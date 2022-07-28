Korn Ferry : David Downer Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Reston, 27 July 2022, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that David Downer has joined the firm as a senior client partner and global account lead in the firm's aerospace and defense practice. He will be based in the Reston office.

Prior to Korn Ferry Downer worked at a financial services company where he launched the aerospace and defense industry group. He has significant experience working in the industrial sector, is a seasoned strategist with experience working with complex, global clients on a broad range of human capital engagements.

"David understands the critical challenges facing organizations across the entire talent continuum," said Doug Charles, President, Global Consumer Markets, Korn Ferry. "His strategic approach to each interaction creates an outcome focused process that will continue to benefit our clients. David brings us a wealth of experience in the aerospace & defense industry and a deep understanding of complex global clients, and we are thrilled he has joined the team."

Downer has a Bachelor of science from University of Richmond, Robins School of Business.

