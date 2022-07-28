Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Korn Ferry
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFY   US5006432000

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:27 2022-07-28 pm EDT
64.68 USD   +0.83%
02:07pKORN FERRY : David Downer Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
07/22KORN FERRY : Rick Minnich Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
07/22KORN FERRY : Eleanor Davies Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Korn Ferry : David Downer Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

07/28/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reston, 27 July 2022, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that David Downer has joined the firm as a senior client partner and global account lead in the firm's aerospace and defense practice. He will be based in the Reston office.

Prior to Korn Ferry Downer worked at a financial services company where he launched the aerospace and defense industry group. He has significant experience working in the industrial sector, is a seasoned strategist with experience working with complex, global clients on a broad range of human capital engagements.

"David understands the critical challenges facing organizations across the entire talent continuum," said Doug Charles, President, Global Consumer Markets, Korn Ferry. "His strategic approach to each interaction creates an outcome focused process that will continue to benefit our clients. David brings us a wealth of experience in the aerospace & defense industry and a deep understanding of complex global clients, and we are thrilled he has joined the team."

Downer has a Bachelor of science from University of Richmond, Robins School of Business.

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Media Relations

Tracy Kurschner: + 1 612.309.3957

Tracy.Kurschner@KornFerry.com

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 18:06:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KORN FERRY
02:07pKORN FERRY : David Downer Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
07/22KORN FERRY : Rick Minnich Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
07/22KORN FERRY : Eleanor Davies Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
07/11KORN FERRY : Sam Tepper Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
07/05KORN FERRY : Gavin Mowrey Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
07/05KORN FERRY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28KORN FERRY Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
06/24Korn Ferry Amends Credit Agreement to Provide for $500 Million Delayed Draw Term Loan F..
MT
06/24KORN FERRY : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Ob..
AQ
06/24Korn Ferry Enters into First Amendment to its Credit Agreement Dated as of December 16,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KORN FERRY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 776 M - -
Net income 2023 328 M - -
Net cash 2023 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 0,47%
Capitalization 3 401 M 3 401 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 10 779
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 64,14 $
Average target price 81,50 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christina A. Gold Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Johnson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Debra J. Perry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORN FERRY-15.30%3 401
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-33.02%55 709
PAYCHEX, INC.-8.12%45 136
RANDSTAD N.V.-21.14%8 771
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-32.37%8 445
ADECCO GROUP AG-30.64%5 822