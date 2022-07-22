Log in
07/22/2022
Korn Ferry : Eleanor Davies Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

07/22/2022 | 11:54am EDT
London, 22 July 2022, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Eleanor Davies has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the firm's healthcare and life sciences practice. She will be based in the London office.

Prior to Korn Ferry Davies worked for a global life sciences executive search firm. Eleanor has deep experience managing senior level searches for companies undergoing significant internal change including turnaround, growth, and strategic diversification. She specializes in life sciences and private equity-focused boutiques selecting C-suite, chairs, and non-executive directors to listed, private and private equity-backed businesses.

"With over 15 years in search, both in specialist life sciences and PE-focused boutiques, Eleanor is hugely skilled in appointing senior level professionals," said Daren Kemp, Managing Director UK & Financial Services Lead, Korn Ferry. "She has supported organizations across the breadth of the healthcare and life sciences universe and will add significant value to our clients. We are delighted to welcome her to Korn Ferry."

Davies has a Master of arts from Trinity College, University of Cambridge.

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Media Relations

Tracy Kurschner: + 1 612.309.3957

Tracy.Kurschner@KornFerry.com

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 15:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
