted earnings.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

