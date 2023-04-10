Advanced search
Korn Ferry : Cara Howieson Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
03/27KORN FERRY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/16Transcript : Korn Ferry Presents at The BofA Securities Information & Business Services Conference, Mar-16-2023 01:00 PM
CI
Korn Ferry : Cara Howieson Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

04/10/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
San Francisco, 10 April 2023, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Cara Howieson has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Consulting business. She will be based in the firm's San Francisco office.

Prior to Korn Ferry, Howieson worked for an IT services and consulting firm where she was responsible for driving strategy engagements and shaping transformation. Howieson brings more than 15 years of consulting experience advising clients across the software and platforms, high tech, and communication industries, to execute data-driven, people-centric strategies at the intersection of business and technology.

"Cara thrives on navigating complex challenges and is known for her expertise in defining future workforce strategy, digital transformation, and product go-to-market strategy," said Sean Swerdlow, Technology Sector Advisory Leader, Korn Ferry. "Her expertise will be tremendously valuable to our software and platform clients. We are thrilled to have Cara join the team."

Howieson holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Media Relations

Tracy Kurschner: + 1 612.309.3957

Tracy.Kurschner@KornFerry.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 16:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
