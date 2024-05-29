Atlanta, 29 May 2024, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that CJ Sinar has joined the firm as a Senior Client Partner for Korn Ferry's Consulting business. He will be based in the firm's Atlanta office.

Sinar has a proven track record in defining solution strategies, building cross-functional teams, establishing strong relationships with C-level executives, and managing strategic ecosystem partnerships with global software providers and startups. Prior to Korn Ferry, Sinar served at a business consulting and services firm where he led strategy and operations consulting with a functional focus on growth strategy, digital transformation, and customer experience.

"CJ is a trusted advisor with deep expertise in selling and delivering complex solutions," said Sean Swerdlow, Technology Sector Advisory Leader, North America, Korn Ferry. "His background in strategy and sales, and passion for transforming large companies through cutting-edge technologies will be extremely valuable to our clients. We are excited to welcome him to the firm."

Sinar holds a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

