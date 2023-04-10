Korn Ferry : Cara Howieson Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

San Francisco, 10 April 2023, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Cara Howieson has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Consulting business. She will be based in the firm's San Francisco office.

Prior to Korn Ferry, Howieson worked for an IT services and consulting firm where she was responsible for driving strategy engagements and shaping transformation. Howieson brings more than 15 years of consulting experience advising clients across the software and platforms, high tech, and communication industries, to execute data-driven, people-centric strategies at the intersection of business and technology.

"Cara thrives on navigating complex challenges and is known for her expertise in defining future workforce strategy, digital transformation, and product go-to-market strategy," said Sean Swerdlow, Technology Sector Advisory Leader, Korn Ferry. "Her expertise will be tremendously valuable to our software and platform clients. We are thrilled to have Cara join the team."

Howieson holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

