Korn Ferry Expands Digital Presence in India

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is expanding its digital presence in India with a new software product development center in Bangalore. The center will accelerate Korn Ferry’s digital cloud strategy and its suite of Intelligence Cloud applications. Korn Ferry established the facility in India to harness the region’s premier talent in data science and product development.

This effort began in April 2021, and within a year, Korn Ferry has a fully staffed office with a 50-member team that is slated to double in size through 2023. While Bangalore is the main hub, Korn Ferry is also expanding its remote presence in India to attract top-tech talent from other parts of the country.

“The India center of excellence will be the hub for all of the cutting-edge software product development work related to Korn Ferry’s Intelligence Cloud suite,” said Satish Gannu, Chief Technology Officer of Korn Ferry’s digital practice.

Korn Ferry Intelligence Cloud is an AI-based talent analytics platform, which brings to bear insights from 600 million candidate profiles, millions of jobs data, 1 billion plus proprietary pay records, 70 million assessments, and hundreds of thousands of placement data. This information helps solve business-critical issues around talent mobility, talent acquisition and talent development. This ultimately will enable global companies to future-proof their workforce with evolving, emerging skills.

Intelligence Cloud’s AI-enabled digital applications help organizations gain a more clear, real-time picture of their workforce. With this holistic view, they can model how the environment might change, and map the actions needed to reach their business goals.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

